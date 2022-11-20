Oli Bayliss

Oli Bayliss steadily worked his way from 14th up to eighth place and held that position for most of the latter half of the race all the way to the chequered flag to earn eight points today in the final World Supersport race of the season. Oli finishes his debut season 16th in the championship with 65-points.

“It was definitely a difficult weekend. To be honest it wasn’t the weather I was expecting at all. Heading into this round I had a few riders asking me how the weather would be at Phillip Island in November. You know I said it’s okay you know, November you think it will be a bit sunny and warm. I think this is one of the worse weather patterns we have had at a WorldSBK race meeting at Phillip Island so it was hard.

“The weather definitely made it quite difficult. On Friday we showed that we were quick in the dry. However, yesterday we struggled a bit in the wet. I only got one lap in qualifying and I messed up my one and only lap.

“In terms of Race Two today, I got one of the worse starts in my life. I managed to gain some positions back. I think if I got a better start and a better qualifying position I could have possibly stayed with the front group.

“But overall, it has been a good day. Eighth place is ok. In saying that, as a racer you always expect more of yourself and overall, it has been a tough year. But at the same time, it has been a big learning year.

“To be able to be on the back of some of the guys we were racing with today, who have probably been here more times than I have, was a good way to end the year. We understood going into my home round it wasn’t going to be easy. You still have to put in as much work as any other round.

“In the end, I’m happy with eighth place. More importantly I’m happy to finish the weekend with a good result. However, you’re always looking for that little bit more.

“Thanks to everyone for coming to Phillip Island this weekend. It was good to put on half a show for everyone today. I hope everyone enjoyed today the whole weekend.

“I can’t wait to return to the Island in February in 2023 for round one of the WorldSBK Championship. Be sure to head back here where hopefully I can do a better result for everyone.”

