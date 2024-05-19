2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round Three – Donington Park
Saturday
British Superbike Race One
Kyle Ryde claimed his first Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win of the season in the opening race of the weekend at Donington Park in a red-flagged race one as Tommy Bridewell and Leon Haslam completed the podium line-up.
The race was red-flagged when Christian Iddon crashed heavily at the Old Hairpin on lap 15. The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was fully conscious after the crash and was taken to the medical centre with ankle pain. He had an X-ray at the Medical Centre with no apparent fractures and will be reviewed by the BSB Medical Team tomorrow morning before warm-up.
At the start of the race, Ryan Vickers launched off the Omologato Pole Position to take the lead as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team-mates held the leading two positions, however on lap two, Vickers crashed out of contention at the Melbourne Hairpin.
Ryde then held the advantage ahead of Haslam, Iddon, Danny Kent, Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell with Max Cook completing the leading group over the opening laps. The reigning champion was carving his way through the pack and after an intense battle with former teammate Irwin; he had Iddon in his sights as Kent held sixth.
Bridewell was then dicing with Iddon, moving into a podium position and had Haslam ahead of him as Ryde held onto the lead. The Honda Racing UK rider had his opportunity to make a move when Haslam ran wide at Goddards on lap 13 and he pounced to move into second place.
Iddon’s crash prompted a red flag, and the result was declared, giving Ryde the victory by 0.559s from Bridewell. Haslam became the seventh podium finisher of the season, and three manufacturers were featured on the podium.
Kent claimed a strong fourth place, keeping him second in the standings and just nine points adrift of Irwin who maintained his championship lead with a fifth place finish.
Cook meanwhile celebrated his best result of the season with a sixth place as Lee Jackson split the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki team-mates with Jason O’Halloran fighting through from his fifth row start to finish in eighth place.
Charlie Nesbitt was also able to carve his way up the order to finish ninth for the MasterMac Honda team with Josh Brookes completing the top ten as Billy McConnell narrowly missed out in eleventh for the C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda team.
Kyle Ryde – P1 – OMG GRILLA Racing Yamaha
“I’m over the moon to win my first race of the season; obviously, for that to be at Donington Park and my home round makes it even better! The bike wasn’t perfect but we can make it better tonight and hopefully the pace will be a few tenths faster for tomorrow. Starting from sixth tomorrow for the shorter race, I don’t know what to expect. The bike was good in Superpole, it’s not really going to be much for tyre life except going as fast as you can for 12 laps, so the trouble is people like Leon and Tommy can all do those lap times for 12 laps so it’s going to be a dogfight. Then we will see what happens in race three!”
Tommy Bridewell – P2 – Honda Racing
“I knew something wasn’t quite right on Friday and we were really struggling, which was difficult because we couldn’t make any changes quickly between sessions. So overnight the team made some big changes and pretty much built the bike again from scratch. The thing I love, is that the team didn’t ask any questions, they trusted me and just got on with making the changes and got to work. Then this morning when I went out in FP3 I thought ‘I’ve got my bike back.’ It is my pleasure then to go out and stick it on the podium and repay them for their hard work, it is what they deserve and it is what we expect. It is exciting times ahead for me and Honda!”
British Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Ryde
|Yam
|20m41.385
|2
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|+0.559
|3
|L Haslam
|BMW
|+1.060
|4
|D Kent
|Yam
|+1.312
|5
|G Irwin
|Duc
|+2.748
|6
|M Cook
|Kaw
|+3.078
|7
|L Jackson
|Hon
|+5.778
|8
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|+7.522
|9
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|+10.124
|10
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+10.514
|11
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|+12.477
|12
|F Bourne
|Hon
|+13.650
|13
|F Rogers
|Hon
|+13.949
|14
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+15.658
|15
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|+22.787
|16
|L Mossey
|Kaw
|+23.291
|17
|D Harrison
|Hon
|+24.692
|18
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|+30.221
|19
|L Rollo
|Apr
|+30.522
|20
|A Olsen
|Hon
|+30.930
|21
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|C Iddon
|Duc
|2.268
|DNF
|L Valleley
|Kaw
|10 Laps
|DNF
|R Vickers
|Yam
|13 Laps
|DNF
|J Sikkelerus
|Hon
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|85
|2
|Danny KENT (Yamaha)
|76
|3
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|73
|4
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|68
|5
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|67
|6
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda)
|63
|7
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|56
|8
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki)
|52
|9
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|40
|10
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|35
|11
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|32
|12
|Lee JACKSON (Honda)
|27
|13
|Rory SKINNER (BMW)
|19
|14
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|14
|15
|Fraser ROGERS (Honda)
|12
|16
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|11
|17
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|8
|18
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|8
|19
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|5
|20
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|4
|21
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|1
British Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|R Vickers
|Yam
|1m27.608
|2
|K Ryde
|Yam
|1m27.634
|3
|L Haslam
|BMW
|1m27.756
|4
|D Kent
|Yam
|1m27.858
|5
|L Jackson
|Hon
|1m28.170
|6
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|1m28.711
|1m28.249
|7
|C Iddon
|Duc
|1m28.268
|8
|G Irwin
|Duc
|1m28.534
|9
|M Cook
|Kaw
|1m28.681
|10
|J Brookes
|BMW
|1m28.857
|11
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|1m28.750
|1m28.984
|12
|F Rogers
|Hon
|1m28.652
|1m29.165
|13
|L Mossey
|Kaw
|1m29.880
|14
|J O’halloran
|15
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|16
|A Olsen
|Hon
|1m28.783
|17
|F Bourne
|Hon
|1m28.789
|18
|A Irwin
|Hon
|1m28.882
|19
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|1m29.021
|20
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|1m29.055
|21
|D Harrison
|Hon
|1m29.176
|22
|J Sikkelerus
|Hon
|1m29.853
|23
|L Rollo
|Apr
|1m29.978
|24
|L Valleley
|Kaw
|1m29.996
|25
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|1m30.227
|26
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|1m30.237
British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Wild card entry Can Oncu took the win in his British Supersport debut at Donington Park.
The Turkish rider started from pole on his Gearlink Kawasaki, taking the lead at the start, before dropping back to second when he was passed on lap two by Luke Stapleford on the Macadam Triumph.
But the World Supersport favourite was taking no prisoners and was soon back ahead, with Stapleford chasing him.
However, Stapleford’s race went wrong on the sixth lap when crashed out, giving Oncu a clearer run to the flag, as he beat Tom Booth-Amos by 2.004secs.
Ben Currie was third, just ahead of Jack Kennedy as TJ Toms rounded out the top five.
British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|C Oncu
|Kaw
|18m10.024
|2
|SSP
|Tom Booth-Amos
|Tri
|+2.004
|3
|SSP
|B Currie
|Duc
|+4.005
|4
|SSP
|J Kennedy
|Hon
|+6.025
|5
|SSP
|TJ Thomas
|Yam
|+9.262
|6
|SSP
|E Mcmanus
|Duc
|+10.100
|7
|SSP
|H Truelove
|Suz
|+10.403
|8
|SSP
|O Vostatek
|Tri
|+10.710
|9
|SSP
|R Irwin
|Suz
|+18.971
|10
|SSP
|E Mcglinchey
|Kaw
|+21.175
|11
|SSP
|A Seeley
|Yam
|+23.460
|12
|SSP
|B Lee
|Kaw
|+24.766
|13
|SSP
|J Francis
|Duc
|+24.886
|14
|GP2
|O ramram
|Kra
|+25.125
|15
|SSP
|S Richardson
|Suz
|+26.571
|16
|GP2
|J ramram
|Kra
|+29.694
|17
|SSP
|C Fraser
|Suz
|+31.616
|18
|SSP
|J Boerboom
|Kaw
|+32.159
|19
|SSP
|M Wadsworth
|Tri
|+34.504
|20
|SSP
|C Brown
|Yam
|+37.863
|21
|SSP
|A Durham
|Kaw
|+38.239
|22
|CUP
|M Hardie
|Kaw
|+41.453
|23
|SSP
|H Claridge
|Suz
|+41.793
|24
|CUP
|C Hall
|Kaw
|+42.361
|25
|SSP
|O Barr
|Yam
|+42.582
|26
|CUP
|L Leatherland
|Yam
|+49.431
|27
|CUP
|T Tunstall
|Duc
|+52.007
|28
|CUP
|J Wood
|Yam
|+52.125
|29
|CUP
|H Cook
|Kaw
|+52.573
|30
|SSP
|F Barnes
|Yam
|+53.902
|31
|SSP
|J Hind
|Suz
|+56.536
|32
|CUP
|B Oncu
|Yam
|+1m02.628
|33
|CUP
|L Oncu
|Kaw
|+1m07.842
|34
|SSP
|C Oncu
|Duc
|+1m10.593
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|J Mcmanus
|Duc
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|M Mclaren-Wood
|Yam
|2 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|A Davie
|Duc
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|L Stapleford
|Tri
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|S Laffins
|Kaw
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|M Truelove
|Suz
|11 Laps
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|97
|2
|Jack KENNEDY (Honda)
|96
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph)
|72
|4
|Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|72
|5
|Brad PERIE (Kawasaki)
|60
|6
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|54
|7
|Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha)
|51
|8
|Eugene McMANUS (Ducati)
|50
|9
|Davey TODD (Ducati)
|42
|10
|Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki)
|37
|11
|Joe FRANCIS (Ducati)
|31
|12
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|30
|13
|Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki)
|25
|14
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph)
|22
|15
|Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|16
|16
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|16
|17
|Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph)
|10
|18
|Hikari OKUBO (Honda)
|9
|19
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|8
|20
|Max WADSWORTH (Triumph)
|7
|21
|Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki)
|6
|22
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|6
|23
|Jamie COWARD (Triumph)
|6
|24
|Freddie BARNES (Yamaha)
|4
|25
|Cameron FRASER (Suzuki)
|2
|26
|Craig NEVE (Triumph)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Kramer)
|122
|2
|Jack NIXON (Kramer)
|91
|3
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|62
|4
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|20
|5
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|18
HEL Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|64
|2
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|56
|3
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|50
|4
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|44
|5
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|42
|6
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|40
|7
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|32
|8
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|25
|9
|Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha)
|24
|10
|Harry COOK (Kawasaki)
|14
|11
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|10
Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying
Davey Todd was back to his best today as he powered to pole with a best lap of 1min 28.684secs.
Second quickest was Scott Swann, who ended the session 0.272secs adrift of Todd, as Joe Talbot clocked the third best time.
Tom Ward remained a frontrunner and will line up in fourth position, with Ash Beech alongside him in fifth.
Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|D Todd
|BMW
|1m28.684
|2
|S Swann
|Honda
|+0.272
|3
|J Talbot
|Honda
|+0.563
|4
|T Ward
|Honda
|+0.888
|5
|A Beech
|Honda
|+0.940
|6
|J Perrin
|Honda
|+1.151
|7
|J Owens
|Aprilia
|+1.337
|8
|D Allingham
|BMW
|+1.416
|9
|S Reid
|Honda
|+1.549
|10
|M Truelove
|Honda
|+1.689
|11
|M Whelan
|Honda
|+1.800
|12
|J Lyons
|Honda
|+2.064
|13
|S Winfield
|Honda
|+2.067
|14
|K Dixon
|Yamaha
|+2.089
|15
|G Edwards
|Honda
|+2.148
|16
|J Shaw
|Kawasaki
|+2.263
|17
|F Arscott
|Honda
|+2.339
|18
|B Luxton
|Honda
|+2.391
|19
|J Bednarek
|Honda
|+2.738
|20
|C Tinker
|Yamaha
|+3.175
|21
|J Moore
|Honda
|+3.181
|22
|E Best
|Kawasaki
|+3.307
|23
|J Howard
|Kawasaki
|+3.333
|24
|D Connell
|Honda
|+3.353
|25
|M Symonds
|Yamaha
|+3.356
|26
|J Davis
|Yamaha
|+3.511
|27
|R White
|BMW
|+3.525
|28
|C Bey
|Honda
|+3.591
|29
|A Compton
|Honda
|+4.411
|30
|A Williams
|Honda
|+5.095
|31
|S Osborne
|Suzuki
|+5.410
|32
|J Campbell
|Kawasaki
|+6.057
|33
|C Thomson
|Kawasaki
|+6.207
|34
|J Burrill
|BMW
|+6.295
|35
|P Barker
|Honda
|+6.323
|36
|C Grover
|Yamaha
|+6.494
|37
|L Healey
|Suzuki
|+9.080
Pirelli National Sportbike Race One
Edoardo Colombi continued his successful run at Donington Park to sail to the opening win by a massive nine-seconds over Richard Cooper.
The Italian took the flag 9.017secs clear of his rival, as Ash Barnes brought his Raceways Yamaha home third.
Fourth was Thomas Strudwick, as Zak Shelton took fifth.
Pirelli National Sportbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|E Colombi
|Apr
|19m12.414
|2
|R Cooper
|Tri
|+9.017
|3
|A Barnes
|Yam
|+13.679
|4
|T Strudwick
|Tri
|+15.051
|5
|Z Shelton
|Apr
|+17.264
|6
|R Stephenson
|Tri
|+19.894
|7
|J Martin
|Tri
|+20.152
|8
|R Banham
|Yam
|+21.353
|9
|A Davidson
|Apr
|+21.661
|10
|L Arrowsmith
|Apr
|+29.607
|11
|J Smith
|Apr
|+49.629
|12
|C Harris
|Apr
|+54.555
|13
|D Crean
|Apr
|+55.161
|14
|K Hand
|Tri
|+1m00.989
|15
|S Green
|Apr
|+1m05.476
|16
|O Edwards
|Apr
|+1m06.483
|17
|J Knights
|Apr
|+1m07.298
|18
|J Proudfoot
|Yam
|+1m12.574
|19
|J Muir
|Apr
|+1m13.439
|20
|J Ellis
|Apr
|+1m23.988
|21
|L Docherty
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|C Atkins
|Kaw
|4 Laps
|DNF
|J Fieldhouse
|Apr
|4 Laps
|DNF
|H Dessoy
|Yam
|9 Laps
|DNF
|S O’reilly
|Apr
|11 Laps
|DNF
|A Silvester
|Tri
|/
|DNF
|F Weeden
|Apr
|/
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One
Lewis Smart took the opening Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen win of the weekend, as he beat Kalvin Kelly by 0.477secs.
Smart swept to victory after a 10-lap dash at Donington Park, as Carl Harris picked up the final podium place in third.
Polesitter Ted Wilkinson wasn’t able to convert pole to a win and had to settle for fourth place, as Australia’s Brodie Gawith crossed the line fifth.
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L Smart
|Kaw
|16m45.925
|2
|K Kelly
|Kaw
|+0.477
|3
|C Harris
|Kaw
|+0.660
|4
|T Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+3.594
|5
|B Gawith
|Kaw
|+6.816
|6
|C Jones
|Kaw
|+17.170
|7
|Z Weston
|Kaw
|+35.131
|8
|B O’malley
|Kaw
|+35.976
|9
|D O’mahony
|Kaw
|+36.604
|10
|C Marcuzzo
|Kaw
|+37.261
|11
|C Beach
|Kaw
|+37.667
|12
|G Marshall
|Kaw
|+48.949
|13
|F Oakley
|Kaw
|+51.061
|14
|L Hopkins
|Kaw
|+51.284
|15
|K Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+51.520
|16
|F Schipper
|Kaw
|+1m16.496
|Not Classified
|DNF
|H Snell
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|DNF
|J Yeldham
|Kaw
|5 Laps
|DNF
|C Dance
|Kaw
|/