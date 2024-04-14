2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 13 – Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
450 Main
Cooper Webb got off the gates well and took the early lead ahead of Ken Roczen and Shane McElrath. Jett Lawrence was closed-in on the run towards the opening turn and was well outside the top ten early on. Eli Tomac had a slightly better start, just inside the top ten, but lost the rear late on the opening lap, which saw him go down, but he was still back up and running ahead of Jett.
Jason Anderson made short work of McElrath to move up to third place. Chase Sexton then pushed McElrath further back to fifth. Meanwhile, up front, Cooper Webb was pulling away from the field, as five minutes into the contest, light rain started falling inside Gillette Stadium.
Webb led Roczen by over two-seconds at just over half-race distance. Sexton had started to challenge Roczen for that second place, but the German managed to sneak away from him again around this mid-stage of the contest. Jason Anderson was fourth ahead of Justin Hill. Hunter Lawrence was running sixth ahead of Shane McElrath, Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, and Justin Barcia. With ten-minutes left on the clock, Jett Lawrence was eighth and more than 15-seconds behind his closest challenger for the championship, race leader Cooper Webb.
As they started the second-half of the race, Jett Lawrence began to wind up and make some serious progress. Jett passed his brother, Hunter, then picked off Shane McElrath, then Justin Hill, before sweeping past Eli Tomac, moving up to fifth place with just over eight-minutes on the clock. At this juncture, Jett was 14-seconds behind race leader Cooper Webb.
Chase Sexton managed to get back on terms with Ken Roczen with six minutes left on the clock, but the German made his RM-Z450 as wide as a Mack truck. Once past though, Sexton left the Suzuki rider in his dust.
By the final lap, Chase Sexton was looking to challenge Cooper Webb for the lead and looked better through certain jump sections, but Webb was putting the power down more smoothly and that made the difference. If Sexton had managed to get by Roczen earlier, it may have been a different story, but Roczen rode through to a brilliant and well-deserved third place.
Jett Lawrence challenged Jason Anderson for fourth place over the course of the final lap but couldn’t quite manage to get the better of the Kawasaki rider, despite a final turn lunge that would have worked if his CRF450R hadn’t spun up on him heading towards the chequered flag jump. That pair took the flag eight-seconds behind the winner.
Eli Tomac was 14-seconds further back in sixth place, with a handy buffer over Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper.
Justin Hill took ninth, while Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top ten ahead of Justin Barcia.
Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb are now tied on points, 261-points apiece, 15-points ahead of Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac is a further 15-points behind, nine-points ahead of Ken Roczen.
Supercross now heads 1100 miles inland from Foxborough on the east coast, to the capital of the US state of Tennessee, Nashville.
Cooper Webb – P1
“It was a great start to get the holeshot, which was huge, and you know, was able to put some good laps in. I felt like me and Kenny had a great pace at the beginning, and then, honestly, once the rain came, it got a little bit interesting for me. Like, you don’t know if you could really trust some of those hard-pack areas and a few of my lines I needed to clean up and be better at, and like I said, I saw Chase catching Kenny, and I had a little bit of a gap and then made that big mistake in the rhythm, and that tightened it right up quickly. Chase made the pass on Kenny, and he was coming; he was riding really well, and I could feel him coming. So I just tried to hit my marks the last few laps trying to, you know, think about where where he was catching me, and where I could pick up time, and that’s what I tried to do. So it felt good. I haven’t led a whole main event now in a long time, actually, so it felt and I felt great, and obviously, to get to the co-points lead is an amazing feeling.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“It was definitely hard to pass on this track tonight… I got by Jason [Anderson] early and then I was behind Kenny [Roczen] for a while. It took a lot to set that pass up, trying to get an angle [to make the move]. After that, you couldn’t be super-aggressive with how the track was, it was really slippery, so you had to be patient. I saw Cooper [Webb] miss the rut toward the end, so I went to rail the turn and maybe set up a pass, but it didn’t come together. I feel like I had good speed tonight, I was decent in the heat and felt like I rode pretty good in the Main Event with how the track was, so we will keep pushing from here into these final races.”
Ken Roczen – P3
“In practice, it’s just been horrendous, honestly; having said that, I have learned to stay cool and wait until the racing time when it really counts. But we got off to a really good start there and stayed right behind Cooper. Every time I jumped, I lost ground. But overall, I’m really happy for myself just to actually get it together and be back on the box. I had to ride a little bit defensively. Obviously, once Chase got really close, he made the pass, but I didn’t want to just roll over and let these guys battle it out for the lead. I wanted to stay in it. I feel like that would have been lame. So I just tried to do the best that I can all the way to the end. And I’m pretty happy with the podium and, honestly, just staying in striking distance of the lead, because some of these weekends, I’m way off.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Yam
|23 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+01.098
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suz
|+02.830
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kaw
|+07.960
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Hon
|+08.165
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yam
|+22.721
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Hon
|+36.889
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Yam
|+54.063
|9
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+55.731
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|Hus
|22 Laps
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|+01.129
|12
|Benny Bloss
|Bet
|+08.111
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Bet
|+16.332
|14
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kaw
|+21.266
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kaw
|+32.564
|16
|Cade Clason
|Kaw
|+35.997
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suz
|+40.592
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Hon
|+53.349
|19
|Jerry Robin
|Yam
|21 Laps
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|Kaw
|+14.728
|21
|Shane McElrath
|Suz
|20 Laps
|22
|Devin Simonson
|Yam
|+2:23.491
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|261
|2
|Cooper Webb
|261
|3
|Chase Sexton
|246
|4
|Eli Tomac
|231
|5
|Ken Roczen
|222
|6
|Jason Anderson
|206
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|198
|8
|Justin Cooper
|161
|9
|Justin Barcia
|149
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|148
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|142
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|13
|Shane McElrath
|104
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|70
|15
|Benny Bloss
|70
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|54
|17
|Justin Hill
|47
|18
|Dean Wilson
|46
|19
|Jorge Prado
|45
|20
|Christian Craig
|39
|21
|Vince Friese
|36
|22
|Colt Nichols
|33
|23
|Derek Drake
|33
|24
|Cade Clason
|26
|25
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|25
|26
|Mitchell Harrison
|25
|27
|Freddie Noren
|22
|28
|Ty Masterpool
|13
|29
|Jeremy Hand
|13
|30
|John Short
|8
|31
|Austin Politelli
|7
|32
|Anthony Bourdon
|6
|33
|Ryan Breece
|6
|34
|Justin Rodbell
|6
|35
|Jerry Robin
|5
|36
|Tristan Lane
|3
|37
|Carson Mumford
|3
|38
|Aaron Tanti
|3
|39
|Devin Simonson
|3
|40
|Grant Harlan
|2
|41
|Justin Starling
|2
|42
|Jason Clermont
|1
|43
|Robbie Wageman
|1
|44
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Main
Seth Hammaker, Haiden Deegan, and Tom Vialle all got great gates and runs through Turn One, but Haiden Deegan quickly forced his way through to the lead and immediately started to pull away from his pursuers.
Championship leader, Cam McAdoo, was up to fourth early on, then up to third after getting the best of team-mate, Seth Hammaker, late on the opening lap.
It took McAdoo a few laps to get the better of Vialle, but once past, he left the KTM man in his wake. The Kawasaki rider could not find the pace to run Deegan down, though, and had to settle for second.
Deegan was the victor by just over four-seconds.
Tom Vialle rounded out the podium a further nine-seconds behind.
Pierce Brown was fourth, with a healthy buffer over Max Anstie.
Haiden Deegan was 16-points behind Cameron McAdoo, 14-points behind Tom Vialle, and five-points behind Pierce Brown heading into Foxborough. After his victory tonight, the 18-year-old heads to the East-West showdown next time out at Nashville, 13-points behind McAdoo, and nine-points behind Vialle. There are now three points-scoring rounds left for 250 East competitors before the champion is crowned.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yam
|18 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kaw
|+04.159
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+13.381
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|+16.642
|5
|Max Anstie
|Hon
|+26.265
|6
|Coty Schock
|Yam
|+35.800
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Yam
|+41.776
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Tri
|+51.061
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|Yam
|+52.947
|10
|Henry Miller
|Hon
|+53.583
|11
|Nicholas Romano
|Yam
|+55.140
|12
|Chance Hymas
|Hon
|17 Laps
|13
|Preston Boespflug
|Suz
|+18.130
|14
|Trevor Colip
|Hon
|+27.211
|15
|Casey Cochran
|Hus
|+32.494
|16
|Bryce Shelly
|Yam
|+49.983
|17
|Gage Linville
|GAS
|+1:00.038
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|Hon
|16 Laps
|19
|Vinny Luhovey
|Hon
|+14.921
|20
|Logan Leitzel
|Kaw
|+1:13.261
|21
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|15 Laps
|22
|Seth Hammaker
|Kaw
|2 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|120
|2
|Tom Vialle
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|107
|4
|Pierce Brown
|105
|5
|Coty Schock
|95
|6
|Daxton Bennick
|86
|7
|Max Anstie
|79
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|72
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|72
|10
|Chance Hymas
|70
|11
|Henry Miller
|70
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|66
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|54
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|15
|Austin Forkner
|27
|16
|Guillem Farres
|27
|17
|Gage Linville
|27
|18
|Preston Boespflug
|26
|19
|Trevor Colip
|23
|20
|Bryton Carroll
|17
|21
|Ryder Floyd
|16
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|15
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|14
|24
|Bryce Shelly
|11
|25
|Izaih Clark
|10
|26
|Jace Kessler
|8
|27
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|8
|28
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|29
|Casey Cochran
|7
|30
|Brock Papi
|6
|31
|Logan Leitzel
|5
|32
|Michael Hicks
|4
|33
|Vinny Luhovey
|3
|34
|Tyler Stepek
|3
|35
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|36
|Cullin Park
|2
|37
|Levi Kilbarger
|2
|38
|Dominique Thury
|2
|39
|Garrett Hoffman
|1
|40
|Thomas Welch
|1
|41
|Luke Neese
|0
|42
|Evan Ferry
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Max Anstie
|Hon
|53.094
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kaw
|53.408
|3
|Casey Cochran
|Hus
|53.538
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Kaw
|53.784
|5
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|53.888
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|Yam
|54.052
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Yam
|54.142
|8
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|54.190
|9
|Coty Schock
|Yam
|54.264
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Hon
|54.382
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|Tri
|54.776
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|Yam
|55.159
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yam
|55.900
|14
|Henry Miller
|Hon
|56.157
|15
|Gage Linville
|GAS
|56.309
|16
|Izaih Clark
|Hon
|56.680
|17
|Preston Boespflug
|Suz
|56.820
|18
|Anton Nordström
|KTM
|56.830
|19
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|56.886
|20
|Jack Rogers
|Kaw
|56.915
|21
|Bryton Carroll
|Yam
|56.943
|22
|Logan Leitzel
|Kaw
|56.944
|23
|Bryce Shelly
|Yam
|56.953
|24
|Trevor Colip
|Hon
|56.980
|25
|Ryder Floyd
|Hon
|57.032
|26
|Vinny Luhovey
|Hon
|57.241
|27
|Hardy Munoz
|Kaw
|57.257
|28
|Luca Marsalisi
|Hon
|57.286
|29
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yam
|57.354
|30
|Brock Papi
|Hus
|57.399
|31
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|KTM
|57.477
|32
|Crockett Myers
|Hus
|57.508
|33
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yam
|57.652
|34
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|57.768
|35
|Ayden Shive
|Kaw
|57.808
|36
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS
|57.888
|37
|Jacob Glenn
|KTM
|58.252
|38
|Cory Carsten
|Suz
|58.301
|39
|Cole Bradford
|Kaw
|58.364
|40
|Dominique Thury
|Kaw
|58.647
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|58.982
|42
|Ricci Randanella
|Kaw
|59.186
|43
|Nick Laurie
|GAS
|59.316
|44
|Keegan Rowley
|Yam
|59.521
|45
|Tyler Stepek
|Hon
|59.592
|46
|Jackson Gray
|Hus
|59.646
|47
|Konnor Visger
|Hon
|59.826
|48
|Dawson Kaub
|KTM
|59.891
|49
|Logan Boye
|Kaw
|0.000
|50
|Chad Stonier
|Yam
|1:00.384
|51
|David Pulley
|Yam
|1:00.620
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Chance Hymas
|Hon
|8 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kaw
|+01.158
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kaw
|+04.357
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|+07.736
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Yam
|+13.076
|6
|Nicholas Romano
|Yam
|+18.958
|7
|Henry Miller
|Hon
|+24.648
|8
|Trevor Colip
|Hon
|+31.454
|9
|Logan Leitzel
|Kaw
|+35.513
|10
|Vinny Luhovey
|Hon
|+36.735
|11
|Anton Nordström
|KTM
|+39.558
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS
|+48.169
|13
|Luca Marsalisi
|Hon
|+48.988
|14
|Crockett Myers
|Hus
|+55.737
|15
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+59.992
|16
|Gerhard Matamoros
|+1:05.341
|17
|Cory Carsten
|Suz
|7 Laps
|18
|Izaih Clark
|Hon
|+06.661
|19
|Jack Rogers
|Kaw
|+42.657
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Kaw
|1 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Max Anstie
|Hon
|8 Laps
|2
|Coty Schock
|Yam
|+01.981
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+04.194
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Yam
|+05.168
|5
|Casey Cochran
|Hus
|+16.550
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Tri
|+19.132
|7
|Gage Linville
|GAS
|+23.959
|8
|Marshal Weltin
|Yam
|+29.064
|9
|Preston Boespflug
|Suz
|+31.505
|10
|Hardy Munoz
|Kaw
|+34.665
|11
|Bryton Carroll
|Yam
|+38.556
|12
|Bryce Shelly
|Yam
|+40.895
|13
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yam
|+45.267
|14
|Ayden Shive
|Kaw
|+48.607
|15
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|+53.266
|16
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yam
|+56.158
|17
|Cole Bradford
|Kaw
|7 Laps
|18
|Jacob Glenn
|KTM
|+29.675
|19
|Jorgen-Matthias
|KTM
|+38.062
|20
|Ryder Floyd
|Hon
|4 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Bryce Shelly
|Yam
|6 Laps
|2
|Vinny Luhovey
|Hon
|+04.285
|3
|Luca Marsalisi
|Hon
|+05.187
|4
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|+05.865
|5
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yam
|+06.202
|6
|Ryder Floyd
|Hon
|+08.174
|7
|Jack Rogers
|Kaw
|+09.201
|8
|Crockett Myers
|Hus
|+10.438
|9
|Anton Nordström
|KTM
|+11.011
|10
|Ayden Shive
|Kaw
|+15.943
|11
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yam
|+16.320
|12
|Izaih Clark
|Hon
|+17.252
|13
|Gerhard Matamoros
|/
|+27.926
|14
|Cole Bradford
|Kaw
|+31.423
|15
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+34.280
|16
|Jorgen-Matthias
|KTM
|+36.713
|17
|Hardy Munoz
|Kaw
|+41.902
|18
|Cory Carsten
|Suz
|+45.668
|19
|Jacob Glenn
|KTM
|+45.864
|20
|Bryton Carroll
|Yam
|3 Laps
|21
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS
|DNS
|22
|Dominique Thury
|Kaw
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Yam
|51.708
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yam
|52.087
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Hon
|52.127
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Yam
|52.166
|5
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|52.412
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Hon
|52.551
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Kaw
|52.691
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Suz
|53.308
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Hus
|53.421
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|53.517
|11
|Benny Bloss
|Bet
|53.828
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kaw
|54.487
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Bet
|54.932
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|54.981
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kaw
|54.989
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suz
|55.395
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kaw
|55.466
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Yam
|55.721
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Hon
|55.826
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suz
|56.061
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Yam
|56.108
|22
|Derek Drake
|Suz
|56.596
|23
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|56.646
|24
|Ty Masterpool
|Kaw
|56.697
|25
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|57.029
|26
|Josh Cartwright
|Kaw
|57.431
|27
|Justin Starling
|Hon
|57.531
|28
|Grant Harlan
|Yam
|57.600
|29
|Tj Albright
|Yam
|57.894
|30
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|58.315
|31
|Ryan Breece
|Yam
|58.449
|32
|Ronnie Stewart
|GAS
|58.457
|33
|Josh Greco
|GAS
|58.649
|34
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|59.200
|35
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|59.715
|36
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|59.984
|37
|Joan Cros
|Kaw
|1:00.286
|38
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|1:00.478
|39
|Austin Cozadd
|Kaw
|1:01.239
|40
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|1:01.497
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Theodore Pauli
|Kaw
|1:01.601
|42
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|1:03.395
|43
|Brandon Pederson
|Yam
|1:03.770
|44
|Hunter Calle
|Kaw
|1:03.852
|45
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|1:27.851
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yam
|8 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Hon
|+10.021
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suz
|+13.083
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|+13.683
|5
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+16.165
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Suz
|+20.078
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kaw
|+27.643
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suz
|+33.609
|9
|Jerry Robin
|Yam
|+36.264
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|Kaw
|+39.279
|11
|Derek Drake
|Suz
|+41.002
|12
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+42.905
|13
|Josh Cartwright
|Kaw
|+45.893
|14
|Grant Harlan
|Yam
|+51.972
|15
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+53.627
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+56.912
|17
|Ronnie Stewart
|GAS
|7 Laps
|18
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|6 Laps
|19
|Justin Cooper
|Yam
|3 Laps
|20
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|DNF
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Hon
|8 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Yam
|+01.076
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+03.482
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kaw
|+13.523
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Hus
|+21.111
|6
|Cade Clason
|Kaw
|+38.627
|7
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kaw
|+40.385
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Bet
|+41.309
|9
|Jeremy Hand
|Hon
|+42.029
|10
|Devin Simonson
|Yam
|+43.579
|11
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|+51.340
|12
|Tj Albright
|Yam
|+55.517
|13
|Justin Starling
|Hon
|+1:00.617
|14
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|7 Laps
|15
|Joan Cros
|Kaw
|+09.261
|16
|Austin Cozadd
|Kaw
|+16.346
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+39.404
|18
|Josh Greco
|GAS
|+45.761
|19
|Ryan Breece
|Yam
|1 Laps
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Bet
|DNF
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Benny Bloss
|Bet
|6 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Yam
|+06.648
|3
|Devin Simonson
|Yam
|+08.255
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|Kaw
|+10.594
|5
|Anthony Rodriguez Venezuela
|KTM
|+12.220
|6
|Justin Starling
|Hon
|+14.722
|7
|Grant Harlan
|Yam
|+17.291
|8
|Tj Albright
|Yam
|+20.135
|9
|Derek Drake
|Suz
|+22.137
|10
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|+24.141
|11
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+24.497
|12
|Josh Cartwright
|Kaw
|+27.474
|13
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+28.064
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+29.205
|15
|Joan Cros
|Kaw
|+42.334
|16
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+42.751
|17
|Austin Cozadd
|Kaw
|+45.857
|18
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+51.386
|19
|Ronnie Stewart
|GAS
|+52.207
|20
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|+58.873
|21
|Josh Greco
|GAS
|5 Laps
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Yam
|DNS