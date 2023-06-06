Raul Torras Martinez R.I.P.

Isle of Man TT management has confirmed that Raul Torras Martinez, 46, from Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain, was killed in an accident during the first Supertwin Race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races.

The accident occurred at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile markers, on the third and final lap of the race.

Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year’s Supertwin Race.

He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock Race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish.

Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT Course.

In total, Raul competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas.

The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul’s family, friends, and loved ones.