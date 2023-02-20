WorldSBK 2023
Phillip Island pre-season Test Day One
World Supersport FP1
World Supersport Free Practice 1 has just wrapped up at Phillip Island, with Australia’s Oli Bayliss finishing the session in seventh, with a 1m34.989, 1.425s off the leading pace as he kicks off the new season with the D34G Racing Team.
Leading the session was Nicolo Bulega from the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team, with Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) rounding out the top three.
Oli Bayliss also spoke about his first season in the World Supersport paddock in 2022, speaking of the challenges that were present throughout the entire season.
Oli Bayliss: “Our biggest issue in 2022 was that we were going to new tracks, and Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 was pretty much just us learning the new tracks, and we would go into Q1 with no real bike set up as we were still learning. I’ve got the toughest season over and done with now, so this year it’s time to start working and fighting for better results.”
With a successful end to his maiden year in World Supersport, Oli Bayliss makes a team change in 2023 as he switches to the D34G Racing team, while remaining on Ducati Panigale V2 machinery.
Bayliss: “I feel really good about this season – the D34G Racing team had some good results last year. It looks like a strong team and I hope that during the season we can keep progressing. I think if we’re going to have a podium anywhere with the team, it will be here. I am hoping that we have some good testing over the next two days, and then we can head into the weekend really fighting for a strong position at my home round.”
Speaking further about his team change, Bayliss said he is excited to still be remaining on the Ducati Panigale V2 for his 2023 campaign.
Bayliss: “The first season on a new bike was always going to be a hard one, no one really knew how it was going to perform of all things. I think definitely, last year all the Ducati’s took a step in the right direction, so I think heading into 2023 the Ducati will be strong.”
For the first time since 2020, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit hosts the opening round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, for the Grand Ridge Brewery Australia Round. For Oli, it’s a special moment for the 19-year-old, racing in front of his home crowd yet again.
Bayliss: “Yeah, it’s hard to express my feelings when I am racing, but for sure racing home is a good change from when I am racing overseas. The atmosphere when I race in Australia is great, I can speak the language which certainly makes things a lot easier, and of course of all, I am excited to race in front of my home crowd again, it will be a very special way to start the season.”
FIM World Supersport Official Test – Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|Max
|1
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m33.564
|1m33.564
|274,1
|2
|S. Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m33.907
|+0.343
|268,7
|3
|Y. Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m34.345
|+0.781
|272,7
|4
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m34.473
|+0.909
|270,0
|5
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph RS 765
|1m34.792
|+1.228
|268,7
|6
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m34.802
|+1.238
|271,4
|7
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m34.989
|+1.425
|266,0
|8
|A. Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m35.096
|+1.532
|267,3
|9
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|1m35.420
|+1.856
|273,4
|10
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|1m35.536
|+1.972
|272,0
|11
|V. Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m35.745
|+2.181
|266,7
|12
|J. Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m36.070
|+2.506
|264,7
|13
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m36.084
|+2.520
|266,7
|14
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m36.223
|+2.659
|271,4
|15
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800
|1m36.253
|+2.689
|272,0
|16
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800
|1m36.370
|+2.806
|270,7
|17
|A. Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m36.614
|+3.050
|265,4
|18
|A. Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m36.705
|+3.141
|265,4
|19
|A. Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|1m38.868
|+5.304
|255,9
|20
|T. Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|1m38.939
|+5.375
|254,1
|21
|H. Truelove
|Triumph SRS 765
|1m42.029
|+8.465
|264,1
|22
|J. Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|/
|/
|/
Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule
|Friday 24 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0850
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0915
|0940
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0945
|1015
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1030
|1115
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1130
|1215
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1225
|1255
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1305
|1325
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1335
|1355
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1405
|1435
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1500
|1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600
|1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|8
|35.56km
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km
|2023 WorldSBK Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|24–26 Feb
|Phillip Island
|Australian
|R2
|3–5 Mar
|Mandalika
|Indonesian
|R3
|21–23 App
|Assen
|Dutch
|R4
|5–7 May
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|Catalunya
|R5
|2–4 Jun
|Misano
|Emilia-Romagna
|R6
|30 June–2 Jul
|Donington Park
|UK
|R7
|28–30 Jul
|Most
|Czech
|R8
|8–10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|French
|R9
|22–24 Sep
|Aragon
|Aragon
|R10
|29 Sept – 1 Oct
|Portimao
|Portuguese
|R11
|13–15 Oct
|San Juan
|Argentinean
|R12
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA