Senna Agius a full-time Moto2 rider in 2024

Aussie teenager Senna Agius has a confirmed seat to contest the entire 2024 Moto2 World Championship with LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to move up with this team. I just have to say thank you for this incredible opportunity and thank you to all the bosses and everyone involved for believing in me. It will be my rookie season and I still have so much to learn, but it has already been a good time in Moto2 and I am so happy to move up now. I am already super excited. Hopefully I can bag the European Championship this week. There are only two races left, but in Japan I had another opportunity to keep improving and learning.”

With Jacob Roulstone already confirmed in Moto3 for 2024, and Jack Miller in MotoGP, Australia will have at least one rider in all three categories in the Motorcycle World Championships.

Agius currently leads the Moto2 European Championship, has already served well as a substitute rider for the injured regulars four times this season.

Despite his young age, the Australian, who is only 18, is no stranger to the scene, having raced in the Australian Supersport 300 in 2019 as well as in the Japanese Moto3 class before coming to Europe in 2020 and spending two years in the European Moto3 Championship.

In 2022 he moved to the Moto2 JuniorGP Championship, where he is currently fighting for the Moto2 European Championship title after five superior race wins.

Jurgen Lingg – Team Principal and Team Manager Moto2

“We made this decision together with our main partners and we are very happy that Senna will now make the step into the World Championship with us as a regular rider. He is just 18 years old, which certainly makes it an exciting challenge for him. Of course, he will also be given the necessary time to adapt at World Championship level, but I think he has everything he needs to do that. We are sure that sooner or later he will get good results, because we see a lot of potential in him.”