Round Four – Gillman, SA – May 29

EziLift MXW

In the dark past, not so long ago, there used to be wind-ups and mickey taking to fellow riders along the lines of, “you should give it up, mate. You ride like a girl!”

After witnessing the first two rounds of the Ezilift ProMX Women’s Championship, there’s a lot of blokes out there, including yours truly, that wish they could indeed ride a motocross layout as demanding as Gillman, like one of these girls.

Yes, in the past there have been plenty of ladies that have featured in road racing but not as many in motocross at a top level.

In the 21st millennium that has definitely changed, as there are several young ladies that would have many guys choking on their roosts.

The entrant numbers mightn’t be the same as their male counterparts, with 22 on track, but for anyone – male or female – to attempt to conquer the Gillman layout, they must have a certain level of talent, competitive spirit and desire, but those at the front of the MXW field are seriously talented and amply demonstrated the determination and commitment that is required to conquer the challenges of a motocross track, male or female – particularly at a national level.

Gillman hosted the second round of the women’s title after the opening round at Wonthaggi back in March. Admittedly it was much the same as far as who finished where and most of the racing was processional, but it was still impressive to watch their ability on the track that ever-changing and as many lines as the track was wide.

It confirms what I have uttered during my commentary for years: Motorsport is a level playing field for all. Don your riding gear, whether leathers or dirt gear, helmets boots and gloves, and you are just another competitor to beat. Our sport is truly equal for all and there are more and more women getting out on tracks in their attraction to adrenaline.

Charli Cannon (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) is the pacesetter in women’s motocross in Australia and has won all four races in style. Earlier in the year at the Queensland state titles, Cannon won the MX3 class and beat all the boys in the process…

She also entered the Maxxis MX3 class at the second round in Mackay, qualifying 23rd (out of 48 entries) but was imposed a three-spot penalty due to a track infringement. Brother. Jake was 22nd, just 0.641 sec in front. Unfortunately, she was forced to withdraw from the meeting after injuring her ankle during that session.

No doubt there is some great sibling banter between the pair on the training track!

The track was confronting to all riders and the way the women rode the track reflected their ability, evident with some of the lap times in qualifying.

With Cannon’s form reflected that she was obviously the favourite to be fastest in qualifying, and that she was, Charli’s time of 2:13.013 would’ve placed her ninth in the MX3 class.

Emma Milesevic (Team HRC Honda Racing), Madison Healy (Shepparton MC Honda) and Madison Brown (Yamaha) were next quickest. Milesevic’s time would’ve put her 18th in MX3. Not too shabby at all.

EziLift MXW Moto One

By the time came round for their first 15-minute+1 lap moto, the track had been carved up severely by the four qualifying sessions, a MX1 Superpole session and two motos, so the ruts were getting close to axle-deep.

Cannon, as expected, headed off to establish a five-second lead over Milesevic after the opening lap, and by three-laps down the talented Queenslander had over 33-seconds in hand to second place.

While Cannon was firing up front, the battle for third between the two Madison’s; Healey and Brown, along with Taylor Thompson, was extremely entertaining as they didn’t give each other an inch swapping positions a few times. Thompson holding down third until the second last lap as she made a slight mistake that allowed Brown and Healey to get through for third and fourth respectively.

Cannon took the flag by over half-a-lap over Milesevic. Brown third after getting the better of Healey on the last lap, after the latter also made a mistake in the closing stages.

EziLift MXW Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 17m55.495 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda CRF 250 +42.454 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha YZF 250 +55.258 4 Madison HEALEY Honda CRF 250 +1m13.998 5 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha YZF 250 +1m38.647 6 Amy BARTSCH KTM SXF 250 +1m55.805 7 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha YZF 250 +2m09.951 8 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna TE 250 +2m12.744 9 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 10 Tahlia DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 11 Holli GEEVES Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 12 Tarja MORRIS Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 13 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha YZ 250 +1 Lap 14 Megan BAGNALL Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 15 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM EXC 150 +1 Lap 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 17 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps 18 Charlotte BERRILL Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps 19 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna FC 250 +2 Laps 20 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha YZF 250 +3 Laps 21 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha WR 250 +3 Laps

EziLift MXW Moto Two

The second MXW moto was the last event of the day, and it was contested in the most trying conditions. The clouds had closed in, the wind had picked up considerably and, after a full day’s riding by three other classes, the track was brutally unforgiving.

It appeared for all money that the forecast weather report for a massive rain dump was about to occur.

Thankfully, the rains did hold off, but the fourth round missed being completely flooded out by a little over four hours. Monday dawned and what was once an excellent motocross track had been transformed into an area more suited for jet boat racing.

The weather gods must like motocross.

As for the second leg, Cannon again, grabbed the holeshot but Milesevic stormed out of the gates determined to give Cannon a run. For half a lap Emma was right with Cannon, almost grabbing the lead, but the Honda rider slightly overcooked a corner, tagged the rear wheel of Cannon’s Yamaha and almost came to grief.

That was the end of her assault, but it has given her that little bit of confidence that she will work on in order to try and close the gap to the pacesetter at the MXW final round at Coolum in August.

If you happen to be at the final round of the ProMX series at Coolum in mid-August when the girls take to the track, please don’t dismiss it as a novelty event. Hang on the fence for a while and just see how talented these individuals are. You’ll be impressed.

EziLift MXW Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 18m10.690 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda CRF 250 +16.018 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m01.281 4 Madison HEALEY Honda CRF 250 +1m14.757 5 Tahlia DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +m:00.432 6 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha YZF 250 +2m13.274 7 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna TE 250 +2m31.029 8 Amy BARTSCH KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 9 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 10 Holli GEEVES Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 11 Megan BAGNALL Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 12 Tarja MORRIS Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 13 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 14 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha YZ 250 +1 Lap 15 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM EXC 150 +1 Lap 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 17 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna FC 250 +2 Laps 18 Charlotte BERRILL Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps 19 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha WR 250 +3 Laps 20 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha YZF 250 +3 Laps

EziLift MXW Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 100 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 88 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha 80 4 Madison HEALEY Honda 66 5 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha 59 6 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna 57 7 Amy BARTSCH KTM 52 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 40 9 Holli GEEVES Yamaha 40 10 Taylah McCUTCHEON Yamaha 36 11 Megan BAGNALL Honda 34 12 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 30 13 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha 27 14 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna 24 15 Tanesha HARNETT Honda 24 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 23 17 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 20 18 Tarja MORRIS Honda 18 19 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna 16 20 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha 15 21 Charlotte BERRILL Honda 13 22 Samantha BEECROFT Yamaha 7 23 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha 6 24 Stefanie TEIXEIRA Honda 6 25 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha 2

