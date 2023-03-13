MotoGP 2023 – Portimao Test

Focus on Ducati

The eight-strong Ducati armada was reduced to seven on Sunday after Fabio Di Giannantonio’s crash on Saturday ruled him out of the final day of testing. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo spoiled a Ducati 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 Sunday lock out on the time-sheets by putting his YZR-M1 into third position.

Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) absolutely smashed his old lap record with a stunning 1m37.968. But he wasn’t the only one under the old 1m38.725, with an incredible 12 riders ending the 2023 pre-season quicker than that previous benchmark.

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m thrilled with how the five days of pre-season testing went, including the three days in Malaysia last month. We improved in every session and completed our work programme. I like the new bike and prefer it to last year’s, but now we must keep our feet on the ground and keep working with our heads down to be fast on every track. The other manufacturers have also taken important steps forward, so we must stay focused. We can say ‘mission accomplished’: we are ready to face the new season.”

On Bagnaia’s tail was Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) as he unleashed a time attack on Sunday, not into the 1:37s but seemingly taking a big step forward. With his testing program behind him Zarco was able to spend Sunday working on his own set-up and pace.

With Quartararo third the next member of the Ducati juggernaut on the time-sheets was Luca Marini followed by his Mooney VR46 Racing team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Luca Marini – P4

“Overall I’m satisfied with the pre-season: there’s a good atmosphere within the Team and we’ve worked hard. I had fun, I feel good and I enjoyed every lap on the bike. Today was probably the hardest day, I had some bad luck and too many technical problems. In the final I gave my all, went out for the last 20 minutes and set my best lap time. I feel good, I can fight for the Top6 in qualifying and in the sprint with the soft. For the race, I think I’ll opt for the medium rear, the performances aren’t very different, but in terms of long distance it’s more performing.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P5

“A good test, I’m happy even if the afternoon wasn’t easy at all. Putting everything together was more complicated than we expected. We made a step back and then it started to feel good. I’m not at 100% yet, but we did a great job and the sprint race simulation isn’t bad either. I can improve by 2/3 tenths on the single lap and keep the pace of the fastest.”

Pablo Nieto – Mooney VR46 Racing Team Manager

“We have to be satisfied, not so much with this test, but with the whole pre-season. In Malaysia we worked well and here we continued in the same direction. We are ready to face the race in the best possible way. Ducati and the whole Team have done a lot and we are a very solid team with two very fast riders. We just have to discover the new format of the weekend, the last real unknown factor.”

Despite being hindered by technical issues and a crash on the first day, the last test was also positive for Enea Bastianini. The rider from Rimini finished in sixth position, with a time of 1:38.373, four-tenths from his Lenovo Ducati team-mate, Bastianini completed a total of 118 laps over the two days.

Enea Bastianini – P6

“These two days have been positive even though we were really unlucky yesterday. Today we started with a different mentality, which allowed us to take big steps forward straight away, and in general, we worked really well. We didn’t do any particular tests, but we focused mainly on the set-up of the bike and my riding style ahead of the first race, which will be held here in less than two weeks. I think we are still missing something to be able to fight for the win, but we are not far away. Today I also did my first sprint race simulation, and I think tyre life won’t be a problem, but we still haven’t chosen which one to use for Sunday’s race. In any case, I am happy and ready to get back on track for the first Grand Prix of the year”.

Alex Marquez is continuing to adapt to the Desmosedici and these two days in Portimao see him well prepared for the season ahead. Worth noting is a fall (turn 10-11) for the Spaniard without consequences, but otherwise it was definitely a positive test, the Spaniard remarking that he needs to improve his braking.

Alex Marquez – P7

“They have been two very positive days, and I have to say today even better than yesterday. We are finding the limits of my Ducati and today the crash also helped me to understand each other better. In the end, it’s better to take a test and know how far I can take the Desmosedici. It’s obvious that we’re happy with this pre-season, right now we’re in the top 5 at this track and it’s a very good start.”

Jorge Martin was eighth as he continued to trial the ‘ground effect’ fairings on the Pramac Ducati.

Fabio Di Giannantonio will need a few days of rest before resuming training in view of the start of the season in less than two weeks.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P21

“Yesterday was a demanding fall and the doctors advised us to stay calm for at least 48 hours. It’s a pity that things went like this, we were working well and what’s more it was a very normal crash, but the gravel ruined everything. They’re practically rocks and the fall was really painful: it’s like this every year here… We spoke with the team to the organization to increase the level of safety also with regard to gravel… I repeat it’s a pity, but the sensations with the bike they are excellent, and we come from two excellent tests. We are ready“.

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Combined Times

Pos Rider Nation P1 P2 P2 Laps Gap 1 F.BAGNAIA ITA 1’38.771 1’37.968 60 – 2 J.ZARCO FRA 1’39.716 1’38.264 51 +0.296 3 F.QUARTARARO FRA 1’39.614 1’38.302 61 +0.334 4 L.MARINI ITA 1’39.005 1’38.310 62 +0.342 5 M.BEZZECCHI ITA 1’39.608 1’38.351 85 +0.383 6 E.BASTIANINI ITA 1’40.009 1’38.373 61 +0.405 7 A.MARQUEZ SPA 1’39.336 1’38.402 41 +0.434 8 J.MARTIN SPA 1’39.643 1’38.434 30 +0.466 9 B.BINDER RSA 1’39.923 1’38.480 49 +0.512 10 A.ESPARGARO SPA 1’39.648 1’38.569 27 +0.601 11 M.OLIVEIRA POR 1’39.466 1’38.584 35 +0.616 12 M.VIÑALES SPA 1’39.025 1’38.678 26 +0.710 13 J.MIR SPA 1’39.776 1’38.762 59 +0.794 14 M.MARQUEZ SPA 1’40.170 1’38.778 49 +0.810 15 A.RINS SPA 1’39.646 1’38.782 81 +0.814 16 R.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’39.460 1’38.854 20 +0.886 17 J.MILLER AUS 1’39.987 1’38.909 74 +0.941 18 P.ESPARGARO SPA 1’40.507 1’38.974 73 +1.006 19 F.MORBIDELLI ITA 1’40.414 1’39.066 79 +1.098 20 T.NAKAGAMI JPN 1’40.642 1’39.309 23 +1.341 21 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA 1’39.641 +1.673 22 A.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’40.771 1’39.667 42 +1.699 23 M.PIRRO ITA 1’40.336 1’40.099 35 +2.131 24 S.BRADL GER 1’40.162 +2.194

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Day Two Top Speeds

Pos Rider Nat/Bike Top Speed (km/h) 1 Jorge MARTIN SPA / DUCATI 347.2 2 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA / DUCATI 346.1 3 Maverick VIÑALES SPA / APRILIA 343.9 4 Enea BASTIANINI ITA / DUCATI 343.9 5 Alex MARQUEZ SPA / DUCATI 343.9 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR / APRILIA 343.9 7 Marc MARQUEZ SPA / HONDA 343.9 8 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA / DUCATI 342.8 9 Johann ZARCO FRA / DUCATI 340.6 10 Luca MARINI ITA / DUCATI 340.6 11 Brad BINDER RSA / KTM 340.6 12 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA / APRILIA 340.6 13 Alex RINS SPA / HONDA 340.6 14 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA / YAMAHA 339.6 15 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA / APRILIA 338.5 16 Jack MILLER AUS / KTM 338.5 17 Pol ESPARGARO SPA / KTM 338.5 18 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA / YAMAHA 337.5 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA / KTM 337.5 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN / HONDA 336.4 21 Joan MIR SPA / HONDA 336.4 22 Michele PIRRO ITA / DUCATI 336.4

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 March 26 Portugal, Portimao Round 2 April 2 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda Round 3 April 16 Americas, COTA Round 4 April 30 Spain, Jerez Round 5 May 14 France, Le Mans Round 6 June 11 Italy, Mugello Round 7 June 18 Germany, Sachsenring Round 8 June 25 Netherlands, Assen Round 9 July 9 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) Round 10 August 6 Great Britain, Silverstone Round 11 August 20 Austria, Red Bull Ring Round 12 September 3 Catalunya, Catalunya Round 13 September 10 San Marino, Misano Round 14 September 24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) Round 15 October 1 Japan, Motegi Round 16 October 15 Indonesia, Mandalika Round 17 October 22 Australia, Phillip Island Round 18 October 29 Thailand, Chang Round 19 November 12 Malaysia, Sepang Round 20 November 19 Qatar, Lusail Round 21 November 26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List