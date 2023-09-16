Suzuki GIXXER 250

Suzuki returns to the quarter-litre road-based ranks in Australia this November with the new Gixxer 250 available in both naked and fully faired forms from $6490 ride away.

The GIXXER 250 takes its place in Suzuki’s local line-up alongside the fully faired GIXXER SF 250. Both models join the recently released V-STROM 250SX adventure touring motorcycle which shares the same motor, frame and engineering.

Design highlights include the stylish twin-outlet exhaust with chrome caps, brushed-finish alloy wheels, rear tyre hugger and the easy-to-read digital console.

Light and compact, the GIXXER 250’s compact, 249cc, single-cylinder engine incorporates Suzuki’s oil cooling system, designed to provide high output, durability and ease of maintenance alongside frugal fuel economy.

Maximum power is 19.8kW (26.7hp) at 9300rpm, with the torque peak (22.2Nm) arriving 2000rpm earlier – Suzuki promise a flexible and smooth user-friendly powerplant that has just the right temperament in start-stop traffic.

There’s a broad spread of ratios with the six-speed transmission, while the front brake caliper bites a large 300mm disc backed up by dual-channel ABS.

The low 800mm seat height and narrow waist add to the GIXXER 250’s urban stocks.

41 mm forks and a monoshock rear end suspend the svelte 156 kg wet weight, with the 12-litre tank full of fuel and ready to ride, naked options while the fully faired SF model is 161 kg ready to ride.

Both models ride on a wide 150-section 17-inch rear and 110/70-17 front.

Pillions can also join in on the action thanks to an expansive seat and grab-rail.

If you’re keen to accessorise the GIXXER, there’s a list of options, some of which include a power socket and various bling for your new pride and joy.

The GIXXER range will go on sale in Australia from November 2023.

GIXXER 250 is priced at $6,490 Ride Away with two colour options: Matt Blue or Matt Black. While the faired GIXXER SF 250 is priced at$6,790 Ride Away with two colour options: Matt Blue or Matt Black

Both models are eligible for Suzuki’s 3 Year Factory Warranty. To qualify, owners simply need to ensure their motorcycle is serviced and maintained in accordance with the product service scheduled as outlined in their owner’s manual based on time or mileage, whichever occurs first.

Interested customers can pre-order their GIXXER now by visiting suzukimotorcycles.com.au and select the Build Your Bike Function or contact an authorised Suzuki Motorcycle Dealer.

Suzuki GIXXER 250 Specifications