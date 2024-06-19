MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini

With Ian Falloon

MV Agusta released its new F4 750 in 1999, but as a 750, it was arguably already obsolete. From 1998, a new generation of 1000 cc fours began to emanate from Japan, so MV was forced to create a larger engine to compete.

Work began on the 1000 cc F4, initially called the F5, under the direction of Andrea Goggi in 2001. To hasten development, MV partnered with Steven Casaer’s Belgian-based Maxim Endurance Team, and a prototype 1000 F4 was raced in selected endurance events during 2001 and 2002.

After campaigning an F4 750 in 2001 and 2002 in the Italian CIV Superbike Championship, Andrea Mazzali also raced with the new 1000 cc engine in 2003.

As the original cylinder block and crankcase were already designed to accept a larger capacity, the F4 1000 retained the same major castings as the 750. The 76 x 55 mm bore and stroke provided 998 cc, and the lighter three-ringed forged D76 pistons and a new metal head gasket provided a 13:1 compression ratio.

Oil jets no longer cooled the 62-gram lighter pistons. Bertolina provided the 40-gram lighter forged steel con-rods, and the 1 kg lighter crankshaft included machined flat counterweights. While the camshaft profiles and lift were unchanged, the camshafts were 400 grams lighter.

The radial valve cylinder head porting was shared with the high-performance F4 SPR. The 50/79 primary drive was new, the six-speed gearbox included larger shafts and bearings, and the wet clutch was a conventional multi-plate. As MV was the first manufacturer to adopt an anti-chatter EBS (Engine Braking System) controlled by the Weber-Marelli ECU, the mechanical slipper clutch was no longer required.

This involved a valve in the exhaust of the second cylinder. The overall engine weight was reduced by nearly 2.7kg over the 750. The 46 mm throttle bodies included a larger single injector per cylinder, and the ECU remained a 1.6M. While the 750 was often criticised for its power and power delivery, with 166 horsepower at 11,750 rpm, the F4 1000 quelled all arguments.

Although the chassis remained basically unchanged from the F4 750 S, the clip-on handlebars were raised slightly, the footrests were adjustable, and the fairing included a taller screen with an upswept lip. The rear wheel was now a quick-release type, and the Sachs rear shock absorber included hydraulic preload adjustment.

The steering head angle was widened slightly to 24.5 degrees, and along with a slightly longer (1408 mm) wheelbase, a more standard 120/70ZR17-inch front tyre replaced the 750’s unusual 120/65. The dry weight of 192 kg (193 kg for the 1+1) was slightly more than the 750 but still significantly heavier than the Japanese competition.

After dedicating previous limited editions to sporting heroes (Agostini and Senna), in 2004, Claudio Castiglioni commissioned the highest specification F4 yet to celebrate the greatness of the F4’s designer, Massimo Tamburini. Known within the factory as the MT4, while the engine was basically that of the F4 1000 S, the F4 Tamburini had hand-finished and polished intakes and the SPR’s surface discharge spark plugs.

The intake valve lift was increased to 10.3 mm, and the exhaust valve lift to 9.0 mm. However, the most significant feature was the introduction of the patented Torque Shift System (TSS) variable length induction. Vacuum pressure in the inlet manifold loaded a Pierburg pneumatic actuator in the airbox, and the ECU then controlled the intake length via a solenoid.

The four differential-length intakes were lifted directly off the throttle bodies from 10,000 rpm, effectively shortening the intake length to improve top-end power. Two exhaust systems were provided, one a stainless steel and titanium RG3 racing Arrow, and the F4 Tamburini produced 172.8 horsepower at 11,750 rpm.

The chassis was also upgraded over the F4 1000 S. As on the F4 750 Oro the swingarm and support plates were magnesium, as were the 50 mm Marzocchi fork’s triple clamps. The Sachs Racing rear shock absorber was Formula One-inspired, with hydraulic preload control ,and no longer included a gas reservoir.

Also setting the F4 Tamburini apart were forged alloy Marchesini wheels, the rear a narrower 5.75 x 17-inch, Nissin Racing six-piston Monobloc front brake calipers, 310 mm front discs with aluminium carriers and a 50 mm Marzocchi fork with titanium nitride-treated stanchions.

Most of the bodywork, plus the airbox and chain guard, was carbon fibre. The combination of magnesium and carbon-fibre components resulted in a reduction of dry weight to 183 kg.

The F4 Tamburini was the most exotic motorcycle available in 2004. While the list price was more than double that of a comparable F4 1000 S, with a claimed top speed of 307 km/h and an unmatched finish, it was almost justifiable.

Along with a numbered gold plaque, each of the 300 F4 Tamburinis came with an embossed leather box containing a Tamburini-signed carbon-fibre certificate. Massimo Tamburini was responsible for some of the finest motorcycle designs of all time, and the F4 1000 Tamburini was a fitting tribute.

2004-2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini Specifications