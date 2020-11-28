2020 MotoGP Crash Statistics

Of course with a lot less MotoGP rounds taking place this year there were less crashes overall but on a per round basis 2020 still saw plenty of fairings destroyed and leathers flayed.

The number of crashes by MotoGP riders has increased dramatically since Michelin took over as the sole tyre supplier from Bridgestone in 2016. Controls were also introduced in 2016 which restricted the bespoke electronic systems to a more rudimentary level.

If we include all classes, the worst year for crashes was 2017 with a massive 1126 falls recorded across the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories. In the most recent decade, 2010 wtinessed the least number of MotoGP riders fall.

There were more Moto2 crashes in 2020 than there were Moto3 tumbles. The average falls per event in 2020 for MotoGP was 12.8 for a total of 180, in Moto2 it was an average of 19.4 that produced a tally of 292 crashes, while Moto3 averaged 16.6 crashes per event for a total of 250. It should also be noted that this season there were no wildcard riders due to the COVID situation and this season also was staged in better weather than most.

Le Mans has proved the most treacherous circuit on the calendar over the past two years. There were 100 crashes over the Le Mans weekend this year, 30 of which were at turn three. The next worst was Catalunya with 64 crashes. Valencia and Misano both witnessed 61 tumbles.

Losail saw the least riders hitting the ground with only 27 crashes, but MotoGP did not race at Losail this season. Thus the newest circuit on the calendar, Portimao, actually proved the safest with only 32 crashes recorded across all three classes at the spectacular rollercoaster that is the Portuguese track.

Of course MotoGP did not visit Phillip Island this year but historically the Australian circuit does see plenty throw it down the road. In fact, during season 2016 the Phillip Island event witnessed the most crashes all season with 90 tumbles across the race weekend. Cal Crutchlow survived the carnage to take the win in 2016 from Rossi and Vinales.

The most treacherous event of the last seven seasons took place at a rain lashed Valencia in 2018. The Spanish marshalls would have had their arms dropping off after flagging an inredible 155 crashes over the weekend. The MotoGP race was red-flagged as heavy rain caused multiple riders to crash and racing conditions were deemed too dangerous. Andrea Dovizioso won the re-started race from Alex Rins and Pol Espargaro.

With 15 crashes this year Johann Zarco topped the crash data for the MotoGP riders in 2020. Alex Marquez had 14 tumbles while Aleix Espargaro also made the crash podium with 12. Danilo Petrucci was the safest of the permanent riders with only two crashes recorded against his name while Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso were next best with four apiece. Jack Miller recorded eight crashes, as did Pecco Bagnaia, Miguel Oliveira, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Across all categories it was Malaysia Kasmayudin Daniel that wore out the most leathers with 20 crashes while fellow Moto2 rider Jorge Navarro took second place with 19 tumbles.

Data compiled and sent to us by MotoGP.com

Analysis by Trev