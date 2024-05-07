2024 Australian Senior Track Championship Wrap

With Peter Baker

Five winners were crowned across six classes at the 2024 Landscaping Yard & Hardware Australian Senior Track Championship at Mick Doohan Raceway in Brisbane on May 4-5. The most successful rider being the Gold Coast’s Rory McQualter, who won the Pro 250 and Pro 450 Championships and was second in MX Open behind Jarred Brook.

In fact, Queenslanders cut a swathe through the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club-hosted event, winning all six classes – with McQualter and Brook joined as 2024 champions by Briony Hendrickson (Pro Open Women), Darren Fien/Shaun Fien (Sidecars up to 1100cc) and Matthew Griffiths (ATV Open).

The heats of MX Open class saw Brook as the unbeaten top qualifier, ahead of McQualter and Reid Battye – and that was the same order in the six-lap final.

McQualter comfortably won the Pro 250 class after winning all five rounds. Behind him it was very tight between the next four riders, with Ben McLaughlin and Talon Cardinale eventually joining him on the rostrum.

The Pro 450 final wrapped up the program, and it was McQualter who took the honours ahead of Brook – the unbeaten top qualifier – and Battye. A protest against McQualter was then dismissed before the presentation could proceed.

While McQualter, Brook and Battye were standouts in MX Open and Pro 450 finals, the likes of Cyshan Weale, Daniel Wicks, Cody Lewis and Zaine Kennedy were all strong in the heats.

For the tireless campaigner that is Hendrickson, her first wedding anniversary corresponded with a 14th Australian championship – one of two riders to successfully defend a crown, with Griffiths the other. Tayla Street and Kelsey Jensen completed the Women’s top three, swapping positions from the 2023 Championship.

The Sidecar class turned into a two-way battle between brothers Darren and Shaun Fien and runners-up Matthew Davies and passenger Tom Northey. The Fiens enjoyed an unblemished scorecard, while Davies/Northey beat everyone else except the winners. Joel Askew and passenger Tyson Keogh finished third.

In ATV Open, Griffiths’ 11th national title saw him eclipse his father Kevin’s record. Matthew’s brother Joshua chased him home in the final, with Chevy Green third. The support classes saw Tony Walsh (Over 40yrs Unlimited), Levi Layton (9-U13s) and Neiko Donovan (13-U16) score the honours.

The next major event on the dirt calendar will be the 2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship in Proserpine (Qld) on July 20-21.

2024 Australian Senior Track Results

Pro 450

Rory McQualter (Qld) Jarred Brook (Qld) Reid Battye (NSW)

MX Open

Jarred Brook (Qld) Rory McQualter (Qld) Reid Battye (NSW)

Pro 250

Rory McQualter (Qld) Ben McLaughlin (Qld) Talon Cardinale (NSW)

Women

Briony Hendrickson (Qld) Tayla Street (Vic) Kelsey Jensen (Vic)

ATV Open

Mathew Griffiths (NSW) Joshua Griffiths (NSW) Chevy Green (NSW)

Dirt Track Sidecar

Darren Fien/Shaun Fien (Qld) Matthew Davies/Tom Northey (NSW) Joel Askew/Tyson Keogh (Qld/NSW)

2024 FIM Long Track World Championship kicks off Thursday

The 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship gets under way this coming Thursday afternoon (May 9) with the sport’s elite riders beginning their season-long fight for supremacy at Herxheim’s Waldstadion in south west Germany in the first of this year’s five Finals to decide the eventual outcome of the coveted crown.

Defending champion Martin Smolinski has his sights set on a third world title, but the 39-year-old engine tuner from Munich will face stiff opposition from a talent-filled field all looking to end his reign. Such is the in-depth strength of the entry, out of the seventeen riders on the Herxheim starting list there are no fewer than nine who between them have won a total of eighteen FIM medals in this spectacular and dramatic discipline.

2024 Motocross of Nations fundraiser

It’s the stuff of dreams: a motocross training day with Australian jumps legends Stephen Gall, Jeff Leisk, Craig Dack and Glenn Bell, with complementary wise counsel from current ProMX Championship factory racers Dean Ferris, Kyle Webster, Jed Beaton and Todd Waters.

And when the on-track action is over, a Q&A to talk all things Motocross of Nations (MXoN) past, present and future. That’s all going to be reality on Saturday, August 3 when a MXoN fundraiser is held at Queensland Moto Park (QMP), with all monies generated from the training day going directly into the 2024 MXstore-supported Team Australia MXoN assault.

This year’s MXoN will be held at Matterley Basin in England on October 5-6.

Full details of the MXoN training day are as follows:

When: Saturday, August 3

Where: Queensland Moto Park, 110 Goan Rd, Coulson

What: learning the best motocross riding techniques from motocross legends and Australian Motorsport ’Hall of Famers’ Leisk, Dack, Gall and Bell, assisted by Ferris, Webster, Beaton and Waters.

How many spots for the training day? 100

Who can enter? Riders have to be at least 16 years old, on machines 125cc and up. Groups will be broken up based on ability to ensure a more tailored experience.

Do I need a licence? Motorcycling Australia one-day licenses are available for those who don’t have competition licences.

Also: Australia’s most experienced race mechanic and suspension technician, Gary Benn, will be imparting his knowledge on the rider groups.

What else? After the training finishes at 6:00pm, there will be a ‘meet and greet’ under a big marquee, starting with the current ProMX stars and then moving onto the legends.

There will also be an auction of MXoN memorabilia and an all-expenses paid two-day trip to the Great Barrier Reef’s Lady Elliot Island.

Can I camp at QMP? Yes you can, for free on both the Friday and Saturday nights.

Can’t ride or don’t have a bike? No worries! Spectators are welcome to pay the entry fee and observe the elite coaching sessions firsthand.

What else? Every participant will receive a free Australian MXoN cap and t-shirt.

How much to enter? $349 per person.

How do I enter? Click HERE to enter on RiderNet.

Gall holds a special place in Australian MXoN history, combining with David Armstrong, Trevor Williams and Vaughan Style for the first ever tilt at the prestigious event when it was held in Sweden in 1984.

Four years later, in France, Leisk, Dack and Bell finished in fourth, which was Australia’s best result in the MXoN until third places in 2011 (Chad Reed, Brett Metcalfe and Matt Moss) and 2022 (Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Mitchell Evans) – both usurped by a brilliant second place in 2023 (the Lawrence brothers and Ferris).

Silver Dollar Short Track postponed to May 18

This weekend’s Silver Dollar Short Track, scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, has been postponed due to significant rainful. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 18.

Brad Sweet – Co-Promoter

“While we regret having to postpone the event, we’re excited that we still have the opportunity to bring motorcycle racing back to Northern California just two weeks later than we had originally planned. We are looking forward to delivering an entertaining event with exceptional racing on May 18 and appreciate the community’s understanding and support.”

Significant rainfall is expected to begin Friday night and continue through early Sunday morning, necessitating the postponement of the event which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, as round 5 of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

The 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, continues in southern California with the Memphis Shades Ventura Short Track, scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Ventura Speedway.

MXGP of Castilla La Mancha confirmed as 2024 season finale

The Spanish venue of Cózar has been confirmed as the host for the final round of the 2024 MXGP series, making it the third Spanish stop of the season. The MXGP of Castilla La Mancha will take place on the 28th and 29th September.

The MXGP of Castilla La Mancha promises to deliver exhilarating action as it brings the season to a close. Additionally, it will serve as the ultimate showdown for the European support classes; EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250.

Castilla – La Mancha was declared last December in Toledo as the European Region of Sport for the year 2024. In this context, the association of sports clubs of Tierras del Quixote and the Castilian-Manchegan motorcycle federation have collaborated and worked together to ensure that the region enjoys the best of motocross worldwide.

2024 MXGP Calendar

Round Date Country Venue 1 10 March ARGENTINA Villa La Angostura, Patagonia 2 24 March SPAIN Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos 3 07 April ITALY Riola Sardo, Sardegna 4 14 April ITALY Pietramurata, Trentino 5 05 May PORTUGAL Agueda 6 12 May SPAIN Galicia, Lugo 7 19 May FRANCE Saint Jean d’Angely 8 02 June GERMANY Teutschenthal 9 09 June LATVIA Kegums 0 16 June ITALY Maggiora 11 30 June INDONESIA Sumbawa 12 07 July INDONESIA Lombok 13 21 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket 14 28 July BELGIUM Lommel, Flanders 15 11 August SWEDEN Uddevalla 16 18 August THE NETHERLANDS Arnhem 17 25 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld 18 08 September TURKIYE Afyonkarahisar 19 15 September CHINA Shangahi 20 29 September Spain Cozar MXoN 6 October UNITED KINGDOM Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)

Foxhill to host 2024 FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup

The FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup 2024 will be staged at the Foxhill circuit in Great Britain over the weekend of July 13-14 , where a new World Cup Winner in FIM Vintage Motocross will be crowned.

A one-off event for 2024, it is open to riders aged 35 to 65 who will compete in a single Evo Open class for two-stroke motorcycles manufactured from 1989 to 2004 with an engine capacity of between 125cc and 550cc, giving riders the opportunity to chase the dream and run away with the title of FIM World Cup Winner over just one weekend.

Run alongside a round of the British Motocross Championship, the simple format will give competitors from all over the world two practice sessions – one free and one timed – followed by an opening fifteen-minute plus one lap race on Saturday plus another two thrilling similar races on Sunday. The winner will be decided by the the overall score after the three races, all this for an attractive entry fee set by the Organisers: Langrish Motorcycle Club & RHL Activities.

Foxhill was the setting for a string of epic British Motocross Grands Prix in the 1990s with riders of the calibre of Stefan Everts, Alessio Chiodi, Sebastien Tortelli and Yves Demaria all winning there. Set in a steep-sided valley, the track is rated by Everts – the most successful Motocross racer of all time – as one of his favourites as he led Belgium to victory there in the 1998 FIM Motocross of Nations.

Darwin secures MXGP round for 2025

After a 24-year absence, the FIM Motocross World Championship will make a spectacular return to Australia in 2025 after a landmark agreement with the Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC), supported by the Northern Territory Government.

The Australian-exclusive deal, including Motorcycling Australia and NTMEC as key partners, will see the MXGP round held in Darwin in September 2025 until 2029, with an option to extend the collaboration beyond the initial five-year term.

The new round will be held on a purpose-built track at the Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex in Darwin and broadcast to more than 100 countries. Construction will begin soon at the multi-purpose Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex.

The MXGP of Australia will feature the established MXGP and MX2 classes as well as the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship.

The full 2025 MXGP world championship calendar will be announced later this year, including when exactly the world’s best motocross riders will be ripping it up in Darwin.

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Round 2 run and won by Bonnell Racing

Bonnell Racing’s Tanja Schlosser and Dylan Woodcock saw off tough competition to win Round 2 of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup in Oslo over the weekend, while the all-Australian outfit, AUS-E Racing, was the only team riding EBMX in a different design and capacity to the Stark Future and Honda CR Electric Proto teams, represented by Jack Field and Jessica Gardiner, and finishing seventh.

Winning the GT class AUS-E Racing extracted everything from their machinery. Jack Field ran in third at one stage in race three, despite having less power than the Hyperbike class. The team will hope to use this momentum when the World Cup heads to France for the next round where the class is expected to grow in popularity.

Schlosser took a clean sweep of race victories to achieve maximum points in the Women’s category, winning the round. The big haul of points means she now leads the World Cup, leapfrogging Sandra Gomez and Francesca Nocera.

Woodcock stayed out of trouble and finished third across all three Men’s heats, securing him third place in the men’s category and the overall round win for Bonnell Racing. Bonnell Racing now lies third in the World Cup standings, only a single point behind INDE Racing.

Home favourite, Even Heibye, won over the crowd in Norway and was victorious in the men’s category, taking two out of three race victories. A debutant in the series, Heibye was a wildcard entry in Oslo with team GF Logistikk. Heibye’s teammate, Vilde Marie Holt, was also fighting at the front in all three of the Women’s heats, but some small mistakes kept dropping her down the order in the races. Despite this misfortune, GF Logistikk still managed to finish third in the overall standings, a fantastic achievement for the local team.

The Norwegian rider would be denied victory in the final race by Team HRC’s Tosha Schareina. Schareina took pole position in this morning’s qualifying session but would lose out to Heibye in the first two races, putting on a show for the home crowd.

In the final race, Schareina looked determined from the outset, passing Gravity’s Alex Andreis for the lead on the opening lap and controlled the race to the chequered flag. This determination would reward Schareina with second place in the men’s category, pushing him into first place on the World Cup leaderboard.

Francesca Nocera valiantly battled through this afternoon’s races after suffering a crash in qualifying. The Italian rider was cleared to race, attaining the vital points to place Team HRC second in the overall standings for Round 2.

The Honda CR Electric Proto split two Stark Future bikes on the podium, and the second-place finish retains Team HRC’s lead in the Hyperbike category.

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Round 2 Results

Bonnell Racing, 135 Points Team HRC, 121 Points GF Logstikk, 116 Points INDE Racing, 112 Points PCR-E PERFORMANCE, 107 Points Gravity, 96 Points AUS-E Racing, 84 Points SEVEN Racing, 74 Points

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Championship Ranking

Team HRC, 253 Points INDE Racing, 233 Points Bonnell Racing, 232 Points Gravity, 214 Points PCR-E PERFORMANCE, 196 Points AUS-E Racing, 165 Points SEVEN Racing, 74 Points

Repsol Honda 1-2 at Geneva X-Trial Round 4

After twelve years off the X-Trial World Championship calendar, Geneva in Switzerland hosted the fourth round of the 2024 season, where Repsol Honda Team riders Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli took victory, with a 1-2 result.

Bou started the first lap with some uncharacteristic mistakes that dropped him to second position, fighting with his teammate for the victory. On lap two, Bou took a step up and snatched the top spot, going straight into the final. In that, the reigning world champion accrued 22 points from the 6 zones, earning a fourth consecutive victory of the season.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m happy with today’s victory, even though my riding was not the best. We made quite a few mistakes, especially at the end of the second lap, when we had a heavy fall. In the final, I wasn’t completely comfortable due to the knock I took, so now it’s time to recover. The next round is in Japan. We start the outdoor world championship at Honda’s home race and we have to give 100%. The team are doing a great job and we have to continue in the same vein.”

Marcelli’s first experience in Switzerland saw him ride at a high level from the first lap, taking the lead with 8 penalty points. On the second lap, Marcelli remained in the fight for the podium positions, finally placing second and going directly into the final along with Toni Bou and Toby Martin. After completing the six action zones with 26 penalty points, he finished second.

Gabriel Marcelli – P2

“The Trial itself was tough, especially in the final, but it went quite well for me. On the first lap I rode at a very good level and I managed to get that extra point in the standings. On the second lap I rode quite well and in the final the same, although it was hard. I’m happy with the points we took and with us regaining second position overall. We are having a good season and I want to thank the team for the work they are doing.”

It was a die-hard performance by Jaime Busto at round four of FIM X-Trial World Championship in Switzerland. But a couple of small mistakes in the first two rounds cost the GASGAS Factory Racing star dearly, ruling him out of the grand final by just one mark. Jaime finished in fourth place overall and now ranks third in the series standings.

Jaime Busto – P4

“I’m really disappointed after tonight. I was so motivated to do well here in Switzerland ahead of the break, but things just didn’t go my way. A mistake in the first round put me on the back foot a little, but I went into round two giving it everything I had. The first section went really well, but then on the second, I jumped down from one obstacle and the next one moved a little and I lost my balance. Unfortunately, with the results so tight here tonight, I just missed out on getting through to the final. Third overall now, but only a few points back from second. TrialGP starts in a couple of weeks so I’m looking forward to that.”

The next event for the X-Trial World Championship will be on October 5th in Andorra la Vella.

2024 X-Trial Round Four Results

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Montesa 20 2 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Montesa 15 3 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 12 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas 9 5 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco 6 6 CHANTAGNO Gaël ARG Electric Motion 4 7 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta 2 8 PETRALLI Noé ARG Gas Gas 1

2024 X-Trial Standings after Round Four

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 86 2 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 55 3 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing 52 4 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 34 5 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 20 6 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 15 7 RAGA Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team 14 8 CHANTAGNO Gaël ARG Electric Motion 4 9 PETRALLI Noé ARG Gas Gas 1 10 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 1 11 DUFRESE Hugo FRA Gas Gas 1 12 GELABERT Aniol SPA TRRS Factory Team 1

Baja TT – FIM Bajas World Cup Round Two

Portuguese riders filled all podium places at the second round of the FIM Bajas World Cup with Bruno Santos (Husqvarna) dominating both days of the event to keep fellow countryman and last year’s winner David Megre (Kawasaki) at bay to claim victory.

Veteran rider Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) showed great form to confirm the final spot on the podium and Sara Garcia (Yamaha) rode exceptionally to top the Women’s category and finish fourth overall.

The opening six-kilometre Prologue stage carved a path through tracks around the urban area of Badajoz on the Portuguese border and was followed by the opening 89 km special stage that started on dry and dusty terrain and finished in the mud of very broken military tracks. Navigation and speed control zones added to the difficulty and the results changed as a result with many riders discovering a multitude of penalties imposed by officials at the end of the day.

Junior rider Edgar Canet won the Prologue but failed to finish the opening day of Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura after a mechanical breakdown. Portuguese riders then began to dominate proceedings with three local riders finishing on the podium – Santos, Megre and Bianchi Prata.

Saturday’s route included two special stages of 100km and 175km on well-used tracks. The leading riders maintained a good pace all day on a smoother course than the day before and Santos won SS2, finishing ahead of Megre and the Spaniard Josep Pedro Subirats.

The major loser from the second round of the FIM Bajas World Cup was the series-leading Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi, who finished 12th.

Garcia finished ahead of Joanna Modrzwska to win the Women’s category, Filip Grot topped the standings in Juniors and Bianchi Prata won the Veterans’ Trophy.

Lettenbichler fired up for Hard Enduro 2024

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler is fired up and ready to take on the opening round of the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Following on from his perfect 2023 season, where the German won every round of the series, Mani is eager to defend his title and continue his exceptional winning streak.

For Lettenbichler, 2024 is all about defending his 2023 Hard Enduro crown. Riding his favored KTM 300 EXC, Mani showed impressive form over the winter in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, finishing third overall after a series of intense races. Now, with his busy preseason of training and testing completed, the 26-year-old is on top form and ready to tackle the seven-round Hard Enduro championship.

Mani’s 2023 Hard Enduro season was one for the history books. Not only did he secure back-to-back world championship titles, but he won all six rounds of the series to complete a perfect season. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star took his sixth and final victory on home soil at Germany’s GetzenRodeo, making the feat even more special.

The seven-round 2024 Hard Enduro World Championship kicks off with the Valleys Hard Enduro in South Wales on May 10-12, followed by a trip to the Iron Giant for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo just three weeks later. Over the summer, the series will visit Serbia for the Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Romania for fan-favorite Red Bull Romaniacs, as well making a return to the United States for Red Bull TKO. This year’s calendar also sees the addition of Turkey’s Sea to Sky and the Hixpania Hard Enduro in Spain, which will close out the championship in October.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“I can’t wait to get the 2024 Hard Enduro season underway! I don’t even know what to say about last year, I went into the season with no expectations, but then after winning the first few rounds, I realized I had a shot at doing something unique. I had a perfect season, and to make history in our sport is so cool! There are a lot of different things we’ve done to get race ready during preseason. I have focused on my fitness a lot, but we also had a lot of bike testing to do too. I tried to ride as many different disciplines as possible like enduro, hard enduro and motocross, so I’m prepared for everything this season. Going into this year, we have so much more experience with this bike and which settings work best for each race. Of course, I want to replicate what I did last year, but we are just going to start the season and see how it goes. I can’t wait to get the championship underway in Wales!”

MXoN to host YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale

The 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place alongside the biggest motocross event of the year, the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), at Matterley Basin in the UK from October 4th to 6th.

The SuperFinale is a culmination of a season’s worth of racing taking place across Europe as part of Yamaha’s YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups, with the promising young talents accumulating points throughout the season and the top 40 riders in each class invited to race at Matterley Basin for the biggest and most-watched event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

2024 has already been a record-breaking year for the project with 754 riders aged between eight and 16 registered from 29 different countries, an increase of 40% on 2023, and for the first time Yamaha are pleased to welcome a truly international field with riders from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil set to take on their European counterparts in the SuperFinale.

At the SuperFinale, after racing in front of the world’s media and thousands of enthusiastic fans, the top three riders from each class and two carefully selected wild cards from each category will receive an invite to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the season. The Masterclass is designed to give riders a taste of the professional racing world as the aspiring youngsters receive expert training and advice from Yamaha’s bLU cRU Ambassadors.

At the end of the two-day Masterclass, one YZ125 rider is chosen to join a Yamaha-supported team and contest the EMX125 Championship in 2025, emulating riders such as 2022 YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup winner Nikolai Skovbjerg, who raced in the 2023 EMX 125 Championship and has moved up to the EMX250 championship in 2024. Riders from the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will be selected to receive additional Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.

2024 Australian ProMX Round Three – Gillman, SA Wrap

See the full reports and results here:

Honda riders paint Gillman red – ProMX Round Three

Honda’s Kyle Webster reclaimed the Thor MX1 red plate with a double victory at Gillman on the weekend – achieving that feat for the second time this season – at the popular, loamy South Australian venue.

While Webster was exceptional on his way to the 450cc overall, Honda Racing team-mate Brodie Connolly kept his perfect season intact with a dominant Pirelli MX2 performance. The New Zealander going 1-1 for the third time in as many weekends of racing this year.

There were yet more twists in the MAXXIS MX3 division, as Honda Racing youngster Jake Cannon was perfect today for his first win of 2024 ahead of new points leader Kayd Kingsford.

In the Fox Racing MX85 Cup division, Levi Townley and Seth Thomas split wins in Adelaide.

Round four of the Australian ProMX Championship will be contested at Maitland in New South Wales, from May 24-25, in the first two-day race weekend of the 2024 season.

Thor MX1 Round

The 1-1 result earned Webster the overall round win directly ahead of title rival Beaton.

2019 champion Waters made a welcome return to the overall podium, tied on points with Ferris, but getting the position on countback following his better result in moto two.

Jed Beaton – P2

“Just frustration is my only emotion right now. I had everything I needed to win today as my bike was awesome, my speed was good all day and I just made a mistake that cost me the round victory and in the same situation as what happened at round one. Thanks to the CDR Yamaha team for their hard work, I just need to deliver on the weekends, so it’s back to work this week and make sure it doesn’t happen again at Maitland.”

Todd Waters – P3

“What a day it’s been! Qualifying was good in P5 and I’m so hungry at the moment, trying to turn this ship around, but I cooked it in Superpole with P9. I didn’t have the best start in the first one, but I fought through to fifth and made some good passes. The second moto, I had a good start in P2, and overall we made some really good progress this weekend. The team has been working hard to find what works for me and it is always a good weekend to land on the box.”

Dean Ferris – P4

“I guess there are two ways to look at it. I come to every race to win it and I couldn’t do that, so that’s not good. But on the positive side, I rode much better than last year here and that was a good step to take. I had some vision issues as I was just taking roost all moto in race two, but my pace wasn’t quite there in that one either. But the team put in a lot of hard work between the rounds and I think we are definitely making gains, so I look forward to Maitland and a track where I had a lot of success last year and really got on a roll.”

In terms of the championship, Webster is a single point clear of Beaton following three of eight rounds. Crawford is a further 24 points back in third position.

GASGAS rider Kirk Gibbs eventually took seventh in the opening moto before bouncing back for a hard-fought fourth in moto two and marginally missed out on a round podium. The former MX1 title winner’s consistency has him positioned fifth in the standings.

Kirk Gibbs – P5

“Today wasn’t too bad! In the first moto I struggled a bit, rode a bit tight and dropped back in the end, but in the second moto I was a lot more comfortable and we took a lot of positives. I need to get away with those front guys early and we should be right there in the mix.”

KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford charged hard to a valuable fourth position in the opening moto and was looking on course for third in the second bout before a bike issue saw him limp home to salvage a seventh place, which was enough for sixth overall this weekend. It was a disappointing end to the round for the Queenslander, but he’s retained third in the standings following three of eight rounds.

Nathan Crawford – P6

“It was a very bittersweet day for me. I was fourth in practice and third in qualifying, but just felt a little bit off all day. I rode average in the first moto for the first 15 minutes, then put my head down to charge to fourth. We made some changes for the second moto, and I was in third towards the end, but with three-quarters of a lap to go, we had an issue, and I had to roll around to the finish. It’s just super disappointing to almost get on the podium like that, but I’m happy to leave with some points and it’s not all bad.”

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K Webster Hon 25 25 50 2 J Beaton Yam 22 22 44 3 T Waters Hus 16 20 36 4 D Ferris Yam 20 16 36 5 K Gibbs Gas 14 18 32 6 N Crawford KTM 18 14 32 7 L Clout Kaw 15 15 30 8 B Metcalfe Kaw 13 13 26 9 D Wood Hon 10 12 22 10 J Evans Yam 9 11 20

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Webster Hon 136 2 J Beaton Yam 135 3 N Crawford KTM 111 4 D Ferris Yam 104 5 K Gibbs Gas 94 6 L Clout Kaw 94 7 T Waters Hus 88 8 B Metcalfe Kaw 80 9 W Todd Hon 64 10 Z Watson Hus 60

Pirelli MX2 Round

Connolly made it three-consecutive overall round wins from the opening three rounds.

Joining him on the overall podium was Minear in his return to the top three.

Ferguson’s efforts were rewarded with third position for the weekend.

Connolly is now a full 38 points ahead of Ferguson in the title race. Kingsford is another 10 points in arrears.

Brodie Connolly – P1

“With 11 races remaining and 275 points up for grabs, I’m not getting ahead of myself. There’s still much I need to improve on.”

Ryder Kingsford – P4

“The first race was terrible and not how I ride. I didn’t actually feel that bad, but I just seemed to ride at the one speed all moto and even through there was a group of riders just ahead of me, I could do anything to catch and pass them. I needed to rebound in the next race and it was good to finish third and finish the day on a positive note. I locked bars off the start with another rider and was buried early but I worked hard early to try and get as many as I could, then once the race settled, pick them off one at a time. My focus now needs to be putting a solid day together and doing the job completely, so that’s the goal for the rest of the championship.”

Jayce Cosford – P6

“The plan today was to get through it the best I can and without any dramas so I was able to do that. The three weeks off the bike didn’t really affect me, it was just ensuring I stayed focused, and my eye could keep up with what was going on. The doctors say everything is fine now and I will be back to 100% in the coming week, so it was good to get through Gilman without incident and now I can get back into my regular riding and training for the Maitland round.”

Byron Dennis – P8

“It was a bit of an average day for me at Gillman. I just didn’t have the intensity in the first race and had a bit of bad luck in the second one, but my speed is definitely there. I’m going to put my head down from here and keep on working.”

Kaleb Barham – P9

“Moto one wasn’t much fun and not worth talking about, but moto two was good, although, I wished I had of been able to hang onto third in the closing laps. I don’t think it was a fitness, thing as I wasn’t tired, they just had a little more speed than me at that stage of the race and I tried to fight them all off, but just couldn’t stay ahead. At each round, my race two has been pretty good so it’s the first moto of the morning that has been my issue. My first motos have gone 8-10-16 while my last motos have been 6-5-6, so I just need to get up to speed earlier in the day and give myself the best shot at a podium as possible.”

Charli Cannon, representing SCT Logistics Honda and leading the women’s championship, joined the MX2 boys at Gillman, and despite a fall in race 1 she managed to finish 26th before securing 24th place in race two.

Charli Cannon

“These races against faster competition and longer distances are important for my improvement. I can see areas to work on.”

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Connolly Hon 25 25 50 2 K Minear KTM 18 22 40 3 N Ferguson Hon 22 16 38 4 R Kingsford Yam 14 20 34 5 A Larwood Hon 20 9 29 6 J Cosford Yam 13 14 27 7 H Yokoyama Hon 8 18 26 8 B Dennis Gas 16 10 26 9 K Barham Yam 6 15 21 10 R Taylor Kaw 15 6 21

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 147 2 N Ferguson Hon 109 3 R Kingsford Yam 99 4 K Minear KTM 95 5 B Dennis Gas 79 6 J Cosford Yam 79 7 R Budd Hus 78 8 K Barham Yam 73 9 H Yokoyama Hon 72 10 B Malkiewicz Yam 58

Maxxis MX3 Round

Terrafirma Honda’s Jake Cannon showed that he has overcome what were life-threatening injuries late last year. The 17-year-old from Queensland showcased his improving fitness and speed with two outstanding races and a perfect score.

Jake Cannon – P1

“Taking it race by race, we’ll aim to close the gap in the championship standings. I want to be in contention for the title at the final round.”

Kayd Kingsford – P2

“The weekend was good, just needed to keep things together there and not fall. My speed has been good this year and I have been able to qualify well and that has put me in good positions on the track. The track was unreal today and the club did a great job. I love riding this kind of dirt as you can just lay into it and be really aggressive.”

Kobe Drew – P3

“It’s always good to be on the podium and stay in the championship hunt. Horsham wasn’t a great round for me, so it was important I had a good round here and get the momentum rolling my way.”

Cannon was joined on the podium by Kingsford and Drew.

Second place was enough for Kingsford to take charge of the championship lead, and is now three points ahead of Drew.

Sixth overall at Gillman saw former leader Hantis slip back to P3 in the standings, eight behind Kingsford, while Cannon has climbed to P6.

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Cannon Hon 25 25 50 2 K Kingsford Yam 22 20 42 3 K Drew Yam 18 22 40 4 D Paice KTM 20 18 38 5 J Fuller KTM 14 15 29 6 K Hantis Yam 12 16 28 7 S Shackleton Hon 15 12 27 8 S Pellicano Yam 13 10 23 9 T Lindsay Hus 11 9 20 10 S Burchell Yam 5 13 18

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Kingsford Yam 118 2 K Drew Yam 115 3 K Hantis Yam 110 4 D Paice KTM 110 5 J Alsop KTM 92 6 J Cannon Hon 86 7 S Shackleton Hon 74 8 J Deveson Hus 69 9 J Fuller KTM 65 10 K Strode Hon 52

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round

Thomas took the overall for the weekend ahead of Ford and Brown, with Townley having to settle for P10.

In the series, Davy and Thomas are tied on points at the top of the table, five points in front of Townley.

Next up is Maitland’s two-day, fourth round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores on May 25-26.

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 S Thomas Gas 22 25 47 2 C Ford KTM 20 22 42 3 M Brown KTM 18 18 36 4 H Davy Yamaha 10 20 30 5 L Farr KTM 14 16 30 6 D Fort Yamaha 11 15 26 7 C Danaher KTM 12 14 26 8 C Feather Husqvarna 15 10 25 9 N Perrett KTM 16 9 25 10 L Townley Yamaha 25 25

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points