New 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan colourways:

Dune Brown, Glacier Blue, and Sleet Black

Royal Enfield has announced the addition of three new colours to its Himalayan range for 2023, arriving in March – including Dune Brown, Glacier Blue, and Sleet Black.

The new colours that have been introduced to the range are inspired by the rugged and majestic landscapes of the region. The Dune Brown, Glacier Blue, and Sleet Black colours capture the essence of the Himalayas, with earthy tones and cool, icy hues.

Pricing for the Himalayan remains in line with the Himalayan colourway range, with Dune Brown and Sleet Black as part of the premium colour range, and Glacier Blue as part of the mid-tier colour range:

$8,390 ride away – Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver

$8,590 ride away – Rock Red, Lake Blue, Glacier Blue

$8,790 ride away – Granite Black, Pine Green, Dune Brown, Sleet Black

The Himalayan comes with a three-year warranty and three years of roadside assist, and features long-travel suspension, a large windscreen, comfortable seat, and high ground clearance, making it an ideal bike for off-road adventures, everyday commuter and beginner machine.

Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro5) Specifications

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications Engine Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection Displacement 411cc Bore x Stroke 78 mm x 86 mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Maximum Power 24.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm Maximum Torque 32 Nm @ 4250 rpm Ignition system Digital electronic ignition Clutch Wet, multi-plate Gearbox Five-Speed Constant Mesh Lubrication Wet sump Fuel supply Electronic fuel injection Engine start Electric Chassis Type Half-duplex split cradle frame Front suspension Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel Rear suspension Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel Wheelbase 1465 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm Length 2190 mm Width 840 mm Height 1370 mm (Fly Screen Top) Seat Height 800 mm Weight 199 kg (Wet) Fuel Capacity 15+/- 0.5 lts Front tyre 90/90 – 21” Rear tyre 120/90 – 17” Front brakes 300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper Rear brakes 240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper ABS Dual Channel ABS (Switchable to Single Channel ABS – Rear Wheel ABS Control Deactivation) Dash “Tripper “ Navigation LCD Cluster with Compass Extras Centre & side stand, Engine Guard, Luggage Rack, Tool Kit

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Gallery