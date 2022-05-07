Yamaha confirms line-ups

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has extended the contracts of their newly crowned 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Eli Tomac, and their 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis, with both riders to continue through 2023 with Yamaha.

Jeremy Coker

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It was awesome coming into this year with two championship-proven riders – the reigning 450 Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis and 2020 450 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. We’re even more excited to go into next year with the same team, and with number-one plates in the premier class of both championships. It’s good for the morale of the whole race team and is going to keep everyone focused on trying to achieve it again. Our number one goal is to have these number-one plates in the future. The whole team’s really excited and ready to prove to the world that we are prepared to do it again.”

Fresh off of clinching his second premier-class title last weekend, Tomac put ink to paper today at the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will return with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad for the 2023 supercross season. It was a stellar debut season for the Coloradan, who rode his Yamaha YZ450F to seven victories, including an impressive five-race win streak and also a record-breaking sixth victory at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. Tomac is now focused on returning to full fitness for the approaching outdoor season, which kicks off in three weeks’ time.

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It’s very exciting news. This year was basically a dream for me, being able to win as many races as we did and the championship. Initially, it was a one-year deal, so I’m really excited to go racing again in 2023. It’s a great team to be around. There’s nothing better than winning and we’re all looking to continue that.”

Ferrandis returns next year for his seventh season with the team, where he has enjoyed a stellar tenure with back-to-back 250SX West Championships, the 2020 250MX Championship, and the 2021 450MX Championship. Last year the rookie put himself in elite company by taking the premier class title a weekend early at the penultimate Pro Motocross round in Pala, California. The Frenchman also showed speed this season in Supercross, scoring a podium finish with his teammate in San Diego, but unfortunately, was later sidelined with an injury. Back to full fitness, Ferrandis has his sights set on defending his number-one plate in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m very happy to stay another year with the team that I’ve enjoyed all of my success here in America. It will be our seventh year together, and we definitely hope to have more wins and championships in the future.”