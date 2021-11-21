Joel Kelso wins from 30th on grid at Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Joel Kelso experienced the highs and lows of racing over the weekend at the CEV Repsol at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Kelso qualified a disappointing 30th place due to technical dramas but once the problem was identified and rectified, the Darwin based teenager was on fire.

Joel came from the back of the grid through to a rewarding victory in the opening race of the weekend before backing that up with a sixth place in the final bout of the season.

Conversely, compatriot Harrison Voight qualified well in seventh place before bagging in P20 and P17 across the two races.

In the ETC, Jacob Roulstone had a great weekend, finishing second in Race 1 and third in Race 2, to claim 36-points to his tally, catapulting him up the standings to ninth.

The Spaniards meanwhile wrapped up the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup titles on a thrilling final race day of the year

In front of 10,000 fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Daniel Holgado (Aspar Team) and Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) were crowned 2021 Champions on a phenomenal Sunday finale, as the duo wrapped up the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup titles respectively.

The Spaniards join Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Team Ciatti) in becoming the 2021 FIM CEV Repsol Champions across the Moto3, Moto2 European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup classes.

Moto3 JWCh

In the FIM Moto3 JWCh, Holgado took the title in Race 1 after finishing ninth, with closest rival David Muñoz (Avatel – Cardoso Racing) unable to make a comeback from a pitlane start.

With Muñoz 19th and Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) third, Holgado was crowned Champion on Sunday morning in a race that saw Joel Kelso (AGR Team) take a sensational win from the back row of the grid.

David Alonso (Aspar Team) joined Kelso and Ortola on the Race 1 podium.

In Race 2, the shackles were off. Holgado grabbed the holeshot and was in the lead group throughout, with the race ultimately coming down to the final lap.

Ortola led out the final corner, but Holgado snatched victory to end his title-winning campaign on top, with Ortola and David Salvador (TM Factory Racing) completing the rostrum.

Dani Holgado – 2021 Champion

“I want to thank everyone who came to see me today, because I felt the support and strength that I lacked in the last laps. Also to all my team, they are amazing and I will miss them a lot. I hope we meet again in the future. I also want to congratulate David Muñoz and Iván Ortolá, because they have done a great championship and have been great rivals. Thanks to them I have been able to improve as a driver and also as a person, working hard day after day. Congratulations to them too. In the second race, I was able to go out more aggressive and ready to fight for the victory and finally we were able to take another win.”

Harrison Voight

“Season finished. Race1: P20, Race2: P17. Happy to finish this season on a good note, these results don’t look fantastic after qualifying 7th but all I can say is that I gave it everything I had… After missing most of the races this year has really shown how strong the field is. A big THANK YOU to these people for helping me keep moving forward in difficult moments. My family, Paolo Simoncelli, Jack Miller…. Time to head home, reset & prepare for next season.”

Moto3 JWCh Race 1 Results

Pos. Rider Man. Nat. Gap 1 KELSO, Joel KTM AUS – 2 ALONSO, David GASGAS COL 00:02,334 3 ORTOLÁ, Ivan KTM SPA 00:03,013 4 OGDEN, Scott James GASGAS GBR 00:03,099 5 SALVADOR, David TM RACING SPA 00:03,365 6 AZMAN, Syarifuddin HONDA MAL 00:07,170 7 GARCÍA, José Julián HONDA SPA 00:07,283 8 BERTELLE, Matteo KTM ITA 00:12,130 9 HOLGADO, Daniel GASGAS SPA 00:12,146 10 FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto KTM SPA 00:12,208 11 LUNETTA, Luca HUSQVARNA ITA 00:12,568 12 VEIJER, Collin HUSQVARNA NED 00:12,648 13 BUASRI, Tatchakorn HONDA THA 00:12,687 14 AGIUS, Senna HONDA AUS 00:13,167 15 MUÑOZ , Daniel KTM SPA 00:13,633 16 MORELLI, Marco KTM ARG 00:22,496 17 O’GORMAN, Casey KTM IRL 00:24,093 18 TAPIA , Marco HONDA SPA 00:24,285 19 MUÑOZ , David KTM SPA 00:26,445 20 VOIGHT, Harrison HONDA AUS 00:40,370

Moto3 JWCh Race 2 Results

Pos. Rider Man. Nat. Gap 1 HOLGADO, Daniel GASGAS SPA – 2 ORTOLÁ, Ivan KTM SPA 00:00,022 3 SALVADOR, David TM RACING SPA 00:00,273 4 BERTELLE, Matteo KTM ITA 00:01,916 5 OGDEN, Scott James GASGAS GBR 00:02,075 6 KELSO, Joel KTM AUS 00:02,116 7 AZMAN, Syarifuddin HONDA MAL 00:02,150 8 MOREIRA, Diogo HONDA BRA 00:02,263 9 ALONSO, David GASGAS COL 00:02,580 10 VEIJER, Collin HUSQVARNA NED 00:05,926 11 LUNETTA, Luca HUSQVARNA ITA 00:06,229 12 FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto KTM SPA 00:06,235 13 MORELLI, Marco KTM ARG 00:08,393 14 MATSUYAMA, Takuma HONDA JPN 00:08,787 15 RUEDA, Jose Antonio HONDA SPA 00:13,798 16 AGIUS, Senna HONDA AUS 00:15,419 17 VOIGHT, Harrison HONDA AUS 00:19,796 18 O’GORMAN, Casey KTM IRL 00:26,025 19 CARRARO, Nicola Fabio TM RACING ITA 00:26,155 20 VOLPI, Mattia KTM ITA 00:42,100

Moto3 JWCh Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 DANIEL HOLGADO ESP GASGAS 208 2 IVAN ORTOLÁ ESP KTM 169 3 DAVID MUÑOZ ESP KTM 150 4 JOEL KELSO AUS KTM 124 5 DAVID SALVADOR ESP TM RACING 99 6 SCOTT JAMES OGDEN GBR GASGAS 96 7 DAVID ALONSO COL GASGAS 93 8 JOSE ANTONIO RUEDA ESP HONDA 70 9 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MYS HONDA 64 10 JOSÉ JULIÁN GARCÍA ESP HONDA 64 11 DIOGO MOREIRA BRA HONDA 62 12 MARIO SURYO AJI IDN HONDA 58 13 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP KTM 56 14 TAKUMA MATSUYAMA JPN HONDA 53 15 COLLIN VEIJER NLD HUSQVARNA 44 16 LUCA LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA 37 17 ZONTA VAN DEN GOORBERGH NLD HONDA 30 18 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 29 19 JOSHUA WHATLEY GBR KTM 25 20 GERARD RIU ESP KTM 23 21 MATTEO BERTELLE ITA KTM 21 22 MARCO TAPIA ESP HONDA 18 23 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 15 24 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 13 25 DAVID REAL ESP KTM 11 26 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP KTM 10 27 NOAH DETTWILLER CHE KTM 8 28 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA HUSQVARNA 5 29 RAFFAELE FUSCO ITA TM RACING 5 30 ADIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 4 31 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA TM RACING 4 32 CLÉMENT ROUGÉ FRA HUSQVARNA 4 33 MARCO MORELLI ARG KTM 3 34 SENNA AGIUS AUS HONDA 3 35 SHO NISHIMURA JPN KTM 2

European Talent Cup

Race 1 in the HETC saw Martinez show no signs of Championship leading pressure. The Spaniard fended off Jacob Roulstone (Leopard Impala Junior) to win, putting him 20 points clear of Xabi Zurutuza and fellow Cuna de Campeones rider Adrian Cruces heading into the final showdown.

Despite a nervy race – which saw Martinez tackle a Long Lap Penalty and a drop one position penalty for exceeding track limits on the last lap – Martinez’ sixth place handed him the 2021 title, with Zurutuza and Cruces colliding and running into the gravel at Turn 12 on the last lap.

Alvaro Carpe (MT-Foundation 77), after a crash in Race 1, notched up his second win of the season in Race 2, as Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Roulstone made up the last podium of 2021.

ETC Race 1 Result

Pos. Rider Nat. Gap 1 MARTÍNEZ, Máximo SPA – 2 ROULSTONE, Jacob AUS 00:00,120 3 ZURUTUZA, Xabi SPA 00:04,529 4 CRUCES, Adrián SPA 00:04,566 5 URIARTE, Brian SPA 00:04,594 6 PIQUERAS, Angel SPA 00:04,899 7 PÉREZ, Gonzalo SPA 00:11,985 8 LLAMBIAS, Facundo URU 00:22,367 9 ESTEBAN, Joel SPA 00:28,070 10 TRIAS, Blai SPA 00:34,259 11 PINI, Guido ITA 00:34,082 12 PARRILLA, César SPA 00:34,417 13 SOLÁ, Pol SPA 00:38,759 14 ALSINA, Pau SPA 00:38,791 15 BRINTON, A. David GBR 00:44,809

ETC Race 2 Result

Pos. Rider Nat. Gap 1 CARPE, Alvaro SPA – 2 URIARTE, Brian SPA 00:00,534 3 ROULSTONE, Jacob AUS 00:00,655 4 CRUCES, Adrián SPA 00:04,516 5 ALMANSA, David SPA 00:08,227 6 MARTÍNEZ, Máximo SPA 00:08,174 7 PÉREZ, Gonzalo SPA 00:08,365 8 ZURUTUZA, Xabi SPA 00:08,750 9 LLAMBIAS, Facundo URU 00:16,964 10 PINI, Guido ITA 00:17,096 11 ESTEBAN, Joel SPA 00:17,295 12 BRINTON, A. David GBR 00:24,639 13 TRIAS, Blai SPA 00:24,700 14 ALSINA, Pau SPA 00:24,787 15 GARNESS, Johnny GBR 00:24,872

European Talent Cup Standings

Pos Name and Surname Nat Points 1 MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ ESP 171 2 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP 154 3 XABI ZURUTUZA ESP 149 4 BRIAN URIARTE ESP 147 5 ALVARO CARPE ESP 95 6 HUGO MILLAN GRACIA ESP 86 7 ANGEL PIQUERAS ESP 86 8 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP 85 9 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS 82 10 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP 71 11 DAVID ALMANSA ESP 56 12 ROBERTO GARCIA ESP 43 13 RICO SALMELA FIN 42 14 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP 41 15 MARCO MORELLI ARG 41 16 CÉSAR PARRILLA ESP 23 17 PAU ALSINA ESP 20 18 GUIDO PINI ITA 20 19 PHILLIP TONN DEU 19 20 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY 15 21 EDOARDO MICHELE BOGGIO ITA 15 22 SHARUL EZWAN MOHD SHARIL MYS 13 23 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA 13 24 MILAN LEON PAWELEC POL 11 25 AMANUEL DAVID BRINTON GBR 10 26 BLAI TRIAS ESP 9 27 RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF 7 28 POL SOLÁ ESP 6 29 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI QAT 3 30 TORIN COLLINS CAN 2 31 ALEX GOURDON FRA 2 32 JOHNNY GARNESS GBR 1 33 DEMIS MIHAILA ITA 1 34 HAKIM DANISH MYS 1

Moto2 ECh

There was only one race for the Moto2 ECh riders to contend with, and Alonzo Lopez (Boscoscuro Team Ciatti) won for the second time this season in a red-flagged encounter.

The race was stopped five laps from the end after Leon Orgis’ (Avintia Esponsorama Junior) machine spilt oil on the start/finish straight.

This handed race leader Lopez victory over second place Aldeguer, with Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing) picking up P3 as the top three in the overall standings celebrate the final podium of the season together.

Moto2 ECh Standings

Pos. Rider Nat Man. Points 1 FERMÍN ALDEGUER ESP BOSCOSCURO 265 2 ALONSO LÓPEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO 226 3 LUKAS TULOVIC DEU KALEX 135 4 XAVIER CARDELUS AND KALEX 102 5 ADAM MOHD NORRODIN MYS KALEX 97 6 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 90 7 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 70 8 TAIGA HADA JPN KALEX 68 9 DIMAS EKKY IDN KALEX 67 10 ALEX TOLEDO ESP KALEX 67 11 KEMINTH KUBO THA KALEX 60 12 ALEX ESCRIG ESP YAMAHA 54 13 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 42 14 ALESSANDRO ZETTI ITA KALEX 34 15 ALEIX VIU ESP KALEX 20 16 MCKINLEY KYLE FERNANDO PAZ PHL KALEX 18 17 ANDY VERDOIA FRA KALEX 18 18 TAKESHI ISHIZUKA JPN KALEX 17 19 ONDREJ VOSTATEK CZE YAMAHA 16 20 SANDER KROEZE NLD YAMAHA 12 21 ROBERTO GARCIA ESP YAMAHA 11 22 KEVIN ORGIS DEU YAMAHA 11 23 DIEGO PÉREZ ESP BULTACO 10 24 LEON ORGIS DEU YAMAHA 10 25 OSCAR GUTIERREZ ESP BULTACO 9 26 MIKA PÉREZ ESP YAMAHA 4 27 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX YAMAHA 3 28 CARLOS TORRECILLAS ESP YAMAHA 2 29 ANDRES PABLO GONZALEZ ARG YAMAHA 1 30 SIMON JESPERSEN DNK YAMAHA 1

So that’s it for FIM CEV Repsol action – both in 2021 and for good. Next year, a new era begins in the form of the FIM JuniorGP. Congratulations to Holgado, Martinez and Aldeguer for their title-winning seasons!