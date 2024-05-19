2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Three – Donington Park

Saturday

British Superbike Race One

Kyle Ryde claimed his first Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win of the season in the opening race of the weekend at Donington Park in a red-flagged race one as Tommy Bridewell and Leon Haslam completed the podium line-up.

The race was red-flagged when Christian Iddon crashed heavily at the Old Hairpin on lap 15. The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was fully conscious after the crash and was taken to the medical centre with ankle pain. He had an X-ray at the Medical Centre with no apparent fractures and will be reviewed by the BSB Medical Team tomorrow morning before warm-up.

At the start of the race, Ryan Vickers launched off the Omologato Pole Position to take the lead as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team-mates held the leading two positions, however on lap two, Vickers crashed out of contention at the Melbourne Hairpin.

Ryde then held the advantage ahead of Haslam, Iddon, Danny Kent, Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell with Max Cook completing the leading group over the opening laps. The reigning champion was carving his way through the pack and after an intense battle with former teammate Irwin; he had Iddon in his sights as Kent held sixth.

Bridewell was then dicing with Iddon, moving into a podium position and had Haslam ahead of him as Ryde held onto the lead. The Honda Racing UK rider had his opportunity to make a move when Haslam ran wide at Goddards on lap 13 and he pounced to move into second place.

Iddon’s crash prompted a red flag, and the result was declared, giving Ryde the victory by 0.559s from Bridewell. Haslam became the seventh podium finisher of the season, and three manufacturers were featured on the podium.

Kent claimed a strong fourth place, keeping him second in the standings and just nine points adrift of Irwin who maintained his championship lead with a fifth place finish.

Cook meanwhile celebrated his best result of the season with a sixth place as Lee Jackson split the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki team-mates with Jason O’Halloran fighting through from his fifth row start to finish in eighth place.

Charlie Nesbitt was also able to carve his way up the order to finish ninth for the MasterMac Honda team with Josh Brookes completing the top ten as Billy McConnell narrowly missed out in eleventh for the C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda team.

Kyle Ryde – P1 – OMG GRILLA Racing Yamaha

“I’m over the moon to win my first race of the season; obviously, for that to be at Donington Park and my home round makes it even better! The bike wasn’t perfect but we can make it better tonight and hopefully the pace will be a few tenths faster for tomorrow. Starting from sixth tomorrow for the shorter race, I don’t know what to expect. The bike was good in Superpole, it’s not really going to be much for tyre life except going as fast as you can for 12 laps, so the trouble is people like Leon and Tommy can all do those lap times for 12 laps so it’s going to be a dogfight. Then we will see what happens in race three!”

Tommy Bridewell – P2 – Honda Racing

“I knew something wasn’t quite right on Friday and we were really struggling, which was difficult because we couldn’t make any changes quickly between sessions. So overnight the team made some big changes and pretty much built the bike again from scratch. The thing I love, is that the team didn’t ask any questions, they trusted me and just got on with making the changes and got to work. Then this morning when I went out in FP3 I thought ‘I’ve got my bike back.’ It is my pleasure then to go out and stick it on the podium and repay them for their hard work, it is what they deserve and it is what we expect. It is exciting times ahead for me and Honda!”

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 20m41.385 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.559 3 L Haslam BMW +1.060 4 D Kent Yam +1.312 5 G Irwin Duc +2.748 6 M Cook Kaw +3.078 7 L Jackson Hon +5.778 8 J O’halloran Kaw +7.522 9 C Nesbitt Hon +10.124 10 J Brookes BMW +10.514 11 B Mcconnell Hon +12.477 12 F Bourne Hon +13.650 13 F Rogers Hon +13.949 14 A Irwin Hon +15.658 15 D Buchan Kaw +22.787 16 L Mossey Kaw +23.291 17 D Harrison Hon +24.692 18 B Elliott Kaw +30.221 19 L Rollo Apr +30.522 20 A Olsen Hon +30.930 21 L Hedger Kaw +1 Lap Not Classified DNF C Iddon Duc 2.268 DNF L Valleley Kaw 10 Laps DNF R Vickers Yam 13 Laps DNF J Sikkelerus Hon

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 85 2 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 76 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 73 4 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 68 5 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 67 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 63 7 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 56 8 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 52 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 40 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 35 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 32 12 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 27 13 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 19 14 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 14 15 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 12 16 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 11 17 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 8 18 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 8 19 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 5 20 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 4 21 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 1

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 R Vickers Yam 1m27.608 2 K Ryde Yam 1m27.634 3 L Haslam BMW 1m27.756 4 D Kent Yam 1m27.858 5 L Jackson Hon 1m28.170 6 T Bridewell Hon 1m28.711 1m28.249 7 C Iddon Duc 1m28.268 8 G Irwin Duc 1m28.534 9 M Cook Kaw 1m28.681 10 J Brookes BMW 1m28.857 11 B Mcconnell Hon 1m28.750 1m28.984 12 F Rogers Hon 1m28.652 1m29.165 13 L Mossey Kaw 1m29.880 14 J O’halloran 15 C Nesbitt Hon 16 A Olsen Hon 1m28.783 17 F Bourne Hon 1m28.789 18 A Irwin Hon 1m28.882 19 S Stacey Kaw 1m29.021 20 D Buchan Kaw 1m29.055 21 D Harrison Hon 1m29.176 22 J Sikkelerus Hon 1m29.853 23 L Rollo Apr 1m29.978 24 L Valleley Kaw 1m29.996 25 L Hedger Kaw 1m30.227 26 B Elliott Kaw 1m30.237

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Wild card entry Can Oncu took the win in his British Supersport debut at Donington Park.

The Turkish rider started from pole on his Gearlink Kawasaki, taking the lead at the start, before dropping back to second when he was passed on lap two by Luke Stapleford on the Macadam Triumph.

But the World Supersport favourite was taking no prisoners and was soon back ahead, with Stapleford chasing him.

However, Stapleford’s race went wrong on the sixth lap when crashed out, giving Oncu a clearer run to the flag, as he beat Tom Booth-Amos by 2.004secs.

Ben Currie was third, just ahead of Jack Kennedy as TJ Toms rounded out the top five.

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP C Oncu Kaw 18m10.024 2 SSP Tom Booth-Amos Tri +2.004 3 SSP B Currie Duc +4.005 4 SSP J Kennedy Hon +6.025 5 SSP TJ Thomas Yam +9.262 6 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +10.100 7 SSP H Truelove Suz +10.403 8 SSP O Vostatek Tri +10.710 9 SSP R Irwin Suz +18.971 10 SSP E Mcglinchey Kaw +21.175 11 SSP A Seeley Yam +23.460 12 SSP B Lee Kaw +24.766 13 SSP J Francis Duc +24.886 14 GP2 O ramram Kra +25.125 15 SSP S Richardson Suz +26.571 16 GP2 J ramram Kra +29.694 17 SSP C Fraser Suz +31.616 18 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +32.159 19 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +34.504 20 SSP C Brown Yam +37.863 21 SSP A Durham Kaw +38.239 22 CUP M Hardie Kaw +41.453 23 SSP H Claridge Suz +41.793 24 CUP C Hall Kaw +42.361 25 SSP O Barr Yam +42.582 26 CUP L Leatherland Yam +49.431 27 CUP T Tunstall Duc +52.007 28 CUP J Wood Yam +52.125 29 CUP H Cook Kaw +52.573 30 SSP F Barnes Yam +53.902 31 SSP J Hind Suz +56.536 32 CUP B Oncu Yam +1m02.628 33 CUP L Oncu Kaw +1m07.842 34 SSP C Oncu Duc +1m10.593 Not Classified DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc 1 Lap DNF SSP M Mclaren-Wood Yam 2 Laps DNF CUP A Davie Duc 5 Laps DNF SSP L Stapleford Tri 6 Laps DNF SSP S Laffins Kaw 10 Laps DNF SSP M Truelove Suz 11 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 97 2 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 96 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 72 4 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 72 5 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 60 6 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 54 7 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 51 8 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 50 9 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 10 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 37 11 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 30 13 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 25 14 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 22 15 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 16 16 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 16 17 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 10 18 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 19 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 8 20 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 7 21 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 6 22 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 6 23 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 24 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 25 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 2 26 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 122 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 91 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 62 4 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 5 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 64 2 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 56 3 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 50 4 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 44 5 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 42 6 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 40 7 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 32 8 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 25 9 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 10 Harry COOK (Kawasaki) 14 11 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 10

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying

Davey Todd was back to his best today as he powered to pole with a best lap of 1min 28.684secs.

Second quickest was Scott Swann, who ended the session 0.272secs adrift of Todd, as Joe Talbot clocked the third best time.

Tom Ward remained a frontrunner and will line up in fourth position, with Ash Beech alongside him in fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Todd BMW 1m28.684 2 S Swann Honda +0.272 3 J Talbot Honda +0.563 4 T Ward Honda +0.888 5 A Beech Honda +0.940 6 J Perrin Honda +1.151 7 J Owens Aprilia +1.337 8 D Allingham BMW +1.416 9 S Reid Honda +1.549 10 M Truelove Honda +1.689 11 M Whelan Honda +1.800 12 J Lyons Honda +2.064 13 S Winfield Honda +2.067 14 K Dixon Yamaha +2.089 15 G Edwards Honda +2.148 16 J Shaw Kawasaki +2.263 17 F Arscott Honda +2.339 18 B Luxton Honda +2.391 19 J Bednarek Honda +2.738 20 C Tinker Yamaha +3.175 21 J Moore Honda +3.181 22 E Best Kawasaki +3.307 23 J Howard Kawasaki +3.333 24 D Connell Honda +3.353 25 M Symonds Yamaha +3.356 26 J Davis Yamaha +3.511 27 R White BMW +3.525 28 C Bey Honda +3.591 29 A Compton Honda +4.411 30 A Williams Honda +5.095 31 S Osborne Suzuki +5.410 32 J Campbell Kawasaki +6.057 33 C Thomson Kawasaki +6.207 34 J Burrill BMW +6.295 35 P Barker Honda +6.323 36 C Grover Yamaha +6.494 37 L Healey Suzuki +9.080

Pirelli National Sportbike Race One

Edoardo Colombi continued his successful run at Donington Park to sail to the opening win by a massive nine-seconds over Richard Cooper.

The Italian took the flag 9.017secs clear of his rival, as Ash Barnes brought his Raceways Yamaha home third.

Fourth was Thomas Strudwick, as Zak Shelton took fifth.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Colombi Apr 19m12.414 2 R Cooper Tri +9.017 3 A Barnes Yam +13.679 4 T Strudwick Tri +15.051 5 Z Shelton Apr +17.264 6 R Stephenson Tri +19.894 7 J Martin Tri +20.152 8 R Banham Yam +21.353 9 A Davidson Apr +21.661 10 L Arrowsmith Apr +29.607 11 J Smith Apr +49.629 12 C Harris Apr +54.555 13 D Crean Apr +55.161 14 K Hand Tri +1m00.989 15 S Green Apr +1m05.476 16 O Edwards Apr +1m06.483 17 J Knights Apr +1m07.298 18 J Proudfoot Yam +1m12.574 19 J Muir Apr +1m13.439 20 J Ellis Apr +1m23.988 21 L Docherty Kaw +1 Lap Not Classified DNF C Atkins Kaw 4 Laps DNF J Fieldhouse Apr 4 Laps DNF H Dessoy Yam 9 Laps DNF S O’reilly Apr 11 Laps DNF A Silvester Tri / DNF F Weeden Apr /

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One

Lewis Smart took the opening Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen win of the weekend, as he beat Kalvin Kelly by 0.477secs.

Smart swept to victory after a 10-lap dash at Donington Park, as Carl Harris picked up the final podium place in third.

Polesitter Ted Wilkinson wasn’t able to convert pole to a win and had to settle for fourth place, as Australia’s Brodie Gawith crossed the line fifth.

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One Results