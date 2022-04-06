2022 Official Silverstone British Superbike Test
Images by Dave Yeomans
Rory Skinner held off his Bennetts British Superbike Championship rivals on the opening day of the R&G Official Test at Silverstone, setting the benchmark time for FS-3 Racing Kawasaki as defending champion Tarran Mackenzie crashed out of the action.
The top 22 riders were covered by an incredible 0.949s at the end of the day and Skinner upped the pace in the final session to remain ahead. Bradley Ray was closing the gap to his Scottish rival as he continues to make strong progress since the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team changed manufacturer over the winter.
Ray was within 0.069s of Skinner as the last session of the day approached the final five minutes, but a high-speed crash for Mackenzie brought out the red flag. The McAMS Yamaha rider sustained a suspected left ankle fracture and was transferred to hospital for further checks.
Dan Linfoot had a positive start to the two-day test with the iForce BMW team, posting the third fastest time, but by only 0.001s ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati with Kyle Ryde completing the top five.
Josh Owens had an impressive opening day to finish sixth overall for the Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki team, edging out Danny Buchan and Leon Haslam who completed the top eight contenders.
Ryan Vickers also crashed in the final session but ended the day ninth for FHO Racing BMW with Josh Brookes rounding out the top ten for MCE Ducati. His teammate Tom Sykes also had a crash in the final session, ending the day in 18th.
Jason O’Halloran meanwhile settled into 12th on the combined timesheets, behind Peter Hickman.
Joe Francis was the top performer in the Superstock class, topping the day on a 55.196, ahead of Lewis Rollo’s 55.181, with just 0.022s separating the duo.
Alex Olsen was just 0.102s off leading pace, with Aussie Billy McConnell also in close contention, putting down a fastest time of 55.310, 0.151s off pace.
Rounding out the top-ten were Charlie Nesbitt, David Allingham, Australian Brayden Elliott, Tom Ward, Davey Todd and Richard Kerr, with under a second separating the pace of the top 15 riders.
Levi Day posted a fastest time of 56.867, 1.708s off the fastest time, while New Zealand’s Damon Rees ran a 57.988.
The Junior Superstock, GP2 and Ducati Tri-Cup were all on track together, with Max Cook the top performer overall, followed by GP2 rider Cameron Fraser and Dan Brooks. Top Ducati Tri-Cup runner was David Shoubridge, closely followed by Tom Tunstall.
Australia’s Seth Crump was 10th overall, posting a 59.101 or 1.248s off leading pace, with New Zealands Zak Fuller in 11th, at +1.285.
Jacob Hatch finished the day in 26th, on 1:00.471.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship
R&G Official Test – Silverstone – Day 1 Combined Times
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|TIME
|LAPS
|GAP
|1
|Rory SKINNER
|GBR
|53.730
|21
|–
|2
|Bradley RAY
|GBR
|53.799
|26
|0.069
|3
|Dan LINFOOT
|GBR
|53.868
|15
|0.138
|4
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|GBR
|53.869
|13
|0.139
|5
|Kyle RYDE
|GBR
|54.192
|19
|0.355
|6
|Josh OWENS
|GBR
|54.092
|15
|0.362
|7
|Danny BUCHAN
|GBR
|54.130
|20
|0.400
|8
|Leon HASLAM
|GBR
|54.193
|24
|0.463
|9
|Ryan VICKERS
|GBR
|54.194
|32
|0.464
|10
|Josh BROOKES
|AUS
|54.283
|28
|0.553
|11
|Peter HICKMAN
|GBR
|54.487
|8
|0.570
|12
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|AUS
|54.338
|16
|0.608
|13
|Christian IDDON
|GBR
|54.432
|28
|0.624
|14
|Ryo MIZUNO
|JPN
|54.407
|11
|0.677
|15
|Storm STACEY
|GBR
|54.408
|22
|0.678
|16
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|GBR
|54.418
|16
|0.688
|17
|Glenn IRWIN
|GBR
|54.761
|7
|0.692
|18
|Tom SYKES
|GBR
|54.429
|12
|0.699
|19
|Luke MOSSEY
|GBR
|54.435
|18
|0.705
|20
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|JPN
|54.536
|21
|0.806
|21
|Andrew IRWIN
|GBR
|54.605
|20
|0.875
|22
|Lee JACKSON
|GBR
|54.679
|18
|0.949
|23
|Chrissy ROUSE
|GBR
|54.751
|27
|1.021
|24
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|RSA
|55.040
|15
|1.310
|25
|Dan JONES
|GBR
|55.057
|16
|1.327
|26
|Tom NEAVE
|GBR
|55.110
|17
|1.380
|27
|Dean HARRISON
|GBR
|55.377
|23
|1.647
|28
|Leon JEACOCK
|GBR
|55.437
|24
|1.707
|29
|Liam DELVES
|GBR
|56.021
|16
|2.291
|30
|Sam COX
|GBR
|57.626
|26
|3.896
|31
|Michael DUNLOP
|GBR
|57.738
|9
|4.008
British Superstock Combined Times
|POS
|Rider
|NAT
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|Joe FRANCIS
|GBR
|55.159
|–
|2
|Lewis ROLLO
|GBR
|55.181
|0.022
|3
|Alex OLSEN
|GBR
|55.261
|0.102
|4
|Billy McCONNELL
|AUS
|55.310
|0.151
|5
|Charlie NESBITT
|GBR
|55.523
|0.364
|6
|David ALLINGHAM
|GBR
|55.562
|0.403
|7
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|AUS
|55.691
|0.532
|8
|Tom WARD
|GBR
|55.768
|0.609
|9
|Davey TODD
|GBR
|55.843
|0.684
|10
|Richard KERR
|IRL
|55.909
|0.750
|11
|Shaun WINFIELD
|GBR
|55.963
|0.804
|12
|Tom OLIVER
|GBR
|55.975
|0.816
|13
|Brent HARRAN
|RSA
|56.058
|0.899
|14
|Matt TRUELOVE
|GBR
|56.113
|0.954
|15
|Ash BEECH
|GBR
|56.143
|0.984
|16
|Rob McNEALY
|GBR
|56.208
|1.049
|17
|Dean HARRISON
|GBR
|56.361
|1.202
|18
|Ben LUXTON
|GBR
|56.470
|1.311
|19
|Bradley PERIE
|GBR
|56.522
|1.363
|20
|Jack KENNEDY
|IRL
|56.524
|1.365
|21
|Joe TALBOT
|GBR
|56.644
|1.485
|22
|Kade VERWEY
|GBR
|56.653
|1.494
|23
|Jack NIXON
|GBR
|56.690
|1.531
|24
|John McGUINNESS
|GBR
|56.845
|1.686
|25
|Max STAINTON
|GBR
|56.858
|1.699
|26
|Lee JOHNSTON
|GBR
|56.866
|1.707
|27
|Levi DAY
|AUS
|56.867
|1.708
|28
|Harry TRUELOVE
|GBR
|56.873
|1.714
|29
|Nathan HARRISON
|GBR
|57.108
|1.949
|30
|Sam MUNRO
|GBR
|57.152
|1.993
|31
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|NLD
|57.258
|2.099
|32
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|GBR
|57.298
|2.139
|33
|Josh DAY
|GBR
|57.408
|2.249
|34
|Rhys IRWIN
|IRL
|57.512
|2.353
|35
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|GBR
|57.538
|2.379
|36
|Tim NEAVE
|GBR
|58.775
|2.380
|37
|Adam McLEAN
|GBR
|57.818
|2.659
|38
|Damon REES
|NZL
|57.988
|2.829
|39
|Max MORGAN
|GBR
|58.047
|2.888
|40
|Jamie PERRIN
|GBR
|58.133
|2.974
|41
|Max INGHAM
|GBR
|58.151
|2.992
|42
|Dave MACKAY
|GBR
|58.160
|3.001
|43
|David JONES
|GBR
|58.334
|3.175
|44
|Luke VERWEY
|GBR
|58.336
|3.177
|45
|Zak CORDEROY
|GBR
|58.341
|3.182
|46
|Sam HOLME
|GBR
|58.823
|3.664
|47
|Michael DUNLOP
|GBR
|58.989
|3.830
|48
|Max WADSWORTH
|GBR
|58.990
|3.831
|49
|Anthony MOORE
|GBR
|59.605
|4.446
|50
|Caolan IRWIN
|IRL
|59.772
|4.613
|51
|James HILLIER
|GBR
|4.734
|52
|Barry BURRELL
|GBR
British Junior Superstock/GP2/Tri-Cup Combined Times
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|CL
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|Max COOK
|GBR
|JSTK
|57.853
|–
|2
|Cameron FRASER
|GBR
|GP2
|57.945
|0.092
|3
|Dan BROOKS
|GBR
|JSTK
|58.622
|0.769
|4
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|GBR
|DUC
|58.726
|0.873
|5
|Tom TUNSTALL
|GBR
|DUC
|58.746
|0.893
|6
|Edmund BEST
|GBR
|JSTK
|58.899
|1.046
|7
|Jack SCOTT
|GBR
|GP2
|58.957
|1.104
|8
|Franco BOURNE
|GBR
|JSTK
|58.969
|1.116
|9
|Adam HARTGROVE
|GBR
|JSTK
|59.044
|1.191
|10
|Seth CRUMP
|AUS
|JSTK
|59.101
|1.248
|11
|Zak FULLER
|NZL
|JSTK
|59.138
|1.285
|12
|Jake ARCHER
|GBR
|GP2
|59.209
|1.356
|13
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|GBR
|GP2
|59.244
|1.391
|14
|Oisin MAHER
|IRL
|JSTK
|59.368
|1.515
|15
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|GBR
|JSTK
|59.535
|1.682
|16
|Kevin KEYES
|IRL
|JSTK
|59.544
|1.691
|17
|Jack BEDNAREK
|GBR
|JSTK
|59.681
|1.828
|18
|Matthew JONES
|GBR
|DUC
|59.711
|1.858
|19
|Joe FARRAGHER
|GBR
|JSTK
|59.728
|1.875
|20
|Ewan POTTER
|GBR
|DUC
|59.872
|2.019
|21
|Chloe JONES
|GBR
|JSTK
|59.942
|2.089
|22
|Osian JONES
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:00.128
|2.275
|23
|Asher DURHAM
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:00.222
|2.369
|24
|Jake HOPPER
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:00.252
|2.399
|25
|Callum BEY
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:00.327
|2.474
|26
|Jacob HATCH
|AUS
|JSTK
|1:00.471
|2.618
|27
|Cameron DAWSON
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:00.804
|2.951
|28
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|GBR
|DUC
|1:01.011
|3.158
|29
|Lee DEVONPORT
|GBR
|DUC
|1:01.043
|3.190
|30
|Barry BURRELL
|GBR
|GP2
|1:01.077
|3.224
|31
|Ross BANHAM
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:01.523
|3.670
|32
|Matt STEVENS
|GBR
|DUC
|1:01.891
|4.038
|33
|Chris JOHNSON
|GBR
|JSTK
|1:01.922
|4.069
|34
|Alessio GUARNIERI
|SUI
|JSTK
|1:02.003
|4.150
|35
|Charlie WHITE
|GBR
|DUC
|1:03.066
|5.213
|36
|Leon WILTON
|GBR
|DUC
|1:03.836
|5.983
|37
|Chris GANLEY
|GBR
|DUC
|1:08.491
|10.638