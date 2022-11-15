Pista 125C scooter now $2990 Ride-Away
Fuel prices are soaring, inflation is inflating and traffic congestion is worsening, so what better way to beat the bowser and the gridlock this summer – without breaking the bank – than with a Pista scooter?
Reliable, cheap to run and fun in the sun, the Pista 125 carburetted model is available now with an even-sharper ride-away price of just $2990.
This represents a super saving of $750 on the clever commuter. Promotional price ends January 1, 2023, or while stock lasts, but excludes Pista 50 and 125 EFI models.
On sale through a robust network of more than 20 dealers Australia-wide and distributed by motorcycle industry stalwarts PS Importers, Pista Scooters exude agility and purpose, punctuated by modern, sportsbike-inspired bodywork and striking LED lighting.
Pista 50 – $2940 rideaway
The Pista 50 is powered by a charismatic 50cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine that delivers.
Backing this is an ideal combination of entertaining and confidence-inspiring handling thanks to the Pista 50 2T’s 12-inch wheels, a low centre of gravity and a wet weight of just 93kg for maximum agility and versatility.
Being a 50cc moped, the Pista 50 can be ridden legally in Queensland and Western Australia on a regular driver’s license for added convenience.
Pista 125 EFI $4190 ride-away
Both Pista 125 models up the ante with the force of a flexible 125cc four-stroke engine as well as 13-inch wheels and a combined braking system to carry your needs with performance and style in spades.
Choose from the Pista 125, fuelled by a tried-and-true carburettor, or upgrade to the Pista 125 EFI for even punchier performance and optimum fuel efficiency.
All Pista models are LAMS-approved and come complete with generous levels of standard equipment and a 12-month/30,000km warranty (including parts and labour).
Standard equipment highlights for all models include:
- Contemporary, sporty styling
- Generous underseat storage to accommodate an open-face helmet
- LED lightning with daytime-running lights
- Front disc brake
- Blue backlit LCD/analogue dash with fuel gauge and clock
- Sidestand with safety switch
- Centrestand
- Luggage hook
- Convenience and backup of both electric and kickstart
The Pista 50 and 125 scooters are available in three colourways: White Edition/Blue, White Edition/Flame and White Edition/Carbon.
Genuine accessories include the choice of a 31-litre top case in either Matte black ($99) or Matte black with white insert ($109). A mounting rack is included.
Head into your local Pista dealer or check out the Pista Scooters Australia website.