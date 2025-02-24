Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Review

Triumph really do a great job with their modern classics range, particularly the big-bore models powered by the now long-running parallel-twin. Across the range, it is fair to say that Triumph do the best job of marrying old-school appeal to modern-day performance and convenience.

The boys at Hinckley rarely miss the mark these days, and their new Speed Twin is no exception to that rule.

Parallel-twins have long been a staple in motorcycling, but their popularity has surged in recent years, especially in the low-to-mid-capacity segment. Their compact design makes them an ideal choice for packaging efficiency. Once considered a bit lacking in character, manufacturers have since employed various design tricks to inject personality into these engines, resulting in some truly engaging powerplants.

For Triumph, the parallel-twin is nothing new. The original Speed Twin, launched in 1938, featured a 497 cc parallel twin producing around 27 horsepower.

Fast forward to today, and the latest iteration of the Speed Twin boasts a 1200 cc engine—where just one of its 97.6 mm cylinders displaces more than the entire original engine. With a 270-degree crank swinging both pistons through an 80 mm stroke, it churns out an impressive 104 horsepower at 7,750 rpm. Five more ponies than its most immediate predecessor.

But this engine isn’t just about peak power—it’s about torque and effortless low-end grunt. With a hefty 112 Nm arriving at just 4,250 rpm, it’s a flexible and engaging drivetrain. While this latest version enjoys revving out more than before, it’s also perfectly happy to ride a fat wave of torque off the bottom, making it as lazy or as lively as you fancy.

Earlier versions of this engine carried a little more crank weight. Triumph has taken a low-inertia approach for this generation, which makes sense for its performance focus. That said, from a personal standpoint, I’d love to feel even more swagger pulsing through those crankcases. Speaking of which, the cases have been trimmed to be a little more angular and slimmer.

Maybe it’s just me getting older, but I’ve really come to appreciate a heavy crank—cue the inevitable jokes. But I am sure many others will appreciate its more free-revving (less hung) nature. There is still plenty of thrust there, nonetheless. Sorry, I can’t help myself…

Servicing should prove to be easy and affordable. A clear sight-glass makes keeping an eye on oil levels simple and the oil filter simply screws on under the engine. There is only a single throttle body and service intervals are 16,000 kilometres apart. However, the two-year warranty is starting to look a bit stingy when some of their European opposition now offer five years of coverage as standard. That said, Hinckley Triumphs have a fantastic reliability record.

For the 2025 model year the Speed Twin 1200 is now joined by an up-spec 1200 RS. But the base model also enjoys a host of upgrades.

The new Speed Twin gets improved suspension from Marzocchi at both ends. The RS scores fully-adjustable Ohlins units at the back while the 43 mm Marzocchi forks score adjustability also.

The other major obvious differences between the two are the brakes. The Speed Twin gets new Triumph branded Nissin stoppers, while the RS gets a Brembo Stylema set-up complete with trick master cylinder and sexy Brembo MCS lever.

What most made my eyes glaze over, complete with a little sigh of pleasure, was the feel through the front brake lever thanks to the top-spec master-cylinder, particularly in the everyday light and middling applications that day-to-day riding entails. You don’t need to be mashing the front tyre into the tarmac to appreciate it, every gentle squeeze is satisfying. This type of feel and progression really adds to my riding pleasure and gives me a positive vibe towards a machine like few other things.

There is some proper trick kit on the RS, but it’s a testament to the regular model that I didn’t feel it wanting in comparison. The brakes work great, the suspension is impressive, and I didn’t find myself constantly lusting to get back on the RS when swapping to the base model.

The same goes for the suspension. The RS is a little stiffer and offers a little more feedback if pressing on but I didn’t find the standard set-up really wanting. Some criticism had been directed at the rear shock of the previous Speed Twin 1200 but Triumph have addressed that and stepped it up for the 2025 model. The launch loop didn’t afford us enough time to start tweaking things and really exploring the envelope of what is on offer, but what I did experience was all positive.

Clearly, Triumph got the base model bike working really, really well, then put the fancy bits on the RS to improve the package a little further, making it a bit more of a high-end product on the specs list rather than dumbing down the more affordable model.

The ergonomics are slightly more sporting on the RS. The pegs are a little higher (40 mm), and the bars a further 16.2 mm away.

The difference is certainly evident, but they are not a massive departure from each other. Neither pushes too much weight on your wrists.

Compared to the previous model, the bars on the base Speed Twin are now 14 mm wider and positioned slightly higher and more forward.

You do feel a bit more over the front wheel on the RS, which accentuates its more sporting pretensions. However, I am sure plenty of people will appreciate the slightly more laid-back pose of the base model. The RS gets a fancier trim on the one-piece seat. I was starting to shift around a little on both as the day progressed, but I am getting soft in my old age…

You could certainly tour on one if you were that way inclined. I experienced very little buffeting, even at speed. A set of tasteful waxed cotton saddlebags should sling over that one-piece seat quite easily.

At 14.5 litres some might think the fuel range somewhat limiting but these modern engines sip so little fuel that I would expect a touring range of 250 kilometres or more.

Both bikes turn quickly while also retaining good stability. At 810 mm the seat height of the RS is a tiny 5 mm higher than the base model, and the RS runs a fraction more rake and trail.

No doubt some of the agility of both comes from being shod with modest-sized Metzeler rubber. A relatively narrow 160/60 rear and 120/70 front makes direction changes effortless. The way the bike is so eager to roll over onto the shoulder of the rear hoop is quite satisfying.

I also think the profile of the Racetec rubber on the RS, compared to the also fairly sporting Sportec hoops on the regular model, contributes to the slightly more sporting feeling of the RS. Adding further to that is the two-way quick-shifter that is standard on the RS. It was actually the need to find space for the quick-shifter sensor that necessitated the pegs being moved higher on the RS.

There are riding modes, traction control and cornering ABA but I didn’t get loose enough to get either activating.

I don’t doubt that Triumph’s test riders have done a great job developing the algorithms for both. They generally do.

The round TFT display is reasonably intuitive and offers a lot of information for its modest size. However, at times, I found the glare of the sun prevented me from being able to see the data. There is a handy USB-C socket on the side of the instrument binnacle.

Cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring and heated grips are all optional extras. That trifecta will set you back around $1500.

Of course, a big part of these bikes’ appeal is how they look. Here, the RS gets the racier paintwork in striking Baja Orange or Sapphire Black. The base model comes in a more subdued range of hues, including silver, white, and red. The gold coloured suspension on the RS also adds to its more boy racer attitude.

I wish more bikes ran the classic twin-pipe setup that adorns both machines. That look really floats my boat, not just on retro or classic bikes, but I am also a fan of the big twin cannons on bikes like the ZX-14R and Hayabusa.

Most of the wiring is well hidden which helps preserve the clean lines of the machine.

Overall, the quality of finish is impressive, and I can certainly see most owners cracking a grin every time they walk past their steed as they relish its devilishly handsome looks.

At $22,990 ride away the base model is a fair bit of bike for the money. With the RS only commanding a 4k premium, complete with its Brembos, Ohlins and quick-shifter, let alone its fancier paint, I would normally say the step up would be a no brainer.

However, I found the base model so well sorted that it is not quite that clear cut. Some of the value in the RS will also pay dividends in resale value, but $4K in your pocket right now is $4K in your pocket right now… I have ridden a lap of Australia for that sort of money.

I don’t think you can go too far wrong with either if this sort of bike floats your boat, and with the Thruxton discontinued, the Speed Twin now stands as the sportiest model in the Bonneville line-up. It is a well capable, enjoyable and quite lovely thing.

For more information see the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website (link).

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specifications

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Engine 1200 cc Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 2700 firing order Bore / Stroke 97.6 mm / 80.0 mm Compression Ratio 12.1:1 Power 105 PS / 103.5 bhp (77.2 kW) @ 7,750 rpm Torque 112 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Two rider modes. Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed stainless steel silencers Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin sided, fabricated aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 7-spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 7-spoke, 17 x 5.0 in Front Tyre 120/70 R17 Rear Tyre 160/60 R17 Front Suspension Ø 43mm upside-down Marzocchi forks, 120 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø 320mm floating discs, Triumph branded four-piston radial calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 220mm fixed disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen Length 2070 mm Width (Handlebars) 792 mm Height Without Mirrors 1140 mm Seat Height 805 mm Wheelbase 1413 mm Rake / Trail 22.4 ° 91 mm Wet weight 216 Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km) / 12 months Fuel Consumption TBC Emissions EURO 5+