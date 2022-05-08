2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 17 – Salt Lake City – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

The Supercross season finale was without its freshly crowned 250 East Champion! Young Aussie Jett Lawrence sprained his ankle during morning practice and decided it would be smarter to pull out of the event and give his ankle the best chance of making a quick recovery rather than put it at further risk.

Thus the 250 East-West Showdown was staged without the 250 East Champ as with just three weeks before the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Jett instead now focuses on being 100 per cent ready for the Pro Motocross season opener in Pala, California, on May 28.

250 West Heat

Christian Craig ran away with the 250 West Heat that kicked off proceedings at Rice-Eccles Stadium in front of a huge Salt Lake City crowd for the 17th and final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Nate Thrasher took the flag six-seconds behind Craig while Chris Blose was more than double that distance behind the winner to take third place ahead of Jo Shimoda.

Hunter Lawrence had a difficult start to the day. Hunter was sixth early on before making a mistake on lap five that saw him shuffled as far back as tenth, before the Aussie youngster recovered to a seventh place finish.

Countryman Geran Stapleton just missed out on a transfer spot after crossing the line 11th and this was headed for the LCQ but after finishing sixth in that contest unfortunately failed to make the cut.

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +06.340 3 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +14.379 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +16.345 5 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +20.297 6 Carson Brown KTM 250 SX-F +25.941 7 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +27.078 8 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +34.673 9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC 250 +36.470 10 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +42.649 11 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +45.308 12 Devin Harriman GASGAS MC 250F +47.329 13 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki KX250 +51.290 14 Brandon Ray Kawasaki KX250 +54.657 15 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +57.306 16 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 17 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +12.240 18 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +22.109 19 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 3 Laps 20 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 2 Laps

250 East Heat

Recently crowned 250 East Champion Jett Lawrence did not make the start of the 250 East Heat race after spraining his right ankle in a crash during morning practice.

Mitch Oldenburg escaped to an early lead in the 250 East Heat while Austin Forkner gave chase and eventually closed him down before passing him and pulling away from the Honda man.

Forkner the clear winner from Oldenburg while Enzo Lopes nursed his way to the line to clinch third place after a gearbox failure late in the race.

RJ Hampshire made some mistakes but clawed his way back inside the transfer cut-off late in the race to earn his spot in the East-West Showdown Main. Pierce Brown however didn’t make the cut and was headed for the LCQ but went on to win that contest to earn his spot in the Main.

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 8 Laps 2 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +03.485 3 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +10.667 4 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +13.774 5 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +15.317 6 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +17.216 7 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +18.483 8 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +23.514 9 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +25.023 10 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +26.822 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +28.150 12 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +35.266 13 Tj Albright Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps 14 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 +03.883 15 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F +07.273 16 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +09.371 17 Robert Hailey KTM 250 SX-F +39.527 18 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +58.584 19 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 20 Hunter Yoder Honda CRF250R 1 Laps

250 E/W Showdown Main Event

Hunter Lawrence and Christian Craig were side-by-side in turn one but it was Hunter that took the early advantage as Craig played it somewhat safe to protect his box seat in the championship.

In third place was Craig’s team-mate Nate Thrasher and he was not going to force the issue but a door opened two-minutes into the race and Thrasher rode through it to that second place and immediately started to challenge Hunter Lawrence for the lead. Thrasher’s pass on Lawrence not quite as careful as it was on his team-mate but it was still clean enough and once through he left Lawrence in his dust.

Christian Craig went down five-minutes into the race and lost a couple of positions from that mistake, slipping to sixth place just behind Austin Forkner. The Kawasaki man then made a small mistake which allowed Craig to go back up to fifth.

At the halfway point of the contest Thrasher led Lawrence by 2.5-seconds with Pierce Brown a similar distance further back in third place. RJ Hampshire was a few bike lengths behind Brown and running in fourth place, while Craig was a couple of second further back in fifth.

Jo Shimoda then worked his way past Austin Forkner before then proceeding to push Christian Craig back to sixth.

With four-minutes to run Lawrence stepped up to take the challenge for victory to Thrasher as they negotiated lapped traffic. Two-minutes later Hunter was all over the back of Thrasher and looking for a way past. Hunter’s first attempt cost him a little time and the clock was running down fast. Further back Craig had been relegated to eighth by Forkner and Mosiman…

Hunter made another attempt on Thrasher with 30-seconds left on the clock which again cost him plenty of time but they still had a lot of lapped traffic to negotiate over the final two laps.

It was a tense and exciting final lap but Lawrence could not find a way past Thrasher and had to settle for second place a bike length behind the Yamaha man who ended his sometimes difficult season on a high note.

Pierce Brown rounded out the podium ahead of RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda but with an eighth place finish that was enough for Christian Craig to win his first ever AMA Supercross Championship.

30-year-old Christian Craig the 2022 250 West Championship winner by ten-points over 23-year-old Hunter Lawrence.

23-points further back Michael Mosiman finishes with third place in the West championship, 35-points ahead of 19-year-old Jo Shimoda.

Jett Lawrence might not have contested the final round but still finishes season 2022 with a 34-point advantage over RJ Hampshire as the young Aussie added the 250 Supercross East Champsionship ahead of getting his AMA Pro Motocross Title defence underway late this month.

250 Rookie of the Year was Cullin Park.

Atop the final manufacturer points standings, which are calculated on a combined basis of 250 and 450 results, is Honda by five-points over Yamaha.

250 E/W Showdown Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 19 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +00.432 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +04.011 4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +13.212 5 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +16.426 6 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +17.256 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +27.400 8 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F +32.435 9 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +36.471 10 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC 250 +38.078 11 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +46.068 12 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +47.273 13 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 18 Laps 14 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +02.407 15 Carson Brown KTM 250 SX-F +02.426 16 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +09.597 17 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +27.979 18 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +31.117 19 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +32.406 20 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +37.639 21 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +52.864 22 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 11 Laps

250 E/W Showdown Main Video Highlights

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 East Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 192 2 Rj Hampshire 158 3 Pierce Brown 149 4 Mitchell Oldenburg 132 5 Enzo Lopes 117 6 Jordon Smith 116 7 Cameron McAdoo 114 8 Jace Owen 101 9 Austin Forkner 98 10 Derek Drake 88 11 Joshua Varize 78 12 Phillip Nicoletti 76 13 Stilez Robertson 67 14 Kyle Chisholm 64 15 Cullin Park 56 16 John Short 54 17 Jeremy Martin 42 18 Henry Miller 41 19 Marshal Weltin 39 20 Jarrett Frye 35 21 Kyle Peters 25 22 Joshua Cartwright 24 23 Hardy Munoz 23 24 Ramyller Alves 17 25 Michael Hicks 17 26 Jeremy Hand 16 27 Levi Kitchen 15 28 Jack Chambers 15 29 Lance Kobusch 15 30 Hunter Yoder 12 31 Grant Harlan 8 32 Coty Schock 8 33 Brock Papi 6 34 Josh Osby 6 35 Max Miller 4 36 Lane Shaw 3 37 Luke Neese 3 38 Devin Simonson 2 39 Luca Marsalisi 1 40 Max Vohland 1 41 Aj Catanzaro 1

250 West Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Christian Craig 230 2 Hunter Lawrence 220 3 Michael Mosiman 197 4 Jo Shimoda 162 5 Nate Thrasher 152 6 Vince Friese 150 7 Chris Blose 120 8 Garrett Marchbanks 117 9 Robbie Wageman 109 10 Jalek Swoll 106 11 Carson Brown 92 12 Carson Mumford 80 13 Derek Kelley 78 14 Dominique Thury 65 15 Cole Thompson 50 16 Mitchell Harrison 50 17 Ryan Surratt 48 18 Seth Hammaker 44 19 Dylan Walsh 41 20 Logan Karnow 40 21 Devin Harriman 32 22 Geran Stapleton 30 23 Kaeden Amerine 28 24 Dilan Schwartz 26 25 Hunter Schlosser 16 26 Dylan Woodcock 15 27 Jerry Robin 13 28 Mcclellan Hile 13 29 Tre Fierro 10 30 Brandon Ray 9 31 Justin Rodbell 8 32 Maxwell Sanford 7 33 Wyatt Lyonsmith 7 34 Jesse Flock 3 35 Alexander Nagy 3 36 Gared Steinke 2 37 Richard Taylor 2 38 Jy Roberts 2

2022 Manufacturer Points Standing – Points Earned (450SX/250SX Combined)

