MotoGP Class Practice Sessions timed for entry into Q2

Following unanimous agreement between the MotoGP Class Teams, the GPC has approved a proposal to change the sessions timed for entry into Qualifying 2.

The first premier class practice session of a Grand Prix weekend will no longer be timed for qualifying/entry into Qualifying 2.

It will remain 45 minutes in length and will now be named Free Practice 1.

The second, 60-minute practice session on Friday will now be named Practice. It will be the sole practice session timed for entry into Q2.

The 30-minute session on Saturday morning will now be named Free Practice 2.

MotoGP Class sessions therefore now comprise:

Friday Free Practice 1 (FP1): 45 mins

Practice (PR): 60 mins, timed for entry into Q2

Saturday Free Practice 2 (FP2): 30 mins

Qualifying 1 (Q1): 15 mins

Qualifying 2 (Q2): 15 mins

MotoGP Tissot Sprint (SPR)

Sunday Warm Up (WUP): 10 mins

Race (RACE)

A regularly updated version of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations which contains the detailed text of the regulation changes may be viewed shortly here