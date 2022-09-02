2923 GASGAS RX 450F Replica

With Sam Sunderland’s history-making 2022 Dakar Rally win fresh in the history books for GASGAS, the manufacturer have created a rally race replica to commemorate the victory – the RX 450F Replica.

The RX 450F Replica features many of the same components fitted to Sunderland’s Dakar winning machine, offering the closest you can get to a real GASGAS Dakar racer off the showroom floor.

The bike is available now, worldwide and is a strictly limited-edition run of bikes assembled, although GASGAS are being coy about just how many will be available. Still if you’re keen to grab one, put your name down at your local GASGAS dealer to avoid missing out.

Whether you’re a rally racer , or adventure rider, the all-new RX 450F Replica will take your next ride to a whole new level. Nothing is needed to go racing, the replica bike is assembled by hand with a long list of essential rally-specific components, most of which the exact same as can be found on the race bikes of Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders.

GASGAS RX 450F Replica inclusions

Super-light carbon fiber navigation tower

WP XPLOR PRO 7548 front fork

WP XPLOR PRO 7750 rear shock

Red anodized X-TRIG triple clamps

Red Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket

Neken ‘bars

Akrapovic exhaust

Oversize Brembo brakes

GASGAS branded Hinson clutch cover

Continental TKC 80 tires

Black anodized EXCEL rims

Optional sticker kit

Based on the powerhouse motor from the MC 450F motocross bike, the GASGAS RX 450F Replica isn’t short on performance and electrical wizardry tames things just a little to deliver usable power tailored specifically for rally racing. For added reliability there’s a strengthened clutch and gearbox, a reworked SOHC cylinder head, as well as a Pankl con-rod and piston.

The best suspension has been fitted to the new GASGAS RX 450F Replica – WP Pro components, that’s the Xplor Pro 7548 fork up front with the Xplor Pro 7750 shock at the rear. The combo is designed to inspires confidence thanks to its consistent performance across the roughest and toughest of rally terrain.

Completing the build is a selection of the finest aftermarket components such as X-TRIG triple clamps, oversize Brembo brakes, an Akrapovic exhaust, and Continental TKC 80 tires. For durability, there’s a Supersprox Stealth sprocket, Neken ‘bars, and a GASGAS branded Hinson Clutch cover. GASGAS have also thrown in an optional sticker kit with each bike that’s super easy to apply if you’re after that look!

The GASGAS RX 450F is available through dealerships worldwide in very limited numbers. Availability may differ from country to country, with pricing yet to be released. For more details and information, contact your national GASGAS dealer or head to GASGAS.com.

2023 GASGAS RX 450F Replica Specifications

2023 GASGAS RX 450F Replica Specifications Engine 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Displacement 449.9 cm³ EMS Keihin Transmission Cooling Liquid cooled Starter Electric starter Stroke 63.4 mm Bore 95 mm Clutch Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Tank Capacity 35 L Front Brake Disc brake, 300 mm Rear Brake Disc brake, 240 mm Frame Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated Suspension WP XPLOR PRO 7548 fork, WP XPLOR 7750 shock with Pro-Lever linkage Seat Height 950 mm Suspension Travel F/R 300 mm, 280 mm