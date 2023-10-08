MXoN 2023

Riders Reflect on MXoN 2023

After five years without winning the Peter Chamberlain’s Trophy, Team France made up with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle and Maxime Renaux took the top step of the podium at the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, on home soil in Ernée.

Joining the winners on the podium was Team Australia with Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Dean Ferris, while rounding out the podium was Team Italy, composed of Alberto Forato, Andrea Adamo and Andrea Bonacorsi.

Team Australia – P3

Jett Lawrence

“The first race, the start wasn’t too bad, I was there. I was in the top 10 and I thought I had a good chance of winning it but I made an aggressive pass on the outside and went down. Starting dead last wasn’t ideal but I had a pretty good flow around the track and felt fit and didn’t get tired at all. My last six laps were the fastest so I was happy with that. The second moto I wanted to go out and win the thing. I had a decent start, around third, then I made a quick move for second and was chasing Kenny again like back in America. I felt at home, although he had a lot better lines than I did at the start so I was following him for a bit, but once I was able to get around him, I put my head down and flowed just like home. It was good to get the win and finish on a high.”

Hunter Lawrence

“It was the best result ever for Australia, so its awesome but I’m already looking forward to next year. It was a wild day, the track was super gnarly, it was brutal so we’re happy that everyone was able to do their best, and the boys gave their all, and left everything on the track. If everyone gives their 100 per cent effort, you can’t ask for much more.”

Dean Ferris

“Today was awesome. I was stoked to get chosen to represent Australia with these two boys (Jett and Hunter Lawrence). I had a decent result in the first race, and that was good enough for us to get on the box. I’m also stoked I didn’t get hurt yesterday. I had a massive crash in the Qualifying Race, and I was very lucky to get up without a scratch. So, I was pumped with that, and so happy to be a part of this team and this event.”

Team France – P1

Romain Febvre

“It’s unbelievable to win again; my fourth Nations and my fourth victory. I wasn’t completely comfortable with the track yesterday in Qualifying but I knew that I had the ability to turn it round today. I took a good start – second to Prado – in the first moto and then it was like a GP race with me chasing him down. He passed me back near the end and the fight was on; I knew I had to do something and I passed him again with two laps to go. Tom (Vialle) did more than we could expect to finish second in total to Maxime (Renaux) in the second race, so we just had to ride it home in the final moto. Each of us won in our class and we had a big gap to second. I’m so happy for the fans who were behind us so strongly all day; we rode as a team … and we won as a team!”

Maxime Renaux

“This weekend has been amazing. I went first and third in my races and won the Qualifying Race yesterday, so I really helped the team reach the top step along with my teammates, who were also really strong today. Both of them did a great job. I really believed we were the best team today. I am just happy that we could put it together because it’s never easy, especially with the pressure from the French crowd. But, it was really amazing! I have never seen so many people in one place, and to have everyone singing and cheering like this, it was really emotional.”

Tom Vialle

“I had a great weekend and I was happy to be back. Ernee is a track I really like. I won the Qualifying race but the first race wasn’t so easy. I couldn’t get that comfortable because it was pretty slippery and the second one was way-better. The fans were amazing. We came here to win and we did it.”

Italy – P3

Andrea Adamo

“An amazing weekend for us even if I had some issues on Saturday and the first moto with some crashes. I wasn’t super-happy and not feeling great but it was also fun to be here and that counted for a lot. My better start in the second moto meant I could make some passes and battle for P3. I was happy to take P4 because this overall result means a lot for us. The other teams had much more experience and so this feels like a win.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

“This was something amazing. When I went out for the sighting lap yesterday and saw the crowd, I got goosebumps. It was incredible. I really enjoy riding a 450cc. I feel like I learned a lot, and I am very thankful for this opportunity to ride for Team Italy. We fought really hard this weekend, and to be honest, I think not a single person would have bet on us to be on the podium, so for us, three young riders, to be here on the podium, it felt like a win.”

Belgium – P5

Lucas Coenen

“It was a difficult weekend racing against the 450F riders. Poor starts did not help at all, but I charged and progressed as much as possible. It was crazy to race at the Motocross of Nations for the first time, especially with the number of fans that we had here! I will never forget this day. Thank you to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for their support.”

Liam Everts

“I feel pretty good! It was a tough day, a long day. I was doing well in the first moto but got a little nervous in the second part. Still, to finish 3rd meant the day had started so well. I made a bit of a rookie mistake at the start of the second moto but kept on fighting and finished 10th. 2nd in the Open class so I’m very pleased with the individual overall ranking. Obviously as a team we did what we could. It’s great to end the season like this. In previous years injuries finished things early for me. I looked at this race as a little boy knowing it was the ‘big one’ and so to be here and racing in those positions was pretty cool.”

Spain – P7

Ruben Fernandez

“This isn’t really the way I wanted to end the season. I was riding well in my first moto, leading the race and feeling good, but a small error cost when I jumped off the track cost me a lot of time. From then on, it was just a struggle to get going again and I could only manage seventh. Then in my second race, I got another good start as was doing well, but another mistake cost me and then I made another one and unfortunately that was it. I’d like to thank my teammates in Spain and I hope to do better in the future. Also, a big thank you to everyone in Team HRC for a great year. There were a lot of good times and I’m really excited for 2024.”

USA – P8

RJ Hampshire

“Man, just an unreal experience and something I am going to look back on and just appreciate. I felt really good on the bike for how gnarly the track was. I just needed some luck, and I just did not have it today. In the first moto, I just got cleaned out on the first lap with a decent start. I got in a first turn pile-up in the second moto… You are going to get everything I have and that was it in the second moto. I felt really good, just a huge thank you to this whole organization: Husqvarna, Rockstar Everyone and just everyone supporting us.”

Christian Craig

“Man, it was everything I guess that I expected. People did not lie when they said it was a lot of pressure… Shout out to the whole support group of Team USA. To experience this was unreal and we will always relish this moment, win or lose. All in all, it is a really cool experience. It would have been better to stand on that podium, but it is what it is.”

Aaron Plessinger

“I felt pretty good coming here and really good for today. I had 5th in the first moto and got a little tight but I’m not sure what happened second moto. I had a mid-pack start and just faded back about half-way. Not a good ending but after 32 races in a season I think we did alright. I cannot compare the track to anything. It was gnarly and these guys are gnarly for riding it that fast. It’s awesome to represent your country and a shame we could not get on the podium. It was my first time overseas; pretty wild. It means the world to me to represent America over here in France. We’ll go home, have a break and get ready for supercross.”.

Slovenia – P9

Tim Gajser

“It was a nice way to end this season, even if I feel my results could have been a bit better. Seven and five aren’t where I want to be in races but it was tough if you didn’t get the start to really make moves against this level of competition. Still, it was a good overall result for Slovenia to finish in ninth, which is our best ever position, so I’m pumped for that and big congrats to Jan and Miha for their riding. Now the focus switches to 2024 and I’m looking forward to a working with the team again to try and win another world title.”

Netherlands – P19

Kay de Wolf

“I am happy with my riding this weekend! I made some big improvements at Matterley Basin and carried those into here, so I am pretty happy. It is obviously a shame to see my teammate on Team Netherlands get hurt and miss the motos – it was impossible to compete for a good team result after that. Thanks to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for their work this year. Bring on 2024.”

Final Standings MXGP 2023 Motocross of Nations

France 14 Australia 34 Italy 43 Germany 47 Belgium 55 Switzerland 55 Spain 59 USA 65 Slovenia 85 Great Britain 89 Estonia 91 Latvia 109 Rep. of South Africa 127 New Zealand 137 Czech Republic 150 Norway 157 Brazil 159 Finland 171

MXGP Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Roczen, Ken GER 3 2 5 2 Prado, Jorge ESP 2 4 6 3 Lawrence, Jett AUS 6 1 7 4 Febvre, Romain FRA 1 7 8 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI 4 6 10 6 Gajser, Tim SLO 7 5 12 7 Forato, Alberto ITA 12 8 20 8 Geerts, Jago BEL 9 14 23 9 Plessinger, Aaron USA 5 18 23 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED 15 9 24 11 Watson, Ben GBR 17 13 30 12 Jonass, Pauls LAT 13 17 30 13 Östlund, Alvin SWE 23 19 42 14 Leok, Tanel EST 29 21 50 15 Cooper, Cody NZL 26 32 58 16 Lima, Eduardo BRA 32 29 61 17 Toendel, Cornelius NOR 38 24 62 18 Durow, Cameron Anthony RSA 31 31 62 19 Kovar, Vaclav CZE 37 27 64 20 Sihvonen, Miro FIN 36 33 69

MX2 Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA 8 2 10 2 Lawrence, Hunter AUS 10 5 15 3 de Wolf, Kay NED 11 9 20 4 Adamo, Andrea ITA 18 4 22 5 Laengenfelder, Simon GER 14 11 25 6 Hampshire, RJ USA 16 10 26 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA 22 13 35 8 Gilbert, Josh GBR 21 15 36 9 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST 20 18 38 10 Coenen, Lucas BEL 19 19 38 11 Pancar, Jan SLO 25 14 39 12 Oliver, Oriol ESP 24 22 46 13 Tonus, Arnaud SUI 27 24 51 14 Mikula, Julius CZE 30 26 56 15 Horgmo, Kevin NOR 40 21 61 16 Bresolin, Guilherme BRA 35 27 62 17 Scott, James NZL 34 30 64 18 Bengtsson, Filip SWE 33 31 64 19 Weckman, Emil FIN 28 38 66 20 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT 39 28 67

Open Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA 1 3 4 2 Everts, Liam BEL 3 10 13 3 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA 8 11 19 4 Guillod, Valentin SUI 6 15 21 5 Ferris, Dean AUS 12 16 28 6 Kullas, Harri EST 20 12 32 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP 7 28 35 8 Craig, Christian USA 16 20 36 9 Koch, Tom GER 17 25 42 10 Mewse, Conrad GBR 25 23 48 11 Harwood, Hamish NZL 23 26 49 12 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT 29 22 51 13 Wright, Jesse RSA 33 30 63 14 Teresak, Jakub CZE 32 35 67 15 Bubnic, Miha SLO 35 34 69 16 Santos, Fabio BRA 37 36 73 17 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR 34 – 34 18 Haavisto, Jere FIN 36 – 36

Race 3 (MXGP + Open) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Diff. First 1 Lawrence, Jett Honda 35m25.550 2 Roczen, Ken Suzuki +0m07.295 3 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha +0m11.349 4 Prado, Jorge GASGAS +0m12.854 5 Gajser, Tim Honda +0m21.737 6 Seewer, Jeremy Yamaha +0m23.245 7 Febvre, Romain Kawasaki +1m01.929 8 Forato, Alberto KTM +1m05.270 9 Vlaanderen, Calvin Yamaha +1m13.321 10 Everts, Liam KTM +1m19.073 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea Yamaha +1m35.141 12 Kullas, Harri Yamaha +1m38.632 13 Watson, Ben Beta +1m39.967 14 Geerts, Jago Yamaha +1m50.556 15 Guillod, Valentin Honda +1m56.893 16 Ferris, Dean KTM +1m59.967 17 Jonass, Pauls Honda 1 lap 18 Plessinger, Aaron KTM 1 lap 19 Östlund, Alvin Honda 1 lap 20 Craig, Christian Husqvarna 1 lap 21 Leok, Tanel Husqvarna 1 lap 22 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts Yamaha 1 lap 23 Mewse, Conrad Honda 1 lap 24 Toendel, Cornelius Honda 1 lap 25 Koch, Tom KTM 1 lap 26 Harwood, Hamish KTM 1 lap 27 Kovar, Vaclav KTM 1 lap 28 Fernandez, Ruben Honda 1 lap 29 Lima, Eduardo Husqvarna 1 lap 30 Wright, Jesse Yamaha 1 lap 31 Durow, Cameron Anthony KTM 2 laps 32 Cooper, Cody GASGAS 2 laps 33 Sihvonen, Miro Husqvarna 2 laps 34 Bubnic, Miha KTM 3 laps 35 Teresak, Jakub Husqvarna 15 laps 36 Santos, Fabio Yamaha 18 laps

Race 2 (MX2 + Open) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha 34m00.428 2 Vialle, Tom KTM +0m00.882 3 Everts, Liam KTM +0m17.342 4 Adamo, Andrea KTM +0m20.937 5 Lawrence, Hunter Honda +0m30.599 6 Guillod, Valentin Honda +0m38.812 7 Fernandez, Ruben Honda +0m43.751 8 Bonacorsi, Andrea Yamaha +0m46.180 9 de Wolf, Kay Husqvarna +0m46.878 10 Hampshire, RJ Husqvarna +0m49.211 11 Laengenfelder, Simon GASGAS +1m00.484 12 Ferris, Dean KTM +1m21.091 13 Mc Lellan, Camden Honda +1m33.118 14 Pancar, Jan KTM +1m36.573 15 Gilbert, Josh Honda +1m39.265 16 Craig, Christian Husqvarna +1m41.602 17 Koch, Tom KTM 1m42.488 18 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias Husqvarna +1m43.806 19 Coenen, Lucas Husqvarna +1m44.089 20 Kullas, Harri Yamaha +1m45.640 21 Horgmo, Kevin Kawasaki +1m54.820 22 Oliver, Oriol KTM +1m56.834 23 Harwood, Hamish KTM +2m00.733 24 Tonus, Arnaud Yamaha +2m12.730 25 Mewse, Conrad Honda 1 lap 26 Mikula, Julius Yamaha 1 lap 27 Bresolin, Guilherme Yamaha 1 lap 28 Reisulis, Janis Martins Yamaha 1 lap 29 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts Yamaha 1 lap 30 Scott, James Yamaha 1 lap 31 Bengtsson, Filip KTM 1 lap 32 Teresak, Jakub Husqvarna 1 lap 33 Wright, Jesse Yamaha 1 lap 34 Fredriksen, Hakon Yamaha 2 laps 35 Bubnic, Miha KTM 2 laps 36 Haavisto, Jere KTM 10 laps 37 Santos, Fabio Yamaha 10 laps 38 Weckman, Emil Honda 12 laps

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) – Classification