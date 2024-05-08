2024 Suzuki International Series

Words/Images by Andy McGechan/Geoff Osborne

The popular annual three-round Suzuki International Series, including the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day, will kick off this busiest time of the year on the New Zealand Road Racing calendar.

The opening round of the series at the Taupo International Motorsport Park on the weekend of December 7-8 will again be highly anticipated, with the excitement continuing at round two at Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, just a week later on December 14 and 15.

It wraps up, as always, with the spectacular finale on the public streets of Whanganui – the world-famous Cemetery Circuit – on Boxing Day, as the Southern Hemisphere’s premier “round the houses” race meeting, sponsored again by Suzuki New Zealand, but now with additional high-profile financial support from Oceania’s leading freight and logistics provider Mondiale VGL.

As an added feature this time around, the series will also include a class for the racing of adventure bikes, essentially large-capacity off-road bikes engineered also for riding or racing on tarmac.

Keeping alive the long-standing tradition of the Suzuki International Series in the past, there is also keen interest being shown again by visiting international star riders.

Willacy was not at liberty to divulge names of such individuals yet, with small details still to be ironed out, but “there are several world champions and Isle of Man winners lining up to get on board” with the Suzuki International Series this year.

Suzuki International Series organiser Allan ‘Flea’ Willacy said he was thrilled to be able “to work with so many great people” to make this series happen again in 2024.

“It’s fantastic to have this continued support from Suzuki New Zealand,” he said.

“The support we have had from Suzuki over the years has been tremendous and this is a competition that has grown in leaps and bounds since its inaugural running in December 2008.

“Suzuki also provide us with a pace car to use on the purpose-built race circuits and around the Whanganui street circuit too and, such is their generosity, this is available for us to use all year round too as we vigorously promote the series.”

Suzuki New Zealand’s Simon Meade confirmed that support for the series was a high priority.

“The inclusive nature of the international series class rules allow club riders to compete alongside seasoned campaigners and these events are a launching pad for many of our up-and-coming competitors.

“We are happy to provide a platform for motorcycle racing of the highest order.

“The various bike classes that are offered by this series cater for all motorcycle owners out there and we know this leads to the high participation numbers that we see in the Suzuki International Series each year. That’s what we’re all about, offering something for everyone.”

It is also interesting to note that it is sponsorship from Suzuki New Zealand that also allows a Kiwi audience to enjoy watching MotoGP racing live and on-demand this season on TV Three Now.

DATES FOR 2024 SUZUKI INTERNATIONAL SERIES