2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship

Round Three – FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut

Danish star Mikkel Michelsen admitted “it’s nice to have my mojo back” after defying his mental battles to end his quest for an FIM Speedway Grand Prix win at the Trans MF FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut on Saturday.

Michelsen ended a run of 20 Speedway GPs without a final appearance in spectacular style, as he delivered an electrifying start to beat runner-up Bartosz Zmarzlik, Jack Holder in third and fourth-placed Dominik Kubera in the final.

Despite winning his third Speedway European Championship in 2023, Michelsen has struggled to find his best form in Speedway GP.

But after a winter of hard work on both man and his machines, which included working with Polish sports psychologist Grzegorz Więcław on his mental approach, Michelsen was elated to reap the rewards on an unforgettable night at a sold-out OneSolar Arena.

Mikkel Michelsen

“I have not been in the best place mentally for the last year. That’s something we worked hard on during the winter and it’s paying off right now. I feel way more confident, and I’m way more comfortable when I get my race suit on and get on the bike. Something has been missing and it’s nice to have my mojo back. I just have to keep working hard and hopefully it pays off. It has been a turbulent year and a half, fighting with different issues. It has definitely not been going the way I wanted it to. It wasn’t an easy night in Landshut. We had a lot of issues during the race. But it was nice to have a night when things worked out the way I wanted them to. I am pretty stoked.”

Michelsen defied a difficult gate three to deliver a lightning start that put him in charge of the final. “Gate three had been a nightmare all night,” he said. “I knew we needed to gamble a little bit with the setup to try and see if we could make the most of it. I popped out of the gate just fine and I saw Jack had a good start from gate one. I knew if I didn’t close him down a little bit into the corner, it was game over.

“I just tried to control the race. I might have raced a little too wide, but I was super hyped, and I just wanted to get that win. I’m super happy and I don’t know how else to describe it.”

Landshut staged its first Speedway GP since July 6, 1997, when another Danish star, four-time FIM Speedway world champion Hans Nielsen, topped the podium. None of SGP class of 2024 had raced a Speedway GP round at the OneSolar Arena before and few of them have visited the Bavarian venue regularly.

It was a challenge Zmarzlik was delighted to take on as he claimed top spot in the 2024 Speedway GP World Championship on 50 points – putting him two ahead of Lublin team-mate Holder.

Zmarzlik, who was also second at the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw last Saturday, said: “I am very happy because I was on the podium again, and for me, that’s the most important. A final is a final and I think many races were interesting for the fans. It was a good night for everyone. I last came here about four or five years ago. Every time I come to a new track, or one I don’t ride regularly, I am the most excited. It’s new inspiration for me because I must find a good setup and I love this job. I really like when it makes you think. I am happy about second place and I am proud of my team. They did some really hard work for me. Congrats to all the boys in the final.”

Holder remains second in the Speedway GP standings after taking third place in Landshut. With eight rounds still to race, he’s bracing himself for an epic title showdown with Zmarzlik.

Jack Holder

“I hope he is ready. I’m ready. He has been on top form for many years – he isn’t a four-time world champion for no reason. I have raced him in World Under-21 Championships, and he has beaten me in all of them, and in the GPs too. But thanks to him because it has picked up my level. I want to beat him; everyone does. The target is on his back.”

SGP action resumes with the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague on June 1 as Marketa Stadium stages a record-breaking 30th Speedway GP event.

Images by Jarek Pabijan and Taylor Lanning