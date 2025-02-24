ASBK 2025

Round One – Phillip Island

Australian Supersport 300

Supersport 300 FP1

Supersport 300 competitors were the first to hit the track on Friday morning at Phillip Island at 0845, and 41 of them were on track!

Tara Morrison started the season off on the right note by topping practice with a 1m48.987. That time put the South Australian youngster almost eight-tenths clear of fellow ‘crow eater’ Jordy Simpson in second.

Supersport 300 riders headed out of pit-lane again at 1310 on Friday afternoon for a qualifying session ahead of their eight-lap race one at 1705 on Friday evening.

Race & Road Supersport 300 FP1 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T Morrison Kaw 1m48.987 196 2 J Simpson Yam +0.774 194 3 J Russo Yam +0.975 196 4 O Short Kaw +1.144 190 5 T Nicolson Kaw +1.160 198 6 S Nicholson Kaw +1.467 196 7 H Thompson Yam +1.608 190 8 S Drane Yam +1.631 195 9 R Nauta Kaw +1.646 200 10 O Lewis Yam +1.723 183 11 N Frost Yam +1.726 199 12 M Carrick Kaw +1.748 201 13 S Dellow Yam +1.997 188 14 W Hunt Yam +2.328 188 15 R Larkin Yam +2.445 192 16 T James Yam +2.471 194 17 V Knezovic Yam +2.676 189 18 J Senior Yam +2.695 195 19 M Simpson Yam +2.812 181 20 L Knight Yam +3.107 195 21 D Coward Kaw +3.139 194 22 J Pelgrave Yam +3.436 191 23 F Jacobs Yam +3.483 187 24 R Mcadam Yam +3.620 190 25 A Codey Yam +3.741 188 26 N Lazos Yam +4.422 184 27 T King Kaw +5.064 194 28 A Wu Yam +5.436 188 29 P O’brien Yam +5.463 185 30 M Ritter Yam +5.514 187 31 E Dellow Yam +5.746 186 32 T Zhao Yam +5.983 183 33 J Underwood Yam +6.430 188 34 Z Beckinsale Yam +6.591 182 35 M Cartwright Yam +7.240 188 36 H Air Yam +7.290 186 37 Z Russo Yam +7.943 182 38 C Bunworth Kaw 9.234 176 39 E Andrew Yam 9.376 186 40 S Mcintosh Yam 16.102 169

Supersport 300 Qualifying

Tara Morrison wasn’t able to reproduce the stunning 1m48.987 she produced in morning practice when it came to the 20-minute qualifying session early on Friday afternoon.

Taking pole was Ryan Larkin with a 1m49.137, ahead of Tara on 1m49.203, while young Hudson Thompson rounded out the tight front row on 1m49.236.

Jordy Simpson completed the second row while lining up alongside him would be Oliver Short and Tom Nicolson.

Race & Road Supersport 300 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 R Larkin Yam 1m49.137 195 2 T Morrison Kaw +0.066 195 3 H Thompson Yam +0.099 191 4 J Simpson Yam +0.223 194 5 O Short Kaw +0.600 196 6 T Nicolson Kaw +0.613 195 7 S Nicholson Kaw +0.632 193 8 S Drane Yam +0.818 194 9 M Simpson Yam +0.850 193 10 J Paige Kaw +1.083 194 11 J Russo Yam +1.119 195 12 T James Yam +1.237 194 13 R Nauta Kaw +1.253 199 14 O Lewis Yam +1.618 188 15 V Knezovic Yam +1.637 191 16 D Coward Kaw +2.109 194 17 J Senior Yam +2.188 194 18 M Carrick Kaw +2.276 196 19 N Lazos Yam +2.435 189 20 T King Kaw +2.523 197 21 L Knight Yam +2.842 186 22 S Dellow Yam +2.869 185 23 R Mcadam Yam +3.197 186 24 A Codey Yam +3.385 189 25 J Pelgrave Yam +3.407 194 26 N Frost Yam +3.575 188 28 F Jacobs Yam +4.042 183 29 W Hunt Yam +4.365 183 30 M Cartwright Yam +4.513 186 31 H Air Yam +4.886 187 32 A Wu Yam +4.986 182 33 Z Beckinsale Yam +5.316 183 34 E Dellow Yam +5.507 178 35 P O’brien Yam +6.048 186 36 E Andrew Yam +6.218 186 37 J Underwood Yam +6.483 180 38 T Zhao Yam +6.506 183 39 Z Russo Yam +7.122 181 40 C Bunworth Kaw +7.167 180 41 S Mcintosh Yam +11.340 171

Australian Supersport 300 Race One

Ryan Larkin got away well from pole but was soon overhauled by a gaggle of riders as the madness that is Supersport 300 got underway at Phillip Island at 1705 on Friday afternoon.

Officials soon signalled that the start was under investigation…(Mitchel Carrick was later judged to have jumped the start and copped a penalty)…

However, on track, Scott Nicholson managed to build a few bike-lengths lead around the back of the circuit, only for the field to concertina back together down the chute.

Nicholson continued to hold sway at the front, but after three laps less than a second covered the top ten. Mitch Simpson was in the midst of that throng and set a new fastest lap of the race on the third circuit, a 1m49.709.

Tara Morrison then started her march forward… Tara moved up to second place as the eight-lap race reached the halfway mark, then took the lead as they reached two-thirds race distance. She looked to have timed her break to perfection. There is obviously a big brain behind that big smile!

With two laps to run Tara had a full-second lead over Scott Nicholson… That was trimmed to six-tenths around the back of the circuit and by the last lap flag Nicholson and Morrison were side by side across the line…

Nicholson edged ahead as a huge gaggle of riders only half-a-second further behind tried to chase them down across the final lap.

Nicholson led Morrison by just over a tenth at Hayshed as Jordy Simpson joined their party…

Three-wide onto the straight but it was Morrison with her nose in front at the flag to take the victory as Jordy Simpson stole Scott Nicholson’s thunder for second place on the line.

Oliver Short fourth ahead of Jake Senior and Hudson Thompson.

Tom Nicolson was seventh with a couple of bike lengths over Sam Drane and Mitch Simpson, while Jake Paige rounded out the top ten.

Race & Road Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Morrison Kaw 14m50.199 2 J Simpson Yam +0.058 3 S Nicholson Kaw +0.061 4 O Short Kaw +0.623 5 J Senior Yam +0.647 6 H Thompson Yam +0.693 7 T Nicolson Kaw +0.700 8 S Drane Yam +0.951 9 M Simpson Yam +1.088 10 J Paige Kaw +1.789 11 V Knezovic Yam +1.911 12 J Russo Yam +2.125 13 R Larkin Yam +2.883 14 D Coward Kaw +8.295 15 S Dellow Yam +8.618 16 N Frost Yam +8.656 17 J Pelgrave Yam +8.810 18 T King Kaw +8.969 19 N Lazos Yam +9.051 20 T James Yam +9.682 21 M Carrick Kaw +14.346 22 L Knight Yam +17.605 23 R Mcadam Yam +17.720 24 A Codey Yam +17.800 25 M Ritter Yam +17.917 26 R Nauta Kaw +26.201 27 M Cartwright Yam +38.068 28 F Jacobs Yam +38.559 29 Z Beckinsale Yam +40.702 30 E Dellow Yam +41.383 31 P O’brien Yam +41.414 32 H Air Yam +41.680 33 W Hunt Yam +41.849 34 T Zhao Yam +46.398 35 A Wu Yam +50.437 36 C Bunworth Kaw +56.253 37 Z Russo Yam +1m06.188 38 E Andrew Yam +1m09.067 39 S Mcintosh Yam +1m33.599 Not Classified DNF J Underwood Yam 1 Lap DNF O Lewis Yam 3 Laps

Supersport 300 Race Two

The opening Supersport 300 bout of the weekend had been held on Friday evening, but it was an early start for competitors on Saturday, with race two getting underway at 0850.

Ryan Larkin was on pole ahead of Tara Morrison while young Hudson Thompson rounded out the front row. Tara had taken first blood on Friday evening with her maiden race win and was eager to back it up against the boys.

Jordy Simpson was the early race leader of the freight train ahead of Scott Nicholson, Ryan Larkin and Hudson Thompson. Also in that throng was Tara Morrison, Jake Senior and Oliver Short.

Nicholson led them across the stripe to start lap two as Simpson moved into second and Morrison up to third. Morrison then took the lead out of Southern Loop as Hudson Thompson snuck in behind her. Then Thompson took his turn up front, Jordy Simpson back up to second, Morrison third… Morrison was back in front of Simpson as they wound up around turns 11 and 12… Morrison retained her advantage at the stripe and held that around Southern Loop as Hudson Thompson moved back up to second and Short into third ahead of Nicholson.

Nicholson moved to the front of the field again halfway through that second lap, but at the stripe, it was again Morrison with her nose in front, the difference a slender six-thousandths as they crossed the line neck and neck, just that Tara had a longer neck…

The order then shuffled through the opening turns of lap four. Simpson to the front, Thompson up to second, Nicholson back to third, Knezovic up to fourth, Short fifth, Tom Nicholson seventh and Morrison right back to eighth… Four-tenths covered that octuplet.

Half-race distance and it was Nicholson back in front. Nicholson swapped places with Thompson a couple of times throughout that fifth lap but when they crossed the stripe it was again Tara Morrison in front, albeit briefly, as Tyler King came from nowhere, forging forward to take his turn to lead after setting a new fastest lap of the race. King was not there for long though, shuffled back down to eighth in no time, and Morrison back to seventh, as Scott Nicholson led Jordy Simpson and Hudson Thompson.

Scott Nicholson led at the last lap board and had the biggest lead of the race, half-a-second.. That all evaporated at turn one though… Hudson Thompson closing back onto his tail with Jordy Simpson, Valentino Knezovic and Oliver Short coming along for the ride. Coud King, Morrison, Simpson, Drane, Larkin and Nuata join that freight train for this final lap….

Just when it looked as though Nicholson would hold on for the win he was pipped at the line by both Jordy Simpson and Hudson Thompson, who relegated him to third. Three-hundredths of a second covering the podium getters.

Valentino Knezovic was fourth a couple of bike lengths clear of Oliver Short and Tara Morrison.

Tyler King seventh ahead of Sam Drane and Mitch Simpson, while Ryan Larkin rounded out the top ten ahead of Jake Paige and Riley Nuata. A second covered the top seven.

Race & Road Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Simpson Yam 14m47.247 2 H Thompson Yam +0.018 3 S Nicholson Kaw +0.031 4 V Knezovic Yam +0.079 5 O Short Kaw +0.246 6 T Morrison Kaw +0.355 7 T King Kaw +0.522 8 S Drane Yam +0.604 9 M Simpson Yam +0.845 10 R Larkin Yam +1.052 11 J Paige Kaw +1.391 12 R Nauta Kaw +1.461 13 T Nicolson Kaw +1.548 14 J Senior Yam +1.585 15 N Frost Yam +1.693 16 N Lazos Yam +1.928 17 J Russo Yam +2.625 18 D Coward Kaw +12.250 19 M Carrick Kaw +16.889 20 R Mcadam Yam +17.010 21 M Cartwright Yam +17.325 22 S Dellow Yam +17.363 23 J Pelgrave Yam +17.469 24 M Ritter Yam +17.522 25 T James Yam +17.583 26 L Knight Yam +17.674 27 O Lewis Yam +17.807 28 A Codey Yam +17.978 29 F Jacobs Yam +23.564 30 H Air Yam +23.740 31 W Hunt Yam +23.754 32 Z Beckinsale Yam +34.617 33 P O’brien Yam +45.407 34 E Dellow Yam +47.000 35 T Zhao Yam +47.051 36 A Wu Yam +47.524 37 C Bunworth Kaw +56.601 38 E Andrew Yam +57.400 39 S Mcintosh Yam +1m14.589 40 Z Russo Yam +1m26.070 DNF J Underwood Yam 5 Laps

Supersport 300 Race Three

It was another early start for the final Supersport 300 bout of the Phillip Island season opener. It had been a very warm night with the temperature on the Africa Twin registering 23-degrees ambient as I rode into the circuit at 0700 on Sunday morning.

While it had been a hot and uncomfortable night, there had also been a short localised storm in the middle of the night, which had resulted in some rain. The track was dry when competitors took to the circuit, but conditions were not ideal when riders negotiated their warm-up lap just before 0910 on Sunday morning.

Jordy Simpson held the early advantage on the opening lap from Ryan Larkin, Sam Drane, Hudson Thompson and Tara Morrison. Thompson moved up to second place around the back of the circuit, pushing Drane back to third, not for long though, as only a few turns later, it was 14-year-old Sam Drane leading the conga line of competitors.

Race one winner Tara Morrison forged her way to the front early on lap two, then Valentino Knezovic took his turn to lead the 300 Supersport juggernaut. Morrison took the lead again on lap three as Hudson Thompson moved up to second, only to then be shuffled down to eighth as the make up of the leading pack was shook up yet again.

Scott Nicholson took his turn up front as they started lap four, Jordy Simpson up to second, Valentino Knezovic third, Tara Morrison fourth, Mitch Simpson fifth and Jake Paige sixth as they approached the halfway mark of the eight-lap contest.

Then it was Hudson Thompson back through to the lead momentarily, only to be shuffled back to fourth at the next corner as Nicholson took the lead once again. Tara Morrison had been pushed all the way back to 12th by the halfway mark but less than two-seconds covered the top dozen riders.

Tyler King moved into the lead briefly before then going down at turn four. That left 15-year-old Riley Nauta up front by a nose over Jake Senior, Valentino Knezovic, Jordy Simpson, Hudson Thompson and Sam Drane.

Scott Nicholson seventh with two laps to run, Tara Morrison ninth.

Sam Drane led Scott Nicholson and Jake Senior at the last-lap board. Jordy Simpson moved up to second before Siberia but less than a second covered the top ten and it was going to come down to track position and smarts for the run around MG and the final left-handers…

Sam Drane had his nose in front when it mattered, the youngster taking the victory by a tenth over Scott Nicholson while Hudson Thompson rounded out the podium. However, there were numerous incidents under investigation, and we would not know the official results for some time.

As the riders took the chequered flag, Oliver Short was laying injured on the left side of the main straight at the finish line. It was a peculiar and quite frightening sight.

Oliver Short

“Another rider tagged my bars which got me all out of shape and sent me into the wall. noones fault just one of those unlucky incidents. I came off very lucky all considering, looks like a broken leg and torn bicep but scans today will confirm.”

Tara Morrison – Race One Winner

“The cool down lap after winning my first ASBK race was the best 2 minutes of my life. Securing a win after all of the injuries from last year and hard work I’ve put in this year so far before the round was the most relieving feeling. I’m not finished yet, there’s still a full season ahead, and I have my eyes on the championship. More incredible results to come!”

Jordan Simpson – Race Two Winner

“The weekend was awesome it felt good to get my first race win and also getting the round win in the same weekend is good, there’s still a lot I can improve on and I know what I gotta do to be faster and make my race craft a lot better, which I can work on in the next couple weeks leading up to round 2, I’m keen to get round some more tighter tracks where I feel I’m better and the tow isn’t as important.”

Scott Nicholson – Podium in all three races

“We’ve had a great start to the 2025 season. The team has put together an amazing package to place us on the podium in every race against such a talented field. It will be tough as we step away from home for the next round in Sydney, but we’re keen for the challenge.”

Hudson Thompson – Two podiums and fourth on points

“First round of ASBK in the SSP300. Was a late entry as we only got a bike organised 3 weeks ago with help from some great friends and sponsors. Went into the round with only 2 rides on the bike under my belt but was feeling comfortable on it. Goals for the round were to get some solid points and gain some experience. To come away with 2 podiums and sitting 4th in the championship I’m very happy with. The racing was crazy, hectic but a lot of fun. I know I have a lot to work on but looking forward to it and will be looking to continue strong going into round 2 at SMSP in a few weeks.”

Race & Road Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Drane Yam 14m46.363 2 S. Nicholson Kaw +0.105 3 H. Thompson Yam +0.111 4 J. Simpson Yam +0.132 5 T. Morrison Kaw +0.210 6 V. Knezovic Yam +0.223 7 J. Senior Yam +0.312 8 R. Nauta Kaw +0.391 9 M. Simpson Yam +0.395 10 J. Paige Kaw +0.641 11 T. Nicolson Kaw +0.709 12 T. James Yam +0.900 13 N. Lazos Yam +1.421 14 R. Larkin Yam +1.453 15 J. Pelgrave Yam +1.465 16 D. Coward Kaw +1.644 17 J. Russo Yam +2.114 18 S. Dellow Yam +7.224 19 A. Codey Yam +10.551 20 O. Lewis Yam +10.660 21 M. Carrick Kaw +11.281 22 L. Knight Yam +15.410 23 M. Ritter Yam +15.449 24 M. Cartwright Yam +15.499 25 F. Jacobs Yam +15.806 26 H. Air Yam +16.424 27 W. Hunt Yam +18.063 28 R. McAdam Yam +1 Lap 29 Z. Beckinsale Yam +1 Lap 30 E. Dellow Yam +1 Lap 31 C. Bunworth Kaw +1 Lap 32 P. O’Brien Yam +1 Lap 33 T. Zhao Yam +1 Lap 34 A. Wu Yam +1 Lap 35 Z. Russo Yam +1 Lap 36 E. Andrew Yam +1 Lap 37 S. McIntosh Yam +1 Lap 38 N. Frost Yam +1 Lap DNF T. King Kaw +2 Laps DNF J. Underwood Yam +4 Laps DSQ O. Short Kaw +0.289

Race & Road Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 J. Simpson Yam 20 25 17 62 2 T. Morrison Kaw 25 15 16 56 3 S. Nicholson Kaw 18 18 20 56 4 H. Thompson Yam 15 20 18 53 5 S. Drane Yam 13 13 25 51 6 V. Knezovic Yam 10 17 15 42 7 J. Senior Yam 16 7 14 37 8 M. Simpson Yam 12 12 12 36 9 O. Short Kaw 17 16 33 10 T. Nicolson Kaw 14 8 10 32 11 J. Paige Kaw 11 10 11 32 12 R. Larkin Yam 8 11 7 27 13 R. Nauta Kaw 9 13 22 14 T. King Kaw 3 14 17 15 J. Russo Yam 9 4 4 17 16 N. Lazos Yam 5 8 15 17 D. Coward Kaw 7 3 5 15 18 N. Frost Yam 5 6 11 19 T. James Yam 1 9 10 20 J. Pelgrave Yam 4 6 10 21 S. Dellow Yam 6 3 9 22 M. Carrick Kaw 2 2 23 A. Codey Yam 2 2 24 O. Lewis Yam 1 1 25 R. McAdam Yam 1 1

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar