2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Two – Oulton Park – Monday

Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati completed the hat-trick of wins at Oulton Park, holding off Christian Iddon to the line in the final race by just 0.128s to snatch the Bennetts British Superbike Championship lead ahead of the next round at Donington Park.

Irwin was victorious in Sunday’s opening race to give Frank and Jordan Bird their first win as PBM Team Owners and he carried the momentum into the Bank Holiday Monday action to hold off the opposition twice, in two close contests for glory.

After leaving Oulton Park victorious, Glenn Irwin now heads to the North West 200. Also heading to the North West 200 from the Superbike ranks are Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman.

British Superbike Race Two

Glenn Irwin scored his second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win of the weekend at Oulton Park as the Hager PBM Ducati rider again withstood the pressure from Christian Iddon, reigning champion Tommy Bridewell and Danny Kent in the lead group to win by 0.352s.

Irwin hit the front of the pack on the opening lap from Iddon, Bridewell and Kent, but the reigning champion was pushing hard and he moved into second by lap five with a move at Lodge.

Irwin maintained his position and was able to hold off his rivals to the chequered flag to take the lead in the standings by a single point after the second race of the weekend.

Bridewell though had edged into second with a move on Iddon at Cascades on lap eight, but the Oxford Products Racing Ducati also had Kent for company as the McAMS Racing Yamaha rider pushed for a podium. Iddon though had the edge at the chequered flag to take his second podium finish of the season.

Kyle Ryde was fifth for the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, breaking ahead of Jason O’Halloran, Josh Brookes, Leon Haslam and Ryan Vickers who were in the chasing pack. Max Cook completed the top ten finishers.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G Irwin Duc 18m53.385 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.352 3 C Iddon Duc +0.586 4 D Kent Yam +0.687 5 K Ryde Yam +2.396 6 J O’halloran Kaw +3.106 7 J Brookes BMW +3.703 8 L Haslam BMW +4.016 9 R Vickers Yam +4.286 10 M Cook Kaw +5.451 11 L Jackson Hon +13.414 12 S Stacey Kaw +13.821 13 C Nesbitt Hon +16.363 14 A Irwin Hon +21.700 15 P Hickman BMW +22.009 16 D Buchan Kaw +25.487 17 L Rollo Apr +26.939 18 B Elliott Kaw +27.155 19 B Mcconnell Hon +27.532 20 F Rogers Hon +28.405 21 J Sikkelerus Hon +33.269 22 E Lahti Kaw +35.544 23 L Valleley Kaw +53.767 Not Classified DNF L Hedger Kaw 7 Laps NS D Harrison Hon /

British Superbike Race Three

Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati completed the hat-trick of wins at Oulton Park this afternoon, holding off Christian Iddon to the line by just 0.128s to snatch the Bennetts British Superbike Championship lead ahead of the next round at Donington Park.

Iddon had got a lightning start off the line to lead from Irwin, Danny Kent and Leon Haslam. The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was trying to make a break and after some rapid laps he had started to edge an advantage.

Irwin reeled him back in though and then he was looking for the opportunity he needed to make a pass.

Iddon held off the challenge from his Ducati rival until lap 12 when Irwin was able to take the lead with a move on the brakes into Hizzys.

Irwin then had to defend hard as Iddon was pushing for the victory but despite his best efforts, the Hager PBM Ducati rider had the edge and he claimed Frank and Jordan Bird their first treble win as team owners.

Ryan Vickers meanwhile had a determined ride to close in on the leading trio of Irwin, Iddon and Kent in the closing stages of the race, bridging the gap to his McAMS Racing Yamaha rival before snatching the final podium position with a move at Hizzys on the last lap.

Kent missed out on third place by just 0.154s at the chequered flag as Haslam claimed fifth place for the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad team with Tommy Bridewell taking sixth ahead of Jason O’Halloran.

Josh Brookes was eighth on the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad as Peter Hickman crashed out of the race unhurt on lap nine at Old Hall. Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki’s Max Cook and Storm Stacey on the Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki completed the top ten.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G Irwin Duc 28m20.762 2 C Iddon Duc +0.128 3 R Vickers Yam +0.511 4 D Kent Yam +0.665 5 L Haslam BMW +5.945 6 T Bridewell Hon +6.077 7 J O’halloran Kaw +6.195 8 J Brookes BMW +11.025 9 M Cook Kaw +16.629 10 S Stacey Kaw +19.743 11 L Jackson Hon +19.951 12 D Buchan Kaw +20.094 13 C Nesbitt Hon +21.302 14 F Rogers Hon +32.207 15 A Irwin Hon +35.721 16 D Harrison Hon +42.083 17 B Mcconnell Hon +42.130 18 L Rollo Apr +52.288 19 E Lahti Kaw +57.705 20 J Sikkelerus Hon +1m02.716 21 L Valleley Kaw +1m32.122 Not Classified DNF K Ryde Yam 8 Laps DNF P Hickman BMW 10 Laps DNF B Elliott Kaw 11 Laps NS L Hedger Kaw /

Glenn Irwin “Sunday’s race was very enjoyable and races like that, when you lead for so long, are the sweet ones. We did the hard work learning the bike through testing and practice so set the pace from the front. I like to lead and control the race from there so with the fastest lap of the race as well, it couldn’t have worked out better. We stayed focused for today which we needed to do as we were constantly making changes to the bike and we improved a number of key factors which we needed to win – resilience, determination and precision being three. We had to show our character too and boxed professionally this weekend so the treble was nothing short of what the team deserved. It sets us up nicely for a busy two weeks with the North West 200 next and then Donington Park BSB so a big thanks to Jordan, Frank and the whole team.” Tommy Bridewell “I think all in all this has been a positive weekend, for me I have to focus on the steps that we are making and to be fair I can’t be disappointed. Yes I want to win, I want to win every single race, but we proved that we have got podium pace. I’ve raced on other bikes and know what other bikes are capable of so to do that at this stage of the development cycle of a new bike is just fantastic. Once we get the next stage complete then I think there are a lot of people out there who are going to be a little bit worried. Credit to Honda, thank you very much for all of their hard work and thank you to all my personal sponsors. People doubted the move and doubted me, which for me is a massive motivator and I am really proud of myself and of Honda. This project is long term and there are only exciting times ahead. In the last race I just got stuck after a poor start which made it hard to make progress, then once the front guys had that gap to us I just couldnt get to them and used up my tyre trying. I am slightly disappointed with the last race but I focus on the positives. Three solid point scoring rides on the board. I think we need to keep consolidating these decent strong point results at the moment then we will be happy. There will come a moment when we will need to do more, but right now we have some time to develop and then the wins and more will be the target. Right now we will keep chipping away, keep working hard and then see how we fair up at Donington in a few weeks time.” Josh Brookes “The weekend hasn’t been too bad, the final race result wasn’t as good as our earlier result, but I feel like the overall was strong and I improved my average time throughout the race. The lap times were a little slower than the previous race as no one met their lap times, but I think starting a few places back on the grid was harmful to the progress we could have made. Leon [Haslam] got a really good start and I was looking to see where he was, and if I could have got away at the start in that position I could have stayed at the front, but starting a bit further back – even when you’re doing the same lap times as the guys ahead of you – makes it difficult to find anything to go quicker. I feel like it’s a bit of a factor of the tyres this year, they’re harder and produce a little less grip and I feel it makes it hard for tactical racing as you’re stuck with what you’ve got. We need to work harder on our package and make it stronger, our qualifying lap time is really critical; I need to get better starts. Then if we have a better lap time there, then my lap time for the race will be stronger and I can fight for the front positions.” Peter Hickman “This weekend has not been our weekend, nor a weekend to really shout about. It’s such a shame as we all came into this round with high spirits and hoping for a strong performance, but it’s just not worked out for us. Our highest result of the weekend was 13th in yesterday’s race, we were then 15th and I crashed out running in 15th place in the final race. Round 2 is definately one to put behind us, we’ll regroup and come back stronger for the third round at Donington Park in a few weeks time.” Andrew Irwin “When things are difficult it is very frustrating, but we won’t give up. The potential is there and when we put it all together we will be fighting for the positions that I know we are capable of. It has been a weekend of three finishes as I continue to rebuild, which is ultimately not the goal for where we want to be but it is certainly part of the journey to get there. My focus is to continue working hard to take steps forward & to keep on improving. We have two weeks to go away, re energise and we go again at Donington.” Dean Harrison “Not the best day of racing but it very much is what it is, we had a technical in the warm up lap of race one which meant unfortunately we had to miss that race. The team then did a good job to get us back out but we had to start from the back of the grid, which lets face it is never easy. I think the difficulty was that it just took too long to get through on everyone and into the fight with the guys with similar pace. I was swapping paint with Billy for a few laps but then I just lost too much time with Hickmans crash – I had to dive to the outside of the track and get hard on the brakes because I didn’t know which way he was going to go as he got up. Then I could see Andrew coming back to me, but there was just too much of a gap. We’ve got through the weekend and now we’re off to the North West, which is always such a great event.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 74 2 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 68 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 67 4 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 64 5 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 55 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 47 7 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 44 8 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 42 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 30 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 29 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 25 12 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 19 13 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 18 14 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 14 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 11 16 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 9 17 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 6 18 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 4 19 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 3 20 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 1

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Reigning champion Ben Currie took the Feature Race win at Oulton Park as he beat Jack Kennedy by 1.614secs.

In a dramatic 16-lap scrap, polesitter and championship leader Luke Stapleford – who had been consistently running at the front all weekend – crashed out on the opening lap at Druids, leaving Currie and Kennedy to battle it out for victory.

Ben Currie escaped to a decent lead, but four-time Supersport champ Kennedy eventually chased him down to mount a challenge for the victory.

Ultimately, Currie had enough in hand to get the better of Kennedy once again before stretching away to the win.

Behind, Eugene McManus made up for a difficult start to the weekend as he crossed the in a solid third place. Rhys Irwin eventually took fourth after a close battle with team-mate Harry Truelove.

Alastair Seeley crossed the line in sixth ahead of Kiwi Shane Richardson.

In GP2, it was Owen Jenner who again stole the win, beating his Kramer Racing team-mate Jack Nixon, as Lucca Allen was third.

Adon Davie was the first Cup rider home, as he led Cameron Hall with Tom Tunstall third.

Jack Kennedy – P2

“It has been a great weekend to step onto the podium in both races, which is absolutely amazing, especially so early in this project at only round two. Amazing job by the Honda team and Ohlins for giving me a great bike which I could push on and make the difference with. My focus today was to only focus on myself, to be consistent and to be fast which is exactly what we were able to do and things came to us as a result. I managed to pass Ben and lead for a lap or two which was nice, but we just don’t have the speed at the moment to hold on to him at the end. We’ve got the championship lead through our consistency which is amazing, yes we haven’t got the win yet, but we are working hard to continue developing this package and we will keep working hard heading to Donington in two weeks time.”

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP B Currie Duc 26m10.432 2 SSP J Kennedy Hon +1.614 3 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +4.984 4 SSP R Irwin Suz +7.602 5 SSP H Truelove Suz +7.715 6 SSP A Seeley Yam +16.812 7 SSP S Richardson Suz +17.018 8 SSP B Perie Kaw +27.014 9 SSP M Truelove Suz +28.089 10 GP2 O Jenner Kra +28.842 11 SSP A Durham Kaw +28.929 12 SSP H Okubo Hon +29.453 13 SSP J Francis Duc +29.567 14 GP2 J Nixon Kra +38.293 15 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +39.499 16 SSP J Coward Tri +44.782 17 SSP C Fraser Suz +47.444 18 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +52.024 19 CUP A Davie Duc +52.113 20 CUP C Hall Kaw +52.766 21 SSP F Barnes Yam +55.010 22 SSP J Hind Suz +58.569 23 CUP T Tunstall Duc +1m01.279 24 CUP J Farragher Kaw +1m01.658 25 SSP M Wood Yam +1m01.998 26 GP2 L Allen Kal +1m12.512 27 SSP D Brook Tri +1m21.531 28 CUP B Tolliday Yam +1m24.093 29 CUP S Thomas Yam +1m26.059 30 CUP J Wood Yam +1m28.862 Not Classified DNF SSP E Mcglinchey Kaw 4 Laps DNF SSP TJ Toms Yam 5 Laps DNF CUP M Hardie Kaw 9 Laps DNF SSP H Claridge Suz 9 Laps DNF GP2 M Hardy Tri 11 Laps DNF SSP C Brown Yam 12 Laps DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc 12 Laps DNF SSP S Laffins Kaw 15 Laps DNF CUP L Leatherland Yam 15 Laps DNF SSP L Stapleford Tri /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 78 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 77 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 72 4 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 60 5 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 56 6 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 46 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 46 8 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 9 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 36 10 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 35 11 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 28 12 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 16 13 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 16 14 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 14 15 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 16 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 8 17 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 7 18 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 6 19 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 20 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 21 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1 22 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 97 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 69 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 62 4 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 5 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 50 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 42 3 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 40 4 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 38 5 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 30 6 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 28 7 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 8 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 12

Pirelli National Superstock Race

Davey Todd threw down the gauntlet to his rivals as he cruised to the first Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Finance race win of the year at Oulton Park.

The 2022 champ, who had dominated the weekend’s earlier sessions, converted pole into an easy win as he beat David Allighman by more than three seconds.

Josh Owens finished a very close third after battling with Allingham all the way to the line, as Joe Talbot took fourth ahead of Tom Ward.

Winner Davey Todd now heads to the North West 200. Plenty of his sparring partners in that contest were also in action at Oulton Park over the weekend with Conor Cummins, John McGuinness and Jamie Coward using the Superstock event to sharpen themselves ahead of the real road racing.

John McGuinness – P17

“For where I am in my career and with my targets I am honestly super happy. I think if I’d gone with the next group up the road sooner I’d have been in the fight for some points but hey. I got a mega mega start of the line and the bike just hooked up, I’d done a row of them on the run to turn one but then it all went a bit mad and I got beat up a bit, which I think is why we couldn’t get onto the next group. But you know, I’ve got through the weekend in one piece and we’re off to the North West, the job’s great, bike’s mint and we’re happy.”

Pirelli National Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Todd BMW 22m29.136 2 D Allingham BMW +3.277 3 J Owens Apr +3.368 4 J Talbot Hon +4.431 5 T Ward Hon +15.458 6 S Swann Hon +15.794 7 J Perrin Hon +19.698 8 A Beech Hon +19.977 9 S Reid Hon +22.071 10 B Luxton Hon +26.495 11 M Truelove Hon +26.855 12 M Whelen Hon +27.424 13 S Winfield Hon +28.887 14 D Connell Hon +35.345 15 C Bey Hon +36.443 16 C Cummins Hon +37.637 17 J Mcguinness Hon +37.742 18 F Arscott Hon +41.870 19 J Coward Hon +42.256 20 K Dixon Yam +49.577 21 J Lyons Hon +52.295 22 J Moore Hon +52.579 23 J Thompson Yam +53.773 24 M Symonds Yam +58.210 25 J Howard Kaw +58.283 26 R White BMW 1m03.252 27 E Best Kaw 1m04.535 28 P Barker Hon 1 Lap 29 R Cooper Hon 1 Lap 30 C Grover Yam 1 Lap 31 L Healey Suz 1 Lap Not Classified DNF J Campbell Kaw 4 Laps DNF J Bednarek Hon 5 Laps DNF J Hopper Kaw 8 Laps DNF J Shaw Kaw 9 Laps DNF A Compton Hon 12 Laps DNF C Thomson Kaw 13 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (BMW) 25 2 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 22 3 Josh OWENS (Aprilia) 20 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 18 5 Tom WARD (Honda) 16 6 Scott SWANN (Honda) 14 7 Jamie PERRIN (Honda) 12 8 Ash BEECH (Honda) 10 9 Simon REID (Honda) 8 10 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 6 11 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 5 12 Matty WHELEN (Honda) 4 13 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 3 14 Declan CONNELL (Honda) 2 15 Callum BEY (Honda) 1

Pirelli National Sportbike Race Two

Edoardo Colombi took his second win of the weekend as he pipped Richard Cooper to the line following a race-long battle.

Colombi – who won yesterday’s inaugural race – had spent most of the race battling with Cooper, who took the lead across the line to begin the first race.

However, the pair met a backmarker as they came around to cross the line which seemed to upset Cooper, and Colombi was quick to capitalise, passing his rival to win. Ash Barnes was third behind Cooper, with Harrison Dessoy fourth and Alfie Davidson fifth.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Colombi Apr 20m38.778 2 R Cooper Tri +0.169 3 A Barnes Yam +15.359 4 H Dessoy Yam +21.038 5 A Davidson Apr +21.129 6 R Stephenson Tri +35.737 7 F Weeden Apr +37.609 8 L Arrowsmith Apr +37.968 9 C Atkins Kaw +51.578 10 S O’reilly Apr +54.151 11 D Crean Apr +58.374 12 J Ellis Apr +58.954 13 C Harris Apr +59.138 14 O Edwards Apr +1m20.850 15 J Proudfoot Yam +1m22.342 16 J Muir Apr +1m34.496 17 J Knights Apr +1m34.954 18 S Green Apr +1m34.975 19 J Fieldhouse Apr 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Z Shelton Apr 1 Lap DNF K Hand Tri 1 Lap DNF K Kent Yam 1 Lap DNF J Martin Tri 2 Laps DNF J Smith Apr 5 Laps DNF T Strudwick Tri 10 Laps DNF A Silvester Tri 10 Laps Not Classified NS R Banham Yam NS

Pirelli National Sportbike Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Edoardo COLOMBI (Aprilia) 37.5 2 Richard COOPER (Triumph) 33 3 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 28 4 Harrison DESSOY (Yamaha) 25 5 Alfie DAVIDSON (Aprilia) 20 6 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Aprilia) 15 7 Rhys STEPHENSON (Triumph) 14 8 Lewis ARROWSMITH (Aprilia) 12.5 9 Aaron SILVESTER (Triumph) 10 10 Thomas STRUDWICK (Triumph) 9 11 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 8 12 Sean O’REILLY (Aprilia) 6 13 Jayden MARTIN (Triumph) 6 14 Darragh CREAN (Aprilia) 5 15 Zak SHELTON (Aprilia) 5 16 Joe ELLIS (Aprilia) 4 17 Cameron HARRIS (Aprilia) 3.5 18 Kieran KENT (Yamaha) 2 19 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Aprilia) 2 20 Jack SMITH (Aprilia) 1.5 21 Katie HAND (Yamaha) 1 23 Joshua PROUDFOOT (Yamaha) 1

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One

Ted Wilkinson emerged victorious in the first ever Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen after a action-packed 10 laps of Oulton Park.

Wilkinson edged out Lewis Smart by 0.125secs after a late four-rider battle, as Chloe Jones managed to steal third on the final corner.

Calum Beach, who had been mixing it at the front for the whole race, had to settle for fourth place, with Kalvin Kelly fifth.

Aussie youngsters Brodie Gawith and Henry Snell spent most of the race between sixth and eighth positions. Gawith took sixth at the chequered flag, 23-seconds behind the winner, and seven-seconds ahead of his countryman, who took seventh.

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One Results