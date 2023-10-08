MXoN 2023
Riders Reflect on MXoN 2023
After five years without winning the Peter Chamberlain’s Trophy, Team France made up with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle and Maxime Renaux took the top step of the podium at the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, on home soil in Ernée.
Joining the winners on the podium was Team Australia with Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Dean Ferris, while rounding out the podium was Team Italy, composed of Alberto Forato, Andrea Adamo and Andrea Bonacorsi.
Team Australia – P3
Jett Lawrence
“The first race, the start wasn’t too bad, I was there. I was in the top 10 and I thought I had a good chance of winning it but I made an aggressive pass on the outside and went down. Starting dead last wasn’t ideal but I had a pretty good flow around the track and felt fit and didn’t get tired at all. My last six laps were the fastest so I was happy with that. The second moto I wanted to go out and win the thing. I had a decent start, around third, then I made a quick move for second and was chasing Kenny again like back in America. I felt at home, although he had a lot better lines than I did at the start so I was following him for a bit, but once I was able to get around him, I put my head down and flowed just like home. It was good to get the win and finish on a high.”
Hunter Lawrence
“It was the best result ever for Australia, so its awesome but I’m already looking forward to next year. It was a wild day, the track was super gnarly, it was brutal so we’re happy that everyone was able to do their best, and the boys gave their all, and left everything on the track. If everyone gives their 100 per cent effort, you can’t ask for much more.”
Dean Ferris
“Today was awesome. I was stoked to get chosen to represent Australia with these two boys (Jett and Hunter Lawrence). I had a decent result in the first race, and that was good enough for us to get on the box. I’m also stoked I didn’t get hurt yesterday. I had a massive crash in the Qualifying Race, and I was very lucky to get up without a scratch. So, I was pumped with that, and so happy to be a part of this team and this event.”
Team France – P1
Romain Febvre
“It’s unbelievable to win again; my fourth Nations and my fourth victory. I wasn’t completely comfortable with the track yesterday in Qualifying but I knew that I had the ability to turn it round today. I took a good start – second to Prado – in the first moto and then it was like a GP race with me chasing him down. He passed me back near the end and the fight was on; I knew I had to do something and I passed him again with two laps to go. Tom (Vialle) did more than we could expect to finish second in total to Maxime (Renaux) in the second race, so we just had to ride it home in the final moto. Each of us won in our class and we had a big gap to second. I’m so happy for the fans who were behind us so strongly all day; we rode as a team … and we won as a team!”
Maxime Renaux
“This weekend has been amazing. I went first and third in my races and won the Qualifying Race yesterday, so I really helped the team reach the top step along with my teammates, who were also really strong today. Both of them did a great job. I really believed we were the best team today. I am just happy that we could put it together because it’s never easy, especially with the pressure from the French crowd. But, it was really amazing! I have never seen so many people in one place, and to have everyone singing and cheering like this, it was really emotional.”
Tom Vialle
“I had a great weekend and I was happy to be back. Ernee is a track I really like. I won the Qualifying race but the first race wasn’t so easy. I couldn’t get that comfortable because it was pretty slippery and the second one was way-better. The fans were amazing. We came here to win and we did it.”
Italy – P3
Andrea Adamo
“An amazing weekend for us even if I had some issues on Saturday and the first moto with some crashes. I wasn’t super-happy and not feeling great but it was also fun to be here and that counted for a lot. My better start in the second moto meant I could make some passes and battle for P3. I was happy to take P4 because this overall result means a lot for us. The other teams had much more experience and so this feels like a win.”
Andrea Bonacorsi
“This was something amazing. When I went out for the sighting lap yesterday and saw the crowd, I got goosebumps. It was incredible. I really enjoy riding a 450cc. I feel like I learned a lot, and I am very thankful for this opportunity to ride for Team Italy. We fought really hard this weekend, and to be honest, I think not a single person would have bet on us to be on the podium, so for us, three young riders, to be here on the podium, it felt like a win.”
Belgium – P5
Lucas Coenen
“It was a difficult weekend racing against the 450F riders. Poor starts did not help at all, but I charged and progressed as much as possible. It was crazy to race at the Motocross of Nations for the first time, especially with the number of fans that we had here! I will never forget this day. Thank you to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for their support.”
Liam Everts
“I feel pretty good! It was a tough day, a long day. I was doing well in the first moto but got a little nervous in the second part. Still, to finish 3rd meant the day had started so well. I made a bit of a rookie mistake at the start of the second moto but kept on fighting and finished 10th. 2nd in the Open class so I’m very pleased with the individual overall ranking. Obviously as a team we did what we could. It’s great to end the season like this. In previous years injuries finished things early for me. I looked at this race as a little boy knowing it was the ‘big one’ and so to be here and racing in those positions was pretty cool.”
Spain – P7
Ruben Fernandez
“This isn’t really the way I wanted to end the season. I was riding well in my first moto, leading the race and feeling good, but a small error cost when I jumped off the track cost me a lot of time. From then on, it was just a struggle to get going again and I could only manage seventh. Then in my second race, I got another good start as was doing well, but another mistake cost me and then I made another one and unfortunately that was it. I’d like to thank my teammates in Spain and I hope to do better in the future. Also, a big thank you to everyone in Team HRC for a great year. There were a lot of good times and I’m really excited for 2024.”
USA – P8
RJ Hampshire
“Man, just an unreal experience and something I am going to look back on and just appreciate. I felt really good on the bike for how gnarly the track was. I just needed some luck, and I just did not have it today. In the first moto, I just got cleaned out on the first lap with a decent start. I got in a first turn pile-up in the second moto… You are going to get everything I have and that was it in the second moto. I felt really good, just a huge thank you to this whole organization: Husqvarna, Rockstar Everyone and just everyone supporting us.”
Christian Craig
“Man, it was everything I guess that I expected. People did not lie when they said it was a lot of pressure… Shout out to the whole support group of Team USA. To experience this was unreal and we will always relish this moment, win or lose. All in all, it is a really cool experience. It would have been better to stand on that podium, but it is what it is.”
Aaron Plessinger
“I felt pretty good coming here and really good for today. I had 5th in the first moto and got a little tight but I’m not sure what happened second moto. I had a mid-pack start and just faded back about half-way. Not a good ending but after 32 races in a season I think we did alright. I cannot compare the track to anything. It was gnarly and these guys are gnarly for riding it that fast. It’s awesome to represent your country and a shame we could not get on the podium. It was my first time overseas; pretty wild. It means the world to me to represent America over here in France. We’ll go home, have a break and get ready for supercross.”.
Slovenia – P9
Tim Gajser
“It was a nice way to end this season, even if I feel my results could have been a bit better. Seven and five aren’t where I want to be in races but it was tough if you didn’t get the start to really make moves against this level of competition. Still, it was a good overall result for Slovenia to finish in ninth, which is our best ever position, so I’m pumped for that and big congrats to Jan and Miha for their riding. Now the focus switches to 2024 and I’m looking forward to a working with the team again to try and win another world title.”
Netherlands – P19
Kay de Wolf
“I am happy with my riding this weekend! I made some big improvements at Matterley Basin and carried those into here, so I am pretty happy. It is obviously a shame to see my teammate on Team Netherlands get hurt and miss the motos – it was impossible to compete for a good team result after that. Thanks to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for their work this year. Bring on 2024.”
Final Standings MXGP 2023 Motocross of Nations
- France 14
- Australia 34
- Italy 43
- Germany 47
- Belgium 55
- Switzerland 55
- Spain 59
- USA 65
- Slovenia 85
- Great Britain 89
- Estonia 91
- Latvia 109
- Rep. of South Africa 127
- New Zealand 137
- Czech Republic 150
- Norway 157
- Brazil 159
- Finland 171
MXGP Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Roczen, Ken
|GER
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Lawrence, Jett
|AUS
|6
|1
|7
|4
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|1
|7
|8
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|4
|6
|10
|6
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|7
|5
|12
|7
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|12
|8
|20
|8
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|9
|14
|23
|9
|Plessinger, Aaron
|USA
|5
|18
|23
|10
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|15
|9
|24
|11
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|17
|13
|30
|12
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|13
|17
|30
|13
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|23
|19
|42
|14
|Leok, Tanel
|EST
|29
|21
|50
|15
|Cooper, Cody
|NZL
|26
|32
|58
|16
|Lima, Eduardo
|BRA
|32
|29
|61
|17
|Toendel, Cornelius
|NOR
|38
|24
|62
|18
|Durow, Cameron Anthony
|RSA
|31
|31
|62
|19
|Kovar, Vaclav
|CZE
|37
|27
|64
|20
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|36
|33
|69
MX2 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|8
|2
|10
|2
|Lawrence, Hunter
|AUS
|10
|5
|15
|3
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|11
|9
|20
|4
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|18
|4
|22
|5
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|14
|11
|25
|6
|Hampshire, RJ
|USA
|16
|10
|26
|7
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|22
|13
|35
|8
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|21
|15
|36
|9
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|EST
|20
|18
|38
|10
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|19
|19
|38
|11
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|25
|14
|39
|12
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|24
|22
|46
|13
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|27
|24
|51
|14
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|30
|26
|56
|15
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|40
|21
|61
|16
|Bresolin, Guilherme
|BRA
|35
|27
|62
|17
|Scott, James
|NZL
|34
|30
|64
|18
|Bengtsson, Filip
|SWE
|33
|31
|64
|19
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|28
|38
|66
|20
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|39
|28
|67
Open Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|3
|10
|13
|3
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|8
|11
|19
|4
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|6
|15
|21
|5
|Ferris, Dean
|AUS
|12
|16
|28
|6
|Kullas, Harri
|EST
|20
|12
|32
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|7
|28
|35
|8
|Craig, Christian
|USA
|16
|20
|36
|9
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|17
|25
|42
|10
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|25
|23
|48
|11
|Harwood, Hamish
|NZL
|23
|26
|49
|12
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|29
|22
|51
|13
|Wright, Jesse
|RSA
|33
|30
|63
|14
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|32
|35
|67
|15
|Bubnic, Miha
|SLO
|35
|34
|69
|16
|Santos, Fabio
|BRA
|37
|36
|73
|17
|Fredriksen, Hakon
|NOR
|34
|–
|34
|18
|Haavisto, Jere
|FIN
|36
|–
|36
Race 3 (MXGP + Open) – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Lawrence, Jett
|Honda
|35m25.550
|2
|Roczen, Ken
|Suzuki
|+0m07.295
|3
|Renaux, Maxime
|Yamaha
|+0m11.349
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|GASGAS
|+0m12.854
|5
|Gajser, Tim
|Honda
|+0m21.737
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|Yamaha
|+0m23.245
|7
|Febvre, Romain
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.929
|8
|Forato, Alberto
|KTM
|+1m05.270
|9
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|Yamaha
|+1m13.321
|10
|Everts, Liam
|KTM
|+1m19.073
|11
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|Yamaha
|+1m35.141
|12
|Kullas, Harri
|Yamaha
|+1m38.632
|13
|Watson, Ben
|Beta
|+1m39.967
|14
|Geerts, Jago
|Yamaha
|+1m50.556
|15
|Guillod, Valentin
|Honda
|+1m56.893
|16
|Ferris, Dean
|KTM
|+1m59.967
|17
|Jonass, Pauls
|Honda
|1 lap
|18
|Plessinger, Aaron
|KTM
|1 lap
|19
|Östlund, Alvin
|Honda
|1 lap
|20
|Craig, Christian
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|21
|Leok, Tanel
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|22
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|23
|Mewse, Conrad
|Honda
|1 lap
|24
|Toendel, Cornelius
|Honda
|1 lap
|25
|Koch, Tom
|KTM
|1 lap
|26
|Harwood, Hamish
|KTM
|1 lap
|27
|Kovar, Vaclav
|KTM
|1 lap
|28
|Fernandez, Ruben
|Honda
|1 lap
|29
|Lima, Eduardo
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|30
|Wright, Jesse
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|31
|Durow, Cameron Anthony
|KTM
|2 laps
|32
|Cooper, Cody
|GASGAS
|2 laps
|33
|Sihvonen, Miro
|Husqvarna
|2 laps
|34
|Bubnic, Miha
|KTM
|3 laps
|35
|Teresak, Jakub
|Husqvarna
|15 laps
|36
|Santos, Fabio
|Yamaha
|18 laps
Race 2 (MX2 + Open) – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|Yamaha
|34m00.428
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|KTM
|+0m00.882
|3
|Everts, Liam
|KTM
|+0m17.342
|4
|Adamo, Andrea
|KTM
|+0m20.937
|5
|Lawrence, Hunter
|Honda
|+0m30.599
|6
|Guillod, Valentin
|Honda
|+0m38.812
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|Honda
|+0m43.751
|8
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|Yamaha
|+0m46.180
|9
|de Wolf, Kay
|Husqvarna
|+0m46.878
|10
|Hampshire, RJ
|Husqvarna
|+0m49.211
|11
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GASGAS
|+1m00.484
|12
|Ferris, Dean
|KTM
|+1m21.091
|13
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|Honda
|+1m33.118
|14
|Pancar, Jan
|KTM
|+1m36.573
|15
|Gilbert, Josh
|Honda
|+1m39.265
|16
|Craig, Christian
|Husqvarna
|+1m41.602
|17
|Koch, Tom
|KTM
|1m42.488
|18
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|Husqvarna
|+1m43.806
|19
|Coenen, Lucas
|Husqvarna
|+1m44.089
|20
|Kullas, Harri
|Yamaha
|+1m45.640
|21
|Horgmo, Kevin
|Kawasaki
|+1m54.820
|22
|Oliver, Oriol
|KTM
|+1m56.834
|23
|Harwood, Hamish
|KTM
|+2m00.733
|24
|Tonus, Arnaud
|Yamaha
|+2m12.730
|25
|Mewse, Conrad
|Honda
|1 lap
|26
|Mikula, Julius
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|27
|Bresolin, Guilherme
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|28
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|29
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|30
|Scott, James
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|31
|Bengtsson, Filip
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Teresak, Jakub
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|33
|Wright, Jesse
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|34
|Fredriksen, Hakon
|Yamaha
|2 laps
|35
|Bubnic, Miha
|KTM
|2 laps
|36
|Haavisto, Jere
|KTM
|10 laps
|37
|Santos, Fabio
|Yamaha
|10 laps
|38
|Weckman, Emil
|Honda
|12 laps
Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Febvre, Romain
|Kawasaki
|35m22.325
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|GASGAS
|0m02.320
|3
|Roczen, Ken
|Suzuki
|0m26.166
|4
|Seewer, Jeremy
|Yamaha
|0m28.846
|5
|Plessinger, Aaron
|KTM
|0m30.267
|6
|Lawrence, Jett
|Honda
|0m33.837
|7
|Gajser, Tim
|Honda
|0m33.940
|8
|Vialle, Tom
|KTM
|0m41.304
|9
|Geerts, Jago
|Yamaha
|0m43.080
|10
|Lawrence, Hunter
|Honda
|0m43.887
|11
|de Wolf, Kay
|Husqvarna
|0m54.864
|12
|Forato, Alberto
|KTM
|0m56.145
|13
|Jonass, Pauls
|Honda
|1m01.039
|14
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GASGAS
|1m02.144
|15
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|Yamaha
|1m09.490
|16
|Hampshire, RJ
|Husqvarna
|1m22.933
|17
|Watson, Ben
|Beta
|1m24.816
|18
|Adamo, Andrea
|KTM
|1m25.465
|19
|Coenen, Lucas
|Husqvarna
|1m29.947
|20
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|Husqvarna
|1m55.591
|21
|Gilbert, Josh
|Honda
|1 lap
|22
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|Honda
|1 lap
|23
|Östlund, Alvin
|Honda
|1 lap
|24
|Oliver, Oriol
|KTM
|1 lap
|25
|Pancar, Jan
|KTM
|1 lap
|26
|Cooper, Cody
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|27
|Tonus, Arnaud
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|28
|Weckman, Emil
|Honda
|1 lap
|29
|Leok, Tanel
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|30
|Mikula, Julius
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|31
|Durow, Cameron Anthony
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Lima, Eduardo
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|33
|Bengtsson, Filip
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Scott, James
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|35
|Bresolin, Guilherme
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|36
|Sihvonen, Miro
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|37
|Kovar, Vaclav
|KTM
|2 laps
|38
|Toendel, Cornelius
|Honda
|4 laps
|39
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|Yamaha
|14 laps
|40
|Horgmo, Kevin
|Kawasaki
|18 laps