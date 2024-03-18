Huge Triumph MY23 Run-Out Savings until April 30, 2024
Triumph Motorcycles is offering huge savings of between $1000 and $5000 on selected run-out models until April 30, 2024, or while stock lasts, making it a great time to head into your local dealership and grab a deal.
Available now from participating Triumph dealers, the Days of Triumph sale spans a whopping 20 MY23 models across the British brand’s model families.
These include popular variants of the Tiger 900 and 1200 adventure range; the laid-back Bobber, Speedmaster and Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200 models from the Modern Classics family.
Plus, on the sportier side of the range, we also see the inimitable Rocket 3 models, as well as the Street Triple 765, Speed Triple 1200 and Trident 660 models from Triumph’s Roadster range.
See below for the covered models, original ride-away pricing, special pricing and savings:
Click model names to check them out on the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website.
- Triumph Speed Twin 900
- Was from $16,790, Now from $14,790 rideaway – SAVE $2000
- Triumph Speed Twin 1200
- Was from $21,740, Now from $19,240 rideaway – SAVE $2500
- Triumph Bonneville Bobber
- Was from $23,190, Now from $21,690 rideaway – SAVE $1500
- Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
- Was from $23,190, Now from $20,690 rideaway – SAVE $2500
- Triumph Trident 660
- Was from $14,240, Now from $13,240 rideaway – SAVE $1000
- Triumph Street Triple 765 R
- Was from $18,090, Now from $16,590 rideaway – SAVE $1500
- Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
- Was from $28,990, Now from $26,990 rideaway – SAVE $2000
- Triumph Tiger Sport 660
- Was from $15,390, Now from $14,390 rideaway – SAVE $1000
- Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
- Was from $18,790, Now from $17,790 rideaway – SAVE $1000
- Triumph Tiger 900 Rally
- Was from $22,990, Now from $21,490 rideaway – SAVE $1500
- Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro
- Was from $25,450, Now from $23,950 rideaway – SAVE $1500
- Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon
- Was from $26,090, Now from $24,590 rideaway – SAVE $1500
- Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon
- Was from $25,490, Now from $23,990 rideaway – SAVE $1500
- Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
- Was from $32,190, Now from $27,190 rideaway – SAVE $5000
- Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
- Was from $34,390, Now from $29,390 rideaway – SAVE $5000
- Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
- Was $32,990, Now from $29,990 rideaway – SAVE $3000
- Triumph Rocket 3 R
- Was from $36,550, Now from $32,050 rideaway – SAVE $4500
- Triumph Rocket 3 GT
- Was from $37,550, Now from $33,050 rideaway – SAVE $4500