Joel Kelso wins from 30th on grid at Circuit Ricardo Tormo
Joel Kelso experienced the highs and lows of racing over the weekend at the CEV Repsol at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Kelso qualified a disappointing 30th place due to technical dramas but once the problem was identified and rectified, the Darwin based teenager was on fire.
Joel came from the back of the grid through to a rewarding victory in the opening race of the weekend before backing that up with a sixth place in the final bout of the season.
Conversely, compatriot Harrison Voight qualified well in seventh place before bagging in P20 and P17 across the two races.
In the ETC, Jacob Roulstone had a great weekend, finishing second in Race 1 and third in Race 2, to claim 36-points to his tally, catapulting him up the standings to ninth.
The Spaniards meanwhile wrapped up the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup titles on a thrilling final race day of the year
In front of 10,000 fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Daniel Holgado (Aspar Team) and Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) were crowned 2021 Champions on a phenomenal Sunday finale, as the duo wrapped up the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup titles respectively.
The Spaniards join Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Team Ciatti) in becoming the 2021 FIM CEV Repsol Champions across the Moto3, Moto2 European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup classes.
Moto3 JWCh
In the FIM Moto3 JWCh, Holgado took the title in Race 1 after finishing ninth, with closest rival David Muñoz (Avatel – Cardoso Racing) unable to make a comeback from a pitlane start.
With Muñoz 19th and Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) third, Holgado was crowned Champion on Sunday morning in a race that saw Joel Kelso (AGR Team) take a sensational win from the back row of the grid.
David Alonso (Aspar Team) joined Kelso and Ortola on the Race 1 podium.
In Race 2, the shackles were off. Holgado grabbed the holeshot and was in the lead group throughout, with the race ultimately coming down to the final lap.
Ortola led out the final corner, but Holgado snatched victory to end his title-winning campaign on top, with Ortola and David Salvador (TM Factory Racing) completing the rostrum.
Dani Holgado – 2021 Champion
“I want to thank everyone who came to see me today, because I felt the support and strength that I lacked in the last laps. Also to all my team, they are amazing and I will miss them a lot. I hope we meet again in the future. I also want to congratulate David Muñoz and Iván Ortolá, because they have done a great championship and have been great rivals. Thanks to them I have been able to improve as a driver and also as a person, working hard day after day. Congratulations to them too. In the second race, I was able to go out more aggressive and ready to fight for the victory and finally we were able to take another win.”
Harrison Voight
“Season finished. Race1: P20, Race2: P17. Happy to finish this season on a good note, these results don’t look fantastic after qualifying 7th but all I can say is that I gave it everything I had… After missing most of the races this year has really shown how strong the field is. A big THANK YOU to these people for helping me keep moving forward in difficult moments. My family, Paolo Simoncelli, Jack Miller…. Time to head home, reset & prepare for next season.”
Moto3 JWCh Race 1 Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|KELSO, Joel
|KTM
|AUS
|–
|2
|ALONSO, David
|GASGAS
|COL
|00:02,334
|3
|ORTOLÁ, Ivan
|KTM
|SPA
|00:03,013
|4
|OGDEN, Scott James
|GASGAS
|GBR
|00:03,099
|5
|SALVADOR, David
|TM RACING
|SPA
|00:03,365
|6
|AZMAN, Syarifuddin
|HONDA
|MAL
|00:07,170
|7
|GARCÍA, José Julián
|HONDA
|SPA
|00:07,283
|8
|BERTELLE, Matteo
|KTM
|ITA
|00:12,130
|9
|HOLGADO, Daniel
|GASGAS
|SPA
|00:12,146
|10
|FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto
|KTM
|SPA
|00:12,208
|11
|LUNETTA, Luca
|HUSQVARNA
|ITA
|00:12,568
|12
|VEIJER, Collin
|HUSQVARNA
|NED
|00:12,648
|13
|BUASRI, Tatchakorn
|HONDA
|THA
|00:12,687
|14
|AGIUS, Senna
|HONDA
|AUS
|00:13,167
|15
|MUÑOZ , Daniel
|KTM
|SPA
|00:13,633
|16
|MORELLI, Marco
|KTM
|ARG
|00:22,496
|17
|O’GORMAN, Casey
|KTM
|IRL
|00:24,093
|18
|TAPIA , Marco
|HONDA
|SPA
|00:24,285
|19
|MUÑOZ , David
|KTM
|SPA
|00:26,445
|20
|VOIGHT, Harrison
|HONDA
|AUS
|00:40,370
Moto3 JWCh Race 2 Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|HOLGADO, Daniel
|GASGAS
|SPA
|–
|2
|ORTOLÁ, Ivan
|KTM
|SPA
|00:00,022
|3
|SALVADOR, David
|TM RACING
|SPA
|00:00,273
|4
|BERTELLE, Matteo
|KTM
|ITA
|00:01,916
|5
|OGDEN, Scott James
|GASGAS
|GBR
|00:02,075
|6
|KELSO, Joel
|KTM
|AUS
|00:02,116
|7
|AZMAN, Syarifuddin
|HONDA
|MAL
|00:02,150
|8
|MOREIRA, Diogo
|HONDA
|BRA
|00:02,263
|9
|ALONSO, David
|GASGAS
|COL
|00:02,580
|10
|VEIJER, Collin
|HUSQVARNA
|NED
|00:05,926
|11
|LUNETTA, Luca
|HUSQVARNA
|ITA
|00:06,229
|12
|FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto
|KTM
|SPA
|00:06,235
|13
|MORELLI, Marco
|KTM
|ARG
|00:08,393
|14
|MATSUYAMA, Takuma
|HONDA
|JPN
|00:08,787
|15
|RUEDA, Jose Antonio
|HONDA
|SPA
|00:13,798
|16
|AGIUS, Senna
|HONDA
|AUS
|00:15,419
|17
|VOIGHT, Harrison
|HONDA
|AUS
|00:19,796
|18
|O’GORMAN, Casey
|KTM
|IRL
|00:26,025
|19
|CARRARO, Nicola Fabio
|TM RACING
|ITA
|00:26,155
|20
|VOLPI, Mattia
|KTM
|ITA
|00:42,100
Moto3 JWCh Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|DANIEL HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|208
|2
|IVAN ORTOLÁ
|ESP
|KTM
|169
|3
|DAVID MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|150
|4
|JOEL KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|124
|5
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|TM RACING
|99
|6
|SCOTT JAMES OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|96
|7
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GASGAS
|93
|8
|JOSE ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|70
|9
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|64
|10
|JOSÉ JULIÁN GARCÍA
|ESP
|HONDA
|64
|11
|DIOGO MOREIRA
|BRA
|HONDA
|62
|12
|MARIO SURYO AJI
|IDN
|HONDA
|58
|13
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|56
|14
|TAKUMA MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|53
|15
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQVARNA
|44
|16
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|37
|17
|ZONTA VAN DEN GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|30
|18
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|29
|19
|JOSHUA WHATLEY
|GBR
|KTM
|25
|20
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KTM
|23
|21
|MATTEO BERTELLE
|ITA
|KTM
|21
|22
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|HONDA
|18
|23
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|24
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|13
|25
|DAVID REAL
|ESP
|KTM
|11
|26
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|10
|27
|NOAH DETTWILLER
|CHE
|KTM
|8
|28
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|5
|29
|RAFFAELE FUSCO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|5
|30
|ADIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|4
|31
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|4
|32
|CLÉMENT ROUGÉ
|FRA
|HUSQVARNA
|4
|33
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|KTM
|3
|34
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|3
|35
|SHO NISHIMURA
|JPN
|KTM
|2
European Talent Cup
Race 1 in the HETC saw Martinez show no signs of Championship leading pressure. The Spaniard fended off Jacob Roulstone (Leopard Impala Junior) to win, putting him 20 points clear of Xabi Zurutuza and fellow Cuna de Campeones rider Adrian Cruces heading into the final showdown.
Despite a nervy race – which saw Martinez tackle a Long Lap Penalty and a drop one position penalty for exceeding track limits on the last lap – Martinez’ sixth place handed him the 2021 title, with Zurutuza and Cruces colliding and running into the gravel at Turn 12 on the last lap.
Alvaro Carpe (MT-Foundation 77), after a crash in Race 1, notched up his second win of the season in Race 2, as Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Roulstone made up the last podium of 2021.
ETC Race 1 Result
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|MARTÍNEZ, Máximo
|SPA
|–
|2
|ROULSTONE, Jacob
|AUS
|00:00,120
|3
|ZURUTUZA, Xabi
|SPA
|00:04,529
|4
|CRUCES, Adrián
|SPA
|00:04,566
|5
|URIARTE, Brian
|SPA
|00:04,594
|6
|PIQUERAS, Angel
|SPA
|00:04,899
|7
|PÉREZ, Gonzalo
|SPA
|00:11,985
|8
|LLAMBIAS, Facundo
|URU
|00:22,367
|9
|ESTEBAN, Joel
|SPA
|00:28,070
|10
|TRIAS, Blai
|SPA
|00:34,259
|11
|PINI, Guido
|ITA
|00:34,082
|12
|PARRILLA, César
|SPA
|00:34,417
|13
|SOLÁ, Pol
|SPA
|00:38,759
|14
|ALSINA, Pau
|SPA
|00:38,791
|15
|BRINTON, A. David
|GBR
|00:44,809
ETC Race 2 Result
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|CARPE, Alvaro
|SPA
|–
|2
|URIARTE, Brian
|SPA
|00:00,534
|3
|ROULSTONE, Jacob
|AUS
|00:00,655
|4
|CRUCES, Adrián
|SPA
|00:04,516
|5
|ALMANSA, David
|SPA
|00:08,227
|6
|MARTÍNEZ, Máximo
|SPA
|00:08,174
|7
|PÉREZ, Gonzalo
|SPA
|00:08,365
|8
|ZURUTUZA, Xabi
|SPA
|00:08,750
|9
|LLAMBIAS, Facundo
|URU
|00:16,964
|10
|PINI, Guido
|ITA
|00:17,096
|11
|ESTEBAN, Joel
|SPA
|00:17,295
|12
|BRINTON, A. David
|GBR
|00:24,639
|13
|TRIAS, Blai
|SPA
|00:24,700
|14
|ALSINA, Pau
|SPA
|00:24,787
|15
|GARNESS, Johnny
|GBR
|00:24,872
European Talent Cup Standings
|Pos
|Name and Surname
|Nat
|Points
|1
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|171
|2
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|154
|3
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|149
|4
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|147
|5
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|95
|6
|HUGO MILLAN GRACIA
|ESP
|86
|7
|ANGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|86
|8
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|85
|9
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|82
|10
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|71
|11
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|56
|12
|ROBERTO GARCIA
|ESP
|43
|13
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|42
|14
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|41
|15
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|41
|16
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|ESP
|23
|17
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|20
|18
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|20
|19
|PHILLIP TONN
|DEU
|19
|20
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|15
|21
|EDOARDO MICHELE BOGGIO
|ITA
|15
|22
|SHARUL EZWAN MOHD SHARIL
|MYS
|13
|23
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|13
|24
|MILAN LEON PAWELEC
|POL
|11
|25
|AMANUEL DAVID BRINTON
|GBR
|10
|26
|BLAI TRIAS
|ESP
|9
|27
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|7
|28
|POL SOLÁ
|ESP
|6
|29
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|3
|30
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|2
|31
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|2
|32
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|1
|33
|DEMIS MIHAILA
|ITA
|1
|34
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|1
Moto2 ECh
There was only one race for the Moto2 ECh riders to contend with, and Alonzo Lopez (Boscoscuro Team Ciatti) won for the second time this season in a red-flagged encounter.
The race was stopped five laps from the end after Leon Orgis’ (Avintia Esponsorama Junior) machine spilt oil on the start/finish straight.
This handed race leader Lopez victory over second place Aldeguer, with Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing) picking up P3 as the top three in the overall standings celebrate the final podium of the season together.
Moto2 ECh Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|FERMÍN ALDEGUER
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|265
|2
|ALONSO LÓPEZ
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|226
|3
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|KALEX
|135
|4
|XAVIER CARDELUS
|AND
|KALEX
|102
|5
|ADAM MOHD NORRODIN
|MYS
|KALEX
|97
|6
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|90
|7
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|70
|8
|TAIGA HADA
|JPN
|KALEX
|68
|9
|DIMAS EKKY
|IDN
|KALEX
|67
|10
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|67
|11
|KEMINTH KUBO
|THA
|KALEX
|60
|12
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|54
|13
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|42
|14
|ALESSANDRO ZETTI
|ITA
|KALEX
|34
|15
|ALEIX VIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|20
|16
|MCKINLEY KYLE FERNANDO PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|18
|17
|ANDY VERDOIA
|FRA
|KALEX
|18
|18
|TAKESHI ISHIZUKA
|JPN
|KALEX
|17
|19
|ONDREJ VOSTATEK
|CZE
|YAMAHA
|16
|20
|SANDER KROEZE
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|12
|21
|ROBERTO GARCIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|11
|22
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|11
|23
|DIEGO PÉREZ
|ESP
|BULTACO
|10
|24
|LEON ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|10
|25
|OSCAR GUTIERREZ
|ESP
|BULTACO
|9
|26
|MIKA PÉREZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|4
|27
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|3
|28
|CARLOS TORRECILLAS
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|2
|29
|ANDRES PABLO GONZALEZ
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|1
|30
|SIMON JESPERSEN
|DNK
|YAMAHA
|1
So that’s it for FIM CEV Repsol action – both in 2021 and for good. Next year, a new era begins in the form of the FIM JuniorGP. Congratulations to Holgado, Martinez and Aldeguer for their title-winning seasons!