ASBK 2022

The Bend Finale – Focus on Oceania Junior Cup

Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Fastest qualifier Ryan Larkin was not on pole after incurring a six-grid spot penalty from the Phillip Island MotoGP support race round. It mattered not, he was at the front of the pack by the end of lap one after lapping seconds ahead of the field and then just waltzed off into the distance. Thanks to consistent, clean and fast laps, it was never in doubt.

Terrin Fleming and Bodie Page battled on and were second and third with championship leader Harrison Watts down in tenth, leaving the door open to the title challengers Rende (5th) and Thompson (6th) who will need a lot more tomorrow to bridge the 20 and 22 points deficit they face.

Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Name Bike Time Speed 1 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 12m51.787 145 2 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.391 150 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.488 148 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.625 146 5 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.850 148 6 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.476 150 7 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.581 151 8 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.387 150 9 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +15.670 148 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.115 148 11 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.364 150 12 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.869 148 13 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.870 150 14 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.996 147 15 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.133 148 16 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.465 150 17 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +28.427 148 18 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +30.330 147 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +31.455 143 20 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +48.473 146 21 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +53.682 143 DNF Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +3 Laps 144

Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Ella McCausland crashed on the warm-up lap which delayed the start of the second Oceania Junior Cup bout of the weekend by five-minutes or so before the five-lap race got underway just after 1030 on Sunday morning.

The race didn’t last long for Cameron Rende though, the local rider and championship contender going down at turn four on the opening lap and clutching his wrist.

No such trouble for Ryan Larkin as he immediately started to stretch away from Hudson Thompson, Bodie Paige and Teerin Fleming. Marcus Hamod got a jump-start penalty.

Ryan Larkin crashed out of the lead at turn eight with three laps to run which handed the lead to Teerin Fleming.

Fleming had a handy buffer over second placed Bodie Paige, who in-turn had clear air between him and third placed Hudson Thompson.

Harrison Watts and Marcus Hamod then squeezed past Thompson to move up to third and fourth respectively.

On the last lap that order was shaken up dramatically and the primary benefactor was Hudson Thompson who secured the final step on the rostrum ahead of Harrison Watts, Alex Codey, Sam Drane, Levi Russo, John Pelgrave and Hunter Corney, that seven virtually nose to tail across the line. Marcus Hamod had actually led that collective across the line but after his ten-second jump-start penalty was applied he was shuffled down to 11th.

Teering Fleming was the winner by 1.3-seconds over Bodie Paige, who in turn had seven-seconds on third placed Thompson.

Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 12m49.110 144 2 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.278 146 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.134 144 4 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.362 148 5 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.386 146 6 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.448 148 7 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.629 148 8 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.828 147 9 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.074 150 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.300 151 11 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.081 142 12 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +23.007 149 13 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +23.066 145 14 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +23.321 143 15 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +28.953 146 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +31.886 145 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +33.311 141 18 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +41.466 144 DNF Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +22.944 146 DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +1 Lap 145 DNS Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4 Laps 127 DNS Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 / /

Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Bodie Paige led the field away ahead of Ryan Larkin and Teerin Fleming in the final bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup race for season 2022. Championship leader Harrison Watts was way down in 13th position and running alongside the only other rider with a chance to claim the trophy, Hudson Thompson.

Paige continued to lead Fleming and Larkin over the opening laps of the race but little separated that leading trio all the way to the flag and it was Ryan Larkin who had his nose in front to take the race win ahead of Bodie Paige and Teerin Fleming.

Crossing the line in tenth place was our new 2022 Oceania Junior Cup winner Harrison Watts. One of the tallest kids in the field, Watts adds that title to the Ohvale MiniGP crown he won last month to round out what has been a great year for the 14-year-old Queenslander.

Hudson Thompson finishes with the #2 plate while that win in the final bout secured third place in the championship for Ryan Larkin after what was a disappointing round for Cameron Rende.

Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 12m46.454 150 2 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.011 147 3 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.084 150 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.336 145 5 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.438 147 6 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.495 150 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.456 151 8 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.538 147 9 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.765 150 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.242 150 11 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.320 150 12 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.498 149 13 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.710 150 14 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.232 150 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +27.453 146 16 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +27.454 147 17 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +38.783 148 18 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +42.226 146 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +42.846 144 20 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +43.178 151 21 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +49.334 148

Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

(Final)