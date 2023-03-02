2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

Philipp Öttl

Philipp Öttl: “For me the 11th place yesterday (Saturday) was good, but maybe a bit of a disappointment. If you compare it to the result of the Superpole. But today in the dry – since day 1 at the testing, we knew we had good pace here in Australia – it was all about confirming that in the race. The pace in the Superpole race was really really fast. The two races on Sunday were just really good, I am very happy, even though we didn’t manage to beat the top ten in Race 2.

“I think I can be happy, to be honest in all three races I was at 100 per cent, so I think I did the maximum amount this weekend for us. Of course, maybe in the future we can do even better. But you also have to consider that the championship has a really high level, so I think the top five or the top ten will change frequently.”

Q: And the performance of your bike and Ducati in general?

Philipp Öttl: “At the moment I have quite a good feeling, especially for the front of the bike, and I think a huge advantage of the bike is the electronics, how the electronics are working.

“It’s just my personal opinion, I’ve never rode a Yamaha, or a BMW, or other brand of bike with the world championship electronics, so I can only speak for what I feel.

“I think that the big advantage of the Ducati is on racetracks where the tyre consumption is high and you don’t have a lot of grip, so I think that especially Australia and Barcelona the two race tracks where you have a slight advantage with this kind of bike.

“Of course there will be races where the Ducati will always be competitive, because it’s a good bike, especially this weekend the bike was good. But I also had a good flow for the track which was helping, a good rhythm, and every time I went out I was fast.”

