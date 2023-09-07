Remy Gardner secures 2024 berth

Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed that Remy Gardner will continue with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship season, after agreeing a contract extension with the 25-year-old Australian ahead of this weekend’s Magny-Cours round.

Joining Yamaha for 2023, Gardner brought with him a wealth of experience gained in Grand Prix racing where, in 2021, the Australian was crowned as the FIM Moto2 World Champion and promoted to the premier MotoGP class the following season.

Adapting to the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK, and the demands of production racing, after a career spent mostly racing prototypes meant a steep learning curve for Gardner in his debut WorldSBK season.

Remy Gardner – GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“I am really thrilled to announce my renewal with Yamaha for the 2024 season and I believe we have a promising future together. Next year will be my second year with the R1, and I couldn’t be happier with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. With an additional year of experience under our belts, I have high hopes for our performance. I already feel right at home, so it’s a great feeling to continue this journey, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Yamaha for this fantastic opportunity.”

Working closely with both his GYTR GRT Yamaha crew and Yamaha’s Engineers, the Australian has made steady progress, and returns to the fray this weekend targeting top five finishes in the 12 races remaining and top ten in the championship standings by season’s end.

Gardner will once again race alongside two-time Supersport World Champion Dominique Aegerter for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team in 2024, with the Swiss rider’s contract extension having already been announced during the summer break.

Andrea Dosoli – Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We are happy to be able to announce the extension of our partnership with Remy, and to finalise an unchanged rider line up at the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the 2024 season. We can see both the talent and the potential that Remy possesses and, although it’s been something of an inconsistent debut season for him in WorldSBK so far, we remain confident that we can achieve our goals together during the remainder of this season and the next. With Remy now onboard, we are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting 2024 season, which Yamaha will be contesting with an incredibly strong line up, with the four riders racing for the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK teams counting 11 World Championship titles between them. This exceptional rider line up comes with significant responsibility for Yamaha, but we are committed to providing a competitive package that matches the talent of our riders and we have secured the resources and support required.”