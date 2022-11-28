ASBK 2022
The Bend Finale – Focus on Oceania Junior Cup
Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Fastest qualifier Ryan Larkin was not on pole after incurring a six-grid spot penalty from the Phillip Island MotoGP support race round. It mattered not, he was at the front of the pack by the end of lap one after lapping seconds ahead of the field and then just waltzed off into the distance. Thanks to consistent, clean and fast laps, it was never in doubt.
Terrin Fleming and Bodie Page battled on and were second and third with championship leader Harrison Watts down in tenth, leaving the door open to the title challengers Rende (5th) and Thompson (6th) who will need a lot more tomorrow to bridge the 20 and 22 points deficit they face.
Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|12m51.787
|145
|2
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.391
|150
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.488
|148
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.625
|146
|5
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.850
|148
|6
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.476
|150
|7
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.581
|151
|8
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.387
|150
|9
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+15.670
|148
|10
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+16.115
|148
|11
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+16.364
|150
|12
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+16.869
|148
|13
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+16.870
|150
|14
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+16.996
|147
|15
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.133
|148
|16
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+21.465
|150
|17
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+28.427
|148
|18
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+30.330
|147
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+31.455
|143
|20
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+48.473
|146
|21
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+53.682
|143
|DNF
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3 Laps
|144
Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
Ella McCausland crashed on the warm-up lap which delayed the start of the second Oceania Junior Cup bout of the weekend by five-minutes or so before the five-lap race got underway just after 1030 on Sunday morning.
The race didn’t last long for Cameron Rende though, the local rider and championship contender going down at turn four on the opening lap and clutching his wrist.
No such trouble for Ryan Larkin as he immediately started to stretch away from Hudson Thompson, Bodie Paige and Teerin Fleming. Marcus Hamod got a jump-start penalty.
Ryan Larkin crashed out of the lead at turn eight with three laps to run which handed the lead to Teerin Fleming.
Fleming had a handy buffer over second placed Bodie Paige, who in-turn had clear air between him and third placed Hudson Thompson.
Harrison Watts and Marcus Hamod then squeezed past Thompson to move up to third and fourth respectively.
On the last lap that order was shaken up dramatically and the primary benefactor was Hudson Thompson who secured the final step on the rostrum ahead of Harrison Watts, Alex Codey, Sam Drane, Levi Russo, John Pelgrave and Hunter Corney, that seven virtually nose to tail across the line. Marcus Hamod had actually led that collective across the line but after his ten-second jump-start penalty was applied he was shuffled down to 11th.
Teering Fleming was the winner by 1.3-seconds over Bodie Paige, who in turn had seven-seconds on third placed Thompson.
Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|12m49.110
|144
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.278
|146
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.134
|144
|4
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.362
|148
|5
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.386
|146
|6
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.448
|148
|7
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.629
|148
|8
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.828
|147
|9
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.074
|150
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.300
|151
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+18.081
|142
|12
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.007
|149
|13
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.066
|145
|14
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.321
|143
|15
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+28.953
|146
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+31.886
|145
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+33.311
|141
|18
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+41.466
|144
|DNF
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+22.944
|146
|DNF
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1 Lap
|145
|DNS
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4 Laps
|127
|DNS
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|/
|/
Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Bodie Paige led the field away ahead of Ryan Larkin and Teerin Fleming in the final bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup race for season 2022. Championship leader Harrison Watts was way down in 13th position and running alongside the only other rider with a chance to claim the trophy, Hudson Thompson.
Paige continued to lead Fleming and Larkin over the opening laps of the race but little separated that leading trio all the way to the flag and it was Ryan Larkin who had his nose in front to take the race win ahead of Bodie Paige and Teerin Fleming.
Crossing the line in tenth place was our new 2022 Oceania Junior Cup winner Harrison Watts. One of the tallest kids in the field, Watts adds that title to the Ohvale MiniGP crown he won last month to round out what has been a great year for the 14-year-old Queenslander.
Hudson Thompson finishes with the #2 plate while that win in the final bout secured third place in the championship for Ryan Larkin after what was a disappointing round for Cameron Rende.
Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|12m46.454
|150
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.011
|147
|3
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.084
|150
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.336
|145
|5
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.438
|147
|6
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.495
|150
|7
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+12.456
|151
|8
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+12.538
|147
|9
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+12.765
|150
|10
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.242
|150
|11
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.320
|150
|12
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.498
|149
|13
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.710
|150
|14
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.232
|150
|15
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+27.453
|146
|16
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+27.454
|147
|17
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+38.783
|148
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+42.226
|146
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+42.846
|144
|20
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+43.178
|151
|21
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+49.334
|148
Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
(Final)
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Harrison WATTS
|11
|17
|11
|315
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON
|15
|18
|13
|296
|3
|Ryan LARKIN
|25
|25
|276
|4
|Cameron RENDE
|16
|267
|5
|Teerin FLEMING
|20
|25
|18
|263
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|17
|10
|17
|252
|7
|Sam DRANE
|9
|15
|16
|250
|8
|Bodie PAIGE
|18
|20
|20
|245
|9
|Levi RUSSO
|10
|14
|15
|245
|10
|Hunter CORNEY
|8
|12
|8
|209
|11
|Alexander CODEY
|6
|16
|12
|192
|12
|John PELGRAVE
|14
|13
|10
|159
|13
|William HUNT
|7
|6
|5
|149
|14
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|12
|11
|14
|127
|15
|James WEAVER
|5
|8
|7
|112
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|5
|3
|100
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|2
|4
|2
|96
|18
|Toby JAMES
|3
|7
|6
|88
|19
|Nixon FROST
|4
|4
|72
|20
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|47
|21
|Lachlan MOODY
|37
|22
|Rikki HENRY
|13
|9
|9
|31
|23
|Jed FYFFE
|1
|3
|1
|5