MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC
Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit
2024 – Round Two – Supersport
Toparis goes under ASBK Supersport lap record
Stop & Seal Racing with 666 Motorsports took part in the second round of the St George Motorcycle Club’s Summer Night Series over the weekend and it was a successful outing for the Gold Coast based squad.
Tom Toparis rode the Stop & Seal Yamaha YZF-R6 to pole position and two race wins over the course of the night.
Toparis also went under the ASBK Supersport race lap record in race two on his Michelin shod machine.
The new 1m32.348s race lap record came on lap three of the second Supersport contest which was staged just before 2200, on what was a hot and humid Western Sydney evening.
That marker bested the previous benchmark set by Senna Agius last year at 1m32.568. However, Jamie Stauffer’s qualifying lap record from 2008 still stands at 1m32.009. Toparis took pole on the weekend with a 32.228s. Can he crack a 1m31s next time out…?
Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger
“We came to Sydney to begin our pre-season testing, and also to evaluate Michelin’s offering for 2024. After spending some time on the Superbike and the bike that will become a World SuperSport machine during the day, we opted to race the ASBK SuperSport machine both for Tom’s confidence, coming back to full strength after his crash, and also to test the new tyre options in race conditions. It’s hard to argue with the performance the Michelin combination offered setting a new lap record, especially considering that as a team, we’re still developing settings for all the bikes“.
Tom Toparis
“I had a great day with the crew from MotoSchool, and the St George Summer Series is so much fun. I felt really good on the bike and we managed to be strong in Qualifying and the two races, not just with track position, but also in times, beating the current ASBK race lap record by more than 3 tenths. It’s the fastest I’ve ever been around SMSP with the soft front in particular giving me a lot of confidence to push hard every lap. We’ve got a lot of work to do before round one, but I’m excited to get there“.
Recently acquiring a new team transporter, Stop and Seal Racing is searching for the final few pieces of the puzzle to complete their 2024 program. For those interested in the opportunity to ride Tom’s Stop and Seal Racing SuperSport machine in 2024, email [email protected] or call 0412 000 202.
AMA Warehouse 600 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time/Gap
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|F1
|1:32.2280*
|2
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|0.7080
|3
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|1.8390
|4
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|2.8190
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|2.8280
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|F1
|2.9526
|7
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|2.9570
|8
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|600
|F1
|3.4580
|9
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|F1
|3.5060
|10
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F1
|3.8540
|11
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|5.6530
|12
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH Daytona
|F2
|6.3460
|13
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7.3620
|14
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7.5310
|15
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|F2
|8.0320
AMA Warehouse 600 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|F1
|10:56.8100
|2
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:01.4660
|3
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:06.1310
|4
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:17.3770
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:17.6710
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|F1
|11:19.5150
|7
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:19.7180
|8
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|F1
|11:19.8820
|9
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F1
|11:25.1840
|10
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|F1
|11:31.4480
|11
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|11:33.7490
|12
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|11:35.1950
|13
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|11:49.1240
|14
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|11:49.5320
|15
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|F2
|11:52.4580
AMA Warehouse 600 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|F1
|6:16.0250
|2
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:24.4410
|3
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|600
|F1
|6:24.4460
|4
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:26.0810
|5
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|F1
|6:26.9350
|6
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:26.9940
|7
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F1
|6:31.7530
|8
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|F1
|6:31.7570
|9
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:32.1450
|10
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|6:42.9080
|11
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|6:46.0530
|12
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|6:46.9910
|13
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|6:47.1340
|14
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|F2
|6:47.9390
|15
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|6:54.9140
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|18
|20
|38
|3
|CAMERON DUNKER
|17
|17
|34
|4
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|15
|16
|31
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|16
|15
|31
|6
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|11
|18
|29
|7
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|12
|14
|26
|8
|MARCUS HAMOD
|13
|13
|26
|9
|GLENN NELSON
|14
|12
|26
|10
|SEAN CONDON
|20
|0
|20
MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC
- Round Three: Friday 26th/Saturday 27th January
- Round Four: Friday 9th/Saturday 10th February
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10
Stop & Seal
Founded by Claire Sharkey, Stop & Seal is a unique and unrivalled product in the construction industry, used as either a preventative measure for water ingress or a remedial solution to permanently resolve water leak-based issues primarily in larger-scale projects such as apartment buildings, skyscrapers, commercial pools, and more across a range of specific applications.