Jorge Martin has qualified on pole position for the seventh time in MotoGP, the third time so far this season along with the Qatar and the Americas GP. He set a new all-time lap record at Phillip Island. This record was the longest standing all-time lap record left on the calendar, set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2013.

Martin becomes the second Ducati rider to qualify on pole at Phillip Island along with Casey Stoner in 2008, 2009 and 2010; 2010 is also g the most recent Ducati win at the track in the premier class.

This is Ducati’s 14th pole so far this season, extending the Bologna factory’s record in a single MotoGP season.

Marc Marquez is second, meaning he has qualified on the front row at Phillip Island every year since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2013. He will be aiming to win for the first time since Emilia-Romagna last year (357 days).

Second in the Championship, Francesco Bagnaia has qualified third, which is the 11th time this year he has qualified in the top three (but he started fifth in Misano due to a penalty). He will be aiming to become the second Ducati rider to win more than six times in a premier class season along with Casey Stoner (10 in 2007).

With Martin and Bagnaia, this is the 38th successive race with at least one Ducati in the top three in qualifying.

Third in the Championship, Aleix Espargaro has qualified fourth which is the 12th time so far this year he qualified within the front two rows (although in Japan he started from pitlane). This is Aprilia’s best premier class qualifying result at Phillip Island since Jeremy McWilliams was on pole in 2000.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo has qualified fifth. This is the seventh successive time he misses out on the front row. He will be aiming to win for the first time since the German GP.

After passing through Q1, Johann Zarco has qualified sixth, which is the 14th time so far this year he starts from the front two rows of the grid. He is still aiming to take his maiden MotoGP win.

Luca Marini has qualified seventh, which is the eighth time so far this year he starts from the front three rows. He will be aiming to take his maiden MotoGP podium (his best result so far being P4).

Jack Miller has qualified eighth for his worst qualifying since he was 11th in Catalunya earlier this year – although he won from seventh at Motegi. He will be aiming to become the first Australian to win in the premier class here since Casey Stoner in 2012. Miller is still the most recent Australian to win a GP race at the track in any class, winning in Moto3 in 2014.

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 1m27.767 355.2 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.013 346.1 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.186 351.8 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.190 347.3 5 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.206 347.3 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.240 350.6 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.262 350.6 8 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.349 352.9 9 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.418 351.8 10 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.774 348.4 11 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.966 348.4 12 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.998 348.4 13 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.260 344.0 14 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q1 (*) 0.360 347.3 15 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.515 351.8 16 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.520 344.0 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.545 345.0 18 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.628 346.1 19 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.688 344.0 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.698 348.4 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.727 340.7 22 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.834 342.9 23 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.014 346.1 24 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.492 345.0

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Moto2

Fermin Aldeguer has qualified on pole position for the second time along with Argentina this year. He will be aiming to take his maiden win in the class as well as his maiden podium (his best Moto2 result so far is P5).

This is the second pole for a Boscoscuro rider in Moto2 adding to Aldeguer’s pole in Argentina. In addition, Jorge Navarro was on pole at Phillip Island in 2019 on what was then a Speed Up).

Championship leader Augusto Fernandez has qualified second for his eighth front row start so far this season, and his first since he was on pole in Aragon. He will be aiming to win for the first time since Silverstone.

Alonso Lopez has qualified third for his third front row start so far this season; his last front row being at the San Marino GP where he took his maiden Moto2 win.

Tony Arbolino has qualified fourth, which is the ninth time so far this year he qualified within the top six. He will be aiming to take back-to-back Moto2 wins for the first time.

Aron Canet has qualified fifth, which is the 10th time he qualified within the top six. He will be aiming to take his maiden win in Moto2.

After passing through Q1, Celestino Vietti has qualified sixth which is the 10th time so far this year he qualified within the front two rows. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the first time since Catalunya when he won.

Second in the Championship, Ai Ogura has qualified 13th for the second time so far this year along with Japan when he took his third (and most recent) Moto2 win

Phillip Island Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 1m32.233 291.2 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.073 291.2 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.310 292.8 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.488 292.0 5 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.604 291.2 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.625 290.5 7 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.625 296.8 8 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.639 291.2 9 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.713 296.0 10 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.737 296.8 11 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.773 295.2 12 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.807 290.5 13 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.834 292.8 14 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +1.008 293.6 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +1.051 290.5 16 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.066 292.8 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +1.095 291.2 18 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX Q2 +1.919 291.2 19 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.436 292.8 20 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.437 294.4 21 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.612 299.3 22 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.760 296.0 23 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.849 289.7 24 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.869 291.2 25 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 1.299 295.2 26 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.339 292.8 27 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.438 296.0 28 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.445 291.2 29 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.920 288.1

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Moto3

Ayumu Sasaki has qualified on pole for the third time in Moto3 along with Germany 2019 and the Dutch TT earlier this year, when he took his maiden win in the class (he also started from pole in Qatar this year following Izan Guevara’s penalty). He will be aiming to stand on the podium in four successive Moto3 races for the first time.

Only two riders have won in Moto3 at Phillip Island after qualifying on pole: Sandro Cortese (2012) and Brad Binder (2016), both riding a KTM.

Third in the Championship, Sergio Garcia has qualified second which is only the fourth time so far this year he has qualified within the top three along with Argentina (pole and won the race), Spain (qualified second and finished P2) and Japan (qualified third and finished P4). He will be aiming to win for the first time since Italy.

Rookie Ivan Ortola has qualified third, which is the first time he qualified within the top three. His best result in Moto3 so far is P6 scored in Aragon.

After passing through Q1, Carlos Tatay has qualified fourth which is the fifth time so far this year he qualified within the top six. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the second time in his GP career along with Indonesia this year (P3).

Diogo Moreira has qualified fifth which is the eighth time so far in his rookie season he has qualified within the top six (although he started from the back of the grid in Indonesia). His best Moto3 result so far is P6, scored six times (including in the last two races).

Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 1m35.854 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +0.187 3 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +0.725 4 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +0.817 5 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.826 6 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.836 7 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +0.920 8 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.942 9 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.998 10 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +1.124 11 David MUÑOZ KTM +1.167 12 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +1.169 13 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1.176 14 Joel KELSO KTM +1.177 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +1.253 16 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +1.417 17 Kaito TOBA KTM +1.564 18 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.787 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA (*) 0.454 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM (*) 0.461 21 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA (*) 0.653 22 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA (*) 0.760 23 Andrea MIGNO HONDA (*) 0.811 24 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO (*) 0.823 25 Alberto SURRA HONDA (*) 0.892 26 Ana CARRASCO KTM (*) 1.087 27 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM (*) 1.226 28 Mario AJI HONDA (*) 1.246 29 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA (*) 1.318 30 Elia BARTOLINI KTM (*) 1.390

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

