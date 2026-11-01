MotoGP Group responds to Yamaha Qatar withdrawal with warning

MotoGP Group has responded sharply to Yamaha’s decision to withdraw from next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, expressing disappointment in the Japanese manufacturer’s position and warning that its absence carries both contractual and sporting implications.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, championship management maintained that the extensive safety assurances secured for the event were sufficient to proceed, while declaring that every other manufacturer and team had confirmed its intention to compete at Lusail.

That represents a significant escalation of the dispute we outlined in our Malaysian MotoGP race report, where growing rider opposition to travelling to Qatar and the threat of penalties for non-attendance had become major talking points in the Sepang paddock.

A couple of hours after the Malaysian GP, Yamaha formally announced that it would not participate in the Qatar Grand Prix, citing company-wide travel restrictions relating to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Yamaha made it clear that those restrictions remained in force following its latest risk assessment and that its decision was independent of the assurances and measures put in place by the championship promoter and event organisers.

MotoGP Group has now made it equally clear that it does not agree with Yamaha’s assessment.

MotoGP rejects Yamaha’s justification

Statement from MotoGP Group

MotoGP is disappointed by Yamaha’s decision not to participate in the Qatar Grand Prix. While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders. Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP’s own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans for the event. We communicated that position, together with the latest available information, to all Manufacturers and Teams today and welcome the confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar, and we thank them for that commitment. In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha’s decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA, Yamaha’s non-participation also carries sporting implications, with any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM in accordance with the Championship regulations.

Contractual consequences and FIM sanctions now on the table

MotoGP Group has put Yamaha on notice that its absence has implications for the manufacturer’s agreements with the promoter and the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA).

It has also made an explicit distinction between commercial and sporting matters, stating that any sporting consequences would fall to the FIM under the championship regulations.

Yamaha isolated as remainder of grid commits to Qatar

Another particularly significant element of MotoGP Group’s statement is its assertion that the rest of the grid has now confirmed its attendance.

If those commitments hold, Yamaha will be the only manufacturer absent from the November 6–8 event.

Yamaha, for its part, has already stated that it remains committed to MotoGP and intends to return for the Portuguese Grand Prix on November 22.

For the moment, Yamaha has drawn its line, MotoGP Group has returned fire, and the Qatar Grand Prix remains firmly on the calendar.

The next question is whether the threat of consequences remains just that, or whether this confrontation ultimately moves beyond competing press statements.

Given Yamaha’s current struggles on track, one could argue that the Japanese manufacturer has less to lose than most by sitting out Qatar. Nonetheless, I applaud its willingness to take a stand rather than bow to the pressure to attend. Of course, it does raise an intriguing question: would Yamaha have been quite so resolute if a world championship were hanging in the balance? I suspect the answer might be rather different, but I guess we’ll never know…