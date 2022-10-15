MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island
Sunday Guide
Jorge Martin has qualified on pole position for the seventh time in MotoGP, the third time so far this season along with the Qatar and the Americas GP. He set a new all-time lap record at Phillip Island. This record was the longest standing all-time lap record left on the calendar, set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2013.
Martin becomes the second Ducati rider to qualify on pole at Phillip Island along with Casey Stoner in 2008, 2009 and 2010; 2010 is also g the most recent Ducati win at the track in the premier class.
This is Ducati’s 14th pole so far this season, extending the Bologna factory’s record in a single MotoGP season.
Marc Marquez is second, meaning he has qualified on the front row at Phillip Island every year since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2013. He will be aiming to win for the first time since Emilia-Romagna last year (357 days).
Second in the Championship, Francesco Bagnaia has qualified third, which is the 11th time this year he has qualified in the top three (but he started fifth in Misano due to a penalty). He will be aiming to become the second Ducati rider to win more than six times in a premier class season along with Casey Stoner (10 in 2007).
With Martin and Bagnaia, this is the 38th successive race with at least one Ducati in the top three in qualifying.
Third in the Championship, Aleix Espargaro has qualified fourth which is the 12th time so far this year he qualified within the front two rows (although in Japan he started from pitlane). This is Aprilia’s best premier class qualifying result at Phillip Island since Jeremy McWilliams was on pole in 2000.
Championship leader Fabio Quartararo has qualified fifth. This is the seventh successive time he misses out on the front row. He will be aiming to win for the first time since the German GP.
After passing through Q1, Johann Zarco has qualified sixth, which is the 14th time so far this year he starts from the front two rows of the grid. He is still aiming to take his maiden MotoGP win.
Luca Marini has qualified seventh, which is the eighth time so far this year he starts from the front three rows. He will be aiming to take his maiden MotoGP podium (his best result so far being P4).
Jack Miller has qualified eighth for his worst qualifying since he was 11th in Catalunya earlier this year – although he won from seventh at Motegi. He will be aiming to become the first Australian to win in the premier class here since Casey Stoner in 2012. Miller is still the most recent Australian to win a GP race at the track in any class, winning in Moto3 in 2014.
2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|Q2
|1m27.767
|355.2
|2
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.013
|346.1
|3
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.186
|351.8
|4
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|Q2
|+0.190
|347.3
|5
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|+0.206
|347.3
|6
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.240
|350.6
|7
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.262
|350.6
|8
|Jack MILLER
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.349
|352.9
|9
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.418
|351.8
|10
|Alex RINS
|SUZUKI
|Q2
|+0.774
|348.4
|11
|Alex MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.966
|348.4
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|Q2
|+0.998
|348.4
|13
|Pol ESPARGARO
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.260
|344.0
|14
|Joan MIR
|SUZUKI
|Q1
|(*) 0.360
|347.3
|15
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.515
|351.8
|16
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.520
|344.0
|17
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 0.545
|345.0
|18
|Darryn BINDER
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 0.628
|346.1
|19
|Remy GARDNER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.688
|344.0
|20
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.698
|348.4
|21
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.727
|340.7
|22
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.834
|342.9
|23
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 1.014
|346.1
|24
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.492
|345.0
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|219
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|217
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|199
|4
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|180
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|179
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|154
|7
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|151
|8
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|131
|9
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|127
|10
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|122
|11
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|112
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|101
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|84
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|80
|15
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|16
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|50
|17
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|49
|18
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|46
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|31
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|23
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
|23
|GARDNER Remy
|AUS
|9
|24
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|9
|25
|CRUTCHLOW Cal
|GBR
|3
|26
|BRADL Stefan
|GER
|2
|27
|PIRRO Michele
|ITA
|0
|28
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|29
|PETRUCCI Danilo
|ITA
|0
|30
|WATANABE Kazuki
|JPN
|0
|31
|NAGASHIMA Tetsuta
|JPN
|0
Moto2
Fermin Aldeguer has qualified on pole position for the second time along with Argentina this year. He will be aiming to take his maiden win in the class as well as his maiden podium (his best Moto2 result so far is P5).
This is the second pole for a Boscoscuro rider in Moto2 adding to Aldeguer’s pole in Argentina. In addition, Jorge Navarro was on pole at Phillip Island in 2019 on what was then a Speed Up).
Championship leader Augusto Fernandez has qualified second for his eighth front row start so far this season, and his first since he was on pole in Aragon. He will be aiming to win for the first time since Silverstone.
Alonso Lopez has qualified third for his third front row start so far this season; his last front row being at the San Marino GP where he took his maiden Moto2 win.
Tony Arbolino has qualified fourth, which is the ninth time so far this year he qualified within the top six. He will be aiming to take back-to-back Moto2 wins for the first time.
Aron Canet has qualified fifth, which is the 10th time he qualified within the top six. He will be aiming to take his maiden win in Moto2.
After passing through Q1, Celestino Vietti has qualified sixth which is the 10th time so far this year he qualified within the front two rows. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the first time since Catalunya when he won.
Second in the Championship, Ai Ogura has qualified 13th for the second time so far this year along with Japan when he took his third (and most recent) Moto2 win
Phillip Island Moto2 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|Q2
|1m32.233
|291.2
|2
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.073
|291.2
|3
|Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|Q2
|+0.310
|292.8
|4
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.488
|292.0
|5
|Aron CANET
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.604
|291.2
|6
|Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.625
|290.5
|7
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.625
|296.8
|8
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.639
|291.2
|9
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.713
|296.0
|10
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.737
|296.8
|11
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.773
|295.2
|12
|Sam LOWES
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.807
|290.5
|13
|Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.834
|292.8
|14
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.008
|293.6
|15
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.051
|290.5
|16
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.066
|292.8
|17
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.095
|291.2
|18
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.919
|291.2
|19
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.436
|292.8
|20
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.437
|294.4
|21
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.612
|299.3
|22
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 0.760
|296.0
|23
|Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 0.849
|289.7
|24
|Jorge NAVARRO
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.869
|291.2
|25
|Barry BALTUS
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.299
|295.2
|26
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.339
|292.8
|27
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.438
|296.0
|28
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.445
|291.2
|29
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.920
|288.1
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|238.5
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|237
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|185
|4
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|165
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|150.5
|6
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|132
|7
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|130
|8
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|127.5
|9
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|120
|10
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|110.5
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|104.5
|12
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|13
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|74
|14
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|74
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|55
|16
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|48
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|47
|19
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|44
|20
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|37
|21
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|30
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|15
|23
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|24
|ZACCONE Alessandro
|ITA
|9
|25
|KUBO Keminth
|THA
|7.5
|26
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|27
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|28
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|5.5
|29
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
|30
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|1.5
|31
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|1
|32
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|0
|33
|CORSI Simone
|ITA
|0
|34
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|0
|35
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|ITA
|0
|36
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|37
|TOLEDO Alex
|SPA
|0
|38
|BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr
|POL
|0
Moto3
Ayumu Sasaki has qualified on pole for the third time in Moto3 along with Germany 2019 and the Dutch TT earlier this year, when he took his maiden win in the class (he also started from pole in Qatar this year following Izan Guevara’s penalty). He will be aiming to stand on the podium in four successive Moto3 races for the first time.
Only two riders have won in Moto3 at Phillip Island after qualifying on pole: Sandro Cortese (2012) and Brad Binder (2016), both riding a KTM.
Third in the Championship, Sergio Garcia has qualified second which is only the fourth time so far this year he has qualified within the top three along with Argentina (pole and won the race), Spain (qualified second and finished P2) and Japan (qualified third and finished P4). He will be aiming to win for the first time since Italy.
Rookie Ivan Ortola has qualified third, which is the first time he qualified within the top three. His best result in Moto3 so far is P6 scored in Aragon.
After passing through Q1, Carlos Tatay has qualified fourth which is the fifth time so far this year he qualified within the top six. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the second time in his GP career along with Indonesia this year (P3).
Diogo Moreira has qualified fifth which is the eighth time so far in his rookie season he has qualified within the top six (although he started from the back of the grid in Indonesia). His best Moto3 result so far is P6, scored six times (including in the last two races).
Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|1m35.854
|2
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|+0.187
|3
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|+0.725
|4
|Carlos TATAY
|CFMOTO
|+0.817
|5
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|+0.826
|6
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|+0.836
|7
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|+0.920
|8
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|+0.942
|9
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|+0.998
|10
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|+1.124
|11
|David MUÑOZ
|KTM
|+1.167
|12
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|+1.169
|13
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|+1.176
|14
|Joel KELSO
|KTM
|+1.177
|15
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+1.253
|16
|John MCPHEE
|HUSQVARNA
|+1.417
|17
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|+1.564
|18
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|+0.787
|19
|Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|(*) 0.454
|20
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|(*) 0.461
|21
|Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|(*) 0.653
|22
|Lorenzo FELLON
|HONDA
|(*) 0.760
|23
|Andrea MIGNO
|HONDA
|(*) 0.811
|24
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|(*) 0.823
|25
|Alberto SURRA
|HONDA
|(*) 0.892
|26
|Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|(*) 1.087
|27
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|KTM
|(*) 1.226
|28
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|(*) 1.246
|29
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|(*) 1.318
|30
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|(*) 1.390
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|265
|2
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|216
|3
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|209
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|194
|5
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|163
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|154
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|128
|8
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|100
|9
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|88
|10
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|84
|11
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|81
|12
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|80
|13
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|79
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|79
|15
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|76
|16
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|63
|17
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|62
|18
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|59
|19
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|53
|20
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|40
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|28
|22
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|24
|23
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|21
|24
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|16
|25
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|11
|26
|AJI Mario
|INA
|5
|27
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|JPN
|2
|28
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|29
|CARRASCO Ana
|SPA
|0
|30
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|0
|31
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|MAL
|0
|32
|PEREZ Vicente
|SPA
|0
|33
|LUNETTA Luca
|ITA
|0
|34
|WHATLEY Joshua
|GBR
|0
|35
|RIU MALE Gerard
|SPA
|0
|36
|CARRARO Nicola Fabio
|ITA
|0
|37
|RUEDA José Antonio
|SPA
|0
|38
|GARCIA Marc
|SPA
|0
|39
|VOIGHT Harrison
|AUS
|0
|40
|MOROSI Alessandro
|ITA
|0
|41
|HERRERA Maria
|SPA
|0
|42
|ALONSO David
|COL
|0
Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0900
|Moto3
|WUP
|0920
|Moto2
|WUP
|0940
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1100
|Moto3
|Race
|1220
|Moto2
|Race
|1400
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo