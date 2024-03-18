Huge Triumph MY23 Run-Out Savings until April 30, 2024

Triumph Motorcycles is offering huge savings of between $1000 and $5000 on selected run-out models until April 30, 2024, or while stock lasts, making it a great time to head into your local dealership and grab a deal.

Available now from participating Triumph dealers, the Days of Triumph sale spans a whopping 20 MY23 models across the British brand’s model families.

These include popular variants of the Tiger 900 and 1200 adventure range; the laid-back Bobber, Speedmaster and Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200 models from the Modern Classics family.

Plus, on the sportier side of the range, we also see the inimitable Rocket 3 models, as well as the Street Triple 765, Speed Triple 1200 and Trident 660 models from Triumph’s Roadster range.

See below for the covered models, original ride-away pricing, special pricing and savings:

Click model names to check them out on the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website.