MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

2024 – Round Two – Supersport

Toparis goes under ASBK Supersport lap record

Stop & Seal Racing with 666 Motorsports took part in the second round of the St George Motorcycle Club’s Summer Night Series over the weekend and it was a successful outing for the Gold Coast based squad.

Tom Toparis rode the Stop & Seal Yamaha YZF-R6 to pole position and two race wins over the course of the night.

Toparis also went under the ASBK Supersport race lap record in race two on his Michelin shod machine.

The new 1m32.348s race lap record came on lap three of the second Supersport contest which was staged just before 2200, on what was a hot and humid Western Sydney evening.

That marker bested the previous benchmark set by Senna Agius last year at 1m32.568. However, Jamie Stauffer’s qualifying lap record from 2008 still stands at 1m32.009. Toparis took pole on the weekend with a 32.228s. Can he crack a 1m31s next time out…?

Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger

“We came to Sydney to begin our pre-season testing, and also to evaluate Michelin’s offering for 2024. After spending some time on the Superbike and the bike that will become a World SuperSport machine during the day, we opted to race the ASBK SuperSport machine both for Tom’s confidence, coming back to full strength after his crash, and also to test the new tyre options in race conditions. It’s hard to argue with the performance the Michelin combination offered setting a new lap record, especially considering that as a team, we’re still developing settings for all the bikes“.

Tom Toparis

“I had a great day with the crew from MotoSchool, and the St George Summer Series is so much fun. I felt really good on the bike and we managed to be strong in Qualifying and the two races, not just with track position, but also in times, beating the current ASBK race lap record by more than 3 tenths. It’s the fastest I’ve ever been around SMSP with the soft front in particular giving me a lot of confidence to push hard every lap. We’ve got a lot of work to do before round one, but I’m excited to get there“.

Recently acquiring a new team transporter, Stop and Seal Racing is searching for the final few pieces of the puzzle to complete their 2024 program. For those interested in the opportunity to ride Tom’s Stop and Seal Racing SuperSport machine in 2024, email [email protected] or call 0412 000 202.

AMA Warehouse 600 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Class Time/Gap 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 1:32.2280* 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 0.7080 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 1.8390 4 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 2.8190 5 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 2.8280 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 2.9526 7 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 F1 2.9570 8 JACOB ROULSTONE 600 F1 3.4580 9 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 3.5060 10 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 3.8540 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 F2 5.6530 12 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH Daytona F2 6.3460 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7.3620 14 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7.5310 15 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 8.0320

AMA Warehouse 600 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 10:56.8100 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:01.4660 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:06.1310 4 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 F1 11:17.3770 5 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 11:17.6710 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 11:19.5150 7 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:19.7180 8 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:19.8820 9 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 11:25.1840 10 JACOB ROULSTONE F1 11:31.4480 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 F2 11:33.7490 12 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:35.1950 13 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:49.1240 14 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:49.5320 15 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 11:52.4580

AMA Warehouse 600 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 6:16.0250 2 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 6:24.4410 3 JACOB ROULSTONE 600 F1 6:24.4460 4 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 F1 6:26.0810 5 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 6:26.9350 6 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 6:26.9940 7 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 6:31.7530 8 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 6:31.7570 9 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 6:32.1450 10 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6:42.9080 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 F2 6:46.0530 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:46.9910 13 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6:47.1340 14 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 6:47.9390 15 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 6:54.9140

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 THOMAS TOPARIS 25 25 50 2 JONATHAN NAHLOUS 18 20 38 3 CAMERON DUNKER 17 17 34 4 ARCHIE MCDONALD 15 16 31 5 JACK FAVELLE 16 15 31 6 JACOB ROULSTONE 11 18 29 7 MARIANOS NIKOLIS 12 14 26 8 MARCUS HAMOD 13 13 26 9 GLENN NELSON 14 12 26 10 SEAN CONDON 20 0 20

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23

Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28

Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14

Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8

Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6

Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10

