MotoGP Sepang Test Day Two
Showers throughout Saturday interrupted the testing program for the MotoGP Teams at Sepang.
Jorge Martin (Ducati) was quickest on the second day ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS) but on combined times it is still Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) leading the way overall ahead of Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati).
Just a final day of running today, Sunday, remains in Malaysia before the Repsol Honda Team return to Japan to continue their preparations for the Portimao Test, March 11 – 12, and the start of the season less than two weeks later at the same venue.
MotoGP Sepang Test Day Two Times
- MARTIN Jorge SPA Pramac Racing 1’58.736
- OLIVEIRA Miguel POR RNF MotoGP Team 0.103
- ESPARGARO Pol SPA Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 0.145
- QUARTARARO Fabio FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 0.161
- BAGNAIA Francesco ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 0.331
- FERNANDEZ Raul SPA RNF MotoGP Team 0.376
- MARINI Luca ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team 0.382
- RINS Alex SPA LCR Honda 0.427
- BASTIANINI Enea ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 0.458
- BINDER Brad RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 0.494
- MORBIDELLI Franco ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 0.553
- BEZZECCHI Marco ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team 0.625
- MARQUEZ Marc SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.714
- DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 0.766
- ZARCO Johann FRA Pramac Racing 0.767
- MIR Joan SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.896
- MARQUEZ Alex SPA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 1.011
- VINALES Maverick SPA Aprilia Racing 1.034
- MILLER Jack AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.123
- ESPARGARO Aleix SPA Aprilia Racing 1.281
- NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN LCR Honda 1.487
MotoGP Sepang Test Day One/Two Combined Times
- Bezzecchi (Ducati) 1m58.470
- Vinales (Aprilia) 1m58.600
- Bastianini (Ducati) 1m58.732
- Martin (Ducati) 1m58.736
- Oliveira (Aprilia) 1m58.839
- Bagnaia (Ducati) 1m58.857
- Espargaro P (GASGAS) 1m58.881
- Quartararo (Yamaha) 1m58.897
- Espargaro A (Aprilia) 1m58.941
- Zarco (Ducati) 1m58.966
- Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 1m59.021
- Marquez A (Ducati) 1m59.036
- Fernandez R (Aprilia) 1m59.112
- Marini (Ducati) 1m59.118
- Morbidelli (Yamaha) 1m59.118
- Rins (Honda) 1m59.163
- Binder (KTM) 1m59.230
- Marquez M (Honda) 1m59.424
- Mir (Honda) 1m59.632
- Miller (KTM) 1m59.826
- Fernandez A (GASGAS) 2m00.027
- Nakagami (Honda) 2m00.223
MotoGP Sepang Test Day Two Best Speeds
- Martin (Ducati) 336.4
- Bagnaia (Ducati) 336.4
- Oliveira (Aprilia) 335.4
- Quartararo (Yamaha) 335.4
- Marini (Ducati) 334.3
- Bezzecchi (Ducati) 334.3
- Espargaro P (GASGAS) 334.3
- Espargaro A (Aprilia) 334.3
- Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 333.3
- Zarco (Ducati) 333.3
- Morbidelli (Yamaha) 333.3
- Marquez M (Honda) 333.3
- Bastianini (Ducati) 332.3
- Marquez A (Ducati) 331.2
- Vinales (Aprilia) 331.2
- Rins (Honda) 331.2
- Binder (KTM) 331.2
- Fernandez R (Aprilia) 330.2
- Mir (Honda) 330.2
- Miller (KTM) 330.2
- Nakagami (Honda) 330.2
- Fernandez A (GASGAS) 326.2