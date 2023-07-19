MotoGP Class Practice Sessions timed for entry into Q2
Following unanimous agreement between the MotoGP Class Teams, the GPC has approved a proposal to change the sessions timed for entry into Qualifying 2.
The first premier class practice session of a Grand Prix weekend will no longer be timed for qualifying/entry into Qualifying 2.
It will remain 45 minutes in length and will now be named Free Practice 1.
The second, 60-minute practice session on Friday will now be named Practice. It will be the sole practice session timed for entry into Q2.
The 30-minute session on Saturday morning will now be named Free Practice 2.
MotoGP Class sessions therefore now comprise:
Friday
Free Practice 1 (FP1): 45 mins
Practice (PR): 60 mins, timed for entry into Q2
Saturday
Free Practice 2 (FP2): 30 mins
Qualifying 1 (Q1): 15 mins
Qualifying 2 (Q2): 15 mins
MotoGP Tissot Sprint (SPR)
Sunday
Warm Up (WUP): 10 mins
Race (RACE)
A regularly updated version of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations which contains the detailed text of the regulation changes may be viewed shortly here