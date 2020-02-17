Scott Ethika Prospect Goggle
Product News Advertorial
Scott Sports has partnered with Ethika to create a new collaboration goggle, combining the unique style of the Ethika brand with the proven performance of the Prospect.
Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the Ethika Prospect goggle is guaranteed to defend your vision no matter how hard you push it.
Design wise, a red, white and black frame combine with classic Ethika graphics and 3D Ethika logo on the strap, helping you stand out in the paddock and ensuring your style is always on point. A free matching goggle bag completes the package.
Scott Ethika Prospect Goggle features
- Lens Lock System
- NoSweat 3-layer moulded face foam
- Extra wide no-slip silicone strap
- SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens
- NoFogTM Anti-Fog lens treatment
- Bonus clear lens included
- Microfibre goggle bag
- Nose guard
Find out more from your local dealer, or check the Ficeda website to find your lock stockist: www.ficeda.com.au/dealerlocator (Link) or give Ficeda a call on 1300 437 711.