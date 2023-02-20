WorldSBK 2023

Phillip Island pre-season Test Day One

World Supersport FP1

World Supersport Free Practice 1 has just wrapped up at Phillip Island, with Australia’s Oli Bayliss finishing the session in seventh, with a 1m34.989, 1.425s off the leading pace as he kicks off the new season with the D34G Racing Team.

Leading the session was Nicolo Bulega from the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team, with Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) rounding out the top three.

Oli Bayliss also spoke about his first season in the World Supersport paddock in 2022, speaking of the challenges that were present throughout the entire season.

Oli Bayliss: “Our biggest issue in 2022 was that we were going to new tracks, and Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 was pretty much just us learning the new tracks, and we would go into Q1 with no real bike set up as we were still learning. I’ve got the toughest season over and done with now, so this year it’s time to start working and fighting for better results.”

With a successful end to his maiden year in World Supersport, Oli Bayliss makes a team change in 2023 as he switches to the D34G Racing team, while remaining on Ducati Panigale V2 machinery.

Bayliss: “I feel really good about this season – the D34G Racing team had some good results last year. It looks like a strong team and I hope that during the season we can keep progressing. I think if we’re going to have a podium anywhere with the team, it will be here. I am hoping that we have some good testing over the next two days, and then we can head into the weekend really fighting for a strong position at my home round.”

Speaking further about his team change, Bayliss said he is excited to still be remaining on the Ducati Panigale V2 for his 2023 campaign.

Bayliss: “The first season on a new bike was always going to be a hard one, no one really knew how it was going to perform of all things. I think definitely, last year all the Ducati’s took a step in the right direction, so I think heading into 2023 the Ducati will be strong.”

For the first time since 2020, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit hosts the opening round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, for the Grand Ridge Brewery Australia Round. For Oli, it’s a special moment for the 19-year-old, racing in front of his home crowd yet again.

Bayliss: “Yeah, it’s hard to express my feelings when I am racing, but for sure racing home is a good change from when I am racing overseas. The atmosphere when I race in Australia is great, I can speak the language which certainly makes things a lot easier, and of course of all, I am excited to race in front of my home crowd again, it will be a very special way to start the season.”

FIM World Supersport Official Test – Free Practice 1

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Max 1 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m33.564 1m33.564 274,1 2 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 1m33.907 +0.343 268,7 3 Y. Montella Ducati Panigale V2 1m34.345 +0.781 272,7 4 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 1m34.473 +0.909 270,0 5 N. Tuuli Triumph RS 765 1m34.792 +1.228 268,7 6 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 1m34.802 +1.238 271,4 7 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 1m34.989 +1.425 266,0 8 A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 1m35.096 +1.532 267,3 9 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m35.420 +1.856 273,4 10 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m35.536 +1.972 272,0 11 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 1m35.745 +2.181 266,7 12 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 1m36.070 +2.506 264,7 13 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 1m36.084 +2.520 266,7 14 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 1m36.223 +2.659 271,4 15 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 1m36.253 +2.689 272,0 16 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 1m36.370 +2.806 270,7 17 A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 1m36.614 +3.050 265,4 18 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 1m36.705 +3.141 265,4 19 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR 1m38.868 +5.304 255,9 20 T. Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR 1m38.939 +5.375 254,1 21 H. Truelove Triumph SRS 765 1m42.029 +8.465 264,1 22 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R / / /

Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule

Friday 24 February 2023 Start Finish Class Session

Laps Distance 0740 0750 Timekeeping Track System Test 0810 0820 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0850 0910 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0915 0940 Australian Supersport FP 0945 1015 Australian Superbike FP1 1030 1115 WorldSSP FP1 1130 1215 WorldSBK FP 1225 1255 ASBK Pillion Rides 1305 1325 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1335 1355 Australian Supersport Q 1405 1435 Australian Superbike FP2 1500 1545 WorldSSP FP2 1600 1645 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 8 35.56km Saturday 25 February 2023 Start Finish Class Session Laps Distance 0740 0750 Timekeeping Track System Test 0810 0820 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0900 0920 Australian Superbike Q 0940 Australian Supersport 300 R2 8 35.56km 1015 Australian Supersport R1 10 44.45km 1050 1120 WorldSBK FP3 1140 Australian SuperbikeR1 12 53.34km 1225 1245 WorldSSP Superpole 1310 1325 WorldSBK Superpole 1340 1410 Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps 1430 WorldSSP R1 18 80.01km 1505 1535 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 22 97.79km 1720 Australian Supersport R2 10 44.45km Sunday 26 February 2023 Start Finish Session Session Laps Distance 0800 0810 Timekeeping Track System Test 0830 0840 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 8 35.56km 0945 Australian Superbike R2 12 53.34km 1030 1045 WorldSBK WUP 1055 1110 WorldSSP WUP 1130 Australian Supersport R3 10 44.45km 1200 1235 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps ASBK Presentations on Podium 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 10 44.45km 1340 Australian Superbike R3 12 53.34km 1430 WorldSSP R2 80.01km 1505 1535 ASBK Pillion Rides ASBK Presentations on Podium 1600 WorldSBK R3 22 97.79km