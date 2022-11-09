2023 Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha’s very popular MT-07, which comes in both a LA (LAMS) and HO (High Output) version in Australia, will be an even more attractive proposition next year. 2023 ushers in a new TFT dash, smartphone connectivity and is now quick-shifter ready.

It’s more touring oriented Tracer 7 sibling, which also receives many updates for 2023, may not be sold in Australia. We believe Yamaha are still evaluating whether to add the Tracer 7 back into their Australian line-up for 2023.

2023 colourways for the MT-07 will include – Cyan Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black arriving from mid-2023 in the LA or LAMS version, while the MT-07HO will be available in Icon Blue around the same time.

That smartphone connectivity includes the ability to view incoming messages and emails, take calls and can also be set up to send error messages to your Yamaha dealer, or a designated email.

The Yamaha MyRide app also includes other functionality, that’ll track your routes, distance covered, speed, lean angle and more for the tech heads, with that data sharable on social media, although it’s probably best to check there’s nothing incriminating included.

The quick-shifter is a new accessory, but is plug and play with pre-wiring already run on the bike.

We don’t see electronic aides added, apart from the existing ABS, however it hardly seems necessary on the MT-07.

The final changes are a painted front fender and a revised switchblock to integrate the TFT dash controls.

Current pricing of the 2022 MT-07LA is $12,849 Ride-Away, while the MT-07HO will set you back $13,699 Ride-Away.

Features include a liquid-cooled 270-degree crank parallel-twin, running to 689 cc in the HO, and as a down-sized but still pleasantly punchy 655 cc in the LA.

The MT-07 tips the scaled at 184 kg and has a friendly 805 mm seat height.