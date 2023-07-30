2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Eight – Most

WorldSBK Superpole

After a BMW 1-2 in FP3, Yamaha domination on Friday and Ducati and Kawasaki seemingly struggling, the 15-minute battle for pole had all the intrigue and backdrop needed. With the SC0 tyre compound being the softest available, two-run strategies were generally the way to go in Superpole.

After a myriad of yellow flags in the closing stages and times being deleted, one rider was able to stay clear of all the drama: Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) stormed to pole and a new lap record.

Toprak was joined on the front row by rookie Petrucci; ‘Petrux’ was in good form right through the weekend and converted it into his best grid slot so far in WorldSBK.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi looked to have managed to save the factory Ducati outfit’s day with third. Alvaro Bautista was found to have set his seventh place lap time under yellow flags and thus, his lap time was deleted and it was the same for team-mate Rinaldi. This promoted Remy Gardner to the front row for the first time in his career, the first Australian on the front row since Monza 2011 when Troy Corser was 4th, and the first top three for the country since Corser took pole at Misano in 2010.

WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m30.801 2 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.460 3 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.618 4 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.629 5 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.657 6 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +0.858 7 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.879 8 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.914 9 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.012 10 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.021 11 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.130 12 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.150 13 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.236 14 A Bautidta Ducati Panigale V4R +1.376 15 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.452 16 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.912 17 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.152 18 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +2.374 19 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.496 20 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.639 21 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +2.774 22 H. Soomer Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.861 23 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +4.138 Not Qualified NQ 5 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R /

WorldSBK Race One

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) ended his 252-day, 23-race streak without victory as an intermediate tyre gamble paid off handsomely for the six-time Champion.

The opening laps proved to be beneficial for the wet tyre runners with Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) storming away from fourth on the grid to have a six-second lead over Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) at the end of the second lap; the pair had started from the front row on full wet tyres.

The pace dropped rapidly as the track quickly dried with Bassani lapping as much as four-seconds quicker than Gardner behind him, expanding his lead to more than ten-seconds by the end of the fourth lap.

However, from lap five Bassani started haemorrhaging time to Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), with the six-time Champion starting on intermediate tyres. The gap came down from over ten-seconds to two by the end of lap six before the Italian pitted on that lap; handing Rea the lead as Bassani switched to slick rubber and came ahead of all the riders who pitted before him. At the start of lap ten, Bassani was within 58-seconds – the Pit Intervention Time – of Rea who had yet to stop. This gap continued to fall but Bassani wasn’t able to regain the time lost and finished seventh.

While Bassani was able to put in lap times in the 1m32s – around three-seconds quicker than Rea – the battle out in front turned into Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) with the 2021 Champion around eight or nine-tenths quicker than his rival. Although the Turkish star kept closing the gap, Rea’s pace was enough to keep Razgatlioglu behind him.

Rea was joined on the podium by Razgatlioglu and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) with the Italian also opting to start on the inters and not stop for slicks. Rea had been able to go with many of the wet tyre runners in the opening laps while other intermediate riders dropped down, including Razgatlioglu, before the Turk battled his way back into the game. The top three were separated by just eight-seconds after 22 laps as the Ulsterman claimed his 119th career victory.

Razgatlioglu took his 21st podium of the year, and his 19th consecutive for the fourth-longest all-time streak as he closed the gap on Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) to 54-points.

Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) also didn’t stop to change rubber as he claimed fourth place despite starting from the pit-lane. Redding was the first to pit as he came in at the end of the warm-up lap to switch to the intermediate tyres and he surged up the order to finish in P4, fending off a resurgent Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) in fifth. It meant all five manufacturers finished inside the top five, while Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) completed the top six. P4 to P6 were separated by under a second as they battled and switched positions.

Bassani finished the race in seventh, just over 23-seconds down on Rea despite opting to stop, with the Italian the highest-placed rider in the classification who had stopped. Bassani made up three positions on the final lap as he first overtook Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) in one move to promote himself into eighth, and then took Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) to secure seventh. Aegerter ending the race in eighth, with Lowes ninth and Baz rounding out the top ten.

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was 11th after starting from the front row. He pitted at the end of lap five to switch tyres, finishing ahead of Bautista in 12th. Bautista lost 18 seconds compared to the Pit Intervention Time which dropped him behind Gardner, the Australian came into the pits behind Bautista but left ahead.

Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) scored points on his return as he took him 13th, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) in 14th and Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) in 15th.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR / 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +4.007 3 D Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +7.939 4 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +14.736 5 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +14.903 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +15.690 7 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +23.273 8 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +23.777 9 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +25.653 10 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +26.455 11 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +38.338 12 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +42.088 13 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +1m00.306 14 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +101.708 15 T Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1 Lap 16 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1 Lap 17 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1 Lap 18 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1 Lap 19 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +1 Lap 20 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1 Lap Not Classified RET 5p. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 3 Laps RET 38 H. Soomer Honda CBR1000 RR-R 6 Laps RET 51 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R 15 Laps RET 31 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR 18 Laps

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Jonathan Rea – P1

“I don’t have much experience with Intermediate tyres because we never really use them. So it was a case for me of trying to ride to the conditions at the beginning to get a feeling for the Intermediates. I just wanted to get my knee down to feel some sensation. I had a lot of spinning but I realised that rain wasn’t going to come on heavily again so I just convinced myself that if I could put temperature into the tyres and go fast, it would be OK. If you go slow the tyre doesn’t heat up and it doesn’t work. So I tried to really push the tyres in the first laps. I was surprised that I could ride with Bautista and Vierge at the beginning, as they were running full wets, but Bassani was gone out front! So I thought ‘patience, I have the right tyre choice today, the race is coming.’ So when I got the leading track position, and my gap to second was more than ten seconds, it was a case of doing nothing stupid. We set up the bike a bit softer for the wet conditions at the beginning, so towards the end of the race, in the drier conditions, it was a little bit too soft. It is always a nice feeling to be the first guy coming out of the last corner to see the chequered flag. I saw all my mechanics on the pit wall, which was a really good feeling.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“The beginning of the race for me was very difficult because I don’t have much experience on the intermediate tyres. It was only the third time in my career that I have used them and I was a bit nervous. After five or six laps, I was able to start pushing and make up places. Then during the last six laps, I gave it everything to try and get the victory and closed the gap to just four seconds when we crossed the line, but I just ran out of time. We took a gamble, and it was tough at the start of the race, but in the end, we managed to close the gap to Bautista in the championship standings, so it proved to be a good choice. It was tricky for everyone with the changing conditions, but the team did a great job; we made the right choice and are ready to fight for victory tomorrow.”

Danilo Petrucci – P3

“I’m really pleased with this podium. A really good day and the team worked well right from qualifying this morning. I have to say that a lot of the thanks must go to Marco Barnabò, who pushed me to go with the intermediates which I wouldn’t have used, but this proved to be the winning choice and allowed us to reach the podium. I’m really happy, finishing the day as the best Ducati, the best independent team again and with another podium spurs us on for tomorrow. We’re quick in all conditions and it would be nice to get on the podium again.”

Iker Lecuona – P5

“Today I’m very happy with our race, but less happy with our quali session because I didn’t feel good with the second tyre and missed the opportunity to score a better lap time. The race then presented a challenge in terms of the track and weather conditions. On the grid I decided to go with intermediates, front and rear, and I think it was the best choice, but of course it was also a gamble because I had never raced with them on what was basically still a full wet track at that stage. Anyway, I made an OK start and held my position to turn one when another rider ran straight, pushing me wide. To avoid doing the same and getting penalized for taking a shortcut, I chose to just stop the bike and remain on track, which meant I lost something like ten positions! Having said that, I’m happy because lap by lap I could improve my pace and speed. I think I was among the fastest on those tyres, because from lap six when Rea took the lead to the end of the race I cut a few seconds with respect to him and the other frontrunners. I eventually finished P5, almost P4 actually because on the last lap I tried to catch Redding too. Even though I couldn’t pass him, I’m happy with the result and the feeling I had with the bike. Up until the last race we were basically having to change the base setup a lot from track to track. Then at Imola we changed it again and I finally started to enjoy the bike and the feeling again. Here we adjusted a few things but not a great deal and this gave me extra confidence. I was able to push and save crashes, just as I was able to do last year. It seems I now have more control of the movement. I want to say thanks to the team because they did a really good job. Now let’s see if we can continue on like this, though we’ll also need to see how the weather is tomorrow.”

Andrea Locatelli – P6

“It was a tricky race, as choosing and managing the tyres was difficult. We went for the right option with the intermediates, even though we lost some time initially, because we could make up places as the race continued. We made the most out of a difficult situation; although I would have preferred to have been on the podium, I suffered a bit during the last few laps. We will look at the data and try and understand where we can improve. I hope the conditions are dry tomorrow as I think we have a very good potential and can fight for the podium.”

Dominique Aegerter – P8

“We improved our performance but, unfortunately, I had a small crash on my fast lap in the Tissot Superpole. I was the fastest in the last sector, but I wanted it too much and I went off line. The guys had a very short amount of time to repair the bike, and they made a great effort so I would like to thank them a lot. The weather today was crazy, at first we decided to race with wet tyres, but on the grid we switched to intermediates. In the early stages I couldn’t get the pace, but I kept improving each lap, managing to make my way through the field. I was strong in the final laps. I played with the electronics, and a race like this is definitely not easy to manage, but it’s a new WorldSBK experience to add to my ‘C.V’. We grabbed more important points, let’s hope for stable weather tomorrow and a Top 9 spot in the Tissot Superpole Race to get a better starting position in Race 2.”

Alex Lowes – P9

“Well done to the team and Jonathan. It is a great victory for all the squad as they have been working hard. Congratulations to them. For me it was a tough race, because the start wasn’t great and I had some slides from the front, initially. I lost so much time in the first three or four laps, battling, being off line, and when you are in the middle of – lets say chaos – I lost about 15 or 16 seconds in the first three or four laps. After that, if you analyse it, my pace wasn’t too bad. But after four laps, being in 18th position, my race was sort of over. So to come back through and finish inside the top ten, I have to accept the result and try to be a lot better tomorrow. We don’t know what the weather is going to do but we have some things to try if it is dry. If it wet, I am sure we can improve as well. Saturday was not the easiest day for me, but we put some points on the board and we’re looking for a lot stronger Sunday performance.”

Remy Gardner – P11

“We managed to improve for the Tissot Superpole, which is super positive, and we started from the front row for the very first time. Unfortunately, in Race 1 the tyre choice was not the best, but everything was unpredictable and difficult. We were a bit unlucky but we still take the positives and the experience for the future. We have two more races to go and we’re confident about making a good team effort on Sunday.”

Alvaro Bautista – P12

“It was a tough Saturday. Once again, the yellow flags affected Superpole, although I honestly don’t understand why the lap was cancelled. We also had a small mishap during the tyre change that made me lose a few seconds, but the chance to stay within the leading group was compromised anyway. The positive side? I did a lot of laps on dry tyres to improve the feeling, and for that, I am satisfied”.

Michael Rinaldi – P14

“I want to see the positive side of a bad day. In FP3, we made a good step forward regarding my feeling with the bike, which gives me confidence ahead of tomorrow’s two races. Finding yourself in eighth position after taking the bike to the parc fermé at the end of Superpole is something I struggle to understand. We have to think about tomorrow, though”.

Xavi Vierge – P17

“Of course this was not the result we expected but we need to take the positives. Between FP3 and qualifying the guys did a great job in terms of setting up the bike and in Superpole I was better able to exploit our potential, harnessing our strong points and to limit our weak points and that helped us to put in a good performance. It was our best qualifying session of the year actually. Then in the race everything went wrong. It rained before the start then stopped and in conditions like that it’s always a real gamble. I didn’t make the correct tyre choice because I went into the race with rain tyres . I made a good start and tried to open a gap before pitting to change to slicks. Unfortunately, we lost a lot of time in the flag-to-flag procedure and after that the race was as good as over, despite the fact I was able to lap very fast. Anyway we will take the positives and learn from our experiences. We have two more chances tomorrow and we have the speed, so we will try to get back to where we should be.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 395 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 341 3 Jonathan Rea 226 4 Andrea Locatelli 218 5 Axel Bassani 188 6 Danilo Petrucci 133 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 131 8 Alex Lowes 116 9 Dominique Aegerter 109 10 Xavi Vierge 98 11 Scott Redding 91 12 Remy Gardner 84 13 Iker Lecuona 83 14 Garrett Gerloff 67 15 Philipp Oettl 53 16 Loris Baz 36 17 Michael Van Der Mark 22 18 Bradley Ray 19 19 Tom Sykes 11 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri 9 21 Hafizh Syahrin 8 22 Leon Haslam 2 23 Tito Rabat 1 24 Isaac Vinales 1 25 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSSP Race One

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) extended his FIM Supersport World Championship lead with a commanding victory in Saturday’s opening race at the Autodrom Most while Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) took second after a hard-fought battle.

Bulega’s lead has now stretched out to 46 points over Manzi after the opening Acerbis Czech Round battle in a race that was red flagged on the opening lap after fluid was left on the track from Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) after he crashed at the Turn 1-2 chicane.

The race was restarted over a 12-lap distance, shortened from the original 19.

Luke Power (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) didn’t make the restarted race while fellow Australian rider Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) crashed out on Lap 6 at Turn 8.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 / 2 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +1.856 3 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +3.795 4 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +3.980 5 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +6.546 6 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +8.536 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +8.864 8 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +10.434 9P J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +10.500 10 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +10.825 11 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +11.017 12 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +13.291 13 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +13.313 14 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +17.930 15 A Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +18.027 16 O. Vostatek Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +24.442 17 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +24.922 18 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +25.170 19 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +26.048 20 L Dalla Porta Yamaha YZF R6 +27.596 21 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +27.715 22 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +27.795 23 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +31.770 24 T Gradinger Yamaha YZF R6 +39.559 25 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +50.954 26 M. Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +51.518 Not Classified RET Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 3 Laps RET 29 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 6 Laps RET Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 7 Laps RET Montella Ducati Panigale V2 11 Laps

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Ride Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 308 2 Stefano Manzi 262 3 Marcel Schroetter 194 4 Federico Caricasulo 162 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 113 6 Niki Tuuli 102 7 Glenn Van Straalen 100 8 Valentin Debise 94 9 Jorge Navarro 94 10 Raffaele De Rosa 89 11 Adrian Huertas 88 12 Yari Montella 87 13 Nicholas Spinelli 66 14 Can Oncu 63 15 Tom Booth-Amos 44 16 Lucas Mahias 37 17 John Mcphee 33 18 Oliver Bayliss 26 19 Simone Corsi 23 20 Tarran Mackenzie 15 21 Andy Verdoia 15 22 Tom Edwards 15 23 Anupab Sarmoon 14 24 Filippo Fuligni 10 25 Adam Norrodin 9 26 Andrea Mantovani 9 27 Harry Truelove 5 28 Maximilian Kofler 4 29 Luca Ottaviani 4 30 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 31 Alvaro Diaz 3 32 Marco Bussolotti 2 33 Andreas Kofler 1 34 Luke Power 1 35 Stefano Valtulini 1 36 Rhys Irwin 1 37 Federico Fuligni 1 38 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m34.479 2 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.403 3 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +0.489 4 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.637 5 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.644 6 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.756 7 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +0.761 8 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.763 9 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +0.818 10 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.868 11 N Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.951 12 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +0.974 13 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.993 14 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +1.087 15 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.124 16 A Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +1.473 17 O Vostatek Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.605 18 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.645 19 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +1.718 20 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +1.854 21 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.972 22 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +1.981 23 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +2.023 24 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.107 25 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.125 26 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.274 27 L Dalla Porta Yamaha YZF R6 +2.284 28 T Gradinger Yamaha YZF R6 +2.438 29 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +3.060 30 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.671 31 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +4.349

WorldSSP300 Race One

German rider Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) secured a dramatic and unlikely maiden FIM Supersport 300 World Championship victory at the Autodrom Most as he stayed out on slick tyres in a rain-affected Race 1. It was a day of firsts at the Acerbis Czech Round as Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) and Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) also stood on the rostrum for the first time as they, like Lehmann, opted to not pit.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

TBC

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

TBC

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

TBC





2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar Date Circuit WSBK WSSP600 WSSP300 24-26 Feb Phillip Island X X 3-5 Mar Mandalika X X 21-23 Apr Assen X X X 5-7 May Catalunya X X X 2-4 Jun Misano X X X 30 Jun-02 Jul Donington Park X X 14-16 Jul Imola X X X 28-30 Jul Autodrom Most X X X 8-10 Sep Magny-Cours X X X 22-24 Sep Aragón X X X 29-Sep-01 Oct Algarve X X X 13-15 Oct San Juan Villicum X X

