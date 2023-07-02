2023 World Supercross Championship

Round One – British Grand Prix

Birmingham

Ken Roczen took the overall victory after going 1-4-1 in the three main events at the 2023 World Supercross Championship opening British Grand Prix at Birmingham overnight to kick off his title defence in fine fashion.

Roczen was joined on the overall podium by Joey Savatgy and Vince Friese, with Max Anstie second and Enzo Lopes third overall on the SX2 rostrum.

The night started perfectly for Roczen on his PMG Suzuki; fastest in warm-up and fastest in qualifying before winning his heat race by a comfortable margin to make it through to Superpole.

After Dean Wilson, Matt Moss, Savatgy, and Friese had set their lap times, Justin Hill, aboard the BUD Racing Kawasaki set Villa Park alight by going nearly a second quicker than anyone else. Roczen followed, but he was unable to go quicker, and Hill took the extra championship point.

A frenetic start to the opening main event saw Friese take an early lead on his MotoConcepts Honda from a flying Thomas Ramette. Hill and Roczen were third and fourth, and eventually made it past Ramette, before Roczen passed Hill and set off after Friese. However, the fans were denied a grandstand finish when Friese went down out of the lead. He still held on to second, with Hill third.

Roczen again gave himself work to do off the start in the second main event, while Friese hit the front and pulled away. The reigning champion reeled him in, but was unable to find a way past and took the chequered flag first and second. However, the pair were penalised for jumping through a medical flag, and demoted to third and fourth. As a result, Hill inherited the win, ahead of Rick Ware Racing’s Savatgy.

A battle at the front of the final main of the night saw Roczen, Friese, and Savatgy go bar-to-bar. Unfortunately for Friese he went down, as Roczen pulled away. Savatgy was second, ahead of home hero Wilson. Friese took the chequered flag in 10th.

Ken Roczen

“The track wasn’t super technical but it was hard tonight. And my starts weren’t where they needed to be so I gave myself some work and had to make some passes. With the races being so short you had to make a plan on the fly and pass when you could and it got a bit close. But I was strong in the whoops and tried to stay low over the jumps. I had to push hard tonight, and we’ve got some areas where we want to get better.”

Vince Friese

“I’m happy with where I was tonight. The injury I’ve had is like a year injury and I’m seven months in. The goal was always to come back better and continue to improve. I had an issue with the footpegs but, I believe I’ve got the best bike on the grid. I’ll continue to heal and get closer to Ken [Roczen]. I’ve got to make it hard for him but beat him tonight, I’ve shown he’s beatable and I’ll only get better.”

Joey Savatgy

“I’m second tonight but honestly I wasn’t the second best guy today. But I’m on the podium, that’s the goal, I want to be here every round. We’ve got some things to work on and improve going forward but, I was second overall last year, and I want to make sure I’m in that top three every round.”

SX1 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Gap 1 ROCZEN Ken GER Suzuki 5:39.507 2 FRIESE Vince USA Honda 3.620 3 HILL Justin USA Kawasaki 7.543 4 SAVATGY Joey USA Kawasaki 10.245 5 BRAYTON Justin USA Honda 13.634 6 WILSON Dean GBR Honda 13.896 7 NICHOLS Colt USA Kawasaki 16.065 8 SEELY Cole USA Honda 17.493 9 RAMETTE Thomas FRA Yamaha 18.131 10 CHISHOLM Kyle USA Suzuki 18.632 11 MOSS Matt AUS Yamaha 20.283 12 HILL Josh USA Yamaha 21.761 13 MORANZ Kevin USA Honda 23.358 14 RODRIGUEZ Anthony VEN KTM 24.700 15 TIXIER Jordi FRA Honda 25.547 16 ARANDA Gregory FRA Yamaha 26.764 17 HARLIN Grant USA Yamaha 27.363 18 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA Kawasaki 28.841 19 CLASON Cade USA KTM 32.339 20 CARTWRIGHT Josh USA Yamaha 34.556 21 BRUNELL Jack GBR Husqvarna 41.050 22 LEFRANCOIS Charles FRA Suzuki 43.222

SX1 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Motorcycle Int. 1 HILL Justin USA Kawasaki 5:54.092 2 SAVATGY Joey USA Kawasaki 1.496 3 FRIESE Vince * USA Honda 0.001 4 ROCZEN Ken * GER Suzuki 0.000 5 WILSON Dean GBR Honda 5.445 6 ARANDA Gregory FRA Yamaha 1.027 7 CHISHOLM Kyle USA Suzuki 2.546 8 BRAYTON Justin USA Honda 1.598 9 NICHOLS Colt USA Kawasaki 0.567 10 MORANZ Kevin USA Honda 1.641 11 CLASON Cade USA KTM 0.798 12 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA Kawasaki 0.526 13 HILL Josh USA Yamaha 2.346 14 RODRIGUEZ Anthony VEN KTM 1.682 15 SEELY Cole USA Honda 1.186 16 TIXIER Jordi FRA Honda 0.813 17 BRUNELL Jack GBR Husqvarna 3.349 18 RAMETTE Thomas FRA Yamaha 1.939 19 LEFRANCOIS Charles FRA Suzuki 1.102 20 CARTWRIGHT Josh USA Yamaha 2 Laps 21 HARLIN Grant USA Yamaha 38.421 MOSS Matt AUS Yamaha Did not start

SX1 Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Gap 1 ROCZEN Ken GER Suzuki 8:47.265 2 SAVATGY Joey USA Kawasaki 10.976 3 WILSON Dean GBR Honda 17.795 4 CHISHOLM Kyle USA Suzuki 25.751 5 ARANDA Gregory FRA Yamaha 28.028 6 HILL Josh USA Yamaha 29.262 7 MORANZ Kevin USA Honda 30.588 8 NICHOLS Colt USA Kawasaki 31.369 9 BRAYTON Justin USA Honda 34.359 10 FRIESE Vince USA Honda 35.262 11 CLASON Cade USA KTM 36.410 12 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA Kawasaki 40.125 13 RODRIGUEZ Anthony VEN KTM 42.615 14 TIXIER Jordi FRA Honda 43.206 15 HILL Justin USA Kawasaki 51.152 16 LEFRANCOIS Charles FRA Suzuki 1 Lap 17 BRUNELL Jack GBR Husqvarna 1 Lap 18 CARTWRIGHT Josh USA Yamaha 1 Lap 19 RAMETTE Thomas FRA Yamaha 5 Laps 20 SEELY Cole USA Honda 9 Laps MOSS Matt AUS Yamaha Did not start HARLIN Grant USA Yamaha Did not start

SX1 GP Overall/Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. S.P. R1 R2 R3 Total 1 ROCZEN Ken GER Suzuki 0 25 18 26 69 2 SAVATGY Joey USA Kawasaki 0 18 22 22 62 3 FRIESE Vince USA Honda 0 22 20 11 53 4 HILL Justin USA Kawasaki 1 20 25 6 52 5 WILSON Dean GBR Honda 0 15 16 20 51 6 CHISHOLM Kyle USA Suzuki 11 14 18 43 7 BRAYTON Justin USA Honda 16 13 12 41 8 NICHOLS Colt USA Kawasaki 14 12 13 39 9 ARANDA Gregory FRA Yamaha 5 15 16 36 10 MORANZ Kevin USA Honda 8 11 14 33 11 HILL Josh USA Yamaha 9 8 15 32 12 CLASON Cade USA KTM 2 10 10 22 13 RODRIGUEZ Anthony VEN KTM 7 7 8 22 14 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA Kawasaki 3 9 9 21 15 SEELY Cole USA Honda 13 6 1 20 16 TIXIER Jordi FRA Honda 6 5 7 18 17 RAMETTE Thomas FRA Yamaha 12 3 2 17 18 MOSS Matt AUS Yamaha 0 10 0 0 10 19 BRUNELL Jack GBR Husqvarna 0 4 4 8 20 LEFRANCOIS Charles FRA Suzuki 0 2 5 7 21 CARTWRIGHT Josh USA Yamaha 1 1 3 5 22 HARLIN Grant USA Yamaha 4 0 0 4

SX2

Max Anstie was unable to deliver the overall for the home crowd, taking a brace of seconds on his Firepower Polyflor Honda to Shane McElrath’s double victory aboard his Rick Ware Racing Yamaha.

Brazilian Lopes showed he’s going to be a force in this year’s championship, finishing third overall for Club MX FXR despite dislocating his shoulder in warm-up.

Mixing it at the sharp end of the mains, he was twice third before a crash in the final race cost him another rostrum finish. He managed to salvage fourth – finishing behind Mitchell Oldenburg – to take third overall in the British GP.

Shane McElrath

“It’s good to start with a win,” McElrath said. “Rick [Ware – team owner] said he wants to win a championship and he wants me to do that for him. I said this is what I need and he’s made it happen. The Yamaha feels like my bike. I’ve ridden lots of bikes but the Yamaha suits me, it feels good, and it’s good of Rick to trust us as riders to deliver. I’m happy with tonight and it’s a good start to the season.”

Max Anstie

“It was tough tonight. I’ve raced at home before and I know the vibe, but as well as the racing we’ve been pulled into different directions and lots of obligations, but it’s one of those, it comes with the territory and it’s a positive because it’s good for the sport; it’ll be the same for Kenny [Roczen] in Germany and it’s good for the fans to be able to support their guy. Hopefully we put on a show. It was close out there with Shane [McElrath], obviously I wanted to win and we’ll go again in Singapore.”

Enzo Lopes

“To be here on the podium is incredible. I made the decision to do World Supercross after the US series. I turned down offers to race in America this summer to be here because I like racing with my team and I want to be the Ayrton Senna of supercross to Brazil. It also gives me time to spend at home with my family, otherwise I’d spend the whole year in the US. So I’m grateful for this opportunity and very happy to be on the podium.”

SX2 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Fed. Man. Gap 1 MCELRATH Shane USA AMA Yamaha 4:19.171 2 ANSTIE Max GBR AMA Honda 0.519 3 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA AMA Honda 5.153 4 LOPES Enzo BRA AMA Yamaha 5.520 5 CLOUT Luke AUS MA Yamaha 11.656 6 PETERS Kyle USA AMA Honda 12.825 7 TANTI Aaron AUS MA Yamaha 14.626 8 PARK Cullin USA AMA Suzuki 15.685 9 MILLER Henry USA AMA Yamaha 16.473 10 DESPREY Maxime FRA FFM Yamaha 18.452 11 OWEN Jace USA AMA Yamaha 22.385 12 BLOSE Chris USA AMA Honda 22.812 13 BOGLE Justin USA AMA KTM 24.358 14 MILLER Max USA AMA KTM 25.577 15 BOURDON Anthony FRA FFM Kawasaki 25.698 16 WOODCOCK Dylan GBR ACU Fantic 27.402 17 YODER Hunter USA AMA Suzuki 27.447 18 LINVILLE Gage USA AMA Honda 29.202 19 ALESSI Michael USA AMA Honda 30.136 20 NEESE Luke USA AMA Yamaha 30.614

SX2 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Man Gap 1 ANSTIE Max GBR Honda 4:19.587 2 MCELRATH Shane USA Yamaha 4.413 3 LOPES Enzo BRA Yamaha 7.516 4 BLOSE Chris USA Honda 9.865 5 OWEN Jace USA Yamaha 12.204 6 PETERS Kyle USA Honda 14.153 7 DESPREY Maxime FRA Yamaha 14.846 8 TANTI Aaron AUS Yamaha 15.739 9 MILLER Henry USA Yamaha 17.294 10 ESCOFFIER Adrien FRA Kawasaki 18.125 11 ALESSI Michael USA Honda 22.331 12 BOURDON Anthony FRA Kawasaki 24.507 13 LINVILLE Gage USA Honda 26.406 14 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA Honda 27.412 15 WOODCOCK Dylan GBR Fantic 27.501 16 MILLER Max USA KTM 31.292 17 NEESE Luke USA Yamaha 32.017 18 YODER Hunter USA Suzuki 33.209 19 PARK Cullin USA Suzuki 1 Lap 20 BOGLE Justin USA KTM 5 Laps CLOUT Luke AUS Yamaha DNS

SX2 Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Motorcycle Gap 1 MCELRATH Shane USA Yamaha 15:53.518 2 ANSTIE Max GBR Honda 3.023 3 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA Honda 6.736 4 LOPES Enzo BRA Yamaha 7.952 5 DESPREY Maxime FRA Yamaha 10.593 6 PETERS Kyle USA Honda 12.640 7 PARK Cullin USA Suzuki 13.994 8 CLOUT Luke AUS Yamaha 15.558 9 MILLER Henry USA Yamaha 16.683 10 TANTI Aaron AUS Yamaha 17.359 11 MILLER Max USA KTM 18.564 12 YODER Hunter USA Suzuki 19.015 13 ESCOFFIER Adrien FRA Kawasaki 20.536 14 BOURDON Anthony FRA Kawasaki 21.075 15 OWEN Jace USA Yamaha 21.985 16 BOGLE Justin USA KTM 29.678 17 NEESE Luke USA Yamaha 30.317 18 WOODCOCK Dylan GBR Fantic 35.533 19 LINVILLE Gage USA Honda 1 Lap 20 BLOSE Chris USA Honda 4 Laps ALESSI Michael USA Honda DNS

SX2 GP Overall/Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. R1 R2 R3 Total 1 MCELRATH Shane USA Yamaha 25 22 25 72 2 ANSTIE Max GBR Honda 22 25 22 69 3 LOPES Enzo BRA Yamaha 18 20 19 57 4 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA Honda 20 7 20 47 5 PETERS Kyle USA Honda 15 15 15 45 6 DESPREY Maxime FRA Yamaha 11 14 16 41 7 TANTI Aaron AUS Yamaha 14 13 11 38 8 MILLER Henry USA Yamaha 12 12 12 36 9 OWEN Jace USA Yamaha 10 16 6 32 10 PARK Cullin USA Suzuki 13 2 14 29 11 CLOUT Luke AUS Yamaha 16 0 13 29 12 BLOSE Chris USA Honda 9 18 1 28 13 MILLER Max USA KTM 7 5 10 22 14 BOURDON Anthony FRA Kawasaki 6 9 7 22 15 ESCOFFIER Adrien FRA Kawasaki 0 11 8 19 16 YODER Hunter USA Suzuki 4 3 9 16 17 BOGLE Justin USA KTM 8 1 5 14 18 WOODCOCK Dylan GBR Fantic 5 6 3 14 19 LINVILLE Gage USA Honda 3 8 2 13 20 ALESSI Michael USA Honda 2 10 0 12 21 NEESE Luke USA Yamaha 1 4 4 9

Images by T Squared Media House