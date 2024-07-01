2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

The Ridge – Sunday

Images by Brian J. Nelson

Superbike Race Two

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin won his second Steel Commander Superbike race of the season on Sunday at Ridge Motorsports Park, and it vaulted him into championship contention in what is arguably the closest Superbike Championship in AMA history at this point in the season.

After two races at Ridge Motorsports Park, four riders are separated by just eight points and there’s just a single point between first and second, making it anybody’s game with a two-week break before the series returns at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, July 12-14.

Herrin won his second race of the year in typical Herrin fashion. He got out front early, made a gap and held it, crossing the line with a tick over five seconds in hand. In addition to being his second win of the year, it was also his sixth podium of the year and his 12th career AMA Superbike victory.

Wrench Motorcycles’ Bobby Fong worked his way to second place with 11 laps to go when he passed Attack Performance/Progressive/Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen. Fong set sail after Herrin and was able to pull back some ground but was never close enough to threaten.

However, second place on the day was enough to move Fong back into the lead in the 2024 Steel Commander Superbike Championship points lead after losing it in what was a rainy debacle for the Californian on Saturday.

Third place went to Petersen, a day after the South African won his third race of the season on Saturday. Petersen was some four seconds behind Fong and another four some seconds clear of Herrin’s teammate Loris Baz. His two podiums in the two races put him squarely in the hunt for the title.

Fifth place went to a rather lonely Sean Dylan Kelly on the TopPro Racing BMW M 1000 RR.

Real Steel Motorsports’ Hayden Gillim was an impressive sixth on his Stock 1000-spec Honda CBR1000RR-R SP after barely beating Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Xavi Forés with the Spaniard finishing seventh.

Five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier rode through the pain of his surgically repaired broken right heel to finish just off the back of Forés and seven seconds clear of three-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Jake Gagne with the latter still struggling mightily with arm pump.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Brandon Paasch rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Fong leads Gagne by a single point, 158-157. Petersen is next with 151 and Herrin is fourth with 149, and that all translates to the fact that the top four in the championship point standings are separated by just eight points.

Superbike Race Two Top Ten Results

Josh Herrin – Ducati Bobby Fong – Yamaha +5.063s Cameron Petersen – Yamaha +9.582s Loris Baz – Ducati +13.378s Sean Dylan Kelly – BMW +17.945s Hayden Gillim – Honda +23.003s Xavi Fores – Suzuki +23.549s Cameron Beaubier – BMW +23.748s Jake Gagne – Yamaha +30.194s Brandon Paasch – Suzuki +40.779s

Superbike Quotes

Josh Herrin – Winner

“Obviously, I wish I was further ahead and didn’t do so bad in all four of the rain races we had, but it’s exactly what the championship needs with a fight like this with a bunch of different manufacturers. So, I’m excited for that, especially since Laguna Seca is all of our home rounds. So, it’s going to be a lot of our family there cheering us on. It should be an exciting weekend. Race went great. Tires were great. Everything just clicked today, just like Road America. Like I said all year, we knew Barber was difficult, but every other race we’ve been right there with the exception of the rain. Maybe Dunlop will let us go use the rain track for the end of the year and try to get a little bit better. It’s mainly my fault with all the stupid choices I’ve made with tires the last couple years, running slicks in the rain. I’m just happy to be up here, happy to claw back in the points again. This is the closest we’ve been all year. Thank you to my entire team. Really excited to go to Laguna, not just for the race but Ducati DRE on Monday and hang out with all the Ducati fans and riders. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Bobby Fong – Second Place

“Like Josh said earlier, I need to capitalize on these rain races. I’ve done terrible, and it’s all on me. It’s something that I need to work on. To win this championship, you can’t just be getting 10th in the rain races. I’ve got to do better. That’s plain and simple. I’ve got to do better. But today was great. We rode good. I felt like the bike was quite good. We tried a new swingarm this morning and I was really unsure of it. I’m still unsure of it, but it worked great. We’re always pretty strong at the end of these races. The class is so tight now, you’ve got to qualify on front row to do something, unless you have crazy outright speed. Everybody is so close. When you’re trying to make your way up to Josh (Herrin), it’s basically too late. It’s like World Superbike nowadays. You got to qualify good, like MotoGP. I need to work on my qualifying. I’ve been struggling in qualifying a little bit. What can I say? We’ve got the points lead, but there’s still a lot of races to go. Each weekend, there’s a dogfight up front. You never know what’s going to happen. We’re all on the limit, so anybody can make a mistake. We’re just going to try to stay consistent.”

Cameron Petersen – Third Place

“Yeah, great weekend. Can’t complain with two podiums. The only reason why I’m a little bit frustrated was just we had a bike that was capable of winning both races. The bike felt really good in the beginning. I felt comfortable. Even when Josh (Herrin) came past me I felt like I had a really good rhythm and pace. Was just losing a little bit in the last sector. I was really good everywhere else. About halfway through the race, my left arm just completely locked up. My hand came off the handlebar a few times. It got a little bit scary out there. Just super stoked at the weekend. Like you said, points are close. So, overall, a great weekend. We learned a bunch this weekend and look forward to the rest of the season. Congrats to Josh (Herrin) and Bob (Fong). They rode an incredible race. I think it’s going to be a dogfight for the rest of the season every race we go to, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Superbike Championship Points

Bobby Fong 158 Jake Gagne 157 Cameron Petersen 151 Josh Herrin 149 Loris Baz 122 Sean Dylan Kelly 107 Cameron Beaubier 103 JD Beach 90 Brandon Paasch 78 Hayden Gillim 64

Super Hooligans Race Two

Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson’s Jake Lewis did what everyone has been waiting for him to do on Sunday at Ridge Motorsports Park – he won a round of the Super Hooligan National Championship on his Harley-Davidson Pan America.

Always thought of as the fastest guy in the class to have not yet won, Lewis made good on the promise he’s shown by storming into the lead and pulling away to win by a tick over two seconds. And that’s with a final-lap blunder that put him off track momentarily.

Lewis’s victory helped make up for his first-lap crash in wet conditions in Saturday’s race.

Lewis beat S&S Cycle/Indian Motorcycle’s Tyler O’Hara with the defending series champion earning his second podium of the weekend and this one put him atop the championship standings after two rounds and four races.

Third place went to Lewis’s teammate Cory West, who also made up for his crash from the lead in yesterday’s wet race.

O’Hara’s team-mate Troy Herfoss ended up fourth after a race-long battle with KWR’s Hayden Schultz.

Tyler O’Hara leaves The Ridge with a five-point championship lead over Cody Wyman. Cory West is a further seven-points in arrears and has eight-points over Troy Herfoss.

Jake Lewis

“I’m two for four on Hooligan finishes. Last night I was just so pissed off and bummed. Both Cory and I. It just feels really bad. It feels like you let your team down doing that. Especially me on the first lap. I felt good during the little warmup before the rain race and then, first lap, just threw it on my head and didn’t get any points. Now it’s kind of do or die for me. It’s like my only chance is to try to go out there and win every single Hooligan race. I put in some good, consistent laps this morning and we changed a little bit of setup stuff from yesterday qualifying, and it was a better direction, and it made it even a little bit better for the race. I saw Cory struggling in a couple little spots and felt TO come up my inside there at a couple spots. I thought he was going to stuff me, but I think he played it a little bit nice. I knew once I got by Cory just to put it in first, especially that first lap, two or three good, hard sprint laps, which I did. My lap time was quite a bit faster than I qualified. Then I looked over and saw I had a little gap on TO and just kind of maintained that. But then on that last lap, that lapper, it was just my fault. He broke a lot deeper than I thought he would, and I kind of missed my brake marker and ran off the track. Luckily I had a big lead.”

Super Hooligans Race Two Results

Jake Lewis – HD Tyler O’Hara – Indian +2.004s Cory West – HD +4.895s Troy Herfoss – Indian +6.610s Hayden Schultz – HD +6.732s Cody Wyman – HD +18.471s Travis Wyman – HD +25.357s Hawk Mazzotta – HD +25.358s Stefano Mesa – ENE +27.554s Mallory Dobbs – Ducati +47.919s

Super Hooligans Points

Tyler O’Hara 69 Cody Wyman 64 Cory West 57 Troy Herfoss 49 Jake Lewis 45 Hawk Mazzotta 41 Hayden Schultz 39 Travis Wyman 30 Jordan Eubanks 25 Stefano Mesa 21

Supersport Race Two

Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz won his sixth Supersport race of the season at Ridge Motorsports Park, but this was the first one that came with a big dose of drama.

Scholtz had finally caught up to the fast-starting PJ Jacobsen on the Rahal Ducati Moto Panigale V2 with two laps to go. The South African then made an inside move on the New Yorker and it didn’t end well. The two came together and Jacobsen went down, ending his run of finishing on the podium in all the nine previous races.

Jacobsen obviously wasn’t happy with the outcome as the championship was turned on its head. Scholtz went from having a three-point lead to what is now a 28-point lead.

Jacobsen got a flier of a start and instantly put his head down. Scholtz, meanwhile, had a slower start and had work to do to get to second. Once he did, he started to run the New Yorker down. With five to go, the two were together. With two to go, the accident happened, and it was called a racing incident by race control.

It takes a lot to overshadow Kayla Yaakov, but her team-mate’s crash did just that. Yaakov raced to her best-career Supersport finish of second, just a day after she finished third. Quite a weekend for the 17-year-old Pennsylvanian.

Yaakov had come out best in a battle with Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott that went to the finish line with Yaakov .214 of a second ahead at the finish line. Meanwhile, her teammate Corey Alexander was just as close in fourth place.

Wrench Motorcycles’ David Anthony had his best finish of the year in fifth.

When asked about the racing incident with Jacobsen, Scholtz said “I thought that I made the move pretty clean past him and ran slightly wider than you would usually do. But I feel that he just tipped in and knew that I was there and carried on turning and hit the side of my foot peg. I felt him there, but I carried on turning and I looked back and I saw that he had crashed. Obviously, that’s not something I want, but I feel that I got to the point of making the pass fair and he should have given me room. But I think that if you’re on their side, they’re going to say that I was wrong. I feel that maybe PJ was slightly wrong. So, we’ll just take it as a 50/50. But overall, I feel that I definitely had the pace and just really happy to pull the championship lead a little bit further. Looking forward to the next couple rounds. Laguna Seca is one of my favorite tracks. Myself and PJ had a massive battle there last year on the Superbikes, so I’m sure we’ll do the same thing there.”

Supersport Race Two Top Ten Results

Mathew Scholtz – Yamaha Kayla Yaakov – Ducati +8.530s Tyler Scott – Suzuki +8.744s Corey Alexander – Ducati +9.039s David Anthony – Suzuki +14.765s Blake Davis – Yamaha +14.838s Stefano Mesa – Kawasaki +18.944s Roberto Tamburini – MV +22.976s Maxi Gerardo – Suzuki +23.012s Jake Lewis – Suzuki +40.998s

Supersport Championship Points

Mathew Scholtz 219 PJ Jacobsen 191 Jake Lewis 104 Tyler Scott 98 Blake Davis 94 Kayla Yaakov 89 Corey Alexander 88 Stefano Mesa 81 Maxi Gerardo 79 Teagg Hobbs 78

Stock 1000 Race Two

Real Steel Motorsports’ Hayden Gillim made his second mistake of the season in Sunday’s Stock 1000 at Ridge Motorsports Park and it was again a double whammy as it not only cost him victory and championship points, but it also handed a second victory to his thus-far series rival Jayson Uribe.

OrangeCat Racing’s Uribe was hot on Gillim’s tail when the defending MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Champion crashed in turn 14 on the fourth lap with the pursuing pack of Uribe, Benjamin Smith and Ashton Yates zooming past. By the time Hayden remounted he was 14th and had some work to do.

With Uribe pulling away to an eventual 9.7-second win over FLO4LAW Racing’s Smith and Jones’ Honda’s Yates, Gillim set about gaining as many points back as possible. At the completion of the 13-lap race, the Kentuckian was up to fourth place.

However, Gillim went straight after the finish line and didn’t make the turn-one chicane and was thus handed a two-second penalty, which gifted fourth to Visit Indiana/Tom Wood Powersports’ Nolan Lampkin and fifth to AMD Motorsport RK Racing’s Richard Kerr, the last two riders Gillim had passed prior to the finish line.

That put Gillim sixth and cut his championship points lead over Uribe to six points after six races.

BPR Racing’s Bryce Prince, OrangeCat Racing’s Travis Wyman, Team Brazil’s Danilo Lewis and Prince’s BPR Racing teammate Deion Campbell rounded out the top 10.

Jayson Uribe

“It’s always a bummer when you see someone else crash, but the biggest thing for me was getting a better start and being able to be there in the beginning. Yesterday I gave myself a little bit too much to work towards. I think that it could have been possible, but I was taking a lot of risks just to keep up. Today we kind of came out with a new plan to just be there, be aggressive, be rough. I feel like we were pretty good at doing that at the start. Like you said, when Hayden went down, it was a bummer but for me it was a realization of, ‘Now I need to conserve. Now I need to stop pushing so hard and save the tire, save the bike, save my body.’ That’s really what I tried to do. I caught a false neutral going into 14 one of those laps and it made me pretty nervous. I thought for sure someone was going to come up the inside. Luckily, we were able to get it back into gear. That OrangeCat BMW was running really good. Kind of like what everybody else was saying. All these bikes have strong points and weak points. I feel like the BMW is really good on the brakes. I can really push that thing going into corners. The biggest thing for us is just being able to get power to the ground on the exit. We’re working on it. We’re working every time we get on that bike to try something new and improve. It’s going good.”

Stock 1000 Race Two Top Ten Results

Jayson Uribe – BMW Benjamin Smith – Yamaha +9.744s Ashton Yates – Honda +12.397s Nolan Lamkin – BMW +21.352s Richard Kerr – Honda +21.393s Hayden Gillim – Honda +22.767s Bryce Prince – Yamaha +23.009s Travis Wyman – BMW +28.734s Danilo Lewis – BMW +29.768s Deion Campbell – Yamaha +30.259s

Stock 1000 Points

Hayden Gillim 110 Jayson Uribe 104 Ashton Yates 87 Benjamin Smith 83 Bryce Prince 74 Richard Kerr 59 Nolan Lamkin 49 Danilo Lewis 46 Travis Wyman 43 Deion Campbell 37

Royal Enfield BTR Race Two

Mikayla Moore said after her victory on Saturday that she uses lap times for part of her motivation. Her best lap time was a 2:02.801. On Sunday she went even faster, setting a new lap record with her 2:02.683 on the sixth lap to set the bar is even higher for the next wave of Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. racers. Oh, and she also won. By 44 seconds. The win was Moore’s fifth of the year.

Second place on Sunday went to Lauren Prince, the Nashville, Tennessee, resident earning her first MotoAmerica podium a day after crashing on the sighting lap with a cold front tire. Even today wasn’t easy on Prince as her rear tire warmer got stuck and she was forced to start from the back of the pack.

Aubrey Credaroli rounded out the top three with her first podium finish of the season.

“Yesterday I did a 2:02.8 and if I rounded up the numbers, that’s technically still a 2:03,” Moore commented. “So, I was like, I wanted more. I talked with the K Tech guys and they suggested a lot of things that I was nervous about, because I had already done my warmup lap. So, it was really about trusting myself and the bike that I’ll be able to accomplish my goal. I was super happy I was able to do it on the seventh lap. I just kept watching myself drop time. To be able to do the 2:02.3, super happy. I wanted to go for that 2:01, but hey, I’m happy with the 2:02. I exceeded my expectations, like I always do. Super happy to be here.”

Royal Enfield BTR Race Two Top Ten Results

Mikayla Moore Lauren Priuce +44.144s Aubrey Credaroli +44.360s Kira Knebel +44.882s Emma Betters +46.155s Mirandi Cain +63.933s Shea MacGregor +64.546s Cassie Creer +64.823s Holly Varey +81.715s Kate West +101.801s

Royal Enfield BTR Points