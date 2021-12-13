2022 Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar line-up

The 2018-2019 FIM EWC champions Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are revving up to go after the 2022 title, thanks to now running the same Magneti Marelli electronics as some of the top teams.

Gilles Stafler has also rejigged the riders in the saddle of the 2022 factory ZX-10RR.

Randy de Puniet is making a comeback. The former MotoGP rider has already previously taken Kawasaki to the podium of the 2016 Bol d’Or and the 2017 24 Heures Motos. He was also on the second step of the 2021 Bol d’Or podium with Moto Ain.

Randy de Puniet

“I choose to join the SRC Team because I know the team very well since Gilles recruited me in 2016 and then made two seasons in 2017 and 2018 with excellent results but unfortunately without victory. The team is very competitive, the bike is performing well and should be even better this season. My teammates are fast with a lot of experience in endurance racing. The objective is of course to fight for the victory and the championship. In a way, I’m going back home to finish writing this story!”

Florian Marino has contributed over the past three seasons to the progress of the privateer team VRD Igol Experiences. Formerly a rider in the FIM Supersport championship, he will be riding with Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar for the first time.

Florian Marino

“First of all, Kawasaki reminds me of great memories. I already have a history with this brand with which I participated in the World Supersport Championship in 2013, to finish 3rd the following season. I also think there is a link because of my role (test rider) with Alex Lowes in the KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) in World Superbike, but also because my manager, Fabien Foret, has ridden for this team in the past, with whom he has maintained a close relationship. So, I would say that this choice was rather coherent and matches a period of my career where I feel ready to join a team of this level.”

Etienne Masson is the most seasoned endurance racer of the three. He has ridden for Suzuki since 2013 and has already won three FIM world championship titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019-2020 with Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

Etienne Masson

“This is one of the most successful teams in the paddock, not so long ago we were fighting for the world crown and it was Gilles’ team that had the last word. With a good bike and such an experienced team, I think we can start with a lot of peace of mind.”

Gilles Stafler – Team Manager

“We will have to work fast and well. It’s a new bike with new electronics but I’ve been asking for this equipment for years, so it’s up to me to make sure it works. I’m really satisfied that Kawasaki are giving us a helping hand this year. It’s a very interesting new challenge with new riders. We should start riding after mid-January and I’m quite optimistic. The competition is making progress too and anything can happen in an endurance race, but we’ll do our best to get concrete results in 2022.”