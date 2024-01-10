2023 MotoGP Crash Statistics

If you thought Marc Marquez crashes the most in MotoGP, then you are correct. In 2023 Marc Marquez crashed 29-times, five more than any other rider, with his Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir coming in second. Marc also crashed more times than any Moto2 or Moto3 rider.

While most seasons Marc crashes a fair bit, especially during practice, Joan Mir does not have a reputation as a crasher. However, Mir crashed 24 times in season 2023, that is equal to the sum total from seasons 2020, 2021 and 2022 combined when he was on the Suzuki…

And who out of the regular MotoGP runners crashed the least in 2023? With seven crashes each Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) tied for that honour.

Interestingly, while Vinales crashed only seven times in 2023, his Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro was the third most prolific crasher with 23 tumbles, a number equalled by Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS).

MotoGP crashes by rider

Marc Marquez 29 Joan Mir 24 Aleix Espargaro 23 Augusto Fernandez 23 Alex Marquez 21 Jack Miller 21 Marco Bezzecchi 20 Pol Espargaro 16 Luca Marini 16 Jorge Martin 16 Miguel Oliveira 15 Brad Binder 15 Johann Zarco 15 Enea Bastianini 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio 13 Raul Fernandez 13 Takaaki Nakagami 12 Fabio Quartararo 9 Alex Rins 8 Pecco Bagnaia 7 Franco Morbidelli 7 Maverick Vinales 7

Overall across the season there were 358 crashes in MotoGP, 23 more than in 2022.

In Moto2 344 falls were recorded, 84 less than the previous season. Aron Canet was the most prolific with 24 falls, three more than Alonso Lopez, and six more than equal third-placed Jake Dixon and Zonta VD Goorbergh. Sam Lowes was fifth with 16 crashes.

Moto3 also saw crash statistics drop with 307 falls in 2023 compared to 343 in 2022. With 23 crashes David Alonso tops the crash table, five ahead of second-placed Diogo Moreira. Joel Kelso only crashed four times during the season.

Le Mans and India’s Buddh International Circuit were the scenes of the most crashes, with 79 apiece. Phillip Island is about halfway down the list and at our coastal mecca Turn Four is by far the biggest problem for riders at Phillip Island, with 22 of the 51 falls recorded at the circuit last year at the slow and tricky right-hander. Turns 8 and 10 recorded seven falls apiece.

MotoGP/2/3 crashes by circuit