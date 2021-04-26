2021 FIM CEV Repsol – Circuito do Estoril

Round 1

The weekend saw the FIM CEV Repsol kick off 2021 at Circuito do Estoril for Round 1, with five races across three classes seeing a multitude of winners, including Australian Jacob Roulstone in the ETC.

All five races were final lap fights, as Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team) took a career-first win in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship. Australians Harrison Voight and Billy Van Eerde raced to P12 and P21 respectively.

In the Moto2 European Championship, the battle raged between Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti) and teammate Alonso Lopez, with Aldeguer taking both wins on the last lap.

Both Hawkers European Talent Cup (ETC) races went to first-time winners; Australian Jacob Roulstone (Leopard Impala Junior Team) winning Race 1, and David Garcia (Finetwork Hawkers Junior Team) taking out Race 2. In all, close racing setting the tone for the year ahead.

Moto3

The FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship battle was fierce with seven riders going into the final lap with a chance of victory. Having been leading for most of the race, Daniel Holgado gave GASGAS a first win in the class by resisting pressure from David Salvador (TM Factory Racing Team).

Both riders showcased strong pace throughout the race and demonstrated themselves worthy of Championship contention. One of the major stories of the day was that David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) joined the podium from 12th on the grid on his Moto3 debut, one of the most impressive rides of Sunday.

Starting from pole, rookie Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) finished in eighth. The Championship standings read the same results as the race, with Holgado heading Salvador and Alonso. Harrison Voight finished 12th, collecting four-points, while Billy Van Eerde had a hard weekend racing to 21st.

Fellow Australian Joel Kelso had qualified in sixth for the main race, however crashed out on lap eight while competing in the top ten.

Daniel Holgado – P1

“I am very happy with this victory; it is a joy to end with victory a weekend in which we have worked so hard with the team. It has been impressive from start to finish. We have done a great job with the set-up of the bike and I can only thank my technical team, because without them it would not have been possible, and my family, for all the support.”

David Alonso – P3

“I didn’t expect to get on the podium in my first Moto3 race. We knew that it was not going to be easy and in qualifying it did not go well for us, but we were able to solve the problems in the warm-up session. Lap by lap, with good rhythm, I was able to reduce the distance with the leading group until I caught up with them and placed myself second. I suffered a lot, on the last lap I was very tired and with worn tyres, but I am very satisfied.”

Harrison Voight – P12

“Wow what a great way to wrap up the weekend. Literally couldn’t of asked for a better weekend. I thought I was doing not too bad in the race. Trying to maintain 45s the whole time while in 10th position alone, by six laps to go I really struggled with the tyres. Having zero grip in the front and rear to eventually getting passed by two riders on the last lap who caught up to me… Slightly disappointed knowing there could of been the chance of top10. Thanks to everyone who makes this possible and also SIC58 Squadra Corse for a great first round.”

Billy Van Eerde – P21

“Today was a difficult day. I knew it would be hard after yesterday’s QP. Start of the race was not so bad but I made a crucial mistake and lost the group for the points. I want to thank the whole team for all the work and support throughout the weekend. Reset and be ready for Valencia!”

Moto3 Results