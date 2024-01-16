2024 Rieju MR Six Days Argentina Edition

The MR Six Days Argentina is designed to leave a mark on the off-road scene across Australia, with this limited edition Rieju enduro motorcycle available for a special pre-order price of $16,990, ahead of the February 10, 2024 dealer release.

Continuing with the tradition of recent years, Rieju delivers with the launch of its new MR 6Days Argentina: a limited edition, based on the MR Pro 2024 and incorporating additional features, like improving performance thanks to the complete FMF exhaust system.

Other Argentina Edition special components include the Crosspro extended crankcase cover and silicone blue cooling hose.

A nod goes to Argentina of course too, the vibrant colours of the bike’s plastic paying tribute to the host country of the upcoming FIM International Six Days 2024, offering a uniquely immersive experience for Aussie riders and fans alike.

To pre-order, head to the Rieju Australia website:

https://rieju.com.au/model/mr-six-days-argentina/

2024 Rieju MR Six Days Argentina Specifications