2023 World Supercross Championship
Round One – British Grand Prix
Birmingham
Ken Roczen took the overall victory after going 1-4-1 in the three main events at the 2023 World Supercross Championship opening British Grand Prix at Birmingham overnight to kick off his title defence in fine fashion.
Roczen was joined on the overall podium by Joey Savatgy and Vince Friese, with Max Anstie second and Enzo Lopes third overall on the SX2 rostrum.
The night started perfectly for Roczen on his PMG Suzuki; fastest in warm-up and fastest in qualifying before winning his heat race by a comfortable margin to make it through to Superpole.
After Dean Wilson, Matt Moss, Savatgy, and Friese had set their lap times, Justin Hill, aboard the BUD Racing Kawasaki set Villa Park alight by going nearly a second quicker than anyone else. Roczen followed, but he was unable to go quicker, and Hill took the extra championship point.
A frenetic start to the opening main event saw Friese take an early lead on his MotoConcepts Honda from a flying Thomas Ramette. Hill and Roczen were third and fourth, and eventually made it past Ramette, before Roczen passed Hill and set off after Friese. However, the fans were denied a grandstand finish when Friese went down out of the lead. He still held on to second, with Hill third.
Roczen again gave himself work to do off the start in the second main event, while Friese hit the front and pulled away. The reigning champion reeled him in, but was unable to find a way past and took the chequered flag first and second. However, the pair were penalised for jumping through a medical flag, and demoted to third and fourth. As a result, Hill inherited the win, ahead of Rick Ware Racing’s Savatgy.
A battle at the front of the final main of the night saw Roczen, Friese, and Savatgy go bar-to-bar. Unfortunately for Friese he went down, as Roczen pulled away. Savatgy was second, ahead of home hero Wilson. Friese took the chequered flag in 10th.
Ken Roczen
“The track wasn’t super technical but it was hard tonight. And my starts weren’t where they needed to be so I gave myself some work and had to make some passes. With the races being so short you had to make a plan on the fly and pass when you could and it got a bit close. But I was strong in the whoops and tried to stay low over the jumps. I had to push hard tonight, and we’ve got some areas where we want to get better.”
Vince Friese
“I’m happy with where I was tonight. The injury I’ve had is like a year injury and I’m seven months in. The goal was always to come back better and continue to improve. I had an issue with the footpegs but, I believe I’ve got the best bike on the grid. I’ll continue to heal and get closer to Ken [Roczen]. I’ve got to make it hard for him but beat him tonight, I’ve shown he’s beatable and I’ll only get better.”
Joey Savatgy
“I’m second tonight but honestly I wasn’t the second best guy today. But I’m on the podium, that’s the goal, I want to be here every round. We’ve got some things to work on and improve going forward but, I was second overall last year, and I want to make sure I’m in that top three every round.”
SX1 Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|GER
|Suzuki
|5:39.507
|2
|FRIESE Vince
|USA
|Honda
|3.620
|3
|HILL Justin
|USA
|Kawasaki
|7.543
|4
|SAVATGY Joey
|USA
|Kawasaki
|10.245
|5
|BRAYTON Justin
|USA
|Honda
|13.634
|6
|WILSON Dean
|GBR
|Honda
|13.896
|7
|NICHOLS Colt
|USA
|Kawasaki
|16.065
|8
|SEELY Cole
|USA
|Honda
|17.493
|9
|RAMETTE Thomas
|FRA
|Yamaha
|18.131
|10
|CHISHOLM Kyle
|USA
|Suzuki
|18.632
|11
|MOSS Matt
|AUS
|Yamaha
|20.283
|12
|HILL Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|21.761
|13
|MORANZ Kevin
|USA
|Honda
|23.358
|14
|RODRIGUEZ Anthony
|VEN
|KTM
|24.700
|15
|TIXIER Jordi
|FRA
|Honda
|25.547
|16
|ARANDA Gregory
|FRA
|Yamaha
|26.764
|17
|HARLIN Grant
|USA
|Yamaha
|27.363
|18
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|28.841
|19
|CLASON Cade
|USA
|KTM
|32.339
|20
|CARTWRIGHT Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|34.556
|21
|BRUNELL Jack
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|41.050
|22
|LEFRANCOIS Charles
|FRA
|Suzuki
|43.222
SX1 Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Int.
|1
|HILL Justin
|USA
|Kawasaki
|5:54.092
|2
|SAVATGY Joey
|USA
|Kawasaki
|1.496
|3
|FRIESE Vince *
|USA
|Honda
|0.001
|4
|ROCZEN Ken *
|GER
|Suzuki
|0.000
|5
|WILSON Dean
|GBR
|Honda
|5.445
|6
|ARANDA Gregory
|FRA
|Yamaha
|1.027
|7
|CHISHOLM Kyle
|USA
|Suzuki
|2.546
|8
|BRAYTON Justin
|USA
|Honda
|1.598
|9
|NICHOLS Colt
|USA
|Kawasaki
|0.567
|10
|MORANZ Kevin
|USA
|Honda
|1.641
|11
|CLASON Cade
|USA
|KTM
|0.798
|12
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|0.526
|13
|HILL Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|2.346
|14
|RODRIGUEZ Anthony
|VEN
|KTM
|1.682
|15
|SEELY Cole
|USA
|Honda
|1.186
|16
|TIXIER Jordi
|FRA
|Honda
|0.813
|17
|BRUNELL Jack
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|3.349
|18
|RAMETTE Thomas
|FRA
|Yamaha
|1.939
|19
|LEFRANCOIS Charles
|FRA
|Suzuki
|1.102
|20
|CARTWRIGHT Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|21
|HARLIN Grant
|USA
|Yamaha
|38.421
|MOSS Matt
|AUS
|Yamaha
|Did not start
SX1 Race 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|GER
|Suzuki
|8:47.265
|2
|SAVATGY Joey
|USA
|Kawasaki
|10.976
|3
|WILSON Dean
|GBR
|Honda
|17.795
|4
|CHISHOLM Kyle
|USA
|Suzuki
|25.751
|5
|ARANDA Gregory
|FRA
|Yamaha
|28.028
|6
|HILL Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|29.262
|7
|MORANZ Kevin
|USA
|Honda
|30.588
|8
|NICHOLS Colt
|USA
|Kawasaki
|31.369
|9
|BRAYTON Justin
|USA
|Honda
|34.359
|10
|FRIESE Vince
|USA
|Honda
|35.262
|11
|CLASON Cade
|USA
|KTM
|36.410
|12
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|40.125
|13
|RODRIGUEZ Anthony
|VEN
|KTM
|42.615
|14
|TIXIER Jordi
|FRA
|Honda
|43.206
|15
|HILL Justin
|USA
|Kawasaki
|51.152
|16
|LEFRANCOIS Charles
|FRA
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|17
|BRUNELL Jack
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|1 Lap
|18
|CARTWRIGHT Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|19
|RAMETTE Thomas
|FRA
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|20
|SEELY Cole
|USA
|Honda
|9 Laps
|MOSS Matt
|AUS
|Yamaha
|Did not start
|HARLIN Grant
|USA
|Yamaha
|Did not start
SX1 GP Overall/Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|S.P.
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|GER
|Suzuki
|0
|25
|18
|26
|69
|2
|SAVATGY Joey
|USA
|Kawasaki
|0
|18
|22
|22
|62
|3
|FRIESE Vince
|USA
|Honda
|0
|22
|20
|11
|53
|4
|HILL Justin
|USA
|Kawasaki
|1
|20
|25
|6
|52
|5
|WILSON Dean
|GBR
|Honda
|0
|15
|16
|20
|51
|6
|CHISHOLM Kyle
|USA
|Suzuki
|11
|14
|18
|43
|7
|BRAYTON Justin
|USA
|Honda
|16
|13
|12
|41
|8
|NICHOLS Colt
|USA
|Kawasaki
|14
|12
|13
|39
|9
|ARANDA Gregory
|FRA
|Yamaha
|5
|15
|16
|36
|10
|MORANZ Kevin
|USA
|Honda
|8
|11
|14
|33
|11
|HILL Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|9
|8
|15
|32
|12
|CLASON Cade
|USA
|KTM
|2
|10
|10
|22
|13
|RODRIGUEZ Anthony
|VEN
|KTM
|7
|7
|8
|22
|14
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|3
|9
|9
|21
|15
|SEELY Cole
|USA
|Honda
|13
|6
|1
|20
|16
|TIXIER Jordi
|FRA
|Honda
|6
|5
|7
|18
|17
|RAMETTE Thomas
|FRA
|Yamaha
|12
|3
|2
|17
|18
|MOSS Matt
|AUS
|Yamaha
|0
|10
|0
|0
|10
|19
|BRUNELL Jack
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|0
|4
|4
|8
|20
|LEFRANCOIS Charles
|FRA
|Suzuki
|0
|2
|5
|7
|21
|CARTWRIGHT Josh
|USA
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|3
|5
|22
|HARLIN Grant
|USA
|Yamaha
|4
|0
|0
|4
SX2
Max Anstie was unable to deliver the overall for the home crowd, taking a brace of seconds on his Firepower Polyflor Honda to Shane McElrath’s double victory aboard his Rick Ware Racing Yamaha.
Brazilian Lopes showed he’s going to be a force in this year’s championship, finishing third overall for Club MX FXR despite dislocating his shoulder in warm-up.
Mixing it at the sharp end of the mains, he was twice third before a crash in the final race cost him another rostrum finish. He managed to salvage fourth – finishing behind Mitchell Oldenburg – to take third overall in the British GP.
Shane McElrath
“It’s good to start with a win,” McElrath said. “Rick [Ware – team owner] said he wants to win a championship and he wants me to do that for him. I said this is what I need and he’s made it happen. The Yamaha feels like my bike. I’ve ridden lots of bikes but the Yamaha suits me, it feels good, and it’s good of Rick to trust us as riders to deliver. I’m happy with tonight and it’s a good start to the season.”
Max Anstie
“It was tough tonight. I’ve raced at home before and I know the vibe, but as well as the racing we’ve been pulled into different directions and lots of obligations, but it’s one of those, it comes with the territory and it’s a positive because it’s good for the sport; it’ll be the same for Kenny [Roczen] in Germany and it’s good for the fans to be able to support their guy. Hopefully we put on a show. It was close out there with Shane [McElrath], obviously I wanted to win and we’ll go again in Singapore.”
Enzo Lopes
“To be here on the podium is incredible. I made the decision to do World Supercross after the US series. I turned down offers to race in America this summer to be here because I like racing with my team and I want to be the Ayrton Senna of supercross to Brazil. It also gives me time to spend at home with my family, otherwise I’d spend the whole year in the US. So I’m grateful for this opportunity and very happy to be on the podium.”
SX2 Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Fed.
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|MCELRATH Shane
|USA
|AMA
|Yamaha
|4:19.171
|2
|ANSTIE Max
|GBR
|AMA
|Honda
|0.519
|3
|OLDENBURG Mitchell
|USA
|AMA
|Honda
|5.153
|4
|LOPES Enzo
|BRA
|AMA
|Yamaha
|5.520
|5
|CLOUT Luke
|AUS
|MA
|Yamaha
|11.656
|6
|PETERS Kyle
|USA
|AMA
|Honda
|12.825
|7
|TANTI Aaron
|AUS
|MA
|Yamaha
|14.626
|8
|PARK Cullin
|USA
|AMA
|Suzuki
|15.685
|9
|MILLER Henry
|USA
|AMA
|Yamaha
|16.473
|10
|DESPREY Maxime
|FRA
|FFM
|Yamaha
|18.452
|11
|OWEN Jace
|USA
|AMA
|Yamaha
|22.385
|12
|BLOSE Chris
|USA
|AMA
|Honda
|22.812
|13
|BOGLE Justin
|USA
|AMA
|KTM
|24.358
|14
|MILLER Max
|USA
|AMA
|KTM
|25.577
|15
|BOURDON Anthony
|FRA
|FFM
|Kawasaki
|25.698
|16
|WOODCOCK Dylan
|GBR
|ACU
|Fantic
|27.402
|17
|YODER Hunter
|USA
|AMA
|Suzuki
|27.447
|18
|LINVILLE Gage
|USA
|AMA
|Honda
|29.202
|19
|ALESSI Michael
|USA
|AMA
|Honda
|30.136
|20
|NEESE Luke
|USA
|AMA
|Yamaha
|30.614
SX2 Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man
|Gap
|1
|ANSTIE Max
|GBR
|Honda
|4:19.587
|2
|MCELRATH Shane
|USA
|Yamaha
|4.413
|3
|LOPES Enzo
|BRA
|Yamaha
|7.516
|4
|BLOSE Chris
|USA
|Honda
|9.865
|5
|OWEN Jace
|USA
|Yamaha
|12.204
|6
|PETERS Kyle
|USA
|Honda
|14.153
|7
|DESPREY Maxime
|FRA
|Yamaha
|14.846
|8
|TANTI Aaron
|AUS
|Yamaha
|15.739
|9
|MILLER Henry
|USA
|Yamaha
|17.294
|10
|ESCOFFIER Adrien
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|18.125
|11
|ALESSI Michael
|USA
|Honda
|22.331
|12
|BOURDON Anthony
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|24.507
|13
|LINVILLE Gage
|USA
|Honda
|26.406
|14
|OLDENBURG Mitchell
|USA
|Honda
|27.412
|15
|WOODCOCK Dylan
|GBR
|Fantic
|27.501
|16
|MILLER Max
|USA
|KTM
|31.292
|17
|NEESE Luke
|USA
|Yamaha
|32.017
|18
|YODER Hunter
|USA
|Suzuki
|33.209
|19
|PARK Cullin
|USA
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|20
|BOGLE Justin
|USA
|KTM
|5 Laps
|CLOUT Luke
|AUS
|Yamaha
|DNS
SX2 Race 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Gap
|1
|MCELRATH Shane
|USA
|Yamaha
|15:53.518
|2
|ANSTIE Max
|GBR
|Honda
|3.023
|3
|OLDENBURG Mitchell
|USA
|Honda
|6.736
|4
|LOPES Enzo
|BRA
|Yamaha
|7.952
|5
|DESPREY Maxime
|FRA
|Yamaha
|10.593
|6
|PETERS Kyle
|USA
|Honda
|12.640
|7
|PARK Cullin
|USA
|Suzuki
|13.994
|8
|CLOUT Luke
|AUS
|Yamaha
|15.558
|9
|MILLER Henry
|USA
|Yamaha
|16.683
|10
|TANTI Aaron
|AUS
|Yamaha
|17.359
|11
|MILLER Max
|USA
|KTM
|18.564
|12
|YODER Hunter
|USA
|Suzuki
|19.015
|13
|ESCOFFIER Adrien
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|20.536
|14
|BOURDON Anthony
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|21.075
|15
|OWEN Jace
|USA
|Yamaha
|21.985
|16
|BOGLE Justin
|USA
|KTM
|29.678
|17
|NEESE Luke
|USA
|Yamaha
|30.317
|18
|WOODCOCK Dylan
|GBR
|Fantic
|35.533
|19
|LINVILLE Gage
|USA
|Honda
|1 Lap
|20
|BLOSE Chris
|USA
|Honda
|4 Laps
|ALESSI Michael
|USA
|Honda
|DNS
SX2 GP Overall/Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|MCELRATH Shane
|USA
|Yamaha
|25
|22
|25
|72
|2
|ANSTIE Max
|GBR
|Honda
|22
|25
|22
|69
|3
|LOPES Enzo
|BRA
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|19
|57
|4
|OLDENBURG Mitchell
|USA
|Honda
|20
|7
|20
|47
|5
|PETERS Kyle
|USA
|Honda
|15
|15
|15
|45
|6
|DESPREY Maxime
|FRA
|Yamaha
|11
|14
|16
|41
|7
|TANTI Aaron
|AUS
|Yamaha
|14
|13
|11
|38
|8
|MILLER Henry
|USA
|Yamaha
|12
|12
|12
|36
|9
|OWEN Jace
|USA
|Yamaha
|10
|16
|6
|32
|10
|PARK Cullin
|USA
|Suzuki
|13
|2
|14
|29
|11
|CLOUT Luke
|AUS
|Yamaha
|16
|0
|13
|29
|12
|BLOSE Chris
|USA
|Honda
|9
|18
|1
|28
|13
|MILLER Max
|USA
|KTM
|7
|5
|10
|22
|14
|BOURDON Anthony
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|6
|9
|7
|22
|15
|ESCOFFIER Adrien
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|0
|11
|8
|19
|16
|YODER Hunter
|USA
|Suzuki
|4
|3
|9
|16
|17
|BOGLE Justin
|USA
|KTM
|8
|1
|5
|14
|18
|WOODCOCK Dylan
|GBR
|Fantic
|5
|6
|3
|14
|19
|LINVILLE Gage
|USA
|Honda
|3
|8
|2
|13
|20
|ALESSI Michael
|USA
|Honda
|2
|10
|0
|12
|21
|NEESE Luke
|USA
|Yamaha
|1
|4
|4
|9
Images by T Squared Media House