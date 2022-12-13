Triumph reaffirm commitment to AMA competition

Triumph Motorcycles will enter the Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship at the start of the 2024 season, with a fully supported factory race program established in the United States to run motocross operations under the all-new global Triumph Racing banner.

Set-up and operated in partnership with Bobby Hewitt, this new Triumph Racing team will field two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship, which includes the 250 West and East Coast AMA Supercross Championships, before then entering the 450cc premier class in 2025.

Demonstrating that Triumph’s single-minded ambition and commitment to win is central to this new partnership, Bobby’s former team manager, Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall, will lead this new Triumph Racing US operation. Bobby and Scuba are a formidable combination, with Supercross championship-winning pedigree, and an enviable history of success at Pro and top Amateur level, with a racing record that speaks for itself. Together, they share with Triumph the same long-term vision and commitment to delivering success in competition and racing.

As a significant addition to Triumph Racing’s worldwide portfolio, which also includes all of Triumph’s racing-related activities including the Moto2TM World Championship and Supersport racing, Bobby and Scuba’s team will focus on the SuperMotocross World Championship with responsibility for development of racing performance and talent to build Triumph’s future strength in motocross across the United States.

The team will be backed by Triumph’s in-house off-road design engineering department, which is responsible for the concept and development of the powertrains and chassis for the all-new MX and Enduro motorcycle range, and will benefit from their commitment to building on the resources, performance capability, and world-class knowledge and expertise.

True to that ethos, Triumph Racing is based at Triumph’s Global Headquarters in Hinckley, UK, where all of the brand’s research, design, engineering development and prototype build are located, while the SuperMotocross World Championship operation will be based at a dedicated new state-of-the-art race facility in the US.

This program also incorporates Triumph Racing’s recently announced FIM Motocross World Championship team, created in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, which is building towards entry into the 250cc MX2 class in 2024, with the 450cc MXGP class to follow in 2025. Engineering teams from the Triumph factory and both of the new race teams have been working closely together on enhancing chassis and engine performance through an intensive testing schedule underway in the US, UK and mainland Europe.

Both race teams have also been working together on joint testing of the new Triumph motocross bikes, sharing key data and rider feedback on the specifications, performance characteristics and components with the Factory engineering group. The benefits of this race development information are being fed directly into each model of Triumph new motocross range, the full details of launch being made public in the near future.

Further information about Triumph Racing’s entry into the Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship, with the 250cc bike in 2024 and the 450cc bike in 2025, will be announced next year.