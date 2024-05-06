2024 FIM Junior GP Championships

Round Two – Estoril

Following a fantastic curtain raising weekend in Misano, the second round of the 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship saw competitors head to the Circuito do Estoril for six more races around an iconic piece of Portuguese asphalt.

Rain and fog may have caused some unwanted delays on qualifying day in Estoril but once the action resumed, it didn’t disappoint.

Young Kiwi Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team) claimed a debut FIM JuniorGP World Championship pole. Angus Grenfell earned 21st place on the JuniorGP grid.

Carlos Cano (SeventyTwo ARTBOX Racing Team) topped qualifying in the European Talent Cup. Aussie youngster Marianos Nikolis qualified 25th.

MotoE World Champion Mattia Casadei (Fantic Cardoso Racing) bagged a first Saturday P1 in the Moto2 European Championship. Harrison Voight would start from 17th after problems in Qualifying.

Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) took pole position in the Stock class. Aussie youngsters Archie McDonald and Declan van Rosmalen qualified 14th and 17th, respectively.

Sunday morning also started very wet but the precipitation steadily eased as the day wore on.

JuniorGP Race One

With the rain stopping an hour or so before JuniorGP lights out, large parts of the Estoril surface had dried up as mixed tyre options were selected for the only race of the day.

Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) and Casey James O’Gorman (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) were two of the top riders who opted for at least one wet tyre, but the eventual podium finishers went for slicks at both ends.

Salmela wasn’t in the fight for the podium at the start, but the Finn bridged the gap rapidly and once he hit the front, there was no looking back as he streaked away from the field.

O’Gorman suffered a late crash out of second place just as the Irishman was piling on the pressure after setting the fastest lap of the race. O’Gorman’s demise left pole-sitter Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team) and Marcos Uriarte (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team) to squabble over P2 and P3.

In the end, Salmela won by 2.5s as Uriarte pipped third-place Buchanan to P2.

Cormac Buchanan – P3

“It was a really good race for me. We went with the slicks last minute and it was still quite a wet track so

the priority for me was to come home with some points. Third place is a solid result.

“I think today the win was on the cards but there’s a few little things to improve and that comes with

experience. Avoiding the crash detached me from the leader so I think if that didn’t happen we could have

been in for more but third is still really good points for the championship and we keep focused on this.

“With such a cold track the tyres weren’t performing to their optimum and I still had the wet set up so in

those circumstances, you have to consolidate. Considering where we were on Friday with the big crash and

injury, I’m really happy to get another podium.

“My plan was always to get away fast and try to make the group as small as possible. I made a strong start and pushed really hard in the opening laps. It was really difficult because the conditions were changing all the time but it was good to lead the race and I felt really comfortable so this gives me really good confidence heading into Barcelona.”

Angus Grenfell crossed the stripe in 16th place to just miss out on scoring points.

Championship leader Rios crossed the line in P26 to pick up no points from Estoril but aims to bounce back on home turf in Barcelona next time out.

JuniorGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Salmela HUSQVARNA 17:46.777 2 M Uriarte CFMOTO +2.538 3 C Buchanan KTM +2.582 4 A Morosi CFMOTO +8.954 5 D Shahril HONDA +8.958 6 M Quiles HONDA +13.424 7 A Cruces KTM +13.557 8 ED O’shea HONDA +19.756 9 Á Carpe HUSQVARNA +20.730 10 J Rosenthaler HUSQVARNA +20.742 11 L Rammerstorfer HUSQVARNA +20.781 12 M Ruda KTM +21.285 13 R Moodley KTM +24.710 14 G Planques HONDA +24.763 15 H Danish KTM +29.583 16 A Grenfell KTM +31.364 17 E Liguori KTM +32.335 18 L Abruzzo KTM +33.433 19 K Mononyane KTM +33.439 20 K Singhapong HONDA +34.026 21 L Phommara KTM +38.532 22 JA Phuettisan HONDA +38.495 23 K Farkas KTM +38.650 24 A Uezu KTM +42.105 25 D Boggio KTM +52.920 26 J Rios KTM +54.782 27 E Belford HONDA +1m08.390 28 G Emmanuel KTM +1m33.937 29 F Llambias HONDA +1m54.225 30 K Uchiumi KTM 1 Lap Not Classified DNF C Tiezzi KTM DNF DNF C O’gorman HONDA DNF

JuniorGP Championship Points

JESÚS RIOS 50 MARCOS URIARTE 46 ALESSANDRO MOROSI 42 ADRIÁN CRUCES 40 CORMAC BUCHANAN 32 EDDIE O’SHEA 29 RICO SALMELA 25 CASEY JAMES O`GORMAN 24 DANIAL SHAHRIL 17 MÁXIMO QUILES 17

Moto2 European Championship Race One

Casadei’s splashed his way to a commanding victory as the Italian sailed to his first 25 points in the class in the opening Moto2 race of the day. 12 seconds was his advantage at the chequered flag over second place Jorge Navarro (Forward EEST Racing), the experienced Spaniard picking up a podium in his first outing.

Taiga Hada (GAS UP Racing Team) returned to the rostrum for the first time since 2021 with a well-earned P3.

Harrison Voight slipped off in the tricky conditions on the second lap and could not get his machine going again.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 M Casadei Bos 21m43.731 2 J Navarro For +12.639 3 T Hada Kal +18.266 4 A Surra Bos +20.997 5 M Rato Kal +21.401 6 R García Kal +21.761 7 A Ferrández Bos +28.682 8 E Fernández Kal +28.698 9 D Muñoz Kal +47.116 10 U Orradre Kal +47.236 11 J Gimbert Kal +1m03.946 12 F Mongiardo Kal +1m04.044 13 K Toba Kal +1m10.771 14 L Fellon Kal +1m12.019 15 M Volpi Kal +1m12.279 16 J Hosciuc Kal +1m20.571 17 E Montero Kal +1m35.831 18 C Inta For 1 Lap Not Classifed DNF D Vittori Kal DNF DNF I Lopes Bos DNF DNF H Voight Kal DNF DNF C Aubrie Kal DNF

Moto2 European Championship Race Two

Race 2 saw contrasting conditions emerge as a dry race unfolded, with Garcia producing a scintillating comeback to claim a debut win from P15.

Casadei didn’t have an answer for the Spaniard in the afternoon but a second place – and 45 more points – sees him take the Championship lead into Round 3.

Third place went to Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Team), that’s his second podium of the season.

Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) crashed out in Race 2 as the Italian endures a tougher weekend at the office in Estoril.

Voight made amends for his race one mistake by bagging good points for seventh place in the second contest.

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results

Roberto Garcia Mattia Casadei +1.850 Alberto Ferrandez +2.391 Taiga Hada +4.763s Eric Fernandez +6.105 Francesco Mongiardo +8.027 Harrison Voight +8.930 Jorge Navarro +9.847 Johan Gimbert +11.726 Ivo Lopes +13.399 Lorenzo Fellon +15.796 Mattia Volpi +18.897 Mattia Rato +19.236 Eduardo Montero +24.336 Jacopo Hosciuc +29.782 Gianpaolo Di Vittori +39.303 Chanon Inta +39.524 Charles Aubrie +77.169

DNF Daniel Munoz

DNF Kaito Toba

DNF Unai Orradre

DNF Alberto Surra

Moto2 European Championship Points

MATTIA CASADEI 58 ROBERTO GARCIA 55 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ 41 ALBERTO SURRA 38 TAIGA HADA 36 JORGE NAVARRO 28 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ 27 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO 25 UNAI ORRADRE 16 DANIEL MUÑOZ 16 HARRISON VOIGHT 15 JOHAN GIMBERT 15 MATTIA RATO 14 LORENZO FELLON 12 IVO LOPES 6

Stock European Championship Race

In the final race of the day, drama was delivered in spades. Rodriguez came from P4 to take a maiden Stock Championship victory in a restarted race, with Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing) and Francisco Ruiz (DR Andifer Team) debuting on the podium in the class.

Having seen the track dry out after morning rain, the heavens opened once more after just three laps, with polesitter and then race leader Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) highsiding and hitting the deck coming out of Turn 9. The red flags waved and the race restarted, but without the South African on pole as he and his Australian team-mate Declan Van Rosmalen launched from pitlane after deciding not to go out with the rest of the field. That left Rodriguez unobstructed as he got the perfect launch, though Garcia, Ruiz and Alex Millan (Team Zivimotor) all took turns in the lead.

It was a tight-knit quartet until the final lap, when Rodriguez then posted the best race lap as he stole a march to victory, with Millan the one to lose out in an entertaining podium battle.

Lorenzo Dall Porta (Yamaha GV Racing), Misano winner and current Championship leader, came home in a fairly lonely P5 to preserve his lead.

Archie McDonald bagged a couple of points from a 15th-place finish in the tricky conditions. 23 riders finished, while nine did not make the chequered flag.

Stock European Championship Race Result

Adrian Rodriguez Iker Garcia +1.271 Francisco Ruiz +1.288 Alex Millan +2.206 Lorenzo Dalla Porta +18.774 Demis Mihaila +22.857 Nil Roig +29.839 Mario Mayor +32.971 Kavan Quintal +34.866 Ruben Romero +44.505 Goncalo Ribeiro +49.119 Davide Fabbri +62.296 Carlos Vialle +67.397 Archie McDonald +69.196 Joan Santos +69.236

Stock European Championship Points

LORENZO DALLA PORTA 36 FRANCISCO RUIZ 27 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ 25 IKER GARCÍA 25 MARIO MAYOR 21 ANDY VERDOÏA 20 NIL ROIG 19 DINO IOZZO 16 ALEX MILLÁN 13 DEMIS MIHAILA 13 ARCHIE McDONALD 10 BORJA JIMÉNEZ 9 RUBÉN ROMERO 8 KAVIN QUINTAL 7 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO 7 MARCO GARCÍA 6 GONÇALO RIBEIRO 5 DAVIDE FABBRI 4 KILIAN NESTOLA 4 CARLOS VALLE 3

European Talent Cup Race One

Carlos Cano went from pole to the top step in Portugal with almost six-seconds in his back pocket as Misano victor Marco Morelli (MLav Racing) settled for second.

Fernando Bujosa (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) came through the long lap penalty loop and some stiff competition for the final podium place.

Aussie youngster Marianos Nikolis just missed out on the points with a 17th place finish.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Carlos Cano Marco Morelli +5.914 Fernando Bujosa +18.797 Alex Longarela +24.074 Luca Agostinelli +27.068 Jesus Torres +27.285 Pablo Olivares +31.165 Vasileios Panteleakis +31.346 David Da Costa +32.660 Giulio Pugliese +33.362 Gabriel Tesini +38.021 Valentin Perrone +42.697 Rocco Sessler +42.893 Gonazlo Perez +42.911 Seiryu Ikegami +44.452 Edoardo Bertola +45.300 Marianos Nikolis +45.595 Evan Boxberger +93.875

European Talent Cup Race Two

It was a case of same outcome, different circumstances in the second bout as Cano made it a perfect Portuguese weekend with another win, but this time it was much closer than a few hours earlier.

In the dry conditions, less than a second covered the top 10 at the flag in a brilliant ETC encounter that saw Jesus Torres (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Valentine Perrone (Frando Racing VHC Team) stand on the rostrum for the first time in 2024.

Marianos Nikolis bagged three-points from his 13th place finish from what was a 32-rider field.

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Carlos Cano Jesus Torres +0.148 Valentin Perrone +0.225 Seiryu Ikegami +0.238 Pau Alsina +0.317 Giulio Pugliese +0.620 Fernando Bujosa +0.734 Leonardo Zanni +0.743 Benat Fernandez +0.902 Gonzalo Perez +0.936 Benjamin Caillet +4.526 Pablo Olivares +4.550 Marianos Nikolis +4.950 Luca Agostinelli +5.864 Kristian Daniel Jr +5.913

European Talent Cup Points