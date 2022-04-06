2022 Official Silverstone British Superbike Test

Images by Dave Yeomans

Rory Skinner held off his Bennetts British Superbike Championship rivals on the opening day of the R&G Official Test at Silverstone, setting the benchmark time for FS-3 Racing Kawasaki as defending champion Tarran Mackenzie crashed out of the action.

The top 22 riders were covered by an incredible 0.949s at the end of the day and Skinner upped the pace in the final session to remain ahead. Bradley Ray was closing the gap to his Scottish rival as he continues to make strong progress since the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team changed manufacturer over the winter.

Ray was within 0.069s of Skinner as the last session of the day approached the final five minutes, but a high-speed crash for Mackenzie brought out the red flag. The McAMS Yamaha rider sustained a suspected left ankle fracture and was transferred to hospital for further checks.

Dan Linfoot had a positive start to the two-day test with the iForce BMW team, posting the third fastest time, but by only 0.001s ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati with Kyle Ryde completing the top five.

Josh Owens had an impressive opening day to finish sixth overall for the Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki team, edging out Danny Buchan and Leon Haslam who completed the top eight contenders.

Ryan Vickers also crashed in the final session but ended the day ninth for FHO Racing BMW with Josh Brookes rounding out the top ten for MCE Ducati. His teammate Tom Sykes also had a crash in the final session, ending the day in 18th.

Jason O’Halloran meanwhile settled into 12th on the combined timesheets, behind Peter Hickman.

Joe Francis was the top performer in the Superstock class, topping the day on a 55.196, ahead of Lewis Rollo’s 55.181, with just 0.022s separating the duo.

Alex Olsen was just 0.102s off leading pace, with Aussie Billy McConnell also in close contention, putting down a fastest time of 55.310, 0.151s off pace.

Rounding out the top-ten were Charlie Nesbitt, David Allingham, Australian Brayden Elliott, Tom Ward, Davey Todd and Richard Kerr, with under a second separating the pace of the top 15 riders.

Levi Day posted a fastest time of 56.867, 1.708s off the fastest time, while New Zealand’s Damon Rees ran a 57.988.

The Junior Superstock, GP2 and Ducati Tri-Cup were all on track together, with Max Cook the top performer overall, followed by GP2 rider Cameron Fraser and Dan Brooks. Top Ducati Tri-Cup runner was David Shoubridge, closely followed by Tom Tunstall.

Australia’s Seth Crump was 10th overall, posting a 59.101 or 1.248s off leading pace, with New Zealands Zak Fuller in 11th, at +1.285.

Jacob Hatch finished the day in 26th, on 1:00.471.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

R&G Official Test – Silverstone – Day 1 Combined Times

POS NAME NAT TIME LAPS GAP 1 Rory SKINNER GBR 53.730 21 – 2 Bradley RAY GBR 53.799 26 0.069 3 Dan LINFOOT GBR 53.868 15 0.138 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL GBR 53.869 13 0.139 5 Kyle RYDE GBR 54.192 19 0.355 6 Josh OWENS GBR 54.092 15 0.362 7 Danny BUCHAN GBR 54.130 20 0.400 8 Leon HASLAM GBR 54.193 24 0.463 9 Ryan VICKERS GBR 54.194 32 0.464 10 Josh BROOKES AUS 54.283 28 0.553 11 Peter HICKMAN GBR 54.487 8 0.570 12 Jason O’HALLORAN AUS 54.338 16 0.608 13 Christian IDDON GBR 54.432 28 0.624 14 Ryo MIZUNO JPN 54.407 11 0.677 15 Storm STACEY GBR 54.408 22 0.678 16 Tarran MACKENZIE GBR 54.418 16 0.688 17 Glenn IRWIN GBR 54.761 7 0.692 18 Tom SYKES GBR 54.429 12 0.699 19 Luke MOSSEY GBR 54.435 18 0.705 20 Takumi TAKAHASHI JPN 54.536 21 0.806 21 Andrew IRWIN GBR 54.605 20 0.875 22 Lee JACKSON GBR 54.679 18 0.949 23 Chrissy ROUSE GBR 54.751 27 1.021 24 Bjorn ESTMENT RSA 55.040 15 1.310 25 Dan JONES GBR 55.057 16 1.327 26 Tom NEAVE GBR 55.110 17 1.380 27 Dean HARRISON GBR 55.377 23 1.647 28 Leon JEACOCK GBR 55.437 24 1.707 29 Liam DELVES GBR 56.021 16 2.291 30 Sam COX GBR 57.626 26 3.896 31 Michael DUNLOP GBR 57.738 9 4.008

British Superstock Combined Times

POS Rider NAT TIME GAP 1 Joe FRANCIS GBR 55.159 – 2 Lewis ROLLO GBR 55.181 0.022 3 Alex OLSEN GBR 55.261 0.102 4 Billy McCONNELL AUS 55.310 0.151 5 Charlie NESBITT GBR 55.523 0.364 6 David ALLINGHAM GBR 55.562 0.403 7 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS 55.691 0.532 8 Tom WARD GBR 55.768 0.609 9 Davey TODD GBR 55.843 0.684 10 Richard KERR IRL 55.909 0.750 11 Shaun WINFIELD GBR 55.963 0.804 12 Tom OLIVER GBR 55.975 0.816 13 Brent HARRAN RSA 56.058 0.899 14 Matt TRUELOVE GBR 56.113 0.954 15 Ash BEECH GBR 56.143 0.984 16 Rob McNEALY GBR 56.208 1.049 17 Dean HARRISON GBR 56.361 1.202 18 Ben LUXTON GBR 56.470 1.311 19 Bradley PERIE GBR 56.522 1.363 20 Jack KENNEDY IRL 56.524 1.365 21 Joe TALBOT GBR 56.644 1.485 22 Kade VERWEY GBR 56.653 1.494 23 Jack NIXON GBR 56.690 1.531 24 John McGUINNESS GBR 56.845 1.686 25 Max STAINTON GBR 56.858 1.699 26 Lee JOHNSTON GBR 56.866 1.707 27 Levi DAY AUS 56.867 1.708 28 Harry TRUELOVE GBR 56.873 1.714 29 Nathan HARRISON GBR 57.108 1.949 30 Sam MUNRO GBR 57.152 1.993 31 Jamie van SIKKELERUS NLD 57.258 2.099 32 Ian HUTCHINSON GBR 57.298 2.139 33 Josh DAY GBR 57.408 2.249 34 Rhys IRWIN IRL 57.512 2.353 35 Eunan McGLINCHEY GBR 57.538 2.379 36 Tim NEAVE GBR 58.775 2.380 37 Adam McLEAN GBR 57.818 2.659 38 Damon REES NZL 57.988 2.829 39 Max MORGAN GBR 58.047 2.888 40 Jamie PERRIN GBR 58.133 2.974 41 Max INGHAM GBR 58.151 2.992 42 Dave MACKAY GBR 58.160 3.001 43 David JONES GBR 58.334 3.175 44 Luke VERWEY GBR 58.336 3.177 45 Zak CORDEROY GBR 58.341 3.182 46 Sam HOLME GBR 58.823 3.664 47 Michael DUNLOP GBR 58.989 3.830 48 Max WADSWORTH GBR 58.990 3.831 49 Anthony MOORE GBR 59.605 4.446 50 Caolan IRWIN IRL 59.772 4.613 51 James HILLIER GBR 4.734 52 Barry BURRELL GBR

British Junior Superstock/GP2/Tri-Cup Combined Times