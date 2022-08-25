ASBK 2022

Headlined by the premier class Alpinestars Superbikes, the nation’s fastest riders will battle it out at the final round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) as the riders and their machines return to the fast and challenging 4.9-kilometere International Circuit at The Bend over the last weekend of November, 25-27.

This year, seven spectacular national classes will compete for supremacy and glory across the 3-day-event showcasing Australia’s top two-wheeled warriors, alongside the stars of the future.

Classes at the ASBK finale

Alpinestars Superbike

Michelin SuperSport

Dunlop SuperSport 300

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Superbike Masters

Australian Sidecar Championship

After battling it out all season long, nearly every class will have to wait until their final race on Sunday to crown their champion for season 2022.

For the first time ever, the Superbike Masters and Australian Sidecar Championship will leave their mark on The Bend’s world-class 4.95km International circuit.

The amazing sidecars and classic class of Superbike Masters will return to the ASBK line-up, making it the first occasion that these historic race bikes from the 70s, 80s and 90s will race at the venue.

The finale offers ASBK fans from across Australia the opportunity to kick-start their summer adventures with all GA tickets enjoying a free upgrade to access prime ride ‘n’ view spectator areas. Additionally, all ticket holders will have access to the paddock area where you get up close to the riders and machines.

Dr Sam Shahin – The Bend Motorsport Park

“The Bend is thrilled to welcome the Australian Superbike Championship back to South Australia this November. Interest in Superbike racing is at all-time high driven by the wonderful spectacle the category always offers. Intense racing in previous visits to The Bend has already created some memorable highlights, and the 2022 finale promises to be another exciting event for motorcycle fans.”

Tickets are on sale now via Outix.com.au and thebend.com.au or asbk.com.au