2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 13 – Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

450 Main

Cooper Webb got off the gates well and took the early lead ahead of Ken Roczen and Shane McElrath. Jett Lawrence was closed-in on the run towards the opening turn and was well outside the top ten early on. Eli Tomac had a slightly better start, just inside the top ten, but lost the rear late on the opening lap, which saw him go down, but he was still back up and running ahead of Jett.

Jason Anderson made short work of McElrath to move up to third place. Chase Sexton then pushed McElrath further back to fifth. Meanwhile, up front, Cooper Webb was pulling away from the field, as five minutes into the contest, light rain started falling inside Gillette Stadium.

Webb led Roczen by over two-seconds at just over half-race distance. Sexton had started to challenge Roczen for that second place, but the German managed to sneak away from him again around this mid-stage of the contest. Jason Anderson was fourth ahead of Justin Hill. Hunter Lawrence was running sixth ahead of Shane McElrath, Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, and Justin Barcia. With ten-minutes left on the clock, Jett Lawrence was eighth and more than 15-seconds behind his closest challenger for the championship, race leader Cooper Webb.

As they started the second-half of the race, Jett Lawrence began to wind up and make some serious progress. Jett passed his brother, Hunter, then picked off Shane McElrath, then Justin Hill, before sweeping past Eli Tomac, moving up to fifth place with just over eight-minutes on the clock. At this juncture, Jett was 14-seconds behind race leader Cooper Webb.

Chase Sexton managed to get back on terms with Ken Roczen with six minutes left on the clock, but the German made his RM-Z450 as wide as a Mack truck. Once past though, Sexton left the Suzuki rider in his dust.

By the final lap, Chase Sexton was looking to challenge Cooper Webb for the lead and looked better through certain jump sections, but Webb was putting the power down more smoothly and that made the difference. If Sexton had managed to get by Roczen earlier, it may have been a different story, but Roczen rode through to a brilliant and well-deserved third place.

Jett Lawrence challenged Jason Anderson for fourth place over the course of the final lap but couldn’t quite manage to get the better of the Kawasaki rider, despite a final turn lunge that would have worked if his CRF450R hadn’t spun up on him heading towards the chequered flag jump. That pair took the flag eight-seconds behind the winner.

Eli Tomac was 14-seconds further back in sixth place, with a handy buffer over Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper.

Justin Hill took ninth, while Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top ten ahead of Justin Barcia.

Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb are now tied on points, 261-points apiece, 15-points ahead of Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac is a further 15-points behind, nine-points ahead of Ken Roczen.

Supercross now heads 1100 miles inland from Foxborough on the east coast, to the capital of the US state of Tennessee, Nashville.

Cooper Webb – P1

“It was a great start to get the holeshot, which was huge, and you know, was able to put some good laps in. I felt like me and Kenny had a great pace at the beginning, and then, honestly, once the rain came, it got a little bit interesting for me. Like, you don’t know if you could really trust some of those hard-pack areas and a few of my lines I needed to clean up and be better at, and like I said, I saw Chase catching Kenny, and I had a little bit of a gap and then made that big mistake in the rhythm, and that tightened it right up quickly. Chase made the pass on Kenny, and he was coming; he was riding really well, and I could feel him coming. So I just tried to hit my marks the last few laps trying to, you know, think about where where he was catching me, and where I could pick up time, and that’s what I tried to do. So it felt good. I haven’t led a whole main event now in a long time, actually, so it felt and I felt great, and obviously, to get to the co-points lead is an amazing feeling.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“It was definitely hard to pass on this track tonight… I got by Jason [Anderson] early and then I was behind Kenny [Roczen] for a while. It took a lot to set that pass up, trying to get an angle [to make the move]. After that, you couldn’t be super-aggressive with how the track was, it was really slippery, so you had to be patient. I saw Cooper [Webb] miss the rut toward the end, so I went to rail the turn and maybe set up a pass, but it didn’t come together. I feel like I had good speed tonight, I was decent in the heat and felt like I rode pretty good in the Main Event with how the track was, so we will keep pushing from here into these final races.”

Ken Roczen – P3

“In practice, it’s just been horrendous, honestly; having said that, I have learned to stay cool and wait until the racing time when it really counts. But we got off to a really good start there and stayed right behind Cooper. Every time I jumped, I lost ground. But overall, I’m really happy for myself just to actually get it together and be back on the box. I had to ride a little bit defensively. Obviously, once Chase got really close, he made the pass, but I didn’t want to just roll over and let these guys battle it out for the lead. I wanted to stay in it. I feel like that would have been lame. So I just tried to do the best that I can all the way to the end. And I’m pretty happy with the podium and, honestly, just staying in striking distance of the lead, because some of these weekends, I’m way off.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb Yam 23 Laps 2 Chase Sexton KTM +01.098 3 Ken Roczen Suz +02.830 4 Jason Anderson Kaw +07.960 5 Jett Lawrence Hon +08.165 6 Eli Tomac Yam +22.721 7 Hunter Lawrence Hon +36.889 8 Justin Cooper Yam +54.063 9 Justin Hill KTM +55.731 10 Malcolm Stewart Hus 22 Laps 11 Justin Barcia GAS +01.129 12 Benny Bloss Bet +08.111 13 Colt Nichols Bet +16.332 14 Mitchell Harrison Kaw +21.266 15 Adam Cianciarulo Kaw +32.564 16 Cade Clason Kaw +35.997 17 Kyle Chisholm Suz +40.592 18 Jeremy Hand Hon +53.349 19 Jerry Robin Yam 21 Laps 20 Ty Masterpool Kaw +14.728 21 Shane McElrath Suz 20 Laps 22 Devin Simonson Yam +2:23.491

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 261 2 Cooper Webb 261 3 Chase Sexton 246 4 Eli Tomac 231 5 Ken Roczen 222 6 Jason Anderson 206 7 Aaron Plessinger 198 8 Justin Cooper 161 9 Justin Barcia 149 10 Hunter Lawrence 148 11 Malcolm Stewart 142 12 Dylan Ferrandis 107 13 Shane McElrath 104 14 Adam Cianciarulo 70 15 Benny Bloss 70 16 Kyle Chisholm 54 17 Justin Hill 47 18 Dean Wilson 46 19 Jorge Prado 45 20 Christian Craig 39 21 Vince Friese 36 22 Colt Nichols 33 23 Derek Drake 33 24 Cade Clason 26 25 Mitchell Oldenburg 25 26 Mitchell Harrison 25 27 Freddie Noren 22 28 Ty Masterpool 13 29 Jeremy Hand 13 30 John Short 8 31 Austin Politelli 7 32 Anthony Bourdon 6 33 Ryan Breece 6 34 Justin Rodbell 6 35 Jerry Robin 5 36 Tristan Lane 3 37 Carson Mumford 3 38 Aaron Tanti 3 39 Devin Simonson 3 40 Grant Harlan 2 41 Justin Starling 2 42 Jason Clermont 1 43 Robbie Wageman 1 44 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

Seth Hammaker, Haiden Deegan, and Tom Vialle all got great gates and runs through Turn One, but Haiden Deegan quickly forced his way through to the lead and immediately started to pull away from his pursuers.

Championship leader, Cam McAdoo, was up to fourth early on, then up to third after getting the best of team-mate, Seth Hammaker, late on the opening lap.

It took McAdoo a few laps to get the better of Vialle, but once past, he left the KTM man in his wake. The Kawasaki rider could not find the pace to run Deegan down, though, and had to settle for second.

Deegan was the victor by just over four-seconds.

Tom Vialle rounded out the podium a further nine-seconds behind.

Pierce Brown was fourth, with a healthy buffer over Max Anstie.

Haiden Deegan was 16-points behind Cameron McAdoo, 14-points behind Tom Vialle, and five-points behind Pierce Brown heading into Foxborough. After his victory tonight, the 18-year-old heads to the East-West showdown next time out at Nashville, 13-points behind McAdoo, and nine-points behind Vialle. There are now three points-scoring rounds left for 250 East competitors before the champion is crowned.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Haiden Deegan Yam 18 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kaw +04.159 3 Tom Vialle KTM +13.381 4 Pierce Brown GAS +16.642 5 Max Anstie Hon +26.265 6 Coty Schock Yam +35.800 7 Daxton Bennick Yam +41.776 8 Jalek Swoll Tri +51.061 9 Marshal Weltin Yam +52.947 10 Henry Miller Hon +53.583 11 Nicholas Romano Yam +55.140 12 Chance Hymas Hon 17 Laps 13 Preston Boespflug Suz +18.130 14 Trevor Colip Hon +27.211 15 Casey Cochran Hus +32.494 16 Bryce Shelly Yam +49.983 17 Gage Linville GAS +1:00.038 18 Luca Marsalisi Hon 16 Laps 19 Vinny Luhovey Hon +14.921 20 Logan Leitzel Kaw +1:13.261 21 Thomas Welch KTM 15 Laps 22 Seth Hammaker Kaw 2 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron Mcadoo 120 2 Tom Vialle 116 3 Haiden Deegan 107 4 Pierce Brown 105 5 Coty Schock 95 6 Daxton Bennick 86 7 Max Anstie 79 8 Seth Hammaker 72 9 Jalek Swoll 72 10 Chance Hymas 70 11 Henry Miller 70 12 Marshal Weltin 66 13 Nicholas Romano 54 14 Jeremy Martin 42 15 Austin Forkner 27 16 Guillem Farres 27 17 Gage Linville 27 18 Preston Boespflug 26 19 Trevor Colip 23 20 Bryton Carroll 17 21 Ryder Floyd 16 22 Hardy Munoz 15 23 Luca Marsalisi 14 24 Bryce Shelly 11 25 Izaih Clark 10 26 Jace Kessler 8 27 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 28 Jeremy Hand 7 29 Casey Cochran 7 30 Brock Papi 6 31 Logan Leitzel 5 32 Michael Hicks 4 33 Vinny Luhovey 3 34 Tyler Stepek 3 35 Marcus Phelps 2 36 Cullin Park 2 37 Levi Kilbarger 2 38 Dominique Thury 2 39 Garrett Hoffman 1 40 Thomas Welch 1 41 Luke Neese 0 42 Evan Ferry 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Max Anstie Hon 53.094 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kaw 53.408 3 Casey Cochran Hus 53.538 4 Seth Hammaker Kaw 53.784 5 Tom Vialle KTM 53.888 6 Haiden Deegan Yam 54.052 7 Daxton Bennick Yam 54.142 8 Pierce Brown GAS 54.190 9 Coty Schock Yam 54.264 10 Chance Hymas Hon 54.382 11 Jalek Swoll Tri 54.776 12 Nicholas Romano Yam 55.159 13 Marshal Weltin Yam 55.900 14 Henry Miller Hon 56.157 15 Gage Linville GAS 56.309 16 Izaih Clark Hon 56.680 17 Preston Boespflug Suz 56.820 18 Anton Nordström KTM 56.830 19 Thomas Welch KTM 56.886 20 Jack Rogers Kaw 56.915 21 Bryton Carroll Yam 56.943 22 Logan Leitzel Kaw 56.944 23 Bryce Shelly Yam 56.953 24 Trevor Colip Hon 56.980 25 Ryder Floyd Hon 57.032 26 Vinny Luhovey Hon 57.241 27 Hardy Munoz Kaw 57.257 28 Luca Marsalisi Hon 57.286 29 Mitchell Zaremba Yam 57.354 30 Brock Papi Hus 57.399 31 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku KTM 57.477 32 Crockett Myers Hus 57.508 33 Garrett Hoffman Yam 57.652 34 Marcus Phelps KTM 57.768 35 Ayden Shive Kaw 57.808 36 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS 57.888 37 Jacob Glenn KTM 58.252 38 Cory Carsten Suz 58.301 39 Cole Bradford Kaw 58.364 40 Dominique Thury Kaw 58.647 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 58.982 42 Ricci Randanella Kaw 59.186 43 Nick Laurie GAS 59.316 44 Keegan Rowley Yam 59.521 45 Tyler Stepek Hon 59.592 46 Jackson Gray Hus 59.646 47 Konnor Visger Hon 59.826 48 Dawson Kaub KTM 59.891 49 Logan Boye Kaw 0.000 50 Chad Stonier Yam 1:00.384 51 David Pulley Yam 1:00.620

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Chance Hymas Hon 8 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kaw +01.158 3 Seth Hammaker Kaw +04.357 4 Pierce Brown GAS +07.736 5 Haiden Deegan Yam +13.076 6 Nicholas Romano Yam +18.958 7 Henry Miller Hon +24.648 8 Trevor Colip Hon +31.454 9 Logan Leitzel Kaw +35.513 10 Vinny Luhovey Hon +36.735 11 Anton Nordström KTM +39.558 12 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS +48.169 13 Luca Marsalisi Hon +48.988 14 Crockett Myers Hus +55.737 15 Marcus Phelps KTM +59.992 16 Gerhard Matamoros +1:05.341 17 Cory Carsten Suz 7 Laps 18 Izaih Clark Hon +06.661 19 Jack Rogers Kaw +42.657 20 Dominique Thury Kaw 1 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Max Anstie Hon 8 Laps 2 Coty Schock Yam +01.981 3 Tom Vialle KTM +04.194 4 Daxton Bennick Yam +05.168 5 Casey Cochran Hus +16.550 6 Jalek Swoll Tri +19.132 7 Gage Linville GAS +23.959 8 Marshal Weltin Yam +29.064 9 Preston Boespflug Suz +31.505 10 Hardy Munoz Kaw +34.665 11 Bryton Carroll Yam +38.556 12 Bryce Shelly Yam +40.895 13 Garrett Hoffman Yam +45.267 14 Ayden Shive Kaw +48.607 15 Thomas Welch KTM +53.266 16 Mitchell Zaremba Yam +56.158 17 Cole Bradford Kaw 7 Laps 18 Jacob Glenn KTM +29.675 19 Jorgen-Matthias KTM +38.062 20 Ryder Floyd Hon 4 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Bryce Shelly Yam 6 Laps 2 Vinny Luhovey Hon +04.285 3 Luca Marsalisi Hon +05.187 4 Thomas Welch KTM +05.865 5 Garrett Hoffman Yam +06.202 6 Ryder Floyd Hon +08.174 7 Jack Rogers Kaw +09.201 8 Crockett Myers Hus +10.438 9 Anton Nordström KTM +11.011 10 Ayden Shive Kaw +15.943 11 Mitchell Zaremba Yam +16.320 12 Izaih Clark Hon +17.252 13 Gerhard Matamoros / +27.926 14 Cole Bradford Kaw +31.423 15 Marcus Phelps KTM +34.280 16 Jorgen-Matthias KTM +36.713 17 Hardy Munoz Kaw +41.902 18 Cory Carsten Suz +45.668 19 Jacob Glenn KTM +45.864 20 Bryton Carroll Yam 3 Laps 21 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS DNS 22 Dominique Thury Kaw DNS

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cooper Webb Yam 51.708 2 Eli Tomac Yam 52.087 3 Jett Lawrence Hon 52.127 4 Justin Cooper Yam 52.166 5 Chase Sexton KTM 52.412 6 Hunter Lawrence Hon 52.551 7 Jason Anderson Kaw 52.691 8 Ken Roczen Suz 53.308 9 Malcolm Stewart Hus 53.421 10 Justin Hill KTM 53.517 11 Benny Bloss Bet 53.828 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kaw 54.487 13 Colt Nichols Bet 54.932 14 Justin Barcia GAS 54.981 15 Cade Clason Kaw 54.989 16 Shane McElrath Suz 55.395 17 Mitchell Harrison Kaw 55.466 18 Jerry Robin Yam 55.721 19 Jeremy Hand Hon 55.826 20 Kyle Chisholm Suz 56.061 21 Devin Simonson Yam 56.108 22 Derek Drake Suz 56.596 23 Justin Rodbell KTM 56.646 24 Ty Masterpool Kaw 56.697 25 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 57.029 26 Josh Cartwright Kaw 57.431 27 Justin Starling Hon 57.531 28 Grant Harlan Yam 57.600 29 Tj Albright Yam 57.894 30 Tristan Lane KTM 58.315 31 Ryan Breece Yam 58.449 32 Ronnie Stewart GAS 58.457 33 Josh Greco GAS 58.649 34 Hunter Schlosser KTM 59.200 35 Scott Meshey KTM 59.715 36 Kevin Moranz KTM 59.984 37 Joan Cros Kaw 1:00.286 38 Colby Copp KTM 1:00.478 39 Austin Cozadd Kaw 1:01.239 40 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 1:01.497 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Theodore Pauli Kaw 1:01.601 42 Chad Saultz KTM 1:03.395 43 Brandon Pederson Yam 1:03.770 44 Hunter Calle Kaw 1:03.852 45 Aaron Plessinger KTM 1:27.851

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/interval 1 Eli Tomac Yam 8 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Hon +10.021 3 Ken Roczen Suz +13.083 4 Justin Barcia GAS +13.683 5 Justin Hill KTM +16.165 6 Shane McElrath Suz +20.078 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kaw +27.643 8 Kyle Chisholm Suz +33.609 9 Jerry Robin Yam +36.264 10 Ty Masterpool Kaw +39.279 11 Derek Drake Suz +41.002 12 Tristan Lane KTM +42.905 13 Josh Cartwright Kaw +45.893 14 Grant Harlan Yam +51.972 15 Kevin Moranz KTM +53.627 16 Hunter Schlosser KTM +56.912 17 Ronnie Stewart GAS 7 Laps 18 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 6 Laps 19 Justin Cooper Yam 3 Laps 20 Colby Copp KTM DNF

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Hon 8 Laps 2 Cooper Webb Yam +01.076 3 Chase Sexton KTM +03.482 4 Jason Anderson Kaw +13.523 5 Malcolm Stewart Hus +21.111 6 Cade Clason Kaw +38.627 7 Mitchell Harrison Kaw +40.385 8 Colt Nichols Bet +41.309 9 Jeremy Hand Hon +42.029 10 Devin Simonson Yam +43.579 11 Anthony Rodriguez KTM +51.340 12 Tj Albright Yam +55.517 13 Justin Starling Hon +1:00.617 14 Scott Meshey KTM 7 Laps 15 Joan Cros Kaw +09.261 16 Austin Cozadd Kaw +16.346 17 Justin Rodbell KTM +39.404 18 Josh Greco GAS +45.761 19 Ryan Breece Yam 1 Laps 20 Benny Bloss Bet DNF

450 LCQ Results