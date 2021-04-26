2021 FIM CEV Repsol – Circuito do Estoril
Round 1
The weekend saw the FIM CEV Repsol kick off 2021 at Circuito do Estoril for Round 1, with five races across three classes seeing a multitude of winners, including Australian Jacob Roulstone in the ETC.
All five races were final lap fights, as Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team) took a career-first win in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship. Australians Harrison Voight and Billy Van Eerde raced to P12 and P21 respectively.
In the Moto2 European Championship, the battle raged between Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti) and teammate Alonso Lopez, with Aldeguer taking both wins on the last lap.
Both Hawkers European Talent Cup (ETC) races went to first-time winners; Australian Jacob Roulstone (Leopard Impala Junior Team) winning Race 1, and David Garcia (Finetwork Hawkers Junior Team) taking out Race 2. In all, close racing setting the tone for the year ahead.
Moto3
The FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship battle was fierce with seven riders going into the final lap with a chance of victory. Having been leading for most of the race, Daniel Holgado gave GASGAS a first win in the class by resisting pressure from David Salvador (TM Factory Racing Team).
Both riders showcased strong pace throughout the race and demonstrated themselves worthy of Championship contention. One of the major stories of the day was that David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) joined the podium from 12th on the grid on his Moto3 debut, one of the most impressive rides of Sunday.
Starting from pole, rookie Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) finished in eighth. The Championship standings read the same results as the race, with Holgado heading Salvador and Alonso. Harrison Voight finished 12th, collecting four-points, while Billy Van Eerde had a hard weekend racing to 21st.
Fellow Australian Joel Kelso had qualified in sixth for the main race, however crashed out on lap eight while competing in the top ten.
Daniel Holgado – P1
“I am very happy with this victory; it is a joy to end with victory a weekend in which we have worked so hard with the team. It has been impressive from start to finish. We have done a great job with the set-up of the bike and I can only thank my technical team, because without them it would not have been possible, and my family, for all the support.”
David Alonso – P3
“I didn’t expect to get on the podium in my first Moto3 race. We knew that it was not going to be easy and in qualifying it did not go well for us, but we were able to solve the problems in the warm-up session. Lap by lap, with good rhythm, I was able to reduce the distance with the leading group until I caught up with them and placed myself second. I suffered a lot, on the last lap I was very tired and with worn tyres, but I am very satisfied.”
Harrison Voight – P12
“Wow what a great way to wrap up the weekend. Literally couldn’t of asked for a better weekend. I thought I was doing not too bad in the race. Trying to maintain 45s the whole time while in 10th position alone, by six laps to go I really struggled with the tyres. Having zero grip in the front and rear to eventually getting passed by two riders on the last lap who caught up to me… Slightly disappointed knowing there could of been the chance of top10. Thanks to everyone who makes this possible and also SIC58 Squadra Corse for a great first round.”
Billy Van Eerde – P21
“Today was a difficult day. I knew it would be hard after yesterday’s QP. Start of the race was not so bad but I made a crucial mistake and lost the group for the points. I want to thank the whole team for all the work and support throughout the weekend. Reset and be ready for Valencia!”
Moto3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|29:53.722
|–
|2
|David Salvador Gomez
|SPA
|29:53.917
|+0.195
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|29:54.736
|+1.014
|4
|Mario Suryo Aji
|INA
|29:54.796
|+1.074
|5
|David Muñoz Rodriguez
|SPA
|29:55.148
|+1.426
|6
|Takuma Matsuyama
|JPN
|29:55.680
|+1.958
|7
|Jose Julian Garcia
|SPA
|29:56.456
|+2.734
|8
|Ivan Ortola Diez
|SPA
|29:57.536
|+3.814
|9
|Diogo Moreira Nascimento
|BRA
|29:57.543
|+3.821
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|30:07.642
|+13.92
|11
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|30:07.753
|+14.031
|12
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|30:07.906
|+14.184
|13
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|30:08.442
|+14.72
|14
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|30:10.632
|+16.91
|15
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|30:11.138
|+17.416
|16
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|30:11.249
|+17.527
|17
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|30:11.908
|+18.186
|18
|Gerard Riu I Malé
|SPA
|30:12.400
|+18.678
|19
|Marco Tapia
|SPA
|30:12.455
|+18.733
|20
|David Real
|SPA
|30:12.458
|+18.736
|21
|Bill Van Eerde
|AUS
|30:18.477
|+24.755
|22
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|30:18.494
|+24.772
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|30:18.500
|+24.778
|24
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|30:18.754
|+25.032
|25
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|30:18.806
|+25.084
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|30:21.426
|+27.704
|27
|Eddie O’shea
|GBR
|30:44.148
|+50.426
|28
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|30:44.274
|+50.552
|29
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|31:09.497
|+1:15.775
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|GASGAS
|25
|2
|David Salvador
|TM RACING
|20
|3
|David Alonso
|GASGAS
|16
|4
|Mario Suryo Aji
|HONDA
|13
|5
|David Muñoz
|KTM
|11
|6
|Takuma Matsuyama
|HONDA
|10
|7
|José Julián García
|HONDA
|9
|8
|Ivan Ortolá
|KTM
|8
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|HONDA
|7
|10
|Scott James Ogden
|GASGAS
|6
|11
|Noah Dettwiller
|KTM
|5
|12
|Harrison Voight
|HONDA
|4
|13
|Collin Veijer
|KTM
|3
|14
|Syarifuddin Azman
|HONDA
|2
|15
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|HONDA
|1
Moto2 Race 1
The Moto2 class had two thrilling races to kick off the season, and it looks like there’ll be nothing to separate the two Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti bikes.
Race 1 saw a major duel between Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez, as both battled hard, while Lucas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team) watched on in third until a crash at Turn 7 – the German pole-sitter OK.
That left Lopez in the lead from Aldeguer until the final lap, where Aldeguer pounced at Turn 6, holding on to take victory. In third place was Adam Norrodin (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team), giving the Malaysian a career-first podium.
Moto2 Race 2
Race 2 was even more dramatic; Aldeguer got a good start while Lopez dropped down as low as 11th place from third on the grid. He raced hard however and was soon in the battle for the lead with his Boscoscuro teammate and Lucas Tulovic.
Tulovic hit the front briefly on Lap 7, slowing Aldeguer and bringing Lopez further into play. Rookie Lopez was leading by Lap 11 in a stunning comeback and then led until Turn 6 on the last lap, when Aldeguer took over again.
Both collided at Turn 9 on the entrance to the chicane as Lopez barged through but on the drag to the line, Aldeguer slipstreamed his way to the lead to take a second victory of the day.
Tulovic completed the podium, while teammate Norrodin took fourth. In the standings, Aldeguer leads on 50 points, Lopez sits on 40 and Norrodin is third with 29.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|30:40.737
|–
|2
|Alonso López
|SPA
|30:42.154
|+1.417
|3
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|30:49.938
|+9.201
|4
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|30:54.540
|+13.803
|5
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|30:54.804
|+14.067
|6
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|30:55.283
|+14.546
|7
|Dimas Ekky
|INA
|30:55.342
|+14.605
|8
|Sam Wilford
|GBR
|31:01.224
|+20.487
|9
|Xavier Cardelus Garcia
|AND
|31:01.746
|+21.009
|10
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|31:07.262
|+26.525
|11
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|31:07.347
|+26.61
|12
|Alex Toledo Romero
|SPA
|31:07.739
|+27.002
|13
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|31:09.279
|+28.542
|14
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|31:12.907
|+32.17
|15
|Takeshi Ishizuka
|JPN
|31:24.765
|+44.028
|16
|Kevin Orgis
|GER
|31:26.020
|+45.283
|17
|Leon Orgis
|GER
|31:30.748
|+50.011
|18
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|31:34.572
|+53.835
|19
|Mika Pérez
|SPA
|31:36.153
|+55.416
|20
|Jeremy Bernet
|SPA
|31:55.747
|+1:15.010
|21
|Antonio Carpe Ruiz
|SPA
|32:17.586
|+1:36.849
|22
|Alex Pérez Viadel
|SPA
|30:59.985
|+1 Lap
|23
|Federico Menozzi
|ITA
|31:43.328
|+4 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|30:41.626
|–
|2
|Alonso López
|SPA
|30:41.664
|+0.038
|3
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|30:44.795
|+3.169
|4
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|30:51.207
|+9.581
|5
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|30:51.395
|+9.769
|6
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|30:58.367
|+16.741
|7
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|30:59.487
|+17.861
|8
|Dimas Ekky
|INA
|30:59.498
|+17.872
|9
|Alex Toledo Romero
|SPA
|31:03.490
|+21.864
|10
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|31:04.487
|+22.861
|11
|Sam Wilford
|GBR
|31:04.854
|+23.228
|12
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|31:05.100
|+23.474
|13
|Xavier Cardelus Garcia
|AND
|31:06.524
|+24.898
|14
|Mika Pérez
|SPA
|31:07.084
|+25.458
|15
|Takeshi Ishizuka
|JPN
|31:22.349
|+40.723
|16
|Leon Orgis
|GER
|31:26.553
|+44.927
|17
|Marc Luna Bayen
|SPA
|31:37.339
|+55.713
|18
|Antonio Carpe Ruiz
|SPA
|32:18.501
|+1:36.875
|19
|Guillermo Moreno
|MEX
|32:27.313
|+1:45.687
|20
|Kevin Orgis
|GER
|31:27.560
|+1 Lap
|21
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|32:24.228
|+1 Lap
|22
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|30:45.995
|+2 Laps
|23
|Federico Menozzi
|ITA
|31:14.417
|+2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|BOSCOSCURO
|50
|2
|Alonso López
|BOSCOSCURO
|40
|3
|Adam Mohd Norrodin
|KALEX
|29
|4
|Keminth Kubo
|KALEX
|23
|5
|Taiga Hada
|KALEX
|21
|6
|Dimas Ekky
|KALEX
|17
|7
|Lukas Tulovic
|KALEX
|16
|8
|Mattia Rato
|KALEX
|14
|9
|Sam Wilford
|KALEX
|13
|10
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|KALEX
|11
|11
|Alex Toledo
|KALEX
|11
|12
|Xavier Cardelus
|KALEX
|10
|13
|Andy Verdoia
|KALEX
|10
|14
|Alex Escrig
|YAMAHA
|9
|15
|Mika Pérez
|YAMAHA
|2
|16
|Sander Kroeze
|YAMAHA
|2
|17
|Takeshi Ishizuka
|KALEX
|2
ETC Race 1
The ETC first outing was a stunning, action-packed encounter which saw plenty of drama. From pole Alvaro Carpe (MT-Foundation 77) got a great start to the race, but it was Casey O’Gorman (Cuna de Campeones) who led into Turn 1.
The Irishman’s lead only lasted until Turn 4, where he slid out of contention before remounting. The race continued and there was a battle between Roberto Garcia (Avatel – Cardoso Racing), Phillip Tonn (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team) and Alberto Ferrandez (MT-Foundation 77). Then Tonn crashed at Turn 9, taking out Garcia and Ferrandez.
This allowed the likes of Carpe and Australian Jacob Roulstone to come through to the front. Carpe was leading on the last lap but crashed at Turn 7, leaving Roulstone to charge home for a first victory, beating Adrian Cruces (Cuna de Campeones) and Joel Esteban Ruiz (IGAX Team).
ETC Race 2
In Race 2 of the ETC, it was a far different battle at the front, as Alvaro Carpe was in the mix for victory. However all eyes were on David Garcia, who came through from the fourth row to take honours.
Garcia was able to hold off Alberto Ferrandez (MT-Foundation 77) who was in contention right until the end, while Hugo Millan (Cuna de Campeones) completed the podium in third.
In the Championship standings, it is Cruces who leads the title with 31 points. Race winners Roulstone and Garcia are second and third with 25 points.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|28:59.199
|–
|2
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|28:59.613
|+0.414
|3
|Joel Esteban Ruiz
|SPA
|29:00.152
|+0.953
|4
|Angel Piqueras Garcia
|SPA
|29:00.152
|+0.953
|5
|Maximo Martinez Quiles
|SPA
|29:00.186
|+0.987
|6
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|29:00.491
|+1.292
|7
|Sharul Sharil
|MAL
|29:00.559
|+1.36
|8
|Hugo Millan
|SPA
|29:01.319
|+2.12
|9
|Brian Uriarte Diego
|SPA
|29:01.348
|+2.149
|10
|Cesar Parrilla
|SPA
|29:01.632
|+2.433
|11
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|29:01.633
|+2.434
|12
|Marco Morelli Chinco
|ARG
|29:08.251
|+9.052
|13
|Dodo Boggio
|ITA
|29:08.323
|+9.124
|14
|Pol Sola
|SPA
|29:08.477
|+9.278
|15
|Guillem Planques
|FRA
|29:16.240
|+17.041
|16
|David Garcia Almansa
|SPA
|29:25.500
|+26.301
|17
|Gonzalo Pérez Alvarez
|SPA
|29:26.596
|+27.397
|18
|Oleg Max Pawelec
|POL
|29:26.977
|+27.778
|19
|Alex Gourdon
|FRA
|29:27.035
|+27.836
|20
|Torin Collins
|CAN
|29:36.251
|+37.052
|21
|Casey O’gorman
|IRL
|29:37.016
|+37.817
|22
|Demis Mihaila
|ITA
|29:37.631
|+38.432
|23
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|29:38.682
|+39.483
|24
|Blai Trias Molas
|SPA
|29:38.8
|+39.629
|25
|Pau Alsina
|SPA
|29:39.5
|+40.335
|26
|Owen Van Trigt
|NED
|29:39.6
|+40.427
|27
|Ruché Moodley
|RSA
|29:39.7
|+40.454
|28
|Goncalo Ribeiro
|POR
|29:39.8
|+40.561
|29
|Corey Tinker
|GBR
|29:39.8
|+40.648
|30
|Alessandro Sciarretta
|ITA
|29:40.151
|+40.952
|31
|Kotaro Uchiumi
|JPN
|29:40.294
|+41.095
|32
|Theo Gourdon
|FRA
|29:42.038
|+42.839
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|David Garcia Almansa
|SPA
|29:00.236
|–
|2
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|29:00.242
|+0.006
|3
|Hugo Millan
|SPA
|29:00.408
|+0.172
|4
|Maximo Martinez Quiles
|SPA
|29:01.393
|+1.157
|5
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|29:01.412
|+1.176
|6
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|29:01.488
|+1.252
|7
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|29:01.511
|+1.275
|8
|Alvaro Carpe Ruiz
|SPA
|29:01.690
|+1.454
|9
|Marco Morelli Chinco
|ARG
|29:02.208
|+1.972
|10
|Cesar Parrilla
|SPA
|29:02.245
|+2.009
|11
|Joel Esteban Ruiz
|SPA
|29:02.976
|+2.74
|12
|Angel Piqueras Garcia
|SPA
|29:03.289
|+3.053
|13
|Phillip Tonn
|GER
|29:07.146
|+6.91
|14
|Guillem Planques
|FRA
|29:18.517
|+18.281
|15
|Pol Sola
|SPA
|29:18.544
|+18.308
|16
|Alex Gourdon
|FRA
|29:18.546
|+18.31
|17
|Blai Trias Molas
|SPA
|29:30.773
|+30.537
|18
|Demis Mihaila
|ITA
|29:30.775
|+30.539
|19
|Torin Collins
|CAN
|29:30.785
|+30.549
|20
|Amanuel Brinton
|GBR
|29:37.578
|+37.342
|21
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|29:37.783
|+37.547
|22
|Owen Van Trigt
|NED
|29:38.267
|+38.031
|23
|Oleg Max Pawelec
|POL
|29:38.275
|+38.039
|24
|Kotaro Uchiumi
|JPN
|29:38.6
|+38.319
|25
|Pau Alsina
|SPA
|29:42.8
|+42.516
|26
|Goncalo Ribeiro
|POR
|29:45.5
|+45.312
|27
|Johnny Garness
|GBR
|30:17.7
|+1:17.426
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Adrián Cruces
|31
|2
|David Garcia
|25
|3
|Jacob Roulstone
|25
|4
|Hugo Millan Gracia
|24
|5
|Máximo Martínez
|24
|6
|Joel Esteban
|21
|7
|Alberto Ferrández
|20
|8
|Rico Salmela
|19
|9
|Angel Piqueras
|17
|10
|Xabi Zurutuza
|15
|11
|César Parrilla
|12
|12
|Marco Morelli
|11
|13
|Sharul Ezwan Mohd Sharil
|9
|14
|Alvaro Carpe
|8
|15
|Brian Uriarte
|7
|16
|Phillip Tonn
|3
|17
|Edoardo Michele Boggio
|3
|18
|Guillem Planques
|3
|19
|Pol Solá
|3