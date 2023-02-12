MotoGP Sepang Test Day Two

Showers throughout Saturday interrupted the testing program for the MotoGP Teams at Sepang.

Jorge Martin (Ducati) was quickest on the second day ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS) but on combined times it is still Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) leading the way overall ahead of Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati).

Just a final day of running today, Sunday, remains in Malaysia before the Repsol Honda Team return to Japan to continue their preparations for the Portimao Test, March 11 – 12, and the start of the season less than two weeks later at the same venue.

MotoGP Sepang Test Day Two Times

MARTIN Jorge SPA Pramac Racing 1’58.736 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR RNF MotoGP Team 0.103 ESPARGARO Pol SPA Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 0.145 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 0.161 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 0.331 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA RNF MotoGP Team 0.376 MARINI Luca ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team 0.382 RINS Alex SPA LCR Honda 0.427 BASTIANINI Enea ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 0.458 BINDER Brad RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 0.494 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 0.553 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team 0.625 MARQUEZ Marc SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.714 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 0.766 ZARCO Johann FRA Pramac Racing 0.767 MIR Joan SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.896 MARQUEZ Alex SPA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 1.011 VINALES Maverick SPA Aprilia Racing 1.034 MILLER Jack AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.123 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA Aprilia Racing 1.281 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN LCR Honda 1.487

MotoGP Sepang Test Day One/Two Combined Times

Bezzecchi (Ducati) 1m58.470 Vinales (Aprilia) 1m58.600 Bastianini (Ducati) 1m58.732 Martin (Ducati) 1m58.736 Oliveira (Aprilia) 1m58.839 Bagnaia (Ducati) 1m58.857 Espargaro P (GASGAS) 1m58.881 Quartararo (Yamaha) 1m58.897 Espargaro A (Aprilia) 1m58.941 Zarco (Ducati) 1m58.966 Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 1m59.021 Marquez A (Ducati) 1m59.036 Fernandez R (Aprilia) 1m59.112 Marini (Ducati) 1m59.118 Morbidelli (Yamaha) 1m59.118 Rins (Honda) 1m59.163 Binder (KTM) 1m59.230 Marquez M (Honda) 1m59.424 Mir (Honda) 1m59.632 Miller (KTM) 1m59.826 Fernandez A (GASGAS) 2m00.027 Nakagami (Honda) 2m00.223

MotoGP Sepang Test Day Two Best Speeds