Pista 125C scooter now $2990 Ride-Away

Fuel prices are soaring, inflation is inflating and traffic congestion is worsening, so what better way to beat the bowser and the gridlock this summer – without breaking the bank – than with a Pista scooter?

Reliable, cheap to run and fun in the sun, the Pista 125 carburetted model is available now with an even-sharper ride-away price of just $2990.

This represents a super saving of $750 on the clever commuter. Promotional price ends January 1, 2023, or while stock lasts, but excludes Pista 50 and 125 EFI models.

On sale through a robust network of more than 20 dealers Australia-wide and distributed by motorcycle industry stalwarts PS Importers, Pista Scooters exude agility and purpose, punctuated by modern, sportsbike-inspired bodywork and striking LED lighting.

Pista 50 – $2940 rideaway

The Pista 50 is powered by a charismatic 50cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine that delivers.

Backing this is an ideal combination of entertaining and confidence-inspiring handling thanks to the Pista 50 2T’s 12-inch wheels, a low centre of gravity and a wet weight of just 93kg for maximum agility and versatility.

Being a 50cc moped, the Pista 50 can be ridden legally in Queensland and Western Australia on a regular driver’s license for added convenience.

Pista 125 EFI $4190 ride-away

Both Pista 125 models up the ante with the force of a flexible 125cc four-stroke engine as well as 13-inch wheels and a combined braking system to carry your needs with performance and style in spades.

Choose from the Pista 125, fuelled by a tried-and-true carburettor, or upgrade to the Pista 125 EFI for even punchier performance and optimum fuel efficiency.

All Pista models are LAMS-approved and come complete with generous levels of standard equipment and a 12-month/30,000km warranty (including parts and labour).

Standard equipment highlights for all models include:

Contemporary, sporty styling

Generous underseat storage to accommodate an open-face helmet

LED lightning with daytime-running lights

Front disc brake

Blue backlit LCD/analogue dash with fuel gauge and clock

Sidestand with safety switch

Centrestand

Luggage hook

Convenience and backup of both electric and kickstart

The Pista 50 and 125 scooters are available in three colourways: White Edition/Blue, White Edition/Flame and White Edition/Carbon.

Genuine accessories include the choice of a 31-litre top case in either Matte black ($99) or Matte black with white insert ($109). A mounting rack is included.

Head into your local Pista dealer or check out the Pista Scooters Australia website.