SMSP & Phillip Island Ride Days will go ahead

Motorcycling Events Group Australia (MEGA), the operator of SMSP Ride Days and Phillip Island Ride Days has announced that ride days will continue without interruption at this point of time, referring to current guidelines and stating the way ride days are run creates minimal risk, while encouraging those taking part to follow the current WHO protocols.

You can book SMSP Ride Days here (link), and Phillip Island Ride Days here (link). Information is correct as of March 16, 3:30pm, 2020.

See below for the full statement and details.

Motorcycling Events Group Australia statement regarding COVID-19

All SMSP Ride Days & Phillip Island Ride Days will go ahead! Now, before everyone goes and gets upset thinking we are being cavalier in our approach to the well-publicised viral outbreak, we are aware of the potential dangers of the spread of any infectious disease, including the Corona Virus (COVID-19).

However, based upon the information currently available from the World Health Organisation (WHO), to reduce the spread of this disease and safeguard the citizens of affected countries, we believe that the nature of our Ride Days makes for a minimal risk of exposure.

We encourage everyone who attends our events to follow the protocols recommended by WHO, which include the following;

Washing hands thoroughly and frequently

Using hand sanitizer frequently

Avoid touching your own eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid physical touching of others, including shaking hands

Cover nose and mouth if coughing or sneezing, and wash hands immediately after

Avoid others who are coughing and sneezing

Wear breathing protection – optional

Rest assured we are monitoring the situation constantly and will advise participants should this situation change, but for the time being, it’s “green for go” on your favourite motorcycling activity!

For any further information or questions, please contact us on info@motorcyclingeventsgroupaustralia.com.au and we’ll do our absolute best to help.