2024 Isle of Man TT

Thursday

A serious road traffic crash, not connected to any practice, qualifying or racing activities undertaken by competitors, happened in the vicinity of the Bungalow section of the Mountain Course just before 1400 on Thursday afternoon.

The crash required the attendance of medical crews, forcing the cancellation of all Thursday on-track qualifying activities.

The loss of the Thursday Qualifying sessions has seen organisers respond with updated Friday and Saturday schedules.

Friday will now see a Sidecar Qualifying session get underway at 1300, followed by Superbike/Superstock at 1415, and Supersport/SuperTwin at 1505.

Roads will then reopen to the public from 1630 to 1800 on Friday evening to allow Isle of Man residents to get home from work. Roads will then close to the public again at 1800 ahead of another Superbike/Superstock Qualifying session at 1830, followed by the final Supersport/SuperTwin Qualifying session at 1920. Friday will finish with a final Sidecar Qualifying session that starts at 2010.

The Supersport and Sidecar races scheduled for Saturday morning have now been pushed back a few hours in order to fit in an extra Superbike/Superstock Qualifying session on Saturday morning. The opening four-lap Supersport and three-lap Sidecar TT races are now scheduled to start at 1330 and 1600, respectively.

Davey Todd has set the pace this week so far on both his Superbike and Superstock bikes.

In Supersport Michael Dunlop started the week on a Triumph but then switched back to his Yamaha YZF-R6 on Wednesday to set the pace in the category.

The pace so far…

Superbike Q3 Results

Davey Todd 131.821 Michael Dunlop 131.729 Peter Hickman 130.804 John McGuinness 129.269 Josh Brookes 129.205 David Johnson 128.348 Shaun Anderson 127.376 Dominic Herbertson 126.476 James Hillier 126.150 Craig Neve 124.985 Michael Rutter 123.854

Superstock Q3 Results

Davey Todd 130.439 Peter Hickman 129.723 Conor Cummins 129.286 Dean Harrison 129.226 Jamie Coward 128.844 James Hillier 128.318 Phillip Crowe 127.958 David Johnson 127.348 Nathan Harrison 127.263 Rob Hodson 126.685 Mike Browne 126.630 Josh Brookes 126.172 Paul Jordan 125.725 Shaun Anderson 125.111 Brian McCormack 124.766 James Hind 124.528 Ian Hutchinson 124.242 Amalric Blanc 124.069 Craig Neve 123.901 Matt Stevenson 123.886

Supersport Q3 Results

Michael Dunlop 126.917 Jamie Coward 125.674 Davey Todd 125.063 Dean Harrison 124.811 Paul Jordan 123.947 Peter Hickman 123.581 Mike Browne 123.248 David Johnson 122.841 Michael Evans 122.292 Rob Hodson 122.342 Dominic Herbertson 122.090 Craig Neve 121.387 Josh Brookes 120.531 James Hillier 120.525 Ian Hutchinson 120.006

SuperTwin Q3 Results

Jamie Coward 119.285 Peter Hickman 118.851 Mike Browne 118.650 Rob Hodson 118.163 Dominic Herbertson 117.690 Michael Dunlop 117.344 Pierre Yves Bian 116.930 Joe Yeardsley 116.570 Stefano Bonetti 116.372 Paul Jordan 115.541

Sidecar Q3 Results

Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe 118.814 Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau 118.271 Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley 117.837 Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie 112.987 Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes 112.985 Lewis Blackstock / Patrick Rosney 112.522 Alan Founds / Rhys Gibbons 112.105 Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement 110.830 Dave Molyneux / Jake Roberts 110.271 Steve Ramsden / Mathew Ramsden 109.359

2024 IOMTT Schedule

Qualifying Week Qualifying 5 Friday 31 May 1300 Sidecars 1415 Superbike/Superstock 1505 Supersport/SuperTwin 1830 Superbike/Superstock 1920 Supersport/SuperTwin 2010 Sidecars Race Week Race Day 1 Saturday 1 June 1030 Superbike/Superstock Qualifying (2 laps) 1330 Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps) 1600 Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps) Race Day 2 Sunday 2 June 1230 Roads Close 1330 Solo Warm Up (1 lap) 1440 RST Superbike TT Race (6 laps) Rest Day Monday 3 June Race Day 3 Tuesday 4 June 1000 Roads Close 1030 Solo Warm Up (1 lap) 1050 Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap) 1145 RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps) 1400 Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps) Race Day 4 Wednesday 5 June 1000 Roads Close 1030 Solo Warm Up (1 lap) 1145 Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps) 1400 Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps) Rest Day Thursday 6 June Race Day 5 Friday 7 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday) 1000 Roads Close 1030 Solo Warm Up (1 lap) 1145 PE Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps) 1400 Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps) Race Day 6 Saturday 8 June 1000 Roads Close 1030 Solo Warm Up (1 lap) 1145 Milwaukee Senior TT Race (6 laps)