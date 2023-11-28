ASBK 2024 Calendar Update

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK), will return to Queensland Raceway in April of 2024, marking round three on the calendar.

The 3.126km circuit will host round three from April 26-28, and wide-ranging upgrades to Queensland Raceway over recent years, have focussed on improving spectator amenities, pit infrastructure, and corporate facilities, further enhancing its credentials as a gold star motorsport hub.

The improvements have been met with a universal nod of approval from the ASBK paddock, while elevated spectator mounds surrounding Queensland Raceway offer an unrestricted view of the entire circuit so you won’t miss a minute of the action.

The circuit’s unique six-turn layout also promotes extremely close battles and fierce braking duals – spectacular edge-of-the-seat action which the likes of Troy Herfoss, Mike Jones, and Cru Halliday displayed during their front-running battles in the 2023 ASBK round at Queensland Raceway.

The three-day ASBK round at Queensland Raceway will also include the popular pit walks, a chance to meet and grab an autograph off your favourite ASBK riders, the popular ‘Mini Moto come and try’ sessions for the kids, plus loads of other off-track activities.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“I’m in absolute admiration of the time, effort, and money that has been invested into Queensland Raceway over the last few years by Tony Quinn and his team. The benefits for all stakeholders are obvious, and it’s a venue that not only showcases the very best of the ASBK Championship with superb racing but has a tremendous buzz about it that keeps people coming back.”

Tony Quinn – CEO of Queensland Raceway

“The thunderous roar of Superbikes will once again echo through the Queensland Raceway, promising adrenaline-pumping excitement for both riders and fans alike. This highly anticipated event marks a significant milestone for motorsports enthusiasts and underscores our commitment to delivering thrilling experiences on the track. Get ready for a weekend of speed, skill, and sheer racing brilliance as Australian Superbikes make their roaring return to Queensland Raceway in 2024.”