Scott Ethika Prospect Goggle

Product News Advertorial

Scott Sports has partnered with Ethika to create a new collaboration goggle, combining the unique style of the Ethika brand with the proven performance of the Prospect.

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the Ethika Prospect goggle is guaranteed to defend your vision no matter how hard you push it.

Design wise, a red, white and black frame combine with classic Ethika graphics and 3D Ethika logo on the strap, helping you stand out in the paddock and ensuring your style is always on point. A free matching goggle bag completes the package.

Scott Ethika Prospect Goggle features

Lens Lock System

NoSweat 3-layer moulded face foam

Extra wide no-slip silicone strap

SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens

NoFogTM Anti-Fog lens treatment

Bonus clear lens included

Microfibre goggle bag

Nose guard

Find out more from your local dealer, or check the Ficeda website to find your lock stockist: www.ficeda.com.au/dealerlocator (Link) or give Ficeda a call on 1300 437 711.