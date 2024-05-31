ISDE 2024 – Rieju motorcycle rental and assistance packs

The Rieju factory has revealed their motorcycle rental and assistance packs for the 2024 ISDE, which will be the 98th edition and in Rieju’s homeland of Spain this year.

The bikes available for rental for the event will be the decked-out and ready-to-race 250 cc and 300 cc variants of the MR 6Days SPAIN 2t.

The Rieju Factory Racing team manages the full support service and also supports its World Championship competitors.

Registration can be started by sending an email to [email protected], or head to the RIEJU Spain website (link).

The deadline for bike rental or accessing assistance is 31 July 2024.

Rieju Motorcycle Rental & Assistance Inclusions

MR 6Days SPAIN 250 2t or MR 6Days SPAIN 300 2t

Model MR 6DAYS SPAIN

Transport costs of the motorbikes to the ISDE event.

Motorbike registration and insurance.

Access to the RIEJU facilities in the Paddock and at the assistance points.

Technical and mechanical assistance and advice on race days.

Storage box for personal belongings in the Paddock.

Fuel for the race.

GRO lubricants.

Personalised tool kit.

Original spare parts service*.

6 filters, one per day.

1 front tyre (plus new motorbike tyre).

2 rear tyres (plus that of the new motorbike).

1 set of Mousses.

Technical assistance within FIM rules.

One racing kit (T-shirt, trousers and gloves).

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc) in the paddock during the race.

Lunch at the end of each day.

*Important note: Spare parts consumed will be paid for as part of the price of the assistance service. The price of the same will be the tariff price with a 40 per cent discount.

The rental price will be: 3,600 €

Rieju Assistance Only Service Inclusions

Bring your Rieju, and Rieju S.A. will take care of the rest. You will be treated like an official Rieju rider:

Access to Rieju facilities in the Paddock and at the assistance points.

Technical and mechanical assistance and advice on race days.

Storage box for personal belongings in the Paddock.

Fuel for the race.

GRO lubricants.

Personalised tool kit.

Original spare parts service*.

6 filters, one per day.

1 front tyre (plus new motorbike tyre).

2 rear tyres (plus that of the new motorbike).

1 set of Mousses.

Technical assistance within FIM rules.

One racing kit (T-shirt, trousers and gloves).

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc) in the paddock during the race.

Lunch at the end of each day.

*Important note: Spare parts consumed will be paid for as part of the price of the assistance service. The price of the same will be the tariff price with a 40% discount.

The cost of attendance will be: 1,600 €

